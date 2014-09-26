Manchester United - West Ham Match Preview: United in search of second redemption
United bathed in the glory of a four nil win at home to QPR; bathing in the glory of certain redemption following a torrid start to the season. Now, they must accomplish second redemption after shipping five, and one man, at the King Power Stadium against Leicester last Sunday.

"They'll be really fired up to make sure that they try and perform like they did against QPR and beat us. I'm thinking a backlash."

Sam Allardyce fears that West Ham will be the unlucky victims of Manchester United's lethal backlash. With Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao and Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata all available for selection he has reason to worry.

Yet when it comes to defence he can expect to ease past a side who has already conceded 8 in the league and a further four in the league cup against sides of a lower or similar standard to Sam Allardyce's Hammers.

REFEREE: Lee Mason

TEAM NEWS

"We have nine injuries and one suspension with Blackett," - Louis van Gaal

The defence which has fallen short of expectations is no longer available though, every single one of them has an injury keeping them out of Saturday's game.

Louis van Gaal confirmed in his press conference on Thursday that Jonny Evans, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling were all out while Tyler Blackett is suspended following his red card against Leicester City last weekend.

"Evans' bone is bruised. Smalling left yesterday's session because he had stiff legs. I won't take risks with players." he said. Phil Jones is set to return to action against Everton on October 5th.

United have four players returning for the North-West derby at Old Trafford against Everton in early October. Midfield duo Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini will both be fit for selection then but remain unavailable for tomorrow's home match. Chris Smalling should also come back from his hip/thigh on said date, accompanying Phil Jones. Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young are the two other first team players on the injury list. That list now totals up to seven players, and including Tyler Blackett's suspension, eight meaning only Aston Villa and Newcastle United have more players out.

FORM:
Manchester United - LDDWL
West Ham - LWLDW​

West Ham aren't among the lucky few with just 1 or 2 injuries, they have 5 of their own problematic injuries with Kevin Nolan and Matt Jarvis both out as well as club record signing Andy Carroll. Joey O'Brien has a knee injury while Cheikhou Kouyate is out till November.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

With so many injuries totting up on the table, van Gaal has been forced to turn to his youth system even further than expected.

"All three of my right-sided centre-halves are out, so I'll have to go to the youth system."

The Dutchman is renowned for his use of younger players after his remarkable European Cup win with Ajax two decades ago and has already used Tyler Blackett, Reece James, James Wilson and more academy players. Now, with all three right sided defenders injured, the younger players have a chance to step up.

Van Gaal has three options to play as a right-sided centre back after ruling out Daley Blind playing in such role.

Tom Thorpe, U-21 captain, has yet to play a first team game is in the first team squad this weekend and seems the most likely candidate after a dominating season of last.

Paddy McNair is a regular when it comes to centre-back crisis'. He was signed by United three years ago from Northern Ireland but was moved to centre-back when the U-21 side had their own injury crisis. He's a fast, powerful mover with the ball and could feature in a role similar to Yaya Toure, but in defence.

Darren Fletcher is a more household name than Thorpe or McNair and the United vice-captain could prove key after being shunted out of midfield with the arrivals of Ander Herrera, Daley Blind and Angel di Maria. He's been moved back to defence by both David Moyes and Sir Alex Ferguson and could be classed as comfortable in the position.

Aside from the defensive problems, we're likely to see the same attacking line-up as against Leicester. Di Maria, Blind and Herrera in a midfield three with Wayne Rooney selected over Juan Mata in attacking midfield and Robin van Persie and Radamel Falcao upfront. Van Persie's form has been questionable of late and he could be replaced by Rooney with Mata slotting in behind the two strikers but so far van Gaal has seemed inclined to give him time.