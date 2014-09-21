Everton 2-3 Crystal Palace: Eagles get first win in dramatic style

It was always going to be a hard test to see whether or not Everton would be able to cope with playing both Premier League and Europa League football, alternating between the two every few days. And we've already seen the start of a potential headache for manager Roberto Martinez, as his side lost 3-2 at home against Neil Warnock's side.

Despite going ahead after just nine minutes thanks to a well-taken low drive from Romelu Lukaku, it looked as though Everton could run away with it in the end. Leon Osman almost made it 2-0 in the 28th minute after a good pass from Eto'o on the edge of the area; but for a good stop by Speroni to deny the midfielder.

Tim Howard came out of his area and gave away a careless penalty, which was dispatched well by midfielder Mile Jedinak, who sent the American goalkeeper the wrong way to equalise after half-an-hour of play.

Martin Kelly's inviting high delivery into the area was poorly defended by defender Phil Jagielka, who managed to leave striker Fraizer Campbell open in space to head the ball over Howard's head and into the back of the net - he could only look and attempt to clear as the effort bounced in.

Loanee attacking midfielder Christian Atsu came close to creating the equaliser for The Toffees; sprinted past two players into the area, before cutting the ball back into the path of Lukaku and then Baines who both had efforts narrowly wide of the mark as Palace were let off.

Osman was cruelly dispossessed of the ball in his own half, before Puncheon squared the pass towards winger Yannick Bolasie who took one touch and slotted the ball hard and low out of Howard's reach to make it 3-1 in the 70th minute with his first goal in the Premier League.

Lukaku came close again, before Everton were awarded a penalty with eight minutes to play after McCarthy was brought down in the area by the trailing leg of Scott Dann. Baines stepped up, hit it firmly into the bottom corner out of Speroni's reach - but it resulted in only a consolation goal for the hosts; who should have at least won a point for all of their chances on-goal in truth.