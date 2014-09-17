Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal: Post match comments

Goals from pacy striking-duo Immobile and Aubameyang gave Dortmund all three points at home in their first game of the new Champions League campaign, and it could have been uglier in truth as Arsenal were struggling to get a foothold on the game and were taken apart on the counter attack.

Mertesacker and Arteta were especially exposed defensively, as their pace was a factor and they were targeted by the unrelenting speed from the hosts who used their strength and fast-paced movement to get forward at will, controlling the tempo of the game and putting Arsenal on the backfoot for the majority of the match.

A competitive first-team debut was handed to 19-year-old Spanish full-back Hector Bellerin, and despite his potential he was unable to help prevent Dortmund's goals as his positioning was disorganised and they exploited the defensive capabilities with ease at times.

Bellerin himself had this to say after his competitive debut: "They came with so much tempo at the start with their quick players up-front, we tried to start the game with the same tempo as them but we couldn't, and that's something we need to work on for our next game. But it was a dream come true for me tonight - it's always your dream as a kid to make your debut in the Champions League. On the other hand, I'm gutted and we've just got to work harder in the next game."

Meanwhile, manager Arsene Wenger had this to say in the press conference after the defeat: "Difficult night, congratulations to Dortmund they were the better team and we had a disappointing performance tonight; we had very good chances to score first and they scored on the counter attack. That's it."

Many critics have been quick to judge the lack of dazzling displays show by Mesut Ozil, who has been heavily criticized over the past few months for his lack of defensive effort and a consequent lack of real chances as he barely gets the ball - however, it is evident that he is not comfortable being played out wide on the left wing, and his preffered position is in-fact as a central attacking midfielder which is currently being ignored. It seems silly to suggest that Wenger may be ignoring one of his star players' wishes having spent £42.5million pounds on deadline day to seal his services, to be played in his normal position but Ozil has played at Real Madrid, Werder Bremen and Schalke before he joined The Gunners this time last year and he was played in the CAM position, where he performs well.

Also, many Arsenal fans have began to voice their discontent over newly-appointed captain Mikel Arteta; who many judge to be a liability in midfield based on his lack of pace and poor ball retention especially under pressure. He was again exploited yesterday night and although it's a shame to hear your own fans saying they are not happy with you, it seems as though Arteta is not good enough to start the important matches for Wenger's side and it will take bravery to admit that.