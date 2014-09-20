Newcastle 2-2 Hull: Cisse double eases pressure on Pardew

Substitute Papiss Cisee scored a brace to save the machete coming down on Alan Pardew as Newcastle earned a vital point at the last against Hull City.

Neither side brought much to the first period in a very hostile St James’ Park, Nikica Jelavic scored early in the second half with a spectacular effort before Mohamed Diame added a second with an equally spectacular strike. Cisse got his first with 16 minutes from the end before adding his second late on to ease some of pressure on Alan Pardew.

The sense of frustration could be felt in the air around St James’ Park before kick-off with Pardew getting a less than positive reception, it was Hull who started the brightest with Diame hitting his effort wide and having a goal rightly ruled offside.

The home side eventually started to get into the fixture with Jack Colback making a good run to get onto the end of Remy Cabella’s cross but his effort was gathered well by Allan McGregor. Both teams were proving difficult to break down with Hull captain Curtis Davies rising to get his head on the costless kick but again his effort was wide.

It was positive first period for Newcastle but they were behind three minutes into the second in spectacular style, Colback was dispossessed by Mohamed Diame who fed it to Ahmed Elmohamady who cross found Jelavic and the Croatian showed great technique with his scissor-kick into the bottom corner.

Newcastle weren’t disheartened and pressed for an equaliser and came close in the 54th minute, Mike Williamson squared it to Cabella who’s shot as straight at McGregor but the keeper did well to stop the shot with his legs. Hull came close to their second just after the hour mark when Tom Huddlestone’s costless kick deflected through to Stephen Quinn but he could only put his effort wide.

Steve Bruce’s side eventually got their second and it was another brilliant effort, new signing Diame did well to create space to get the ball onto his left foot and the midfielder hit a great effort inside of the right post which Krul again couldn’t do anything about.

with twenty minutes left Pardew decided to bring on Cisse and it proved a masterstroke, Check Tiote’s through ball came through to the striker and he thumped it inside the near post but it can be said that McGregor could of done better to close down the angle but Pardew wouldn’t of cared.

Newcastle continued to press for the equaliser and had Hull pinned back but Bruce’s team stood firm, Fabricio Coloccini attempted the volley from the corner but it was deflected wide.

With four minutes left to play the home side equalised, Yoan Gouffran did well to head down Sissoko’s cross with his header coming to Cisse who was just onside and he thumped it home sending Pardew and the fans into hysteria.

They weren’t finished there and they pushed for the winner, Sissoko floated another ball into the area but Cabella just couldn’t get there at the far post. Hull could of stole it in extra-time when the ball fell to Davies but his shot was high and wide.

Bruce will have felt disappointed letting a two goal lead slip but it will be mass relief for Pardew with his side getting a deserved point, however they are still without a win and this result can only ease the pressure for now.