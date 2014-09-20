QPR 2-2 Stoke: Honours even at Loftus Road

It was an early kickoff at Loftus Road that provided excitement from start to finish, only to see both QPR and Stoke leave with a point each.



After a cagey start from the two teams, it was the visitors who took the lead after 11 minutes, through Mame Biram Diouf. A goal out of nothing really after a Victor Moses cross was nodded down by Crouch into the path of Diouf, allowing the Senagelese striker to head home. The home side managed to find a foothold in the match but failed to create any real chances, going close when Austin's overhead volley took a deflection on it's way over. The biggest disappointment of the first period may have been captain Joey Barton having to go off injured, a huge blow to QPR. Rangers would eventually find an equaliser, three minutes before the interval thanks to summer signing Steven Caulker. After Mutch's shot is deflected wide, the ensuing corner finds Caulker at the back post, the Englishman's header finding it's way in.



Half Time: QPR 1-1 Stoke: Neither side dominated goings in the first half, a goal each being the most reasonable result at the break.



After taking an early lead in the first half, it was Stoke who started bright again. Moses the key man again, running at the QPR defence before firing in a low cross that finds the big man up top, Crouch calmly placed his shot past Green. The Potters then had the chance to double their lead when Pieters was sprung through on goal, losing his composure and scuffing his shot. Again after conceding, QPR found it difficult to create much in front of the Stoke goal, having a chance here or there. Hughes' men will be extremely disappointed in throwing away the lead twice when QPR managed a second equaliser just 2 minutes from time. A hard challenge from Sidwell on Kranjcar resulted in a dangerous costless kick from 25 yards, the Croatian won the set piece and scored it, curling the costless kick into the top corner. Arguably QPR's best player on the day, Kranjcar deserved his goal but QPR escape with a draw.





Full Time: QPR 2-2 Stoke: Four goals at Loftus Road, although Stoke may feel they deserved to win on the day. Redknapp will be very happy with a hard-fought draw at home.