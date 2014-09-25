Chelsea play host to short-handed Aston Villa

It's another big test for the league leaders this weekend, as third place Aston Villa make a trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea, who are unbeaten after five games, hope to keep their perfect record while the Midlands side will aim to avenge their first loss last weekend. Villa have surprised many this season, sitting in 3rd at the moment and having beaten the likes of Liverpool. Meanwhile, Chelsea are flying high, top of the table and three points clear of Southampton in 2nd.



Team News:



Chelsea:



The home side are in fine form and appear to be fully fit as it stands. Ramires will be assessed on Saturday regarding his abductor muscle problem and Diego Costa has been hampered by a hamstring problem over recent weeks but seems to have shaken it off, as he has done before the two previous matches.



Aston Villa:



It's quite the opposite for the Villains though, who have a handful of players missing through injury and sickness. Nathan Baker, Darren Bent and Ashley Westwood all missed last weekend's clash against Arsenal due to illness but may return in time for the trip to West London. Brad Guzan, Fabian Delph and Andreas Weimann played against Arsenal whilst sick but will most likely feature against Chelsea. Ron Vlaar and Christian Benteke are still a couple of weeks away from returning while Libor Kozák is still recovering from a broken leg.



Predicted Lineups:



Chelsea: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregás, Oscar; Hazard, Willian, Diego Costa.



Aston Villa: Guzan; Senderos, Hutton, Clark, Cissokho; Delph, Sanchez, Cleverley, Richardson; Weimann, Agbonlahor (c).



Previous Meetings:



Last season's fixture at Villa Park was the source of controversy as Lambert's men ran out 1-0 winners in a game which consisted of two Chelsea players and Jose Mourinho sent off.



The biggest scoreline came in the 2012/13 campaign when Chelsea ran out 8-0 winners at Villa Park.





Prediction:



Stamford Bridge has been close to inpenetrable under Jose Mourinho and it should continue on Saturday against an Aston Villa side that may in fact spring a few surprises. Chelsea will want to bounce back from drawing away to City last weekend so anything less than a win will be disappointing.

Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa.