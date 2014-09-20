Watford 1-1 Bournemouth: Craig Cathcart Salvages Point for The Hornets

Craig Cathcart salvaged a point for Watford at home against Bournemouth in Saturday afternoon's Championship encounter. Bournemouth took the lead in the 63rd minute through Arter before Cathcart denied Bournemouth a surprise win at Vicarage Road.

Action started flying right off the bat at the Vicarage Road as Gabriel Tamas pulled down Callum Wilson inside the eighteen yard box. Ian Harte dragged his shot wide of the post in just the fourth minute of play in what was the first real action early in this Championship fixture. It was a flyer early on as both Bournemouth and Watford were flying down the pitch in what was a very open game, somewhat frantic at times. On eleven minutes, Daniel Tozser whipped in a costless kick and Murray headed the ball over the goal.

Right after the 20 minute mark, Bournemouth had their first decent chance of the match as Junior Stanislas cut back from the left but his shot was saved easily by the Watford goalkeeper. Boruc, the Bournemouth goalkeeper, made his first save of the match moments later as young Vydra snaps his shot, but the Southampton loanee saved it well. Watford were pressuring Bournemouth right before the break but the Cherries defense held strong as they remained scoreless at the interval.

Stanislas was causing, the left part of the pitch fits, for the Bournemouth as he was a threat all evening with his pace down that side. He cut back onto his left once more but this time his shot missed wide of the goal, this time with 54 minutes gone off the clock. The Cherries finally broke the deadlock nine minutes later as Arter let his shot rocket off his boot from outside the area as he had a plethora of space around him and there was nothing Gomes could do to stop that.

There was not much action after that as Bournemouth believed that they had stolen a vital three points at Watford, however, that was not meant to be. With just seven minutes left to go in the match Catchart hit a shot first time, after a poor clearance by a Bournemouth defender and his shot rifled into the bottom left corner as there was a sense of relief at The Vicarage as the home supporters believed that that was enough to secure a point at least. In the end, it was just enough as the match ended in a one all draw.