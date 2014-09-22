Sunderland - Stoke City Preview : Tough all Premier League tie at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland will be looking for a repeat of their cup escapades from last season, when they face off against Stoke City in the third round of the Capital One Cup.

The 13/14 Capital One Cup campaign was one to remember for Sunderland fans, when they reached Wembley beating the likes of; Southampton, Chelsea, and Manchester United, before being defeated 3-1 by Manchester City in final and continued their form when they beat Birmingham to set up this tie.

That second round tie was Sunderland's only victory so far this season, with an average start so far with four draws and one defeat that leaves them 17th. Their opponents (who beat Portsmouth to reach this round), have had similar problems with their form with four points in five games, and were denied victory right at the death in the 2-2 draw at QPR at the weekend.

Gus Poyet will be looking to make changes to his side with Steven Fletcher, Emanuele Giaccherini and Ricardo Alvarez all injury doubts, the trio; Costan Pantilimon, Billy Jones, and Sebastion Coates, all set to feature. The Urguayan expects his players who haven't featured so far to take their opportunity against the Potters.

Poyet said: "I think it's a good opportunity for a few players to show me that I've made a mistake and they should be playing; the ones who are going to make us win the game in the Premier League next week."

Mark Hughes will be without striker Jonathan Walters as he is suffering with a calf injury. Defenders Robert Huth, Marc Muniesa, and Oussama Assaidi, could all be involved.

Hughes' side are still unbeaten at home this campaign, including a famous victory away at Manchester City and assistant manager Mark Bowen is confident they can continue their run.

Bowen said: "We are quite confident with our away form going forward. We will go to Sunderland with a positive outlook to try and win the game."