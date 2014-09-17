Bayern Munich - Manchester City: Live Text Commentary, Football Scores and Result of the Champions League

Machester City fans in despair in Munich as Pep goes mad (below). An incredible night of results as Porto swept past BOTE putting 6 past them and Roma scored 5 against CSKA Moscow. I've been Harry Robinson, it's been a pleasure, goodnight.

Pep Guardiola enjoyed that goal...

Benatia goal:

FULL-TIME: Magic. As Manchester City thank the gods for their first point in their hardest game in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League the most unlikely of scorers, their former player, Jerome Boateng scores an asbolutely stunning goal from the edge of the box into the top right hand corner.

93' Aguero gets the better of Dante. He gets to the ball first and outmuscles Dante but Aguero can't hit it with enough power and it dribbles wide.

92' Three added minutes and Bayern are one goal to the good. What a finish to an already fantastic game full of chances. Incredible goal from Boateng facing hi former club. Football, eh? Bloody hell.

91' An absolutely sublime goal from Boateng and if City were defensive earlier, they defintiely aren't anymore.

90' BOAAAATEEEENGGGGGGGGGGG! AN ABSOLUTE STUNNING GOAL! Jerome Boateng scores the winger against his old club. Stunning goal as he swerves the ball into the top right hand corner !

88' BOATENGGGGGG! That would have been my reaction if he'd scored with a powerful shot. Strikes it brilliantly but can't redeem himself from last time whenhe was sent off against City. Hart parries it for the corner and Bayern are getting closer and closer, although I've said that a lot.

86' Seems like a defensive sub from City, maybe they're looking to hold it out with just four minutes left.

85' As I speak of fresh legs, City make another sub. Kolarov ON Navas OFF

85' 5 minutes plus added time left with plenty of fresh legs on. Who can win it at the last? Or will we see City's first ever Champions League goalless draw?

84' SUBSTITUTIONS: Bayern Munich make two changes. Rafinha OFF and Benatia OFF Pizarro ON Dante ON

82' NO PENALTY! Despite what you may think, this isn't me jabbering on about a Bayern penalty claim again, this time it's Sergio Aguero and City. Aguero oes down under a knee in the box. Definite penalty turned down.

LATEST: Roma have conceded to make it Roma 5-1 CSKA Moscow.

Porto have scored a sixth to make ti Porto 6-0 BATE bor

Ajax have equalised against PSG to make it Ajax 1-1 PSG

81' Arjen Rooben cuts inside and.... shoots? No he doesn't very strange. The Dutchmen tries to play thourgh Lahm but it goes for a goal kick. He's making himself known on the right hand side.

80' Bayern have had a more dominating second half then first. The HT possesion stats were 52%-48% but current ones are 58%-42%.

79' PENAL..... ty? No. Again Bayern claim for a spot kick. Robben is running at a quick pace and is slightly clipped. Makes it theatrical and looks too soft to be a penalty. Good decision as the referee gives a goal kick.

78' There's Arjen Robben. Skins Clichy before the Frenchmen regains the ball. He already looks dangerous and with 3/4 City's back four booked he could cause a second yellow with his pace.

77' That is now three out of City's back four that are booked. Could be a nervy last 15 minutes.

76' BOOKING! Martin Demichelis is booked as Mario Gotze commit himself and Demichelis is booked for dangerous play. Bayern costless kick in the Manchester City half.

75' The costlesskick gives Bayern a chance to to bring Robben on. SUBSTITUION: Arjen Robben ON Thomas Muller OFF

Muller had a poor game in honesty. Failed to convert too many chances.

74' Lewandowski steps across Sagna and the ball goes out for a throw in bu the referee sees it as a foul and City have a costless kick in their own half. Arjen Robben is warming up, another susbtitution definitely welcome.

73' Ah I prefer this change to the James MIlner one. SUBSTITUTION: Sergip Aguero ON Edin Dzeko OFF 9and booed by the Bayern fans)

72' Bernat puts in two dangerous crosses but Kompany and demichelis deal with them. City may look like standing firm in defence but Sergio Aguero is warming up.

70' OHHH! Joe Hart messes up the first chance, the England number one tries to catch the powerful shot but he fumbles it to an eventuall offside Thomas Muller where he makes up for his mistake by sticking an arm out to deny him.

69' Navas switches off, Alba plays it inside him and the cross is drilled in with Lewandowski loitering in the box. The ball hits off Kompany as Demichelis almost puts it into his own net. Bayern getting even closer.

68' FIVE! FC Porto have joined Roma in the five party as thy put a fifth past BATE bor. Tut, Porto jumping on the 'scoring five badwagon'.

66' Oh the joy of being a Manchester United fan looking the Champions League. Chelsea concede to make it 1-1 against Schalke 04. :)

64' Ah finally; we've seen sweeper neuer demonstrate his ability out of his box. Dzeko chases a loose ball on the edge of the box and Neuer calmy gets it out of the dangerous area.

62' City finally get to the halfway line, from a goal kick to be fair. But Jesus Navas paces it down the right flank and crosses well to David Silva who heads over, Silva should have done better.

61' It seems Bayern claim for a different foul everytime the ball is in the City box. Benatia claims he was tugged, which he was, and heads over. Claims dismissed.

60' The first half was simply Bayern being the more dominant side. Now City can't get out of their own box. Total domination.

59' Joe Hart comes out too far as Bayern cross and misses it. It falls to Bernat as it bypasses the box, he sweeps it into Hart's path and he punches over the bar. Corner is much of the same thing, aimed straight at Joe Hart but he misses it. Claims for hand ball for Fernandinho are dismissed.

58' FC Porto have joined in the routing with AS Roma. They've now put four past BATE bor with Yacine Brahimi scoring a hat trick, becoming the Champios League top scorer.

57' SUBSTITUTION: Samir Nasri comes off for James Milner. I'm a little disappointed, Arjen Robben was warming up. James Milner isn't really the same thing.

57' The vanishing spray is out to the delight of the Bayern fans who cheer it just like we do in England. Alaba can't keep it down.

56' A bit of a scrablle in the penalty area, Thomas Muller tries to flick it on in a compressed space and Gotze recievs it only for Hart to dive to his right and save.

54' Thomas Muller doesn't go into Row Z but if the end stand wasn't there it was going to Manchester. Awful corss.

52' GOAL! Oh, sorry, don't mean to get you that excited. Roma have scored another to make it 5-0. Maybe we underestimated their influence on the goal difference and outcome of the group.

51' There is so much space in the midfield area, and Lahm exploits that before letting one rip (not in that way) but it slides past the post - Joe hart had it covered.

50' City seem to be preferring a slower approach now and that gvs the ref less to do. Thank god for that, these new kits are horrible. Look like my primary school PE kit.

47' Martin Demichelis clips Lewandowski's heels abd Bayern get the costless kick. Delivered to Muller but Bacary Sagna clears.

47' Alonso's corner is easily cleared by Yaya Toure. As City attempt to mount an attack Bayern nick it with ease and continue their dominance. They ust score soon, surely?

46' Early corner for Bayern. Xabi Alonso to take it.

45' We're back underway for the second half. No changes for either side as Dzeko, who seemed to be injured, has returned onto the pitch and Aguero remains on the bench.

HT -

Yaya in for Lampard but as @GNev2 says, Fernandinho once again defending for two. Fernando was signed for nights like this, but injured... — City Look (@City_Look) September 17, 2014

HT - Fernandinho is immense - Fernandinho may be accompanied by Yaa Toure instead of Frank Lampard but he's still being forced to do the job of 2 men, he may be forced to do two but it looks like he is doing a 3 man job by himself.

Alaba is immense; He's played at CB, CM, CAM and seemingly striker. This kid may be the most versatile player I've ever seen. The perfect way to confuse City as Guardila constantly switches formation.

Guardiola is a genius - that brings me to my next point, Guardiola has seemingly prepared every formation to ever be seen with just eleven players. If you'd forgotten how good he was after his year out and his Champions League embrassment to Real Madrid last year, you won't have now.

Bayern know everything - it seems that even without Guardiola, these players know everything about City's tactics. They are exploting all the weak areas and staying well clear of Kompany and Fernandinho when possible.

Toure played to early? As I was writing these points I thought of strong points where Bayern were avoiding ad realised I hadn't seen Toure all game.

City can be happy - despite all these nagtive points towards City and positive ones for Bayern, City can be pleased witht heir performance. 0-0 at half time at the Allianz with a threat on the counter attack as Bayern play a very high line of defence is a good place to be in. City could easily get a goal but Neuer may make that difficult.

HT - While I have just been creeped out by an advert of a woman speaking out of a mirror, some half time talking points coming up...

HALF-TIME SCORES: Here's the half time scores from around Europe:

Bayern Munich 0 - 0 Man City

Roma 4 - 0 CSKA Moscow

Ajax 0 - 1 Paris St G

Barcelona 1 - 0 Apoel Nic

Chelsea 1 - 0 FC Schalke 04

NK Maribor 0 - 0 Sporting

Athletic Bilbao 0 - 0 Shaktar Donetsk

FC Porto 3 - 0 BATE Bor

HALF-TIME: Manchester City have held Bayern to a 0-0 draw; for now. After a scare from Thomas Muller in the first minute, City now looked more relax. A goaless half yet very exciting.

45' As Thomas Muller fantastically sprints upfield on a City-like cunter attack thanks to a searching ball from Alonso, Kompany's slight shoulder barge is ignored as the ref plays advantage but nothing comes of the Bayern counter attack, just like City's.... so far. One minute added time as Kompany is booked when the ball goes out.

44' Now, as Dezko gets the ball, he's booed. Glad to see the Bayern fans agree with me.

43' Edin Dzeko has ruined this game. The last three minutes since he was 'injured' and then booked as he got up (#banter) there's been little to speak about. Dammit Dzeko.

40' While Edin Dzeko is recieveing treatment after his studs reverbarated off the ground in a 50-50 chase for the ball, I'll give you this humourous picture of Vincent Kompany's last ditch tackles.

39' City just had an attack of patience; what is this wizadry? It comes to Jesus Navas from a deep cross who tries to take it to the touchline where he crosses only for it to go for a corner. Good work by the Spaniard. Except the corner is rubbish.

38' That Lewandowski chance was very similar to Thomas Muller's in the opening minute of the game. The player at right centre-back is Martin Demichelis, Bayen their ex player as much as possible.

37' Guardiola is a cheeky chappy. With no Pellegrini to control technical matters on the pitch, Pep is changing the positions of his personnel constantly.

35' LEWANDOWSKI! Alaba squeezes a ball through to Lewandowski who can't squeeze it past Hart. Demichelis stood off Bayern far too much there, City looking weaker than just before thirty minutes. But the counter attack is still a threat with bayern dominating so much.

34' As the Bayyern Munich Twitter account describe it, the atmmosphere at the Allianz tonight is 'electric'. I fail to hear the English fans though...

32' ALABA... again. Two shots in two minutes, Hart clears the ball and it ends up bak near City's box where it lays up nicel for Alaba who smashes one into Joe Hart's palms. Once more, good power little accuracy.

31' ALABA! As soon as he's pushed forward hhe powers one to the right of Joe Hart. Good power, bad accuracy.

30' After pushing Alaba ino defence, Bayern are now pushing him forward. What a flexible player.

28' As we near the half hour mark, here's my take on the game's proeeding:

Manchester City suffered a shaky first ten minutes as Bayern attempted to shake up an already shaky City side. Now, however, the Citizens look conincing and are mounting counter attacks from the many Bayern Munich chancs that are still rining down on Joe Hart's goal. Bayern look more likely to score but as we saw against Arsenal at the weeknd, Manchester City's couter attacks may produce results against the run of play but certainly produce goals. That will be the key in tonights games.

25' City earn a corner from another quick counter attack which ended with Dzeko failing to convert. Nasri floats on in and it's headed on to Fernandinho but he's clearly offside.

24' If you have yet to see it, here is Porto's fantastic goal against BATE bor

23' It is now Roma 3-0 CSKA Moscow. No goals in this match but certainly as exciting. Group E is making out to be an excellent one.

20' City counter attack from ANOTHER Bayern attack. Nothing comes of it despite a fizzed shot from Dzeko.

19' Bayern are seriously exploting City's left flank and their right flank. Mario Gotze the end product of the Bayern onslaught as they play some nice football but Hart dives to his right and parries it out. Bayern getting closer and closer.

18' Thomas Muller chance AGAIN. This time he's played trhough by Gotze but he can't take the ball in his stride and Hart collects.

17' After a close chance from Thomas Muller which earned a corner due to a good save from Hart, Boateng fires one just over the bar, not troubling Hart this time.

15' FORMATION PONDER! It seems Guardiola has gone as we ecpeted him to and is playing like this, with 3 at the back: Neuer/ Boateng, Alaba, Benatia/ Bernat, Lahm, Alonso, Rafinha/ Gotze/ Muller, Lewandowski,

12' Lewandowski simply walks through the City defence but the ball pitches up wrng and City finally take it off him. Terrible defending. City then break but ackles well to clear the danger.

11' Dzeko attempts to squeeze the ball past Neuer but he sees it way before and clutches the ball. Good keeping.

11' Clichy sends the ball across to erm... no one in the box. I'm not sure what hrwa thinking. Anyway, Bayern head the ball clear.

9' City's tital rivals, Chelsea, have taken the lead through Cesc Fabregas against Schalke 04

8' Rafinha send a ball over the box but the ball bypasses Lewandwoski

7' In the other Group E game, Roma have taken the lead over CSKA Moscow.

5' The game has settled after a few early chances and City are getting into their stride. Bayern remain an attacking threat though, they're mounting attacks as quickly as they can as they try to take advantage of a shaky Man City start.

4' Lewandoski is given as offside, with City traditionally stepping up to send him offisde as they do so often.

3' Debut boy Mehdi Benatia fouls Samir Nasri, City costless kick.

2' City got off the hook with that first minute chance and they now have a chance to settle in the game as they retrieve the ball from the third Bayern attack of the game.

1' OOF! An early chance for Bayern but they can't give City the shocking start that they should have. Thomas Muller somehow recieves the ball in the area after a fukble from Lewandoski but the ever realible striker fails to wrap his foot around it and Joe Hart's blushes are saved.

0' KICK OFF - We're underway in Bavaria in the Allianz Arena. The biggest match of Group E has begun.

19:44. The Champions League music is playing, the flag is waving and the lights are burning. I think there may be some football on!

We're about to get underway and Ruben Cousillas, standing in for Pellegrini, shakes hands with Pep GUardiola seconds before kick off.

19:43. While his teammates were training, Thomas Muller spent his time posing for cheeky photos.

19:40. Kick off is just 5 minutes away, here's what happened last time these two sides met,last year.

19:36. It looks a little strange but here is the Bayern Munich pennant for tonight.

19:32. The Manchester City players are warming up in pink bibs which I'm sure MArio Balotelli is happy he has avoided tonight:

19:28. Sorry for the lack of wonderful input, no not through this entire live but for the last seven minutes, I had a few technical problems so I made myself a cup of tea and everything sorted itself out. You may have noticed I'm a Brit.

19:21. Predictions? I think so. Tweet me yours at @MrHarryRobinson !

19:20. This is what Pep Guardiola said in his press conference yesterday: “Silva, Samir Nasri, Sergio Aguero, Dzeko, Martin Demichelis – all these players are absolutely great, extraordinary, and we have to be in the position to dominate the game. If we don’t have the ball then we have to run, run, run.”

He clearly believes it will be a tough game and without the fearsome duo of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben could City put themselves in prime position to top Group E?

19:19. Kompany & Boateng - The best of enemies (via SkySports) http://www1.skysports.com/look/video/9475021/kompany-&-boateng-best-of-enemies#ooid=NrY2dmcDrN7_zdVzdUE_MAzk8CO87N_6

19:18. And here is Manchester City's line up in picture form:

19:17. Here is Bayern's line up in picture form:

19:16. Bayern Munich have won only one of their last five Champions League games against English clubs at the Allianz Arena. It was against City's main rivals, Manchester United in last season's quarter finals.

19:15. Manchester United summer traget, Mehdi Benatia starts at the back for Bayern but the biggest news of the night is the return of Yaya Toure fr Manchester City, who they missed hudely in their draw with Arsenal at the weekend.

19:14. Bayern Munich: Neuer, Alonso, Benatia, Lewandowski, Rafinha, Boateng, Bernat, Götze, Lahm, Müller, Alaba.

Manchester City: Hart, Sagna, Demichelis, Kompany, Clichy, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Navas, Silva, Nasri, Dzeko

19:13. So, let me reiterate the starting line-ups for tonight's Champions League Group E encounter.

19:12. “Like every other year, we've got a tough group, which seems to be the norm for us,” Milner said.

“It's a tough group, but the first aim is to get out of it and I think the main thing is to try to get points on the board in your home games.

“If we can take maximum points from those, then that's a big step towards getting out of the group.”

19:09. While Lahm's confidence seems to be coming out of his head, James Milner seemed slightly more controlled in his confidence, if there was any.

19:05. “They are more motivated,” said Boateng. “It’s not the whole team that won the World Cup, but there a few of us, and other players want to prove themselves against us. Maybe there is some more respect, but we haven’t seen that."

19:00. Jerome Boateng spoke of how the World Cup win for Germany had changed how Bayern's opponents saw the side.

"It's been difficult as people came late after the World Cup," said Lahm. "We also have injured players. It's not the best, but we have to accept the challenge. We're at home, we're not afraid and not concerned. I think we're going to win.



18:55. Phillip Lahm in confident that Bayern Munich will be victorious this evening.

18:47. Manchester City starting line-up: Hart, Sagna, Demichelis, Kompany, Clichy, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Navas, Silva, Nasri, Dzeko

18:46. Bayern Munich starting line-up: Neuer, Alonso, Benatia, Lewandowski, Rafinha, Boateng, Bernat, Götze, Lahm, Müller, Alaba.

18:45. The team news is out....

18:41. Here's what Guardiola said about the Spanish international: "He played really well. He has a lot of experience, he knows his position really well...he dominates the midfield."

18:39. Xabi Alonso has already got into Guardiola's good books after his move from Real Madrid this summer and should start tonight, we'll know in 6 minutes.

18:38. “Franck Ribery is definitely not playing,” said Guardiola of the French winger. “He’s at home. He has to go to doctors and they told me he cannot play, that’s all."

18:37. Franck Ribery will definitely not be featuring.

18:35. The Team News will be out in ten minutes....

18:31. Yet it will be no easy task for Manchester City to finis top of their group this year, this is what they're up against:

18:25. Former Manchester United midfielder, Paul Scholes has spoken of City's need to progress in the Champions League this season:

"They have a tough group this year, but with the players they have they need to go on to win it, and there's really little excuse not to do well."

18:17. Fears that Arjen Robben could miss tonight's encounter were quashed by his involvement in training yesterday at the Allianz.

18:08. Lahm spoke to the press on Tuesday; "We are starting from zero, we have ticked it off...We are among the real contenders here."

18:06. Phillip Lahm says that defeat is in the past now and that they will start afresh in their bid for a second Champions League ini in three years.

18:02. The Champions League was an embarrassment for Bayern Munich as they went out to Real Madrid in the semi-finals with an aggregate score line of 5-0 to the eventual Champions League winners.

17:54. TEAM NEWS: Bayern have been plagued with injuries, especially in midfield, as of late.

Defender Holger Badstuber tore a thigh muscle tendon on Saturday and is requiring surgery.

He joins Bastian Schweinsteiger, Thiago Alcantara, Rafinha and Javi Martinez on the sidelines.

17:40. It is a very tough group for City, being drawn with Bayern Munich highly regarded as the second best team in Pot 1 and Roma and CSKA Moscow two of the best in their respective pots.

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Roma

CSKA Moscow

17:33. Despite what Pep Guardiola's has to say, Manuel Pelligrini may struggle to even take City out of a tough group due to Financial Fair Play breach restrictions allowing to take just 21 players in his Champions League squad, 4 less than the usual amount.

17:26. Pep Guardiola said:

“Manchester City win with Kompany, Yaya Touré, Edin Dzeko and all their fantastic players, I don’t believe that they need to learn how they can win the Champions League. Last season they were able to win the Champions League and this year they can win the Champions League, just like maybe eight or nine teams, but we are also among those teams.”

17:22. Despite claims that City must 'learn' to succeed in the heights of Europe's elite, Pep Guardiola, who strolls through the Bayern Munich stadium accompanied by constant reminders of the 5 European Cup successes, says they do not need to learn and that they have quality to challenge the Bavarian side and main European rivals, Real Madrid.

17:11. The Manchester City captain added:

“Before we won the league, it was more difficult to believe we could do it than with the Champions League,” he said.

“My experience of the Champions League is that it’s not more difficult to go to the end, but everything has to be perfect. The Premier League is just a ferocious battle to the end. Eventually it [Champions League] will happen our way. But I always say the same – there is always one winner. All the rest are losers. Anything but first place is the same for me.

“You start a season at Manchester City nowadays and it’s not acceptable not to put all the trophies on your ambitions list. It’s a case of me and all the players looking at all the trophies and think we have to go until the very end of the season.

“The beauty of every season is you can start again and there is always a sign of us growing stronger. That’s all you can ask for in football.”

17:06. Vincent Kompany said:

“The club is asking us to win now, so that’s one thing I can confirm, We have come so far in the last four years and we have been successful, but you always want to take it a step further.

“Let’s take it in context. We are not favourites by any means for this competition, but we would like to compete and challenge. No team can expect a guarantee of going to the final. Only Real Madrid won last year and all the rest lost like we did. The margins are very small.”

17:03. Only one of the sides in tonight's encounter in Germany has history in this competition. Bayern Munich won the competition in 2012 and before that in a trio of wins between 1973 and 1976 and after that in 2000-01 when they beat Valencia in the final. Manchester City on the other hand have failed to impress since their arrival as one of the World's best 3 or 4 years ago and Vincent Kompany says it's time the side got their act together and showed their quality in Europe.

16:59. Here are all the results from last night's matches: Liverpool 2-1 Ludogorets, Real Madrid 5-1 Basel, Olympiakos 3-2 Atletico Madrid, Juventus 2-0 Malmo, Benfica 0-2 Zenit St. Petersburg, Monaco 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal, Galatasary 1-1 Anderlecht.

16:56. While Arsenal were well beaten on the road in Germany, Liverpool returned to the Champions League but failed to take advantage of weak opposition and make an impression on the competition they have won 5 times. They only managed a measly 2-1 win, with Steven Gerrard scoring a last gasp penalty.

16:50. The opening matchday last night was enjoyable for Real Madrid's and Borussia Dortmund's fans yet not so much for Basel and Arsenal as Madrid put five past Basel and Dortmund put two past Arsenal.

16:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of the Premier League Champions' trip to the Bundesliga champions, as Bayen Munich host Manchester City; with match commentary from myself, Harry Robinson. Kick-off is at 19:45BST.