Burnley 0-0 Sunderland: Both sides denied by woodwork at tense Turf Moor

Burnley could only mange a share of the points at home to disappointing Sunderland, in a match neither team deserved to win.

The hosts made the better start to this one as they set a high tempo in the early stages. The first sight of goal came when midfielder David Jones caught Santiago Vergini in possession high up the field and quickly squared the ball to Lukas Jutkiewicz however his right foot shot from the edge of the box was tame and straight at Vito Mannone.

Jones continued to be a threat for Burnley in the first half and he combined well with George Boyd who pulled a ball back to the centre of the box where Jones struck left footed and forced Mannone into a decent save low to his left as he held onto the ball. The visitors only real chance of the first period came when Sebastian Larsson flighted a cross from the left to the back post where Vergini attacked it well and glanced one just wide of Tom Heaton's left post.

Sunderland came out a lot more positive and energized at the start of the second half and Tom Heaton needed two attempts to gather a Jack Rodwell strike after more patient build up. Also Adam Johnson and Emmanuele Giaccherini exchanged passes in the box only for the latter to force an attempt goalward which was cleared by Ben Mee.

Burnley will still looking the more likely however and Scott Arfield was denied by Vito Mannone who got his near post angles right after the Scottish midfielder had drove down the left side of the box.

Into the last ten minutes and the big chances of the game with two falling for Burnley. The first of these came Jutkiewiecz's way when the Pole turned John O'Shea who then tugged him back only for him to battle through and get in a right foot side-foot effort which Mannone saved brilliantly. Then their other opportunity fell to sub Barnes who had a right foot shot from the edge of the box deflected onto the top of the bar.

Sunderland's big chance came at the start of stoppage time as Jordi Gomez took a short costless kick to Patrick Van Aanholt who unleashed a thunderous left foot effort from 30 yards which came off Heaton's left post and then hit the keeper in the heels before trickling wide of the post.

A missed opportunity for both sides to grab their first win of the season even though neither would have deserved it, however Burnley probably edged things overall.

