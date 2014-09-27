Chelsea faultless at home against Aston Villa

Chelsea came into their game against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge three points clear of 2nd place and unbeaten, only to see it continue as they coasted to victory against Paul Lambert's men.



After a midweek cup win against Bolton, the Blues came out firing on all cylinders as they were 1-0 after just 7 minutes. Willian worked his way into the area, firing a shot at Guzan who saved well, but the Brazilian poked the rebound back to Oscar who calmly finished. It was a half of few chances as Aston Villa sat back and invited pressure, only threatening a couple times.



Half Time: Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa. Fairly simple first 45 for Chelsea, maintained possession and took their chance.



A similar story for the 2nd half as Chelsea came out and once again, controlled the proceedings from start to finish. Just on the hour mark, the lead would be doubled thanks to the main man up front Diego Costa. The Spaniard latched onto a cross, nodding it past a stranded Brad Guzan to put Chelsea firmly in the driver's seat. Mourinho's side continued to press for a 3rd and would finally get it ten minutes before the full time whistle. Diego Costa again involved as his shot was parried away, only to deflect off Cissokho into the path of Willian, who tapped into an empty net. A game that was dominated by Chelsea from the opening kickoff, there was only one outcome.





Full Time: Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa. Oscar, Costa and Willian are all on target in an easy win for the West Londoners. Chelsea remain unbeaten on the season and top of the table while Diego Costa leads the scorers chart with 8 in 6 games.