Aston Villa - Arsenal Live Score of 2014 Premier League

Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal. The match was played at Villa Park, home to 42,682 spectators.

We hope that you enjoyed our minute-by-minute commentary of Aston Villa - Arsenal here on VAVEL UK. Keep an eye out for a match report on the game later today.

17:00. An easy win for the Gunners sees them move up to fourth in the table. Villa on the other hand, suffer their first defeat of the season, and it doesn't get any easier for them. Next two league games for Arsenal include a North London Derby at the Emirates, and a trip to Stamford Bridge the week after. For Aston Villa, it's a visit to Chelsea, before they take on the Premier League champions at Villa Park.

16:55. Other Premier League results: QPR 2-2 Stoke, Newcastle 2-2 Hull, Swansea 0-1 Southampton, Burnley 0-0 Sunderland.

16.52. Mike Riley blows the whistle to end the match, and Arsenal are comfortable winners at Villa Park. Three goals in four minutes from the Gunners in the first half, and a lack of push from Aston Villa in the second half ended a comfortable game.

FULL-TIME: ASTON VILLA 0-3 ARSENAL

90. The fourth official holds up his board, reading three minutes of added time. Majority of fans and players want the game to end, it would seem. Very little action in the second half by comparison to the first.

86. Carlos Sanchez comes off as Leandro Bacuna comes on for Aston Villa.

84. Ciaran Clark and Jack Wilshere both recieve yellow cards for seperate challenges. Arsenal fans singing 'is there a fire drill' as some of the home fans leave early. Not Aston Villa's day at all.

IMAGE: Paul Lambert looks on as his Aston Villa side remain 3-0 down at Villa Park:

80. Aston Villa not pressing on the Arsenal goal whatsoever, with Wojciech Szczesny having absolutely nothing to do in this second half.

76. Arsenal preparing a triple substitution as the home side wait to bring on Charles N'Zogbia. Kieran Richardson coming off for Villa, as Arsenal bring on Tomas Rosicky, Jack Wilshere and Lukas Podolski for Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

70. Game is really drying up now. Arsenal just playing the ball between players in the middle of the field. Totally dominant, and Villa are struggling to get the ball from the Gunners. Score remains 3-0.

64. Arsenal win another corner, which Koscielny meets with his head, only for the referee to pull play back for a goal kick, with Cazorla's corner swinging out of play.

PHOTO: Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring his first Arsenal goal:

60. Arsenal playing a much more relaxed game now. Chambers drags down a player in the Arsenal half, and was lucky not to recieve a second yellow card. On thin ice.

56. YELLOW! Aaron Ramsey hauls Gabby Agbonlahor to the ground to prevent an attack, resulting in a yellow card for the Welshman.

53. It's been a much slower start to the second half so far, but Danny Welbeck has just had the first chance of the half, his shot running straight into the hands of Brad Guzan.

46. The second half is now underway. Aston Villa have brought on Jack Grealish for Andi Weimann at half-time.

OG! 3-0!!!!

WELBZ!

OZIL!!

15:50. The other three Premier League games being played right now are still goalless. Wilfried Bony has been sent off for Swansea, however, making their chances of beating Southampton that bit harder.

HALF-TIME: ASTON VILLA 0-3 ARSENAL

45+2. Aaron Ramsey drags another shot just wide of Guzan's near post, and the referee calls time on the first half. The Gunners go into the break with a three-goal lead, after goals from Mesut Özil, Danny Welbeck and Aly Cissokho putting into his own net.

45. The fourth official indicates two minutes of injury time at the end of this first half. Fabian Delph is on the ground receiving treatment as Joe Cole begins to warm up.

42. CLOSE! The tempo has slowed down ever so slightly after that three-goal blitz, but Özil almost grabbed his second and Arsenal's fourth of the game. His shot went wide of the post.

36. IT'S THREE! This is an incredible crumbling from Villa. Aly Cissokho turns the ball into his own net. Three goals in three minutes from the Gunners. Remarkable turn of events at Villa Park.

35. GOAL AGAIN! It's the same players combining, but Danny Welbeck bags his first Arsenal goal. Özil sends a low cross into an unmarked Welbeck, who tapped home. 2-0 to Arsenal, and Lambert's men are stunned.

33. GOAL ARSENAL! Danny Welbeck threads a perfectly executed through-ball to Mesut Özil, who scores his first goal of the season, and his first away from the Emirates. Some great one-touch passing leading to the opening goal.

30. Aston Villa continuing to play their closing down game, forcing Arsenal out wide and making long passes. Some of Arsenal's passes have been poor, namely from Aaron Ramsey. Villa deservedly level, looking a different side defensively to last season.

26. Mikel Arteta's flailing arm catches Gabby Agbonlahor, and Villa win a costless-kick. Calum Chambers was also booked several minutes ago, his fourth yellow card of the season.

23. MASSIVE CHANCE! Cleverley swings a fantastic costless-kick into the area, with Ciaran Clark unmarked in the box, his header denied by an outstanding save from Wojciech Szczesny.

20. CHANCE! From the second corner, the ball falls to Aaron Ramsey on the edge of the box, who drags his shot just wide of the left post. Game remains 0-0, but chances for either side.

19. Arsenal win a corner, which Özil takes well. The ball landed in front of Danny Welbeck, who scissor kicks the ball, appealing for a penalty as the ball was blocked. No penalty, and Arsenal win another corner.

16. Aston Villa have won their third corner of the game. Seem to be pressing on the right-hand side. Hutton heads the corner over the bar.

No goals in any of the 3PM kick-offs so far in the Premier League. QPR vs Stoke finished 2-2 in the earlier match. Both sides having early chances to take the lead here.

13. Arsenal looking a shadow of the side that lost 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund in midweek. The change of formation seems to have done them some good so far.

9. Brad Guzan collects the ball from Ramsey's pass, and throws the ball out a full 70 yards to meet Andi Weimann, but the Austrian overhits hiss pass and the chance disappears.

7. CHANCE! Danny Welbeck, who seems to enjoy playing at Villa Park, curls a shot just wide of the post. Still looking for his first Arsenal goal.

6. Arsenal are playing the ball between one another in an attempt to control the game, but Villa defenders closing the Gunners down very well.

4. CHANCE! Wojciech Szczesny mishits his clearance, and Fabian Delph picks up the ball, playing a cute one-two before smashing a shot towards goal, tipped wide by Szczesny.

1. Arsenal kick the match off, wearing their away strip of yellow shirt and navy shorts. Mike Jones is today's referee.

14:56. The teams are heading out of the tunnel to rapturous applause in a sold-out Villa Park. Lets see if the game matches the atmosphere!

14:50. Both teams have finished their warm-ups and have re-entered their dressing rooms. Kick-off now just 10 minutes away.

14:40. Aston Villa vs Arsenal team-sheet, with the mistake regarding Sanchez in the starting XI for the Gunners:

14:33. It appears that the issue with Sanchez was just a team-sheet error, no injury to the Chilean. Oxlade-Chamberlain starting in his place.

14:22. LINEUP CHANGE: Alexis Sanchez has reportedly picked up a knock in the warm-up and drops to the bench, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain instead playing in his position.

14:18. Aston Villa have made just one change to the side that beat Liverpool at Anfield last weekend. Nathan Baker, who put in a man-of-the-match performance, is left out of the squad, and Irishman Ciaran Clark makes his first league start of the season.

14:15. Abou Diaby makes it back onto the Arsenal bench also. He played 90 minutes for Arsenal's under-21s last week.

14:11. An overcast Villa Park is ready to host Aston Villa - Arsenal. Kick-off just over 45 minutes away:

14:05. Arsenal have brought in Calum Chambers and Santi Cazorla into the side to replace Hector Bellerin and Jack Wilshere respectively. Wilshere drops to the bench, however, Bellerin is not in the 18-man squad.

14:03. CONFIRMED Aston Villa XI: Guzan, Senderos, Hutton, Clark, Cissokho, Delph, Westwood, Cleverley, Richardson, Weimann, Agbonlahor

14:03. CONFIRMED Aston Villa substitutes: Given, Bacuna, Okore, Sanchez, Grealish, Lowton, N’Zogbia.

14:01. CONFIRMED Arsenal XI: Szczesny, Chambers, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Gibbs, Arteta, Ramsey, Cazorla, Ozil, Alexis, Welbeck

14:01. CONFIRMED Arsenal substitutes: Ospina, Coquelin, Diaby, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rosicky, Wilshere, Podolski

We're just an hour away from kick-off at Villa Park!

13:55. Whilst we count down the minutes for the team details to be released, lets take a look at what happened the last time these sides faced one another in the Premier League:

13:47. There are five other Premier League matches taking place today. The early kick-off between QPR and Stoke City is currently underway, and the late kick-off sees Liverpool travel to East London to face West Ham. The other 3PM kick-offs include Swansea vs Southampton, Burnley vs Sunderland and Newcastle vs Hull City.

13:30. The team news from Villa Park should be announced within the next half an hour. We will announce the teams as soon as they are released by the respective clubs.

13:25. Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta has been calling for an immediate improvement to the club's form in the aftermath of the 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in midweek:

"If you make the mistakes that we did in Dortmund, against top sides, we know that there is no chance to win the Champions League. We have to react. We have to analyse what we have done wrong and try to improve. Most of the teams struggle here but we had a different game in mind before the start."

13:11. Aston Villa will need to make sure that they keep Alexis Sanchez at bay if they are to stand a chance of taking something away from today's game. Sanchez signed for Arsenal from FC Barcelona in the summer for a fee of around £35million, and is currently joint-top goalscorer with Aaron Ramsey, having scored three goals in his first month with the Gunners.

13:09. One player that Arsenal need to be wary of in the Aston Villa side is Gabriel Agbonlahor. The 27-year old has played in all four of Villa's league games this season, scoring two of their four goals. Agbonlahor is entering his tenth year with the club, and recently extended his contract for another four years.

13:01. Calum Chambers talked to arsenal.com about his short time at the club, saying that he's been made to feel very welcome at Arsenal, wanting to be the best that he can be at the club:

“I’m really proud. It’s been a whirlwind of a month. All the players and the staff here have made it so much easier than I thought it would be. They’ve welcomed me in really well and everyone has helped me settle into a new place. It’s all one big family here, which has been really nice. The manager has been fantastic with me. He’s got a great history of bringing through players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott, and they’ve been successful, so I’m hoping to do the same. I’m just going to work hard, concentrate on my football and hopefully get as far as I can.

12:55. Arsenal and Aston Villa have had a number of players play for the two sides in the Premier League era. The most notable player to play for both teams is Frenchman Robert Pirès, who made 189 Premier League appearances in a six-year stint at Arsenal, and played in nine Premier League games for Villa during the 2010-11 season. Stuart Taylor, Paul Merson, and more recently, Phillipe Senderos, who signed in the summer.

12:49. Lambert also put Aston Villa's fantastic start to the season down to the influence of Roy Keane, who took up the assistant manager's post back in July:

"The two of us are very strong characters. Before he came in, I knew that he had a lot of football knowledge. I love working with him. It's not that everything is serious. We have a laugh with the rest of the staff too. I beat him at the crossbar challenge nearly every day. You look back at his own football career and he's probably one of the best midfielders - if not the best - to come out of this country. There's no getting away from that fact. He was a winner and you make no apologies about being a winner. That's what he was."

12:47. Paul Lambert was full of praise for his opposition in his pre-match press conference, and is wary of the threat that they can pose:

"I was there on Tuesday. Dortmund were exceptional. It's a really tough stadium in which to go and get a win. I know that from my own experience. Dortmund were fantastic. I don't think anyone should underestimate that Arsenal are a right good side. They will be around and about it again in the Premier League this season. I am under no illusions about how hard this game for us will be. It will be a really tough match. They are a top side with great players."

12:44. Arsenal manager Arséne Wenger discussed Mesut Õzil's poor recent form for the Gunners, and believes that the World Cup has a part to play in his current run:

"The criticism is a bit unfair because I believe that our offensive talents on Tuesday night were not in their best condition, and they couldn’t express that talent. On the other hand it’s post-World Cup. He came back on August 11. You know it takes a few months for them to get back to their best, that can happen."

12:31. Paul Lambert yesterday confirmed that Ron Vlaar is 'touch-and-go' to face the Gunners, having sat out the victory against Liverpool. The Aston Villa manager, who committed his future to the club at the start of the week, also had good news about Christian Benteke and Joe Cole, being quick to mention that both returned to training this week.

"Ron [Vlaar] is a doubt. We will have to wait on that calf to see how it heals. But Ron will be a doubt. You have to look Christian [Benteke]. You have to make sure he has no ill effects. He's doing great. It's been a good week for him. Joe is doing alright. He's trained this week. It's his first week since his injury. Hopefully he will keep progressing. He is doing great but he still a little bit behind on fitness levels."

12:29. Arsenal still have several injury concerns ahead of the match. Nacho Monreal and Calum Chambers missed out in midweek through a back injury and tonsillitis respectively. The former has also been ruled out of the match today, though Chambers is expected to return to the starting line-up, with Mathieu Debuchy having been ruled out for at least six weeks with an ankle injury.

12:16. The games between the two sides last season ended in a victory for the away side each time. Villa stunned the Gunners on the opening day of the 2013/14 Premier League season, running out as 3-1 winners. Arsenal are yet to lose at home in the league since. The Gunners then travelled to Villa Park in early January, where two quickfire goals from Jack Wilshere and Olivier Giroud saw them snatch a narrow victory.

12:09. Arsenal, on the other hand, currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League. Despite being unbeaten in the league, the Gunners have drawn three of those four Premier League games, their only win coming on the opening day against Crystal Palace, where Aaron Ramsey tapped in a 93rd-minute winner. Arsenal drew their last Premier League match, playing out a 2-2 draw with the current champions, Manchester City. However, they come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, their first in 16 matches, stretching back to April.

12:07. The two sides have had fairly contrasting form thus far this season. Aston Villa are sitting pretty in second place in the table, having won three of their four Premier League matches. Only Chelsea have a better record than them in the league so far this season. Aston Villa's last match ended in a 1-0 victory at Anfield, with Gabriel Agbonlahor getting the only goal of the game. Aston Villa have also disposed of Stoke and Hull, with a home draw against Newcastle sandwiched in-between.

12:00. Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Aston Villa - Arsenal in matchday five of the Premier League. The game takes place at Villa Park, Birmingham, the home of Aston Villa, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00.