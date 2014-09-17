Bayern Munich - Manchester City: Live Text Commentary, Football Scores and Result of the Champions League
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

Machester City fans in despair in Munich as Pep goes mad (below). An incredible night of results as Porto swept past BOTE putting 6 past them and Roma scored 5 against CSKA Moscow. I've been Harry Robinson, it's been a pleasure, goodnight.

Pep Guardiola enjoyed that goal...