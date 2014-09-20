Leicester City - Manchester United Match Preview

Manchester United are in search for a second win in the Barclays Premier League against an in-form Leicester City who will create more of a challenge than Queens Park Rangers, who were thumped for four last weekend.

Match appointments

Referee: Mark Clattenburg Assistants: S Beck, J Collin Fourth Official: L Mason

While last weekend was a demonstration of United's days of the past returning with the import of seven new players, a new manager and a whole new feel of confidence, mid-week will have been a sobering experience as United's players, who spent the night having dinner out together, looked on at Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City touring Europe in the competition.

Leicester quietly established themselves as the most entertaining fo the promoted sides and established themselves as a winning side against Stoke City last weekend as key player Leonardo Ulloa scored his third of the season.

TEAM NEWS

Leicester

Leicester have had a very assured defence so far in their first Premier League campaign in a decade but are without Zoumana Bakayogo. Nick Powell, signed from Manchester United on loan, is ineligible to a clause in his loan contract.

Manchester United

Louis van Gaal confirmed that Chris Smalling had returned to full fitness and was in full training on Friday. The England defender is without his England and United partner, Phil Jones who van Gaal labeled as 'maybe three or a month' away from returning from his hamstring injury. Marouane Fellaini is 'more than a month' away according to van Gaal while Michael Carrick has returned to running on grass following ankle ligament surgery but still at least a game from returning.

Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, James Wilson and Reece James who all starred on pre-season remain on the sidelines watching the 'Gaalacticos'.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

While you can certainly say United have quality it is near impossible to predict, correctly, their side. Radamel Falcao, Adnan Januzaj, Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie are all available to play as striker while Juan Mata is in fine form, as is Adnan Januzaj, who scored a hat trick in the U21's early this week.

David De Gea has no competition in goal and should have four defenders in front of him like we saw in United's rout of QPR.

Rafael and Luke Shaw should start as the two full-backs but Marcos Rojo featured at left-back prominently last week and linked well with Angel Di Maria.

With Phil Jones injured van Gaal has the choice of Jonny Evans, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Tyler Blackett as well as Daley Blind as last resort.

Daley Blind, Ander Herrera and Angel Di Maria worked perfectly against QPR in a brilliant combination of control, determination and pure genius respectively.

Wayne Rooney has been all but assured of his place in the Unietd team since being awarded the captaincy and van Gaal confirmed that when questioned how he could possibly choose between Rooney, Robin van Persie and deadline day signing Radamel Falcao.

"I don't think any player is fixed. Only the captain [Wayne Rooney] has more privileges,” he said. "Falcao is a very good striker and I like Van Persie. Then we have Rooney, Januzaj and Wilson. We have five players for two positions."

"Januzaj has to compete with very strong strikers. When we play 4-3-3 he should have more chances to play."

​ ​

The only previous time Manchester United visited Leicester's King Power Stadium they won 4-1 thanks to a Ruud van Nistlerooy hat-trick. United have players that match the quality of that side and who will be facing them for Leicester?

The first name on the team sheet will be top scorer Leonardo Ulloa.

Nigel Pearson said: "To do well in any division you have to score goals and for Ulloa to get three already is great for him."

Leicester certainly know how to be pounded with shots and win. Against Stoke City last weekend Ulloa got the only goal but Stoke has 19 more shots than the Foxes and 58% possession as well as 16 corners.

"Man United have made their intentions clear this summer," Pearson said. "[It is] an opportunity for our players to face a very good side."

Kasper Schmeichel returns from injury to take his place in goal, replacing stand-in Ben Haimer. The keepers return should be the only change from last weeks match.

MATCH STATS

Manchester United have won the last nine successive Premier League meetings and are unbeaten in ten against the Foxes.

Manchester United have won the last nine successive Premier League meetings and are unbeaten in 10 since Tony Cottee's goal gave Leicester a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in January 1998.

Leicester have scored just one goal in their last eight Premier League encounters against United.

United have gone four Premier League away games without a win (D3, L1); they last went five without a victory in September 2001.

They have the season's highest average possession figure in the Premier League prior to this weekend of 62%.

Juan Mata has scored eight goals in his last 10 league appearances for United.