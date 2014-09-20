West Ham United 3-1 Liverpool Live Football Scores and Result of EPL 2014

19:40. Anyway, that's all from tonight's game as the Reds fell to a 3-1 defeat to Sam Allardyce's West Ham at Upton Park. I've been Charlie Malam, from VAVEL UK, and though you may not have enjoyed the result - we hope you enjoyed the live match commentary. Join us for all the aftermath of this evening's game throughout the weekend, and make sure you're here on Tuesday night where we'll be covering the club's next game against Boro in the league cup. Thanks, and good night.

19:38. Not a performance to dwell on for Liverpool, they'll need to get over that result and quickly. They face Everton in the Merseyside Derby in next Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, and they'll be hoping Daniel Sturridge returns for injury. Particularly if Romelu Lukaku is lining up against a dispirited defence.

19:35. Another disappointing display from Brendan Rodgers' men and they left the field looking understandably dejected. They'll be looking to bounce back with a positive result against Middlesborough in the Capital One Cup on Tuesday night.

19:32. The Reds drop to 10th with just six points from 15 so far this season. Today, their defence simply let them down and the early West Ham enslaught meant they were two goals down before 10 minutes as a Winston Reid header and an audacious chip from Diafra Sakho. Raheem Sterling's powerful effort made it 2-1, but they couldn't find a second and Morgan Amalfitano sealed the win with just moments left.

19:30. That's only the second time Liverpool have suffered back-to-back defeats under Brendan Rodgers, the first time since a double-header defeat in successive away games at Chelsea and Man City.

FT: West Ham 3-1 Liverpool.

90+3' The game edging out to it's conclusion now, with both sides knocking it about the park without much intention.

89' Poor defending from the away side condemns them to their third defeat in five games, and despite a spirited second-half performance - they've paid for their poor start at Upton Park.

88' A long ball is poorly dealt with, as Sakho heads into the midfield with no-one there and Amalfitano picks it up and beats Skrtel's sliding tackle before finding the bottom right corner to surely secure the win.

87' GOAL! 3-1 West Ham. Amalfitano seals the three points late on after no-one gets to Sakho's header.

86' Skrtel tries a speculative effort from 30+ yards from goal after some unproductive build-up and it flies well wide. Not much left in the locker from Rodgers' side now.

84' The game fading out into the final minutes now, as Liverpool try to create something, but they're struggling to penetrate the home defence.

82' Sterling struggling now, playing a poor pass before controlling the ball badly. The Reds struggling to break through a resolute West Ham defence in this final minutes.

81' For the second time in the game, Kouyate returns to the action after looking like he needs to come off.

79' Kouyate is down wincing, holding his groin but he gets up and seems to be fine despite taking as much time as possible to go off.

78' Rodgers' side still pushing for an equaliser, but are struggling to get through the Hammers' back five. An absolute wall of claret and blue to get through, and it will take an awful lot of effort to make it level.

77' Liverpool have been a completely different side this second half, having 63% possession - but have failed to make it count, and are still left to rue their awful first 45.

76' Sakho rises to the corner and heads towards goal, but Adrian is there to comfortably catch. The referee holds up play after Collins takes out teammate Cresswell in the box.

75' Borini, who has been disappointing today, is replaced by Lambert in Rodgers' final throw of the dice before the corner is taken. For West Ham, Collins comes on for Valencia, who has caused lots of problems for Liverpool tonight.

74' The Hammers almost score a third but Henderson deals with Sakho well at the far post. On the counter, Sterling bursts towards the byline and wins a corner kick.

73' West Ham survive a scare after Lallana finds space but after looking likely to shoot, feeds Moreno who tries a low cross across the six-yard box which is cleared and moments later, a through ball is neatly intercepted at the back by Reid.

72' Sterling's loose ball is pounced upon by the home side, but he recovers to concede a throw-in. West Ham have lost much of their attacking threat now as they tire, but they're still looking to shore up the result.

71' Balotelli's pressing forces a throw-in deep into home side territory, and Lallana and Sterling combine as the ex-Saints captain wins a corner from a cross.

70' Adrian does very well to get out and punch clear to Kouyate in space. West Ham look to pass the ball about and frustrate their opponents, but a long ball goes amiss and Sakho heads clear.

69' Skrtel's mistake at the back is almost latched upon by Sakho, as he takes the ball and tries another chip which goes over the bar. Liverpool's Sakho launches a long ball from the goal kick and Balotelli connects, before cutting inside and firing hard and low at the near post but Adrian puts it out for a corner.

68' Hammers change - Song comes off for Amalfitano. A solid first start for the former Arsenal defensive midfielder.

68' The corner is delivered close, but nothing comes off it and Valencia beats Lallana on the flank, before losing out on pace to Sterling and nothing comes of the breakaway.

67' Sakho almost takes the ball off of Lovren at the last man but the Croatian recovers well. By the corner flag, Reid and Borini entangle and the away side win a costless-kick.

65' Tomkins defends well against Lallana, preventing a cross but losing a throw-in. Moments later, Jenkinson scrapes the back of Moreno's achilles with his studs and earns a yellow card.

64' Liverpool play it out well from the back and Borini shoots from distance. The ball bounces and Adrian fumbles, so the Italian rushes in towards him to get to the rebound and the goalkeeper leaves his foot very high and the striker crashes straight into it and spends some time on the floor but no decision is given.

62' Sterling runs towards the byline and tries to lift a cross back into the box, but Reid gets there and manages to prevent it causing any problems.

61' Moreno bursts forward and cuts inside. Lallana is brought down outside the box and it falls back to Moreno who finds Borini in space but his shot curls over the crossbar. For West Ham, Jenkinson replaces Demel.

60' Just half-an-hour remaining and the Reds will be looking for a goal sooner rather than later but again, the Irons are the ones pushing and look to score from another corner until Mignolet comes out to claim.

59' Sterling's decision making in the final third is poor but Moreno recovers it and finds Balotelli, who tries a curling shot but Adrian reads it and comfortably catches. Still 2-1 to the home side at Upton Park.

58' Great through ball by Allardyce's Hammers and Valencia looks to cause trouble, until Sakho heads clear. West Ham certainly capable of adding to their two goal tally.

57' A few little confrontations in the Liverpool half, as Lovren feels Valencia was too enthusiastic trying to win the ball.

56' Sterling weaves his way into the box after some good link-up play but his cross is deflected out for a corner. Lallana delivers but again nothing comes of the attack.

54' Gerrard tries to engineer a break with a long ball but it's blocked before Sterling can get to it. The away side certainly looking a lot better in the final third now however.

53' Liverpool try a counter, as Henderson feeds Balotelli who spins and puts it into Borini's path but rather than square it to Balotelli or Moreno he shoots on sight and Adrian gets down to it at the near post. Poor judgement from the Italian.

52' Kouyate brings down Moreno in the Reds' half and Liverpool try to get forward but Balotelli handles the ball when he controls from a long ball and gives a costless-kick away.

51' Lallana wins a costless-kick after Cresswell fouls him near the corner and the skipper whips it in, but nothing comes of it and Noble's first-time pass aids a Hammers counter but Sterling gets back to put it out of play.

50' Balotelli presses well to force Cresswell into an error and the Reds look to take advantage, but Sterling's powerful shot is blocked and goes out for a throw.

49' Song's ball is poor and Liverpool counter. Moreno tries a ball in but it's late and the chance is wasted.

48' Liverpool easing into it a bit more now, but Henderson's stabbed ball into the path of Moreno down the left is too heavy and goes out for a Hammers throw.

47' Lallana does well to run back and intercept inside the area after some trouble in the box. Up the other end of the pitch, he flicks it into Sterling's path and he chooses not to shoot first time, but his chance fades away and by the time he shoots - it trickles wide of the mark.

46' We're back underway and we've had one change for Liverpool at half time - Lallana replaces Lucas in the centre.

18:37. Perhaps one positive - Mario Balotelli. The Italian has won his only tackle and headed duel as well as completing 10 out of his 13 passes, in addition to playing an important role in the goal. Can he endear himself with supporters by netting for a second successive game here?

18:35. Defensively too, the Reds have been, well.. abysmal. Again. It's getting rather drastic at the back for Rodgers and co. Just what can they do to solve their problems? They have all three of their best centre-backs on the pitch right now but still look poor at the back, and Mignolet was particularly absent during the second goal of the game. Huge improvement needed.

18:33. The Reds have managed just one shot, which resulted in a goal, but have been largely invisible in the final third. A systematic change has meant Sterling has had to drop back to right wing-back, and Rodgers will be keen to ensure they don't suffer from a lack of invention and creativity in the final third like they did versus Aston Villa and almost did against Ludogorets.

18:30. So, after going behind within 75 seconds as Reid notched his first in a year - West Ham then doubled through Sakho's fortuitous chip which flew over Mignolet to double their lead. A shellshocked Liverpool looked set to concede a third, until Sterling smashed in from the edge of the box to half the deficit after some good work from Balotelli. Still, the Reds can consider themselves rather fortunate not to be further behind after a completely un-Brendan Rodgers like performance from the club, who have struggled all over the pitch. Big 45 minutes needed from the away side to salvage the points from this game here.

HT: West Ham 2-1 Liverpool.

45+5' Valencia hits it, but the wall deflects it for a corner. From the set-piece, Noble tries to find Tomkins but Mignolet reaches it before him. The Hammers continue to push forward from the attack and Valencia tries a shot, which the Reds are slow to pick up on after it looks to be going out for a corner and Reid flicks it towards the back post but Sakho is there to head out for a corner.

45+4' Lovren's poor ball is punished, as West Ham push forward and West Ham's Sakho handballs but Liverpool's Sakho is accused of handling and the Hammers are given a costless-kick outside the box. Poor decision.

45+2' Sterling wins a costless-kick after Song brings him down. Gerrard whips it in, but Balotelli misses the header and the Hammers counter with four on three. Valencia tries to dribble past Moreno, but the Spaniard does well to nick possession from beneath his feet and the Reds clear the danger.

44' Lovren still shouldering on despite nursing his head injury, and the Croatian still looks a little shook. As do the entire visiting defence, as West Ham continue to push into the final third. Six minutes added on here at Upton Park.

43' From the subsequent corner, Tomkins rises and heads towards goal but it is no way near the target and flies wide. The Hammers enjoying all the costlessdom in the air so far though.

42' West Ham's front-line combine well again, and Lovren only just flicks a cross over the incoming Sakho. Great defending from the Croatian, but troubling for the Reds.

41' Lucas tries a long ball up to Balotelli but his pass is poor and goes out of play. The Reds still struggling to gel as usual. For the Hammers, there is no such issue and the Hammers as they trouble Mignolet a few times within a number of minutes and appeal for a penalty after a challenge in the box. Sam Allardyce's side still the better team here.

39' We're back in action and for the moment, Liverpool are down to 10 men. On the right, Valencia neatly flicks it past Moreno before firing a cross into the box but it is overhit and flies over Mignolet's goal. On the sidelines, Lovren's head is wrapped up and he's back on the field.

38' The stretchers have gone, and Lovren is back to his feet. He looks a little dazed, but Rodgers will give it a few moments before making the decision.

37' A stretcher is out for the Croatian and he still hasn't risen. The £20-million centre-back looks to be suffering from concussion, but the medics are mulling it over whether he can stay on.

35' Lovren is down and looks to be in pain. He clashed with Sakho in the air and seems to be feeling it. This could be a problem for Brendan Rodgers.

34' Moreno sends a teasing ball from deep into the box and Balotelli tries to get on the end of it, but Adrian comes out to punch clear. Promising for Liverpool.

33' From it, Sterling picks the ball up on the edge and bursts forward until Kouyate hauls him down. He looks like he may have recovered from that injury now.

31' Sterling gives away a foul about 30-yards from goal after he and Skrtel struggle to deal with a routine clearance. Noble and Valencia stand over it, and the Colombian hits it well as it bounces and forces Mignolet to palm it out. It was going wide, but the Hammers have a corner.

30' Half-an-hour in and we've had three goals and four yellow cards. Quite an eventful game so far, with calamitous defending and exciting attacking combining, leading to the Hammers maintaining a 2-1 lead.

28' The Reds looked to have picked up a bit now, but West Ham are still pushing forward. Valencia pulls the ball down, but it is adjudged to have gone out of play as he did so but it is a hard decision. On the other flank, Kouyate tries a cross but it is heavy and he goes down with an injury. That may be fortunate for Liverpool, as the powerful midfielder has made quite an impact on this game.

27' Just up the other end, Kouyate is booked inside the box after some fantastic play in the final third. The midfielder clatters into Moreno in the box and his yellow card is the right decision.

25' Play gets back underway after a West Ham player spends some time on the floor and the Reds look to push forward through Henderson and Moreno, the midfielder clips it into Balotelli who brings it down magnificently and turns to shoot which is blocked. It falls to Sterling at the edge of the box and he smashes it past Adrian to rescue some hope for the Reds,

25' GOAL! Liverpool 2-1.

24' Sterling finds the ball on the flank, but twice can't find Borini and the Hammers do well to clear the chance when Downing gets rid of the danger.

23' Here's the second goal of the game, as Sakho's delightful chip deceived Mignolet:

22' Right-back Manquillo is brought off, as Sakho comes on to add some aerial quality. The Reds have switched to a system with three centre backs, with Lucas and Gerrard covering as defensive midfielders. Will that leave them with too little up front?

21' Sterling wins the ball at the corner flag and the Reds play it about on the edge of the box until it's spread wide to Moreno, but he has little options and is forced back to Lovren. He tries a long ball to Manquillo on the right, which sails out of play.

20' Henderson feeds a through ball and Sterling tries a shot on goal, which is deflected wide. Gerrard delivers it in, but the ball is headed clear.

19' Nothing comes from the corner after Balotelli clears and slices a second clearance before Sterling forces a goal-kick. Surprisingly, despite lining up in the diamond formation - the Reds are just not at it so far, and tactical changes may be needed if something is going to change here.

18' Liverpool struggling for an real inspiration here, as Cresswell does well to win a corner despite being marked by both Sterling and Manquillo near the corner flag. The Hammers pressing for a third here.

17' Silence from the away end as they struggle to comprehend the early slaughter. The Reds have yet to have a single attempt on target, whereas the hosts have managed three on target from four.

16' Ex-Red Downing looking impressive so far as he pushes forward and fires an effort on goal, but the shot takes a deflection and Mignolet gets to it. Up the other end, Balotelli pushes Adrian over in the box after charging down the ball and the goalkeeper isn't happy as the two embroil in a bit of an argument - both players are given yellow cards.

15' Some improvement from Liverpool as they pass it about and try to find Borini, but Demel easily dispossesses him and nothing comes of the attack. Moments later, Lucas bundles over Song inside the West Ham box.

14' The Hammers looking to take advantage of defensive woes for the visitors. Neither their midfield or defence has settled so far and Gerrard in particular has struggled to get into the game. Half-time couldn't come quick enough at this rate, and we're not even a quarter of an hour in.

13' Cresswell goes for an effort from the 25-yards and his effort swerves and dips towards the bottom corner but Belgian keeper Mignolet does well to tip it round the post. From the corner, Balotelli emphatically heads clear from the near post.

12' The Reds starting to get a foothold in the game now, but Gerrard loses the ball and Downing easily goes past him until Henderson tracks back to recover the ball. Not many positives to take so far, as Rodgers shakes his head on the sidelines.

10' Here's Reid's opener to make it 1-0 early on:

9' The home side are fired up for this one and the visitors are second to every ball. Again, the defence has been exposed and the return of Skrtel has done very little to compose the shaky back-four, whilst they have also struggled to create chances in the final third.

7' Liverpool find themselves two goals down after losing the ball on the half-way line, Moreno is out of position and Sakho tries a cross-cum-shot but it loops over Mignolet and into the far corner after Valencia runs in at the far post to try and ensure it hits the back of the net. Disastrous start from Brendan Rodgers' men.

7' GOAL! West Ham 2-0.

6' Liverpool's defence struggling early on here, as Gerrard is beaten by Downing down the left and after they win the ball back the captain again gives the ball away.

5' West Ham the team on the front foor here. Manquillo loses possession after a challenge from Cresswell but they can't fashion any chances. Still, plenty of confidence and pressing and attacking play from the home side.

4' Reid finds himself in the book after coming through on Borini late and failing to win the ball. Bad tackle from the defender.

3' Terrible defending at fault again, with Lovren guilty of losing his man and both Tomkins and Reid were unchallenged when they headed inside the six-yard box. Uphill challenge to quell the feisty home crowd now.

2' Quick start from the Hammers. Referee Craig Pawson gives them a costless-kick on the right flank and Downing sends it in. Tomkins rises at the back post unmarked and Reid pounces in front of Lovren to open the scoring. Poor start from the visitors.

2' GOAL! 1-0 West Ham.

1' We're off at Upton Park. West Ham win the toss and open the game kicking from right to left.

17:27. Moments away from tonight's evening action. Stay here for West Ham - Liverpool live as both sides crucially need to get three points and build some momentum.

17:24. As many people have pointed out, today is a huge chance for Borini - who three weeks ago was told he had no future at Anfield, and has now featured in the Champions League and been called up for a league start all within a week.

17:21. Moments until kick-off, home manager Sam Allardyce has said he is keen not to concede goals similar to what they did against Southampton in their last home game. He suggests the Reds have only played one poor performance this season, against the Saints on opening day and his side have to be clinical against "the big boys" as chances are hard to come by.

17:18. Some odds for you before kick-off. Sky Bet have the hosts at 18/5 to take the three points, whilst Brendan Rodgers' side are 7/10 and a draw is 16/5. What are your predictions for today's game? Have your say in the comments below.

17:15. Reasons still unknown for the non-appearance of Brazilian playmaker Coutinho. He may have picked up a late knock, but most likely his poor form is the explanation. After impressing in pre-season, he has struggled to impact any of the Premier League gaemes he has featured in so far and so Adam Lallana, also an attacking playmaker who prefers playing centrally, may be looking to impress if he comes off the bench.

17:13. The Reds feature in their yellow shirt for the first time this season. They have only worn it in pre-season friendlies so far, and here's an exclusive look at the dressing room set-up via @LFC.

17:10. Liverpool have distinctly lacked movement up front with Sturridge still out and the Italian being selected may just help solve that problem, particularly as the Reds will now switch back to the diamond formation that has seen them put in their best performances so far this season.

17:07. Plenty of pre-match talk tonight, with Skrtel and Lucas' inclusions prompting some debate. Rodgers insists the Slovakian is an everpresent and a "big player" for his side, talking about the balance between him and Dejan Lovren better than the Croatian and Sakho at the back. The Ulsterman continues to say Borini's "movement and speed" will help the Reds up top.

17:04. Steven Gerrard has scored seven Premier League goals (nine in all competitions) against West Ham and six have been at Upton Park. He goes into today's game with two penalties in all competitions already under his belt after keeping his cool against Spurs and Ludogorets, and the Reds won two spot-kicks here last season - can the Reds win courtesy of the 12-yard spot again tonight?

17:00. We're just an hour away from kick-off now. The line-ups are confirmed, the warm up is underway and all the rest of today's results are in. Stay tuned for more live build-up.

16:56. In other Liverpool related news, Jordon Ibe scored whilst playing on loan for Derby County earlier. After coming off the bench, the promising youngster smashed an effort into the bottom right corner after finding the ball at his feet in the box. The game ended 2-2. Brad Smith also earned an assist for Swindon as they beat Sheffield United 5-2.

16:53. Results elsewhere, from today's Premier League games: QPR drew 2-2 Stoke in today's dinner time kick-off when Niko Krancjar's 88th minute costless-kick rescued a point for the home side, Burnley drew 0-0 with Sunderland despite Ashley Barnes hitting the woodwork late on, Victor Wanyama's 80th minute strike lifted Southampton to a 1-0 win over Southampton whilst Newcastle came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Hull despite Nikica Jelavic's acrobatic stunner from the edge of the box opening the scoring, Papiss Demba Cissé's brace levelled proceedings, finally Aston Villa fell to a heavy 3-0 home defeat versus Arsenal as Danny Welbeck got on the scoresheet for the first time with the Gunners.

West Ham - Liverpool Live Inline

16:50. Another interesting stat, The Hammers have lost seven of their last eight matches with a 5:30pm kick off, only drawing against Manchester City 0-0 at home on 3 November 2012. (Stat via BBC Sport)

16:49. Fabio Borini is also been given his first Premier League start for Liverpool in just under two years after his impressive cameo in mid-week against Ludogorets.

West Ham - Liverpool Live Match Commentary and Goals

16:47. Both teams are starting with a diamond formation, with Raheem Sterling and Stewart Downing starting at the tip of each midfield. The Hammers make just the one change from the line-up that started against Hull on Monday, with Mauro Zárate making way for Alex Song, who makes his first start after making the loan switch from Barcelona.

16:45. Quite a different Liverpool side from the team that faced Aston Villa, with Phil Coutinho failing to make the bench. Meanwhile, Lucas Leiva, Fabio Borini and Martin Skrtel all come in for Adam Lallana, Mamadou Sakho and Coutinho respectively.

16:42. West Ham United bench: Jaaskelainen, Zarate, Vaz Te, Jenkinson, Collins, Amalfitano, Cole.

16:40. West Ham United XI: Adrian, Reid, Cresswell, Tomkins, Kouyate, Downing, Sakho, Noble (c), Demel, Song, Valencia.

16:38. Liverpool bench: Jones, Toure, Enrique, Sakho, Markovic, Lallana, Lambert.

16:35. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Manquillo, Moreno, Skrtel, Lovren, Gerrard, Lucas, Henderson, Sterling, Borini, Balotelli.

16:33. The line-ups are in!

16:29. We're just shy of an hour away from kick-off. The Hammers have managed just one clean sheet in their previous 11 meetings with Liverpool at Upton Park, whereas the visitors haven't failed to score away from home in the league in 2014, with 33 goals in their last 11 away matches. Will they score in this game to set a new club top-flight record of scoring in 17 consecutive away games, or will they continue to rue the absence of the injured Daniel Sturridge? Stay tuned for more build up and live match commentary at 5:30pm to find out.

16:27. Another talking point has been the form of Philippe Coutinho, who has so far failed to hit the heights of previous seasons. However, Rodgers was quick to quell that notion when asked about it in his pre-match press conference. "I've got no qualms about him; he's a big, big talent," he said. "He has lit up the Premier League since he came to the club. He's going to have some games where he won't be at his best, but he always gives his best and that's all I ever ask of the players. The kid is a great boy who wants to do well. He's very conscious that I have absolutely no doubts about him."

16:23. Here, you can see Glen Johnson, who has returned from injury after carrying a knock for a couple of weeks:

16:21. In other injury news, Martin Skrtel and Glen Johnson are soon to return from injuries sustained against Manchester City and should be back in contention this time next week. Meanwhile, Daniel Sturridge is set to return to training within the next few days, but Joe Allen and Emre Can look likely to miss a number of weeks minimum.

16:17. In the pre-West Ham press conference, Brendan Rodgers confirmed that last season's surprise breakthrough Jon Flanagan is set to spend a couple of months more on the sidelines. The 21-year-old has been struggling with a persistent knee problem, having not played since featuring against Preston North End in pre-season back in July, and despite expecting to come back in August - has had to undergo surgery which has put him out for an additional two months after the injury didn't respond to treatment. In more positive news for the full-back, he is set to sign a new contract with the club after impressing in the 2013-14 season.

West Ham United - Liverpool Live Inline and Scores

16:15. After a commanding display in the centre of the park versus Ludogorets in mid-week, Gerrard said Henderson "epitomises everything that a captain is." The 34-year-old continued: "He works hard on and off the pitch. He's well-liked in the dressing room. He leads by example and, let's not forget, he's a top player as well."

16:13. The biggest Liverpool-related news story of the week however, is that Jordan Henderson has been named the new vice-captain for the club. Following the appointment, current skipper Steven Gerrard has insisted the hard-working midfielder has all the requisite attributes to take the armband after he calls it a day. "It's very well deserved and it's no surprise to me. I'm sure he'll be the main man - the club captain - in a few years when I have gone."

16:10. The Northern Irishman continued: "When I spoke to him when I first met him he still had this keenness to want to learn and when you see his work against Ludogorets, he put his body on the line and he needs to do more of that. I think that will come when he gets fitter and getting into good positions will allow him to score goals. But he's well in tune with the history, not only of the club, but of Liverpool."

16:08. Rodgers said, speaking to the Liverpool Echo, "He's a boy who has really looked into the history of the club and he understands the great strikers of the past. We have spoken about [Luis] Suárez and his time here. Remember he's still young, he still wants to learn, he still needs to learn and that's the beauty of it for me."

16:06. One man who will be hoping to get on the scoresheet today is Mario Balotelli, who opened his account with his new club on Tuesday night but has scored just one goal in his last 18 league games. According to his manager, the Italian has been brushing up on the club's past as he aspires to become the Kop's next cult hero.

16:04. In the last 20 meetings, Liverpool have scored three or more goals an impressive 10 times. Last season, they tumped four past the Hammers at Anfield as a Luis Suárez-inspired side took the three points.

16:02. The recent head-to-head record between the two sides reads heavily in Liverpool's favour. They have won 16 of the last 22 meeting, drawing four and losing merely two - in February 2011 (3-1 at Upton Park) and January 2008 (1-0 at Upton Park.)

16:00. Speaking of the result recently, the Hammers gaffer said: "It was a bit of a shame they got away with it last year - the result that they got - because we played ever so well. Hopefully we can repeat that this year and not give two penalties away. The most annoying thing was that we lost to them when we shouldn't have lost to them."

15:57. The last time these two teams met, Liverpool were the visitors and came to South East London involved in a title race. After going 1-0 ahead in the 44th minute, when James Tomkins handled the ball in the box and Steven Gerrard scored the subsequent penalty - West Ham equalised after contentious decision right on half-time. Andy Carroll appeared to punch Simon Mignolet in the face from a corner, causing him to drop the ball to Guy Demel, who put the ball into an empty net, but the goal stood - to much deliberation. With less than 20 minutes to go, Hammers goalkeeper Adrian brought Jon Flanagan down to give Gerrard the opportunity to double his tally and he did exactly that. Despite a number of chances for both sides, the Reds held on to win 2-1.

15:55. Allardyce has no fresh injury concerns following the draw at the KC Stadium, with Kevin Nolan, Andy Carroll and Joey O'Brien all out long-term whilst Matt Jarvis faces a late fitness test to feature.

15:52. In his pre-match conference, Big Sam said: "We might not get as much possession as we usually do so we'll have to make the most of it, and take the chances we create. I'm not daft enough to say we're going to press Liverpool and pin them back in their own half but we're going to try when we can [and] make sure at the same time we're resilient at the back."

15:49. After a busy summer, in which the likes of Alex Song, Mauro Zarate and Enner Valencia joined the ranks - the Hammers have only managed a 3-1 win away at Crystal Palace and a 2-2 draw away at Hull, falling to a 1-0 home loss to Spurs and a 3-1 loss to Southampton - whilst also being knocked out of the Capital One Cup at home, losing on penalties to Sheffield United.

15:46. Today's game represents an even tougher test for Rodgers and co. A trip to Upton Park is never easy, and West Ham, regardless of their home form going into the game, will be eager to build upon their disappointing tally of four points from 12 so far this season.

15:44. Here are highlights of Liverpool's most recent league game, where they tasted defeat for the second time in this campaign:

15:42. He said of his side's opposition: "Sam [Allardyce's] sides are well set up and always make it difficult for you. It'll be a really good test for us... but we'll look to impose our game."

15:40. Brendan Rodgers has now insisted that his side take the momentum from the late win into today's game, where Sam Allardyce's West Ham United represent a stern test. "Against Villa we weren't at our level in the final third and they [Villa] defended well," the manager said. "We moved on from that, got a great result [against Ludogorets] and the perspective after a couple of days makes it a good result. We showed the character and the mental qualities that successful teams have to come through and win the game, something we'll look to take into the weekend."

15:38. Here are the higlights of Liverpool's win over Ludogorets on Tuesday night.

15:35. Liverpool come into this fixture off the back of their return to Champions League football in mid-week, when they took on Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad. The visitors gave them a scare, after Mario Balotelli's first goal for his new club gave them an 81st minute lead - Ludogorets took advantage of a stretched defence with some incisive quick passing and Dani Abalo rounded Simon Mignolet to equalise, minutes after Roman Bezjak had hit the post. With minutes left of stoppage time, Liverpool surged forward and the pressure was too much for The Eagles, after Milan Borjan felled Javier Manquillo inside the area and gifted the Reds a penalty. Reliable skipper Steven Gerrard stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way to seal a nervy three points.

15:33. Before this evening's game, the Reds have assembled two wins and two defeats - a 2-1 home win over Southampton and a 3-0 triumph away at Spurs, whilst losing 3-1 away at Manchester City and suffering a 1-0 home loss in their last league game at home to Aston Villa.

15:30. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Liverpool's fifth Barclays Premier League game of the season as they travel down south to face Sam Allardyce's West Ham United at Upton Park. Stay tuned for live match commentary from myself, Charlie Malam, on VAVEL UK. Kick-off is in two hours time.

West Ham - Liverpool Live Inline