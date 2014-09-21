As it happened: Leicester City 5 Manchester United 3

15:30 - Thank you for joining me today, it's been a pleasure covering this game and I'll be back with another live commentary soon! Look out for more Premier League coverage later today, as Everton host Palace and City - Chelsea is a mouth-watering clash, both being played in just under half an hour.

15:25 - What a game. United's result today means they have conceded 5 goals for the first time against a newly-promoted side in the Premier League. Their defence has struggled throughout and despite signing a lot more attacking power, their defensive frailities were exposed once again. Poor day at the office for LvG and co, despite looking so promising in the first 60 minutes they collapsed under the pressure and Leicester deserved it in the end.

90+4: Full-time elsewhere in the Premier League, as Tottenham have somehow found themselves losing 1-0 at home against West Brom thanks to a goal from midfielder James Morrison.

90+3: Leicester just keeping hold of the ball now, every time they make a pass the home fans cheer as loudly as they can. Remarkable stuff.

90+1: Herrera with an ambitious effort on goal... but Schmeichel saves it comfortably.

90: The fourth official signals for 6 minutes of stoppage time at the end of what has been a remarkable game today, 5-3 to Leicester and United are still in shock at the scoreline.

89: Good standing block by Smalling, who does well to stop the advances of Schlupp going forward on the attack.

87: Close! Schlupp turns his marker inside-out before having a shot firing wide from close range.

85: No-one can quite believe what they are seeing now. 5-3 to the hosts, from 3-1 down. The Leicester substitutes are beaming with joy, including goalscorer Jamie Vardy who has just been replaced by Jeffrey Schlupp.

84: Ulloa's penalty strike means that he has now got 5 goals in 5 Premier League matches. Great record, with 2 today for who I thought would be a key man in this game.

83: Ulloa steps up to take the spot-kick... GOAL! 5-3 to Leicester, and the crowd are on their feet with an unbelievable roar.

82: PENALTY GIVEN! Another penalty goes Leicester's way, this time as Blackett brings down Vardy inside the area and is consequently sent off by the referee who has no choice given the fact it was a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

80: GOAL! There's no way! Leicester were 3-1 down just 25 minutes ago, and now they have somehow managed to pull it back and have taken the lead in a counter attacking piece of footballl which has ended in another goal, this time from Jamie Vardy.

76: Another substitution, this time for United as di Maria is taken off and Mata replaces him. Probably should have started.

74: Another great standing ovation from the hosts, for striker David Nugent who is taken off for Matty James.

70: Cambiasso gets a warm reception from the home support as he is applauded off the pitch, to be replaced by Andy King. Meanwhile, Januzaj has replaced Falcao for Manchester United.

65: Substitutions are coming thick and fast in the next few minutes..

64: GOAL! Leicester equalise in style! Midfielder Esteban Cambiasso makes it 3-3 with a thumping low drive beyond de Gea into the back of the net. Leicester supporters are willing their team on now, 3-1 down and they've brought it back!

62: David Nugent stands up to take it.... emphatic finish from the striker! 3-2, and Leicester are back into it. Game on.

61: PENALTY! United right-back Rafael looks in disbelief after he shoves Vardy inside the area; and the referee points to the spot.

60: Leicester corner to be taken, Cambiasso takes it but United clear the danger eventually.

56: GOAL! United regain their 2-goal cushion! It's eventually taken clinically by Ander Herrera, who flicks the ball past Schmeichel into the back of the net after di Maria hits the ball hard and low towards goal.

52: Oooh! Leicester go forward on the counter attack, and a defence-splitting pass is fed into the path of Vardy who shapes to shoot with only de Gea to beat but the linesman flags for offside at the last moment. Replays show it was the correct decision, albeit very close.

51: Rooney whips an inviting delivery into the box, but no-one latches onto it and it trickles out for a goal-kick.

50: United costless-kick from 20 yards out to be taken by either di Maria or Rooney after de Laet gets involved in another fiesty challenge outside the area.

48: OFF THE CROSSBAR! Falcao hits the crossbar with a well-hit strike just inside the area, Schmeichel dives high to try and parry it over the bar but he cannot reach it as it hits the bar and bounces back off.

47: Cameras show Jonny Evans sitting on the bench next to Shaw and Fletcher, with a precautionary protective boot on his right leg after he limped off in the first-half. Hopefully it's not too serious an injury.

14:33 - Second-half begins.

14:30 - The game is still up for grabs for either side, who will prevail in the end? 2-1 to United as the second-half begins shortly.

45+2: United doing well to hold onto possession until the half-time whistle, which is eventually blown the referee to a round of applause from both sets of fans. HT: Leicester City 1 Manchester United 2. Goals from van Persie and di Maria gave United a 2-0 lead after just 15 minutes, before Ulloa took advantage of his only real clear chance on-goal to make it 2-1 with a bullet header just minutes afterwards.

45+1: Half-time in the other game, Tottenham 0 West Brom 0. Berahino scored earlier on, but his effort was ruled offside.

45: The fourth official has signalled for 2 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first-half.

44: di Maria goes on the counter attack, sprinting with pace - no-one's going to catch him! He crosses another teasing ball into the box... van Persie runs towards it but in the end nothing comes of it after di Maria gets the ball back again and whips in another delivery towards Falcao who is unable to latch onto it from close range.

43: Great sliding challenge by Blackett to tackle strongly and clear the ball out of play to avoid danger as Vardy sprints forward on goal.

39: Passing accuracy stats are almost the same, 79% for Leicester and 82% for United so far.

38: Good defensive strength shown by Smalling to shrug off a challenge on the flank, as Leicester attempt to burst runners forward.

37: Ambitious long-range effort from Rojo again, and it flies over the bar to some more ironic cheers from the home crowd.

36: di Maria jogs back onto the pitch, hopefully he'll be okay to continue.

35: If the referee had seen that, he probably would have been given a second yellow card there so de Laet is lucky to still be on the pitch.

34: di Maria goes down on the turf after a shove off the ball by de Laet, who has just been given a yellow card... Boos reverberate around the ground now as the Argentine clutches his ankle in pain.

32: Richie de Laet gets the first yellow card of the game for a late sliding challenge on Blackett in an attempt to win the ball, Leicester lose momentum despite getting forward and United's defence are given a breather.

30: United sub; Evans OFF, Smalling ON.

29: The physio jog onto the pitch to treat him, and he will not be able to play any further part in the match. Chris Smalling is receiving his instructions.

28: Worrying looks to the bench from United defender Jonny Evans, who appears to have picked up a back knock and will not be able to continue.

23: The referee pulls the play back for a United costless-kick, 25 yards out after van Persie was fouled off the ball. Rooney stands up to take it.... short pass towards the path of di Maria whose delivery into the box is too powerful and the ball goes out of play for a goal-kick to ironic cheers from the Leicester supporters.

20: Meanwhile in the other match being played currently in the Premier League, it is still 0-0 at White Hart Lane between Tottenham and West Brom.

19: Offside given against van Persie who hits a volley from close range and it fires wide, but the linesman puts his flag up and it would not have counted if it was a goal.

18: What a fast-paced start to the game we've had already! 3 goals in the space of 16 minutes, and it's 2-1. Much different to when United last played, they were fully dominant and destroyed QPR.

16: GOAL! Ulloa makes it 2-1 with a bullet header past de Gea who can only look as the effort beats him into the top corner! Vardy does well to beat his man on the flank while keeping the ball in play, crosses it into the area and the Argentine striker scores his 4th goal in 5 games!

15: GOAL! Two goals in quick-fire time, this time from di Maria who chips the ball over the top of Schmeichel into the net after a pass from Rooney.

14: United's defensive frailities exposed again as Ulloa goes forward on the attack and whips in an inviting cross into the area, the United defence stand and look as the ball fires past them and out for a throw-in. If only there was a Leicester player there, would have been the equaliser.

13: That goal will boost van Persie's confidence a lot, he had not scored for 4 games before that effort. You would not associate assists of that standard from Falcao, he'd normally be the one to score there but a wonder pass nonetheless and a player of van Persie's quality will be scoring those goals easily.

12: GOAL! van Persie breaks the deadlock to give United the lead! A beautifully-weighted cross into the area from Falcao, the Dutchman headed the ball beyond Schmeichel into the bottom corner of the net out of reach. Cameras show the header took a deflection off Moore into the back of the net, but Schmeichel was unable to stop that going in.

11: The corner delivery from Rooney leaves a lot to be desired as a few half-hearted penalty appeals are raised, but Leicester do well to clear.

10: Good through ball pass by di Maria who looks up with the ball at his feet, shifts the play towards the path of van Persie who sprints onto it and slots the ball towards goal... good save by Schmeichel! The Danish goalkeeper did well to smother the sting of the shot and parry it out for a corner.

7: United's defence does look somewhat suspect, but Leicester have looked encouraging going forward. Not too much trouble defensively either.

6: Close! Leicester go on the counter attack with pace and purpose, a direct pass is fed through into the area and the build-up play is well enough but the final ball is slow as Evans rushes to sweep the danger away as Ulloa attempts to shoot on goal.

5: Weak lofted pass by Blackett in the centre of defence, his clearance is headed straight back into the path of a Leicester player and luckily enough, the ball bounces back towards Evans who passes them out of trouble.

2: Disappointing costless-kick delivery by Cambiasso, who lifts the ball towards the area but doesn't put enough power in it, the ball swerves over the Leicester players and goes out of play for a goal-kick.

13:30 - Leicester kick-off the game, and we are underway!

13:29 - Moments away from kick-off, with the cameras focussing on striker Radamel Falcao who is given his first start for United. QPR were not much of a test at all last week, hopefully Leicester will ask the question today.

13:25 - The teams are walking out of the tunnel, just 5 minutes away from kick-off now.

13:20 - West Brom: Foster, Lescott, Dawson, Pcognoli, Wisdom, Morrison, Gardner, Brunt, Dorrans, Sessegnon and Berahino. Subs: Myhill, Baird, McAuley, Mulumbu, Gamboa, Anichebe and Ideye.

13:19 - Tottenham: Lloris, Dier, Kaboul, Chiriches, Rose, Capoue, Dembele, Chadli, Eriksen, Lamela and Adebayor. Subs: Vorm, Vertonghe, Lennon, Paulinho, Soldado, Naughton and Bentaleb.

13:18 - Just incase you were wondering about the team news for the Spurs - WBA game, here it is...

13:17 - Not just Leicester - United today, as I'm sure I've already said. Tottenham host West Brom, who are bottom of the table in just over 10 minutes from now. Everton play against Palace and City - Chelsea are both being played at 4:00pm today, so don't miss the coverage for those games!

13:15 - Cambiasso's experience will be key in midfield for Leicester today at home, his passing accuracy and overall leadership will be important as they look to defend well under pressure today.

13:10 - Slightly disappointing to see that Luke Shaw's still on the bench, it has been confirmed that he is fit enough to play but is yet to make his mark on van Gaal's side.

13:00 - Formation remains with a 4 at the back for United, van Gaal elects to keep that formation as opposed to the 352 or 5 at the back. 41212 formation, Blind holding at CDM with di Maria and Herrera either side of him. Rooney at CAM, Falcao and van Persie in attack. Meanwhile, Leicester are adopting a 433 formation with Vardy and Nugent sitting behind Ulloa up-top alone.

12:50 - Key man: Wayne Rooney. United recorded their first victory of the league season this time last week, and they could get another today. Club-captain Rooney will be expected to lead by example, as Falcao and van Persie line-up together for the first time up top. Rooney will be expected to play at CAM just behind the two strikers, and if he can help influence the game you have a feeling United will run away with it. Slightly surprising news that Mata is only on the bench, but Rooney will be expected to step up as a result.

12:40 - Key man: Leonardo Ulloa. The striker and club record-signing will be looked at again today, as he looks to improve his impressive goal tally with a decent contribution again today. He'll look at Evans and Blackett's weaknesses and try to exploit them on the counter attack and try to create a chance out of nothing whenever he gets the ball. Clinical finisher, only needs one chance to worry the defence but I'm sure United have been shown the danger that he possesses and they'll look to keep him as quiet as they can.

12:35 - Manchester United: De Gea, Rafael, Evans, Blackett, Rojo, Blind, Herrera, Di Maria, Rooney, Falcao and van Persie. Subs: Lindegaard, Shaw, Smalling, Fletcher, Mata, Valencia and Januzaj.

12:30 - Leicester: Schmeichel, De Laet, Morgan, Moore, Konchesky, Hammond, Cambiasso, Nugent, Drinkwater, Vardy and Ulloa. Subs: Hamer, James, King, Schlupp, Mahrez, Wasilewski and Wood.

12:25 - Team line-ups are set to be announced shortly, I’ll have official confirmation along with formation analysis and the key players for both sides as soon as I get it!

12:20 - You ready for some pre-match reading? Not a problem! Have a read of the pre-match comments of this game Leicester City v Manchester United.

12:05 - You’d obviously want a fair, competitive match right? Not one-sided, and Leicester will do their best to provide that. Hopefully it’s a good game.

12:00 - So what are your predictions for the game today? It’s always nice to see the underdog win, but I have a feeling Manchester United will have too much quality in their locker for Leicester today as long as they start quickly. Tweet me at @Football365Mo.

11:50 - Drew against Everton and Arsenal with composed performances, despite not seeing much of the ball or dominating the game chances-wise they were still able to take their opportunities with a clinical nature and that’s what counts at the highest level.

11:45 - Even though they are the underdog, you cannot underestimate Leicester and based on their recent performances I doubt van Gaal or the United players will be doing that.

11:40 - United are unbeaten against Leicester in their last 10 meetings, the last defeat coming back in 1998. Can the hosts provide a shock today?

11:35 - Spanish creative midfielder Juan Mata has scored 8 goals in his last 10 appearances for United, will he be able to replicate his goalscoring form today?

11:30 - Some quick-fire facts and stats going into the match now. Leicester have only scored once in their last 8 Premier League matches against United.

11:25 - United meanwhile have an array of talent to choose from, but the only guaranteed starter before the game is the captain, Wayne Rooney. Van Gaal has already confirmed that Rooney will play today, and he has stated the reason as “special privileges for being captain.” Falcao may start, defensive duo Shaw and Smalling both expected to feature at some point as they have recovered from respective injuries over the past few weeks.

11:20 - Team news going into the game for Leicester; top goalscorer and record signing Leonardo Ulloa has already scored 3 goals in the Premier League and is expected to start in attack for the hosts today. Esteban Cambiasso could be in line for his first start for The Foxes, whilst Nick Powell is unable to play due to loan restrictions between the two clubs and Tom Lawrence may feature.

11:15 - They will know that it will not be easy for them, especially as United looked impressive in their last game, thrashing QPR with a 4-0 victory at Old Trafford this time last week thanks to goals from di Maria, Herrera, Rooney and Mata.

11:10 - Leicester meanwhile will be looking for the best possible start to life in the Premier League, and have not done too badly so far. 2 draws against Everton and Arsenal, as well as a win over Stoke City last time out means they have 5 points from their first 4 games in the league campaign. They will be hoping they can record another decent result, as they host the 2013 champions later today.

11:05 - Both teams will be eager to get positive results today, especially Louis van Gaal’s United side who are desperate to continue their resurgence after a poor display for the most part of last campaign, as they failed to finish in the UEFA Champions League spots for the first time in two decades and finished in a lowly seventh place, something unlike them.

11:00 - Hello again everyone and welcome to my latest live commentary, this time as Leicester host Manchester United. Kick-off is scheduled to start at 1:30pm, don't miss it!