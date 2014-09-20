Aston Villa 0-3 Arsenal: Gunners Firing again

Arsene Wenger's men controlled the game, scoring all three goals in as many minutes. The game was very bitty in the first quarter of an hour, neither team really getting a good spell of possession going. Arsenal, still smarting from their 2-0 loss midweek to Dortmund, were in pursuit of a big win. And in the 32nd minute, they got their Breakthrough through Mesut Özil, then a minute later the lead was double through a close ranged Danny Welbeck finish. In the 35 minute, a dangerous ball across the box was turned in for an own goal by Cissokho. A deserved win for the Gunner's, as they look to regain the form they ended last season on.

It wasn't as straightforward as that in the early stages. With Fabien Delph working Szczesny and then a fantastic shot from Kieran Clarke forcing a brilliant save from Szczesny. Arsenal looked shaken, and found a quick rhythm to their game revolving around last years big money signing Özil. Finally getting his chance in the middle, he ran the game, playing intricate and quick passes. And 10 minutes later, he found a goal.

A good spell of possession led to a fine through ball by new signing Danny Welbeck, Arsenal number 11 raced through 1 on 1, and slotted the ball past the outrushing Brad Guzan. This was just the start of a crazy 5 minutes, from the restart, the ball was pinched and Arsenal, with their tails up, spread the ball out to the left where Özil, heavily involved again, had drifted. His perfect low cross found Welbeck 6 yards out to fire in to the roof of the net.

That partnership looked very strong all game. Then they went for the jugular, again having joy down the left, the ball fell to a returning Keiran Gibbs, playing his second game back from injury, who's cross flashed across goal, it looked as if it would leave Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with an open goal but Cissokho dangled a leg out to divert it in to the corner. The Villa fans and players looked dejected and rightly so. A hard fought battle up until that point.

But from there on out it was all Arsenal. All except for Gabriel Agbonglahor, who did not stop turning the Arsenal defenders, mainly Chambers, who had been booked early in the game) and Per Mertesacker, drawing fouls and generally being a nuisance, which is a positive for Villa, who looked winded. Welbeck had a shot comfortably saved by Guzan before the break but that was as far as the first half went.

In the second half, Aston Villa were chasing shadows, a true masterclass in passing football. Arsenal had almost 80% second half possession, a lot of which was in Villa territory. Cazorla looked sharp and proved that he could be keeping his place in team. There was little action in the half though, both goalkeepers weren't forced to make any real saves. Chamberlain was still keen to run at the Villa left back Jack Grealish.

Grealish in fact had a very good game, his ball control at times embarrassed Arsenal new man Calum Chambers, but didnt really receive any help in terms of movement. In the 75 minute, both teams made numerous substitutions, Arsenal swapping Welbeck for Podolski, Ramsey for Wilshere and Chamberlain for Rosicky, who got his first game for Arsenal this season. And Frenchman Charles N'Zogbia replacing Kieran Richardson.

Arsenal's passing was beginning to frustrate Clark, who was booked in the 83rd minute for a rash tackle on Lukas Podolski. Arsenal didnt sit back though, Jack Wilshere doing some one two in and around the box forcing several clearances from Guzan. Aston Villa looked bereft of ideas and didnt muster any sort of resistance to the Arsenal passing.

Man Of The Match today was Mesut Özil, finally getting his chance down the middle, he showed Wenger exactly why the Gunners payed £42 million for him. He looked full of energy and rejuvenated the Arsenal attack that failed to muster more than 3 shots against Borussia Dortmund midweek. His through balls were expertly played and gave the team a real cutting edge. A real relief for Arsenal fans. Below are the player ratings: