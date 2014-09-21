Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea Live Text Commentary and EPL Scores 2014

FT: It's been an impressive weekend of football and this match defined that. Two brilliant defensive performances which required something special to break them down and Eden Hazard produced that something special as he put in a perfect low cross that curled into Andre Schurrle's path which gave Chelsea the lead. But then the special something really came as Frank Lampard equalised against his former club which he remains club record goal scorer. It's been a pleasure guiding you through such an exciting game of football between two of the best teams in Europe. I've been Harry Robinson, thanks for staying with VAVEL on our live coverage of the Barclays Premier League and I'll see you some time soon.

FT: Proof of James Milner's involvement all across the pitch which earned him my man of the match award:

FT: "It's a tough one. I had 11 amazing years with Chelsea. I didn't expect to come on and score today."

FT: He looks almost in shock at his Manchester City goal against Chelsea:

FT: Pablo Zabaleta's sending off was a key decision, and a right one after numerous fouls on Diego Costa.

FT: While City earned a point, Everton dropped three as Crystal Palace won under Neil Warnock at Goodison Park, 3-2.

FT: "The Chelsea fans were singing my name & it was an emotional day. It's not how I expected to say goodbye to the Chelsea fans."

FT: Frank Lampard has no scored against a record 39 different Premier League clubs.

FT: Frank Lampard's reaction to his 84th minute goal:

FT: Manchester City's comeback is admirable with only ten men on the pitch but these comebacks aren't title winning. They need to score when on top if they want to challenge Chelsea in May for the pinacle of English football. Bayern Munich scored too late for them to comeback on Wednesday night and they lost their first group stage game of the Champions League. Before that they had time to comeback when Arsenal led 2-0 and they were handed time and cameback against Chelsea this afternoon. Somehting need's to change however, and fast.

FT: My man of the match goes to James Milner who played in three different positions as he was the key man to help Manchester City adapt to ten men and played brilliantly on the right flank in the first 20 minutes when Manchester City dominated. Eliquem Mangala and Eden Hazard were also contenders but James Milner was the best for me.

FT: Andre Schurrle gave Chelsea the lead with 15 minutes to go but Frank Lampard's goal against his former side cancelled that out. Pablo Zabaleta's sending off gave Chelsea the ability to counter attacjk and score but City showed character to gain a point this afternoon as they did against Arsenal.

94' FULL-TIME: Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea. Frank Lampard may be used to scoring in blue but this time it's Sky Blue as he condemns Chelsea to their first draw of the season. A fantastic end to a scintilating match with everything you could have asked for on Super Sunday.

93' Chelsea controlling the ball and spreading out as a side but with less than a minute to go it's in vain. Should have been doing this ten minutes ago.

92' Lampard shoots from 30 yards out as requested by the fans but that's a waste of an oppourtinity.

91' Erm... I don't what to say, I was expecting a thumping goal, if nto a thumping shot saved or blocked. Drogba's skyed that.

90' There will be a minimum of 4 minutes added time. Chelsea have a costless kick from 25 yards out. Drogba to take.

89' Chelsea looking dangerous now and City calmed down after a spell of 5 minutes dominance. One lapse of concentration with ten men will be fatal shout it arise.

88' City are on the front foot despite their one man advantage. Lampard given space to shoot again, as is Toure, as is Aguero. Neither of them finish but they look like taking the lead for the first time right now.

87' SUBSITUTION Didier Drogba comes on for Diego Costa.

86' The goal came from a Schurrle mistake and Mourinho will be absolutely livid after taking him off at half time due to that last weekend. Despite his goal, he's set for the hairdryer.

85' The Chelsea fans look confused and so does Jose Mourinho. Frank Lampard's name reveberates around the Ethiad after a brilliant goal from the Chelsea legend.

84' GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! FRANK LAMPARD WIPES OUT CHELSEA'S LEAD FOR MANCHESTER CITY! A classic Frank Lampard quality finish and he refuses to celebrate but his team mates do all aroud him .1-1!

83' City still keeping the pace in their attack, they might not have got the chance to score yet but builfding pressure well with ten men. One counter attack could be fatal though, as shown by Schurrle's goal and Costa's shot off the post.

80' OFF THE POST! Diego Costa rattles the post with a good touch and shot but he can't get onto the rebound. That was beating Hart easily if it was two inche to the left, then again... it wasn't and it remains 1-0 and city still have a chance.

78' An absolutely terrific ball from Yaya Toure to Sergio Aguero but he's just offside. City on the attack but don't look anywhere near scoring. Jesus Navas has been too quite since coming on, they need him to be whipping crosses in at the speed of light.

77' SUBSTITUTION: Frank Lampard comes on or Kolorov and recieves a standing ovation from the entire ground and the chelsea fans sing his name despite his Sky Blue shirt after his 211 goals in his time at Chelsea making him a legend.

76' BOOKING: Not a horrendous tackle but Mike Dean books Branislva Ivanovic for a bad challenge. These bookings just keep on coming. That's the ninth one of the game.

75' 15 minutes to go and Chelsea are on their way to 5 wins in 5 games after Andre Schurrle's smash and grab goal created by Eden Hazard.

73' SUBSTITUTION: Jesus Navas on for Fernandinho, who has performed well in central midfield. James ilner moves into central midfield as Navas goes on the right flank.

72' The goalscorer Andre Schurrle is lucky not to be booked with a dangerous challenge.

71' GOAL! Andre Schurrle scores on the break from Manchester City's corner. Eden Hazard with a perfect final ball to Schurrle who finishes easily past Joe Hart. Chelsea 1-0!

70' SUBSTITUTION: Pellegrini does indeed bring off Edin Dzeko for Bacary Sagna and James Milner goes back to right midfielder.

68' James Milner has slotted into the right-back position. Pellegrini surely still has to bring off Aguero or Dzeko though, the right flank is desperately open and Chelsea are exploiting that already.

65' SENDING OFF! Pablo Zabaleta gets his second yellow card after two tackles on Diego Costa earning him the second booking after a first in the first half. On his return from European suspension, he is sent off. Diego Costa booked for his reaction.

64' ohhh - The ball is laid back perfectly for a midfielder to run onto for Manchester City but there's no one there. Even I, a Man United fan, Felt that pain.

63' This game is even feistier than before half time. Except more entertaining with Chelsea attacking well.

62' SUBSTITUTION: Andre Schurrle come n for the injured Ramires and John Obi Mikel is on for Willian.

60' Fernandinho delivers into the box but Courtois claims the ball, he controls his defensive area so well. Not one chance that that cross was getting to a City player before him

58' Andre Schurrle is about to come on for Chelsea. Could he replicate the super sub performances he had in the World Cup in Brazil?

56' Zabalata gets the better of the Chelsea defence and turns and shoots and as Dezko tries to pounce onto Courtois' parry Ramires defends brilliantly to save Chelsea' chances of the three points.

54' James Milner plays the corner for City short and Mangala is ready to play the ball back in but Fernandinho rockets one wide. Terry and Cahill closed the ball down well but that was beating Courtois if it got past them.

53' Another upset on the cards? Crystal Palace have taken the lead at Goodison Park through Campbell in the 54th minute over there.

52' Diego Costa gets a costless kick after complaining about the aggressiveness of Mangala and Kompany. Obviously he isn't smiling but he'll be happy to finally get a foul awarded for him instead of against him.

50' Manchester City's offside trap works once more as it has done so brillantly this season. Nemanja Matic storms through City's midfield and Diego Costa gets the ball crossed in for him but City's defence steps up and he's called offside. He still misses and I'm sure he's not going to be happy about that.

49' Aguero and Milner both wait patiently on the edge of the box as Toure and Fernandinho come forward but Fernandinho's pass if far too heavy and neither can get onto it. Waste of an oppourtinity.Yaya Toure then has a penalty shout after showing off his charging runs for the first time in this game. Ivanovic seems to kick him in the back of the calf, would have been a very soft penalty.

48' Sergio Aguero has a tame shot from 20 yards out and Courtois easily deals witha small bobble on the pitch to collect it.

47' Manchester City have their 11th corner of the game but despite aerial dominance in the first half haven't made anything of any of them. Certainly need to develop their set piece work.

45' KICK-OFF: We're back underway at the Ethiad, and it's all square.

In the last six matches between these two sides we've had an average of just under 3 yellow cards a match. At half time we've already had 6. Second half kicks off very soon.

HALF-TIME: A scintillating first 20 minutes from Manchester City didn't earn them a goal but seemed to tire out a Chelsea side who attacked in a lackluster way yet to be seen in this Premier League season Diego Costa has failed to make an impact so far and is getting frustrated due to it. Mike Dean has been forced into booking most of Manchester City's midfield and others and it seems we could see this game with 21 players or less finishing, especially with Pablo Zabaleta's booking putting him at risk every time Eden Hazard comes up against him. City ended the half in dominating fashion again and deserve to be in front. The Citizens do need to improve their finishing though, with 1 shot on target from 7 shots. Fernandinho and James Milner been the key players for Manchester City and Cesc Fabregas the only stand out player for Chelsea. Yaya Toure looks much better than he did against Bayern Munich and Arsenal and has sent some adventurous balls over the top of Chelsea's defence. Mangala has had a good City debut so far and has been a key part in stopping a previously rampant Diego Costa. Manchester City have the advantage so far.

47' Willian remains on the floor after a high challenge from David Silva as he cleared the all from a City corner. Chelsea physios coming on.

45' 3 minutes added time.

43' Fabregas may not have been booked but Yaya Toure has for clumsily chucking himself on top of Willian who was on the break We may not end this match with 11 men, no one has been sent off in the last six matches between these two sides.

42' Fernandinho intercepts from Willian well but Fabregas fouls him before slightly clipping the ball. No booking, only a costless kick.Mike Dean given plenty of bookings already so suspected one was coming there.

39' David Silva is booked for clipping Willian's legs after a poor delivery from the costless kick. City have been dominant in the air with 67% aerial success which is dangerous for Chelsea as City have already had 8 corners but if Silva continues with delivery like that City will have wasted so many chances.

38' Matic is booked for kicking the ball away after a clinical foul from Azpilicueta.

36' A lovely searching ball from Yay Toure to Sergio Aguero but the Argentine seems to stutter as he runs onto the ball and Courtois claims. Another chance missed for Aguero. City have had 7 shots but only one on target, certainly had more than 7 chances though.

35' BOOKING: Ramires is booked for kicking the ball away after the costless kick was given against him. The costless kick is passed through and Diego Costa wraps his legs around Aguero but no penalty given. City should feel hard done by, Costa knows what he's doing.

34' David Silva has been as prominent as ever but City looking unlike their usual self. Silva and Aguero clearly been told to not use weaving, swerving runs with their quick feet while Milner is getting into the box more and Dezko is taking shots from anywhere on the pitch.

33' Pablo Zabaleta blowing his cheeks out in a moments rest following a tyraid of Eden Hazard dribbles.

32' Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace: Miles Jedinak scores a penalty for the Eagles to level things up.

31' James Milner has been the star performer so far, looks less like a monster and more like a monster with great talent. Charging down the right flank and causing havoc. he's won all aerial duels as well as three tackles and an 100% pass completion rate.

30' Three thuds of ball to gloves in quick succession as City thrash Courtois with shots. Nice play in the build up but needs a finsih that can get past almost 2 metre Courtois. Nothing pecial produced yet, and it's going to need it.

28' Cesc Fabregas' short haircut has made him a more aggresive player it seems. Commanding midfielder like never before, making three tackles, the most on the pitch.

25' Joe Hart has made 2 touches and no saves so far while Thibaut Courtois has made 10 touches and 1 save. Shows the difference between execution for City and Chelsea so far. But Chelsea do have Diego Costa so if he gets a chance, City may fall behind against the run of play.

23' Ramires has been all but invisible here so far. With just 7 touches on the ball. Willian and Hazard creating everything at the moment with Matic the helping hand behind.

21' Chelsea now on an extended attack as City clear straight into Chelsea's feet. May be partly down to the lack of defensive work from Sergio Aguero and Edin Dzeko.Very different to that of Willian, Hazard and Costa.Leaving Chelsea exposed as Eden Hazard runs rings around the grass, these attacks aren't coming to anything. Yet.

20' Eden Hazard, labeled by Gary Neville as on the edge of world class, weaves his way around the City defence but he has no options. Chelsea need to improve in attack a lot if they're going to win this afternoon. Look lackluster, complacent and most of all, optionless as demonstrated then.

19' Chelsea fnas sing 'Jose Mourinho'. If anyone knows how to see out tough priods in matches, it's him. Chelsea beginning to look more comfortbale on the attack as Willian charges forward with eden Hazard but th Sky Blues still in control.

16' Vincent Kompany has his first competition with Diego Costa. And he wins. Fantastic defending from the Belgian, one of the best pieces of defending I've seen all weekend. Further demonstration of City's dominance.

13' Manchester City look a different team from Wednesday night against Bayern Munich. Zabaleta makes a great run deep into the box and Yaya Toure, who was overly quiet against Bayern and Arsenal, finds him with a great cross. Chelsea clear the ball into the stands for comes of it. City look a level above this Chelsea side, surprisingly really.

11' Sergio Aguero has remained down on the floor after John Terry clipped him charging the ball down. Worrying for the Argentinean.Aguero has been able to walk off the field to come on now and Fernandinho has been booked for his challenge on Willian.

10' Ten minutes in and Chelsea still haven't got the ball for a long enough period of time. City absolutely dominating with 73% possession. Chelsea chasing shadows.

8' James Milner is surprisingly causing havoc on the right hand side and is attacking Cesar Azpilicueta. Lays it off for Dzeko who turns shoots, Terry blocks and another Manchester City corner,. Corner comes to Yaya Toure who Nemanja Matic can't get above but he heads it straight at Courtois.

7' Cross comes in for Edin Dezko who glances it a couple of feet wide. Courtois can stand and look peacefully.

6' Willian earns a costless kick as David Silva shoves him with all his might to the ground. Courtois to take from just outside his own box. Chelsea have an opporutnity to calm the game down now after early City attacks resulting nothing as of yet.

5' The vanishing spray is out for the second time already as James Milner prepares to cross in a costless kick on the left hand side. It comes off Diego Costa for a Manchester City corner.

4' Willian whips in a poor cross but Joe Hart easily claims on his 200th Premier League appearance.

3' The quick start from City ends in a goal kick as Aguero fires wide.

2' James Milner does well to get past Ivanovic, eventually Aguero swerves past Fabregas and City have a corner. Early dominance from City here.

1' Aguero appeals for a costless kick after beating Gary Cahill despite being fouled. City have the costless kick asked for.

0' KICK-OFF: We're underway at the Ethiad.

16:00. Blue Moon is blurting out the loudspeakers and we're seconds away from kick-off.

15:59. A reminder of the line-ups:

15:56. Vincent Kompany shouts 'come on, come on' and the players walk out of the tunnel. the big match of the weekend is underway in just 4 minutes.

15:53. The Manchester City players make their way back down the tunnel after warming up.

15:51. It's overly early to talk of make-or-break games, but since Sainsbury's are selling mince pies I feel I can label this as one. But only for Manchester City. If they lose this after the defeat to Stoke, a lackluster draw at Arsenal and a defeat to Bayern that defeat to Stoke labeled as just complacency will seem far more significant.

15:49. Frank Lampard's name on the loudspeaker is cheered by the Chelsea fans as there are two banners in the away end praising the club record goalscorer.

15:45. Here is the current league table after United and Tottenham's loss.

Team Plyd GD Pts

1 Chelsea 4 9 12

2 Southampton 5 6 10

3 Aston Villa 5 0 10

4 Arsenal 5 4 9

5 Swansea 5 2 9

6 Leicester 5 1 8

7 Man City 4 3 7

8 West Ham 5 1 7

9 Tottenham 5 1 7

10 Hull 5 0 6

11 Liverpool 5 -1 6

12 Man Utd 5 1 5

13 Everton 4 -1 5

14 Stoke 5 -1 5

15 West Brom 5 -4 5

16 Sunderland 5 -1 4

17 QPR 5 -8 4

18 Burnley 5 -3 3

19 Newcastle 5 -6 3

20 C.Palace 4 -3 2

15:33. Chelsea line-up:

15:30. Manchester City line-up:

15:26. This was meant to be the most exciting game of the day but it's got some competition from a stunning game of 8 goals, 2 penalties, 1 red card.

15:24. A brilliant result for Leicester at home gives them a first win and West Brom witha surpise win at White Hart Lane. A day for the underdogs so far.

15:23. FULL-TIME: Leicester City 5-3 Manchester United. That result has sent a small cheer around the Ethiad.

15:19. FULL-TIME: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 West Bromwich Albion. James Morrison's header gives West Brom a surprising win at White Hart Lane after a horrrible start to the season for the Baggies

15:14. Eliquem Mangala makes his Manchester City debut while Chelsea legend Frank Lampard starts on the bench for Manchester City.

15:12. Chelsea substitutes: Cech, Filipe Luis, Mikel, Oscar, Schurrle, Remy, Drogba

15:10. Chelsea starting line-up: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Ramires, Matic; Willian, Fabregas, Hazard; Diego Costa

15:08. Manchester Substitutes: Caballero, Sagna, Demichelis, Clichy, Lampard, Nasri, Navas

15:06. Manchester City Starting Line-Up: Hart; Zabaleta, Kompany, Mangala, Kolarov; Milner, Fernandinho, Toure, Silva; Aguero, Dzeko.

15:05. The Ethiad is all ready for kick-off...

15:03. With 24 goals and 21 bookings in the last six meetings between these two Championship contender sides, we're certain for an entertaining encounter.

15:00. One hour to start Manchester City - Chelsea Live.

14:54. Manchester City desperately need a win today to reignite a serious title challenge. But Chelsea look far likelier to leave with the three points with Diego Costa returning after mid-week exclusion due to injury. With Costa starting I'm going to expect a win for Chelsea. If he goes off early due to injury though I'm expecting a 1-1 draw. I can't foresee a Manchester City win this afternoon though.

14:52. Joe Hart is set to make his 200th Manchester City Premier League.

14:50. With Fernando injured, Frank Lampard may start against his former club which he made 648 apperances for and holds the club scoring record of 211 goals.

14:47. Cesc Fabregas is the first player in Premier League history to provide a goal assist in six consecutive games. With 6 assists only Eden Hazard registered more for Chelsea in the whole of last season, with 7.

14:45. Diego Costa has scored a record seven goals in his first four Premier League games. Wayne Rooney has scored the most goals by any player after the first five games of a Premier League season, registering nine in 2011-12.

14:44. The Blues took 16 points out of a possible 18 against the other teams in the top four last season, including two wins over Manchester City.

14:41. A win this afternoon would equal Chelsea's record in 2010 or 5 wins at the start of the season.

14:39. It is more than four years since City went two matches without a home win in the Premier League; they were held to successive goalless draws in November 2010 by Manchester United and Birmingham City.

14:37. Manchester City are looking for their first league win in three matches; failure to beat Chelsea would mark their worst run for 19 months, when they only earned two points out of a possible nine.

14:35. Chelsea have won 11 Premier League matches away at Manchester City, more than any other team in England.

14:33. Chelsea condemned Manchester City to a first home Premier League defeat of the season last February, when Branislav Ivanovic scored the only goal. Manchester City have already lost at home this season.

14:32. Who doesn't enjoy a good stat?

14:30. Chelsea squad: Cech, Courtois, Schwarzer, Ake, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Christensen, Filipe, Ivanovic, Terry, Zouma, Fabregas, Hazard, Matic, Mikel, Oscar, Ramires, Salah, Willian, Costa, Drogba, Remy, Schurrle.

14:25. Manchester City squad: Caballero, Hart, Wright, Boyata, Clichy, Demichelis, Kolarov, Kompany, Mangala, Nastasic, Sagna, Zabaleta, Fernandinho, Lampard, Milner, Nasri, Navas, Silva, Sinclair, Toure, Aguero, Dzeko.

14:17. Manchester City desperately craved midfielder Fernando, who arrived in the summer for £30m in their two matches against Arsenal and Bayern Munich but they remain without him for a third big match in a row. Stefan Jovetic is also out after a good start to the season earning him more plaudits than ever before in England since his arrival from Fiorentina a couple of summers ago.

14:16. Team news for both starting line-ups will come out in the next hour. Manchester City have two key players injured but Chelsea have a fully fit squad aside from Diego Costa who will start despite his hamstring injury.

14:14. At Stamford Bridge in October 2013, a goal from Sergio Aguero couldn't stop a goal each from Andre Schurrle and Fernando Torres from giving Chelsea the three points at home.

14:10. The time before the Cup match, Branislav Ivanovic gave Chelsea a 1-0 win at the Ethiad.

14:06. The Sky Blues beat the Blues in the FA Cup Fifth Round last season with Stefan Jovetic and Samir Nasri with the two goals. The victory ensured Pellegrini remained in all four competitions entered by the Citizens.

14:00. Two hours until kick-off. Let's take a look at what happened in the two sides last three meetings.

Referee: Mike Dean Assistants: J Brooks, S Burt Fourth Official: P Dowd

13:59. "The perfect situation is to score a lot of goals and not concede, and we have to chase that perfection. It's one more game, it's three more points, but obviously when matches are between title contenders every point makes a difference." Mourinho said.

13:53. Chelsea beat Manchester City twice last season and Mourinho wants to replicate that: "We respect City totally because they deserve it, but we believe in ourselves," he said.

13:48. "That for me will be a very good start after playing Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea. That is why it is important to win on Sunday." he added.

13:45. Pellegrini said: "We must win our next game at home and with that we will be two points behind the leader"

13:39. "He's fresh for Sunday and I am sure that we will make a difference,” Pellegrini said. "When he is 100% fit he makes a difference."

13:35. Manchester City's star forward, Sergio Aguero was only fit enough for a 16-minute spell against Bayern Munich on Saturday when Jerome Boateng struck late against his former side. With Pellegrini desperate for the three points after falling five behind Chelsea already with only four games gone, he says Aguero is 'fresh'.

13:29. "He plays Sunday, he doesn't play against Bolton [Wanderers on Wednesday in the League Cup], he plays against Aston Villa next Saturday, let's hope he goes in the right direction and is able to play in every game." Mourinho added.

13:26. Jose Mourinho said: "Diego is not in the best condition but he will start the game. We tried to do our best, the player is fantastic in his amazing attitude to be available for the team. We have to protect him until he gets completely fit.

13:22. Diego Costa has scored 7 of Chelsea's 16 goals and will not be at full fitness but will still start this afternoon.

13:17. Last Five Results of Chelsea

Chelsea 1-1 Schalke - Wed 17 Sep

Chelsea 4-2 Swansea - Sat 13 Sep

Everton 3-6 Chelsea - Sat 30 Aug

Chelsea 2-0 Leicester - Sat 23 Aug

Burnley 1-3 Chelsea- Mon 18 Aug

13:12. Last Five Results of Manchester City

Bayern Munich 1-0 Man City - Wed 17 Sep

Arsenal 2-2 Man City - Sat 13 Sep

Man City 0-1 Stoke - Sat 30 Aug

Man City 3-1 Liverpool - Mon 25 Aug

Newcastle 0-2 Man City - Sun 17 Aug

13:08. While Diego Costa has been ripping anyone and everyone apart under Jose Mourinho, the reigning Champions - Manchester City - have failed to impress.

13:06. Chelsea have begun the 2014/15 Premier League season in perfect fashion with 4 wins from 4 games and 12 points putting them top of the table with a game in hand.

13:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of the Premier League Champions' match against main title contenders, Manchester City - Chelsea, with match commentary from myself, Harry Robinson. Kick-off is at 19:45BST.