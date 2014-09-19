Manchester City - Chelsea: Match Preview

Reigning champions Manchester City are set to clash with top-of-the-table Chelsea on Sunday, in what could be an early indicator of who will take out this season’s Barclays Premier League title.

Both sides are coming off disappointing midweek results in the Champions League and will be looking to bounce back with a convincing win at the Etihad.

Last season, Chelsea completed an unexpected double over City, winning both at home and away, however City had the last laugh, wrapping up the title on the final day of the season.

(Chelsea's two victories over the blues last season could do nothing to prevent them lifting the Premier League title)

While many would cite in-form striker Diego Costa as the man to look for Chelsea, the real threat is the midfield presence of Cesc Fabregas. The former Arsenal man has effortlessly slotted back into life in England’s top flight, racking up six assists in only four games.

David Silva, as always, will be a constant thorn in the side of the Londoners’ defence, buzzing around the final third and creating chances for Sergio Aguero, whose movement and finishing prowess strikes fear into the heart of even the most competent of defenders.

(The Spaniard has been in superb form so far this term)

Midfield powerhouse Yaya Toure has been criticized after a somewhat lazy performance against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, which in turn led to praise for Fernandinho, who appeared to be playing for the both of them. Toure was rested against Arsenal last weekend, so he should be fit and raring to go, with Englishman James Milner a possible replacement for Fernandinho, if he is unfit.

City fans may also hope to see French defender Eliaquim Mangala make his debut at the Etihad on Sunday, as the aging Martin Demichelis has played two full games in the last week.

Chelsea will be looking to get forward through their usual creative outlets, with last season’s best young player Eden Hazard cutting in from the left, in an attacking midfield trio alongside Brazilian starlet Oscar and World Cup-winner Andre Schurrle.

(Hazard is set to sign a new deal with Chelsea)

City will still be missing creative forward Stevan Jovetic, who had an impressive start to the season before picking up a hamstring injury while on international duty with Montenegro, and new defensive midfielder Fernando, missing with a groin inury.

Diego Costa is still not at 100 percent fit after an injury sustained while with the Spanish squad, but after missing the bulk of the midweek draw against Schalke 04, the striker should be fit to start.

Predicted Line-ups

Manchester City: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany, Mangala, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Navas, Aguero, Silva, Dzeko

Chelsea: Courtois, Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Matic, Fabregas, Schurrle, Oscar, Hazard, Costa

Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Chelsea