Swansea City 0-1 Southampton: Wanyama the super sub as Saints snatch win

An 80th minute goal from substitute midfielder Victor Wanyama gave Southampton another win under their belt early on in the season, and consequently pushes them up to 2nd place in the league table two points behind league leaders Chelsea who are up against Manchester City tomorrow afternoon.

This loss means that Swansea have suffered back-to-back defeats in the past week, after they lost 4-2 against league leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Garry Monk's men knew that it wouldn't be easy to keep their consistency after a perfect start to the season, winning all of their first 3 matches - but they have suffered a minor setback with 2 defeats in quick succession and will be feeling disappointed they let this game slip late on as they looked destined to hang on for a point, despite having 10-men after striker Wilfried Bony's dismissal for two yellow cards as a result of late challenges on Maya Yoshida, at the stroke of half-time.

Routledge came close to breaking the deadlock after some neat passing build-up play on the edge of the area between Sigurdsson and Dyer; the killer pass was fed through into the winger's path but his effort beat Forster but span off the underside of the crossbar. Bertrand did well to clear the ball off the line as a corner delivery was poorly dealt with by the Southampton defence, and the full-back on loan from Chelsea did his bit for the team to deny Bony's header from range, to allow The Swans to take the lead.

The Ivorian striker was bright in the first-half of play, but looked a forlorn figure after he was sent off for an honest, but late and rash challenge on Yoshida which he could have no complaints, especially as he was already on a yellow card.

Wanyama came off the bench to score the winner after some patient build-up play by Schneiderlin in the centre of midfield, and even though the Saints barely had any goal-scoring opportunities of note, they took their chance clinically as the Kenyan powerhouse decided to keep his celebrations subdued.