West Ham United 3-1 Liverpool Live Football Scores and Result of EPL 2014
Liverpool travel to West Ham United in the Barclays Premier League, kick-off live from 17:30 GMT.
19:40. Anyway, that's all from tonight's game as the Reds fell to a 3-1 defeat to Sam Allardyce's West Ham at Upton Park. I've been Charlie Malam, from VAVEL UK, and though you may not have enjoyed the result - we hope you enjoyed the live match commentary. Join us for all the aftermath of this evening's game throughout the weekend, and make sure you're here on Tuesday night where we'll be covering the club's next game against Boro in the league cup. Thanks, and good night.

19:38. Not a performance to dwell on for Liverpool, they'll need to get over that result and quickly. They face Everton in the Merseyside Derby in next Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, and they'll be hoping Daniel Sturridge returns for injury. Particularly if Romelu Lukaku is lining up against a dispirited defence.

19:35. Another disappointing display from Brendan Rodgers' men and they left the field looking understandably dejected. They'll be looking to bounce back with a positive result against Middlesborough in the Capital One Cup on Tuesday night.

19:32. The Reds drop to 10th with just six points from 15 so far this season. Today, their defence simply let them down and the early West Ham enslaught meant they were two goals down before 10 minutes as a Winston Reid header and an audacious chip from Diafra Sakho. Raheem Sterling's powerful effort made it 2-1, but they couldn't find a second and Morgan Amalfitano sealed the win with just moments left.

19:30. That's only the second time Liverpool have suffered back-to-back defeats under Brendan Rodgers, the first time since a double-header defeat in successive away games at Chelsea and Man City.

FT: West Ham 3-1 Liverpool.

90+3' The game edging out to it's conclusion now, with both sides knocking it about the park without much intention.

89' Poor defending from the away side condemns them to their third defeat in five games, and despite a spirited second-half performance - they've paid for their poor start at Upton Park.

88' A long ball is poorly dealt with, as Sakho heads into the midfield with no-one there and Amalfitano picks it up and beats Skrtel's sliding tackle before finding the bottom right corner to surely secure the win.

87' GOAL! 3-1 West Ham. Amalfitano seals the three points late on after no-one gets to Sakho's header.

86' Skrtel tries a speculative effort from 30+ yards from goal after some unproductive build-up and it flies well wide. Not much left in the locker from Rodgers' side now.

84' The game fading out into the final minutes now, as Liverpool try to create something, but they're struggling to penetrate the home defence.

82' Sterling struggling now, playing a poor pass before controlling the ball badly. The Reds struggling to break through a resolute West Ham defence in this final minutes.

81' For the second time in the game, Kouyate returns to the action after looking like he needs to come off.

79' Kouyate is down wincing, holding his groin but he gets up and seems to be fine despite taking as much time as possible to go off.

78' Rodgers' side still pushing for an equaliser, but are struggling to get through the Hammers' back five. An absolute wall of claret and blue to get through, and it will take an awful lot of effort to make it level.

77' Liverpool have been a completely different side this second half, having 63% possession - but have failed to make it count, and are still left to rue their awful first 45.

76' Sakho rises to the corner and heads towards goal, but Adrian is there to comfortably catch. The referee holds up play after Collins takes out teammate Cresswell in the box.

75' Borini, who has been disappointing today, is replaced by Lambert in Rodgers' final throw of the dice before the corner is taken. For West Ham, Collins comes on for Valencia, who has caused lots of problems for Liverpool tonight.

74' The Hammers almost score a third but Henderson deals with Sakho well at the far post. On the counter, Sterling bursts towards the byline and wins a corner kick.

73' West Ham survive a scare after Lallana finds space but after looking likely to shoot, feeds Moreno who tries a low cross across the six-yard box which is cleared and moments later, a through ball is neatly intercepted at the back by Reid.

72' Sterling's loose ball is pounced upon by the home side, but he recovers to concede a throw-in. West Ham have lost much of their attacking threat now as they tire, but they're still looking to shore up the result.

71' Balotelli's pressing forces a throw-in deep into home side territory, and Lallana and Sterling combine as the ex-Saints captain wins a corner from a cross.

70' Adrian does very well to get out and punch clear to Kouyate in space. West Ham look to pass the ball about and frustrate their opponents, but a long ball goes amiss and Sakho heads clear.

69' Skrtel's mistake at the back is almost latched upon by Sakho, as he takes the ball and tries another chip which goes over the bar. Liverpool's Sakho launches a long ball from the goal kick and Balotelli connects, before cutting inside and firing hard and low at the near post but Adrian puts it out for a corner.

68' Hammers change - Song comes off for Amalfitano. A solid first start for the former Arsenal defensive midfielder.

68' The corner is delivered close, but nothing comes off it and Valencia beats Lallana on the flank, before losing out on pace to Sterling and nothing comes of the breakaway.

67' Sakho almost takes the ball off of Lovren at the last man but the Croatian recovers well. By the corner flag, Reid and Borini entangle and the away side win a costless-kick.

65' Tomkins defends well against Lallana, preventing a cross but losing a throw-in. Moments later, Jenkinson scrapes the back of Moreno's achilles with his studs and earns a yellow card.

64' Liverpool play it out well from the back and Borini shoots from distance. The ball bounces and Adrian fumbles, so the Italian rushes in towards him to get to the rebound and the goalkeeper leaves his foot very high and the striker crashes straight into it and spends some time on the floor but no decision is given.

62' Sterling runs towards the byline and tries to lift a cross back into the box, but Reid gets there and manages to prevent it causing any problems.

61' Moreno bursts forward and cuts inside. Lallana is brought down outside the box and it falls back to Moreno who finds Borini in space but his shot curls over the crossbar. For West Ham, Jenkinson replaces Demel.

60' Just half-an-hour remaining and the Reds will be looking for a goal sooner rather than later but again, the Irons are the ones pushing and look to score from another corner until Mignolet comes out to claim.

59' Sterling's decision making in the final third is poor but Moreno recovers it and finds Balotelli, who tries a curling shot but Adrian reads it and comfortably catches. Still 2-1 to the home side at Upton Park.

58' Great through ball by Allardyce's Hammers and Valencia looks to cause trouble, until Sakho heads clear. West Ham certainly capable of adding to their two goal tally.

57' A few little confrontations in the Liverpool half, as Lovren feels Valencia was too enthusiastic trying to win the ball.

56' Sterling weaves his way into the box after some good link-up play but his cross is deflected out for a corner. Lallana delivers but again nothing comes of the attack.

54' Gerrard tries to engineer a break with a long ball but it's blocked before Sterling can get to it. The away side certainly looking a lot better in the final third now however.

53' Liverpool try a counter, as Henderson feeds Balotelli who spins and puts it into Borini's path but rather than square it to Balotelli or Moreno he shoots on sight and Adrian gets down to it at the near post. Poor judgement from the Italian.

52' Kouyate brings down Moreno in the Reds' half and Liverpool try to get forward but Balotelli handles the ball when he controls from a long ball and gives a costless-kick away.

51' Lallana wins a costless-kick after Cresswell fouls him near the corner and the skipper whips it in, but nothing comes of it and Noble's first-time pass aids a Hammers counter but Sterling gets back to put it out of play.

50' Balotelli presses well to force Cresswell into an error and the Reds look to take advantage, but Sterling's powerful shot is blocked and goes out for a throw.

49' Song's ball is poor and Liverpool counter. Moreno tries a ball in but it's late and the chance is wasted.

48' Liverpool easing into it a bit more now, but Henderson's stabbed ball into the path of Moreno down the left is too heavy and goes out for a Hammers throw.

47' Lallana does well to run back and intercept inside the area after some trouble in the box. Up the other end of the pitch, he flicks it into Sterling's path and he chooses not to shoot first time, but his chance fades away and by the time he shoots - it trickles wide of the mark.

46' We're back underway and we've had one change for Liverpool at half time - Lallana replaces Lucas in the centre.

18:37. Perhaps one positive - Mario Balotelli. The Italian has won his only tackle and headed duel as well as completing 10 out of his 13 passes, in addition to playing an important role in the goal. Can he endear himself with supporters by netting for a second successive game here?

18:35. Defensively too, the Reds have been, well.. abysmal. Again. It's getting rather drastic at the back for Rodgers and co. Just what can they do to solve their problems? They have all three of their best centre-backs on the pitch right now but still look poor at the back, and Mignolet was particularly absent during the second goal of the game. Huge improvement needed.

18:33. The Reds have managed just one shot, which resulted in a goal, but have been largely invisible in the final third. A systematic change has meant Sterling has had to drop back to right wing-back, and Rodgers will be keen to ensure they don't suffer from a lack of invention and creativity in the final third like they did versus Aston Villa and almost did against Ludogorets.

18:30. So, after going behind within 75 seconds as Reid notched his first in a year - West Ham then doubled through Sakho's fortuitous chip which flew over Mignolet to double their lead. A shellshocked Liverpool looked set to concede a third, until Sterling smashed in from the edge of the box to half the deficit after some good work from Balotelli. Still, the Reds can consider themselves rather fortunate not to be further behind after a completely un-Brendan Rodgers like performance from the club, who have struggled all over the pitch. Big 45 minutes needed from the away side to salvage the points from this game here.

HT: West Ham 2-1 Liverpool.

45+5' Valencia hits it, but the wall deflects it for a corner. From the set-piece, Noble tries to find Tomkins but Mignolet reaches it before him. The Hammers continue to push forward from the attack and Valencia tries a shot, which the Reds are slow to pick up on after it looks to be going out for a corner and Reid flicks it towards the back post but Sakho is there to head out for a corner.

45+4' Lovren's poor ball is punished, as West Ham push forward and West Ham's Sakho handballs but Liverpool's Sakho is accused of handling and the Hammers are given a costless-kick outside the box. Poor decision.

45+2' Sterling wins a costless-kick after Song brings him down. Gerrard whips it in, but Balotelli misses the header and the Hammers counter with four on three. Valencia tries to dribble past Moreno, but the Spaniard does well to nick possession from beneath his feet and the Reds clear the danger.

44' Lovren still shouldering on despite nursing his head injury, and the Croatian still looks a little shook. As do the entire visiting defence, as West Ham continue to push into the final third. Six minutes added on here at Upton Park.

43' From the subsequent corner, Tomkins rises and heads towards goal but it is no way near the target and flies wide. The Hammers enjoying all the costlessdom in the air so far though.

42' West Ham's front-line combine well again, and Lovren only just flicks a cross over the incoming Sakho. Great defending from the Croatian, but troubling for the Reds.

41' Lucas tries a long ball up to Balotelli but his pass is poor and goes out of play. The Reds still struggling to gel as usual. For the Hammers, there is no such issue and the Hammers as they trouble Mignolet a few times within a number of minutes and appeal for a penalty after a challenge in the box. Sam Allardyce's side still the better team here.

39' We're back in action and for the moment, Liverpool are down to 10 men. On the right, Valencia neatly flicks it past Moreno before firing a cross into the box but it is overhit and flies over Mignolet's goal. On the sidelines, Lovren's head is wrapped up and he's back on the field.

38' The stretchers have gone, and Lovren is back to his feet. He looks a little dazed, but Rodgers will give it a few moments before making the decision.

37' A stretcher is out for the Croatian and he still hasn't risen. The £20-million centre-back looks to be suffering from concussion, but the medics are mulling it over whether he can stay on.

35' Lovren is down and looks to be in pain. He clashed with Sakho in the air and seems to be feeling it. This could be a problem for Brendan Rodgers.

34' Moreno sends a teasing ball from deep into the box and Balotelli tries to get on the end of it, but Adrian comes out to punch clear. Promising for Liverpool.

33' From it, Sterling picks the ball up on the edge and bursts forward until Kouyate hauls him down. He looks like he may have recovered from that injury now.

31' Sterling gives away a foul about 30-yards from goal after he and Skrtel struggle to deal with a routine clearance. Noble and Valencia stand over it, and the Colombian hits it well as it bounces and forces Mignolet to palm it out. It was going wide, but the Hammers have a corner.

30' Half-an-hour in and we've had three goals and four yellow cards. Quite an eventful game so far, with calamitous defending and exciting attacking combining, leading to the Hammers maintaining a 2-1 lead.

28' The Reds looked to have picked up a bit now, but West Ham are still pushing forward. Valencia pulls the ball down, but it is adjudged to have gone out of play as he did so but it is a hard decision. On the other flank, Kouyate tries a cross but it is heavy and he goes down with an injury. That may be fortunate for Liverpool, as the powerful midfielder has made quite an impact on this game.

27' Just up the other end, Kouyate is booked inside the box after some fantastic play in the final third. The midfielder clatters into Moreno in the box and his yellow card is the right decision.

25' Play gets back underway after a West Ham player spends some time on the floor and the Reds look to push forward through Henderson and Moreno, the midfielder clips it into Balotelli who brings it down magnificently and turns to shoot which is blocked. It falls to Sterling at the edge of the box and he smashes it past Adrian to rescue some hope for the Reds,

25' GOAL! Liverpool 2-1.

24' Sterling finds the ball on the flank, but twice can't find Borini and the Hammers do well to clear the chance when Downing gets rid of the danger.

Here's the second goal of the game, as Sakho's delightful chip deceived Mignolet: