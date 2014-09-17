Bayern Munich 1 Manchester City 0: 5 Thoughts

The harsh reality of the Champions League strikes again. Punished in the last minute, could be the difference between winning and losing - and this applied to defending Premier League champions Manchester City when they travelled to Germany for a tough start up against Bayern Munich.

Despite a solid showing and the score finely poised at 0-0 with seconds to go, former City defender Jerome Boateng hit a sweet deflected strike into the corner of the net, which Hart could only attempt to dive and save as it flew past him to break the deadlock in dramatic circumstances.

1) Joe Hart was good when called upon – the England number 1 goalkeeper was solid at the back for City on a night where he was called into action many times throughout the game, having to make decent saves to stop the likes of Lewandowski and Muller both advancing on goal.

Unlucky to concede so late, to a goal that he was unable to stop in truth.

2) Bayern were dangerous going forward on the counter – Muller came within inches of scoring within the first minute of the game despite an organised back-line from City and it was like that for the majority of the game, they came close but were denied on numerous occasions by Hart’s heroics in goal as he was unlucky not to keep a clean sheet.

3) Fernandinho and Silva were the best performers on the pitch apart from Hart – Defensively, the Brazilian midfielder was solid and broke up play easily through tough-tackling and using his pace to chase after balls. Something Touré was unable to do alongside him, I might add.

Silva’s passing accuracy was superb, as he was passing across the pitch with ease looking to find his team-mates despite a distinct lack of space given to him from the opposition. Created 4 chances, and was bright throughout as he always looked up to find a team-mate in space.

4) Toure unfit and sluggish, not 100% after international duty – There were a lot of raised eyebrows before the start of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal when the team line-ups were announced and Toure was not even involved in the squad. Pellegrini confirmed that he wanted to rest him after being involved with the Ivory Coast national team for their African Cup of Nations qualifiers… and he returned to the starting 11 against Bayern.

He looked out of place and was sluggish on the ball, poor in possession and was unable to stamp his authority on the game in truth which is disappointing given his midfield capabilities when fit and on-form.

5) Good, but not good enough yet – Despite proving themselves as a top club recently in the Premier League, their form has unfortunately not carried over into Europe’s top club competition based on the opposition they face and how unrelenting it can be at times when you play against the top sides such as Bayern.

For example, in the Premier League City could play against a team with the exact same performance they put out against Bayern, and end up winning the game 2 or 3-0, whilst in comparison to the Champions League it only takes once chance to be punished! It’s not as though they do not have the star quality or strength in depth, but it takes time to establish yourself as a top club and many will argue that they are not yet experienced enough to be among Europe’s elite.