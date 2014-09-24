Official: Morrison joins Cardiff on three-month loan deal

West Ham creative midfielder Ravel Morrison has confirmed that he is joining Championship side Cardiff City on a three-month loan deal. The 21-year-old has been “out of favour” at The Hammers over the past few months after some well-documented personal issues involving domestic abuse, where he was arrested and bailed for an apparent attack on his ex-girlfriend and her mother a few months back.

On Twitter, Ravel posted this tweet on Tuesday afternoon: “Happy to get a three-month loan to @CardiffCityFC. Time to start playing some football again."

Manchester-born Morrison was a highly-rated teenager at Old Trafford, considered to be one of the best in the current crop of his generation. Having said that, his poor attitude and lack of effort prompted manager Sir Alex to let him go with after unsuccessful loan spells at both Birmingham and QPR during his tenure at United.

A real shame, but the youngster will be hoping to impress for a team that are under pressure to get back into the top flight of English football after a disastrous campaign in the 2013-14 season.