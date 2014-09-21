Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea: Sky Blues' player ratings after enthralling draw

City hosted Chelsea at The Ethiad Stadium on Sunday evening, in one of the last games of the weekend and the most eagerly-anticipated by far. Read on for my player ratings in what was a cagey, tense game in truth:

Joe Hart - 5.5/10. Was not called into action for the most part of the game, which was a testament to the solid defending by Kompany and Mangala to keep Costa and Hazard at bay. As soon as Schurrle was brought on, Chelsea looked more dangerous going forward - and Hart was unlucky to concede the opener from a tap-in, from close range.

Pablo Zabaleta - 6/10. Defensively was sound, impressive going forward on the flank as he ran up and down throughout. Booked in a fiesty affair and did his best to stay away from challenges afterwards. Arguably unlucky to be sent off after a fracas between Costa and himself; the Spanish striker grabbed him by the neck in anger to a challenge, and somehow the new Chelsea signing wasn't sent off aswell.

Vincent Kompany - 6/10. Did his best to help stop the threat posed by Costa up-top, but was caught napping for Schurrle's opener. Played well otherwise.

Eliaquim Mangala - 7/10. An accomplished display from the £30million pound signing from FC Porto this summer. Hadn't really had much of a chance before this game, but his pace, power and strength was emphasised as he did well to keep a clean sheet and looked solid alongside captain Vincent Kompany.

Aleksandar Kolarov - 5/10. His final ball was majorly poor and he struggled to make any decent crosses into the area, defensively left a lot to the imagination.

James Milner - 9/10. Was dangerous in the first 10-15 minutes of the first-half, passing well and delivering inviting crosses into the area when he got the ball to ask the question of the Chelsea defence. Did well to adapt to whatever position he was shifted into, his work-rate was superb throughout and got the assist for Lampard's equaliser. Deservedly won Man Of The Match.

Fernandinho - 6/10. Received a yellow card as he was busy trying to help solidify the midfield. Had a few half-chances wide, but was unable to influence the game much after Schurrle's opener. Did well to stop the advances of Fabregas running through however.

Yaya Touré - 6/10. Got involved in the play more than he did this last time out, always looked up to try and find a team-mate in space and was dangerous in possession of the ball as he normally is. Yellow carded on the stroke of half-time but completed 50 passes in the first-half which was more than any other player on the pitch. Penalty appeal early in the second-half was denied, after Ivanovic barged into the back of him. Was a real nuisance to deal with in truth, and Chelsea struggled at times to contain his threat running through the midfield channels.

David Silva - 5.5/10. Attempted to create chances when he got the ball, but was closed down well by the Chelsea players who did their best to close the spaces provided and he was unable to stamp his authority on the game.

Sergio Aguero - 6.5/10. Another decent performance from the Argentine, who was a real handful for Terry and Cahill at the back despite a distinct lack of chances on-goal. Had a low drive goal-bound in the second-half, and almost broke the deadlock if it wasn't for the good save from young Belgian Thibaut Courtois.

Edin Dzeko - 5/10. Substituted off after a lacklustre performance despite working hard across the pitch to try and win possession; failed to get any real opportunities on goal and was replaced as a result. Not the best.

Jesus Navas - 5/10. Failed to make much of an impact when brought on, probably should have been allowed to start in order to make more of an impact with his blistering pace and close-control dribbling.

Bacary Sagna - 5/10. Was unable to get much time on the ball when he came on, after Zabaleta's dismissal.

Frank Lampard - 7.5/10. Came off the bench with 10 minutes to go, and levelled the scoring against his former club in dramatic style. Showed class as well as respect to keep his celebrations to a minimum, after a warm reception from the Chelsea supporters when he was brought on (picture credit: Manchester City's official Twitter account).