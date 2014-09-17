Dare To Demichelis: Should Manchester City renew defender's contract?
After a rocky start to his City career, Demichelis is now a firm fan favourite. Credit: express.co.uk

Following on from the glut of contract renewals emanating from East Manchester this summer, where Sergio Agüero, David Silva and skipper Vincent Kompany were amongst those committing their future to the Blues, another City player has spoken out about his desire to increase his stay at the Etihad.

It's fair to say it wasn't love at first sight for City fans when Martín Demichelis arrived at the club last year; not only did the then 32 year old cost £4m, the Argentine defender almost immediately injured himself in training, ruling himself out for nine matches. When he did eventually start playing for City, Demichelis' first few appearances left a lot to be desired. 'Too slow', 'past it' and 'not good enough' were just some of the more salubrious jibes thrown at the player from fans and the media alike, with the common consensus being that City manager Manuel Pellegrini had brought Demichelis in simply because the pair had worked together at Málaga.

What a difference a year makes then- or even just seven months. Few could have predicted back in February, after Demichelis conceded a penalty and was sent off in City's home Champions League tie against Barcelona, that the defender who was fast becoming a liability would be a League Cup and Premier League winner, a World Cup Finalist and a bona fide City legend by September. In the last few months of last season, something clicked between Demichelis and Kompany, enabling a fruitful partnership to develop which has seen City home in numerous matches ever since.

In a recent interview with the Manchester Evening News, Demichelis made it clear how much he is enjoying life in the Blue half of Manchester. 'I am playing every game, every two to three days, so I am just enjoying it and taking it game by game...I would be happy to stay this year and then one more year because I think I will still have the quality to play at this level.' Initially signed on a 2 year deal, Demichelis turns 34 in December, and has the most expensive defender in British football, £32m Eliaquim Mangala, waiting in the wings. City's decision whether or not to extend the Argentine's contract will hinge on how well Mangala fits into the team, even if Demichelis still believes he can do a job with the Blues.