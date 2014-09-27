Re-live the action: Liverpool 1-1 Everton EPL Scores of Merseyside Derby 2014
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

15:00. Anyway, that's all from me - Charlie Malam. Thank you for joining VAVEL UK and our live match commentary of this 223rd Merseyside Derby at Anfield, as the game ended 1-1. The Reds are back in action on Wednesday and you can join us again then, meanwhile - we'll have coverage of all the rest of this weekend's Premier League action and so make sure you check it out. Thanks again for joining us, and good bye.

14:58. Asked about his celebration and the recent opinions upon his performances, Gerrard said: “I’ll agree with the constructive criticism and I’ve been stifled in a couple of games when people have followed me around and I haven’t been able to shake them off. But then people take it too far and say that ‘he’s 34 and he can’t run and he’s finished’.

14:57. Gerrard is the Barclays Man of the Match and tells BT Sport: “I think Phil Jagielka’s got them out of jail with a wonder strike so credit to him. It’s a once in a lifetime goal but I think we deserved to win.”

14:55. The Reds even managed to quieten Lukaku, who has constantly been a thorn in their side before and Moreno and Manquillo were solid. Balotelli too put in a credible performance though stats would suggest otherwise. The Italian worked hard and pressed endlessly, whilst Lallana and Henderson were energetic in the centre of the park. Exciting and hard-working, he has plenty to bring to the table and should he start to impact in the final third even more, he could be well worth that price tag.

14:53. Today however, just not enough potency in attack for Liverpool. The result was undoubtedly harsh, but a 1-0 lead is always a risky one late on. A definite improvement in defending regardless though, and chance creation was also boosted today - with the hosts' creating a considerable amount more than in their past two Premier League games.

14:50. Overall then, a tale of two captains as Jagielka's stunning late injury-time goal cancels out Gerrard's impressive costless-kick. The home players and fans were shellshocked and it might take some time to come back from that one, but they cannot dwell. The Reds face more Champions League action in midweek and it's a tricky trip to Basel that awaits them. They do perhaps have the boost of Sturridge's return.

14:49. That's gutting for the home side, who were the better side for much of the 90 minutes. Everton weren't too impressive and didn't trouble Mignolet in the Liverpool goal that much, until it mattered. Quite a few positives to take for Rodgers, including the fact they played very, very well in contrast to recent weeks but that stunning strike saves a point.

14:47. As the Liverpool ECHO's James Pearce puts it: "Liverpool players walk off stunned with their heads down. That's a draw which feels like a defeat."

14:45. For the most part, Liverpool defended very well and it seemed that the Reds would win this one - but Jagielka's shot was a once-in-a-lifetime hit. His rising half-volley stunned the home crowd, and it was a goal worthy of winning a game - never mind equalising one. It's a good result for Martinez given the circumstances, but Rodgers will be devastated.

14:43. Well, what an ending that was. After Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard's 20-yard costless-kick looked to have set the home side well on their way to taking a much-needed three points, Everton's own captain Phil Jagielka stepped up with an absolutely world-class finish. An unstoppable strike from outside the box, to send an effort into the top corner of the net and ensure both sides share the points. Gut punch for Rodgers and his side.

FT: Liverpool 1-1 Everton.

90+3' The ball is delivered in by Baines, and it's a low cross to Barry who tries to backheel towards goal but it goes wide of the post.

90+3' Moreno is booked for fouling Lukaku outside the box and Everton have the chance to steal the points late on.

90+2' Skrtel misses a cross and it's rescued towards the back post. The captain Jagielka is set up outside the box and he catches his effort almost perfectly, sending a 25-yard effort off the bottom of the bar and into the top corner. There's no stopping that.

90+2' Goal! 1-1 Everton - it's an equaliser from Jagielka. What a hit.

90+1' Selfless work from Lallana who tirelessly presses the away back-line in possession.

90' Three minutes added on here at Anfield.

89' Great defending from Manquillo, man-marking close at the near post and beating his opponent to the header. In a rush, Baines is accused of a foul throw and Liverpool win the ball.

88' Moments left of normal time now, and Everton are eager to get forward as the Reds try to maintain their tight pressing high up the field. Stones does well to evade a number of tackles and find Barry in the centre who then switches it to the flanks. Eto'o gets the ball and tries to play Naismith into the box, and Gerrard is forced to slide tackle it out for a corner.

87' Manquillo and Sterling do well down the right to beat a number of men and after winning a throw, it is indeed Balotelli who comes off for Lambert.

86' McGeady comes inside from the left flank and shoots, but his shot is always rising. On the sidelines, Lambert is talking to Colin Pascoe - with Balotelli seemingly set to make way.

85' Lovren emphatically clears from the edge of his own box, but all the red shirts are encamped in their own half - inviting pressure. A long ball is hit to Lukaku which after a poor header, is hooked away but there'll be plenty of pressure in these final few moments from the visitors.

84' Browning and Balotelli engage in some pushing with some dirty tricks from the Everton man, and Atkinson casts a keen eye over it but as the costless-kick is taken, nothing happens.

83' Sterling is brought down by Baines from behind on the right flank. The left-back was caught nipping at his heels, and Gerrard will whip this into the box.

82' Gerrard flies into an aerial challenge with a high foot and the referee has allowed play to continue, but he could be in trouble when the ball next goes out of play.

81' Eto'o shoots on sight from 25-yards but the Everton no.5 can only send his shot into Row Z of the Kop.

80' More great work from Balotelli, bringing down Mignolet's ball on his chest and smashing a volley goalwards. He gets good contact but the shot flashes wide of the post.

80' Final change for Everton as Besic is replaced by Eto'o, who the Reds rejected the chance to bring in over the summer.

78' Stones hits a long ball which Lovren deals with, but Everton retain possession in the midfield and they're still looking to drive forward. Lukaku tries to get into space but Moreno tackles brilliantly and moments later, Lallana clatters Browning to put it out of play and Balotelli bursts back to nick it away from Besic. Fantastic workrate all round for the home team.

77' Rodgers' side defending in numbers now as Balotelli holds up the ball absolutely magnificently. He evades a number of challenges, flicking the ball away from Besic before winning a foul out of Barry. You have to say, he looks a changed man in terms of work ethic.

76' Lallana tries an inswinging ball towards Balotelli but after the striker misses the cross, he falls to the ground clutching his face mysteriously. The replays show Jagielka didn't make any contact with him.

75' Quarter-of-an-hour left in this encounter, and at this rate - Liverpool will be taking the points. The away side haven't troubled Mignolet in a while but the Reds are going to need to be smart at the back to ensure they don't as the clock ticks down.

73' Everton mount some pressure, before Browning's low cross into Lukaku is well defended by Lovren. The Croatian has been much improved today after questionable form in recent games, and up the other end Sterling is unusually outmuscled off the ball outside the area at the Anfield Road End.

72' Substitution for Everton as Browning replaces Hibbert.

71' Coutinho tries to feed Sterling but the 19-year-old recovers and returns the ball to Coutinho, who after quick feet tries a shot on goal which is blocked. The rebound falls to Henderson, who tries a powerful effort which Howard saves.

70' Lallana intercepts an aimless Lukaku ball on the edge of the box and the Reds march up the other flank, playing a few intricate passes before Sterling is outnumbered and is forced backwards. There's definitely more goals in this.

69' Gerrard is booked, but not many seem to care after that goal. "Yeah Muhfukkahs, Liverpool SCORES!!!" tweets Samuel L. Jackson.

67' Steven Gerrard has scored more goals in Premier League Merseyside derbies than any other player, with nine goals and he's popped up again with an important finish today and now the Reds look hungry to build upon their lead as Sterling races away towards goal but his final ball is lacking again.

66' Everton look for an immediate response, but Moreno defenders well and Sterling flies down the left beating Hibbert for pace before crossing into Balotelli and after Howard comes off his line, the Italian shoots but his shot crashes off the bar and out. So nearly 2-0.

64' This one is Gerrard's. The captain weighs it up, and curls an absolute stunner over the wall and though Howard gets a hand to it, he can only push it into the goal. The skipper sprints away cupping his ear with his hand after recent criticism and the Kop erupts into his chant. What a moment.

64' GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Everton. That man again - Steven Gerrard.

63' Great work from Balotelli, dispossessing a defender and launching a counter after Lallana can't feed Sterling - he picks up a loose ball and wins a costless-kick out of Baines from around 25-yards.

62' Liverpool struggle to find that incisive pass a number of times, with Coutinho, Sterling and more all finding it difficult to find the right ball.

61' Naismith opts to shoot from outside the box and he catches it brilliantly as it spins towards the top corner but Mignolet has plenty of time to read it.

60' Still goalless on the hour mark, no matter how much the Reds press for an opener. Coutinho looks to try and exploit the pockets of space in between the lines, roaming costlessly and knitting together a number of passes. Lallana, another playmaker on the field, goes down inside the box after competing with Baines for the ball but it's rightly waved away.

59' The ball falls invitingly to Balotelli from 30-yards after a few ricochets but the shot deflects off of Henderson's heel and out for a goal kick. For the home side, Marković is replaced by Coutinho in their first change of the game.

59' It's soon going to be time where both sides look towards an unlikely hero. Balotelli seems desperate to get on the scoresheet and is still working hard, but the service and support hasn't been all there for the 24-year-old. Could Coutinho's substitution help unlock the Blues' defence?

58' The final ball is lacking all round for the Reds, as Gerrard fires a long ball into Manquillo who strives into the box but his header back into the area is poor and goes out for a goal kick.

57' Marković, on his first Premier League start it is important to remember, again fails to find that final ball and Coutinho is getting spoken to on the sidelines by Rodgers, possibly to replace the Serb.

56' Lallana defenders well to take the ball away before losing it with too fancy a flick in his half. Fortunately, Besic's ball to Baines on the opposite flank is overhit and the Reds regain possession.

55' Fantastic pressing high up the pitch by Liverpool as Lallana and Balotelli team up on Stones before McCarthy's high foot catches the Italian's knee as he tries to rescure the situation. The resulting costless-kick is taken short before a poor Sterling pass loses possession.

54' Very even game so far this half, as McGeady intercepts an ambitious Lovren ball to the flanks but the Reds defend in numbers to prevent a counter-attack. Still 0-0.

53' Quite a battle between Moreno and Lukaku now, as the defender leaves a trailing foot in on the powerful Belgian after he brings down an aerial ball.

52' Lukaku brings down Moreno and the Reds win a costless-kick from which Sterling superbly wins the home side a corner after good footwork. From it, the youngster searches for Balotelli at the far post but Lovren flies in over him and neither of two can connect with it.

51' Jagielka comes across to prevent Sterling latching on to a neat Marković ball through the lines, and he's not pleased with his teammates.

50' Lukaku shrugs off Moreno, before the Spaniard nicks it away from his feet to clear at the corner flag. The left-back has been very promising again today.

49' Lukaku uses his strength to hold up the ball and play Hibbert on the flank, but the veteran loses possession and takes out Balotelli in the process.

48' On yet another counter, Sterling clips a lovely ball into Marković through on goal and he's one-on-one with McCarthy, but he goes down under the pressure and the referee gives nothing again. Once more, probably the right decision.

48' Both times looking to cause damage on the counter, and Everton win their first corner of the game as a result of one but Gerrard thumps a header clear at the near post.

47' Penalty shout for Liverpool, as Balotelli goes down inside the box under a tackle but Atkinson gives nothing. Replays show that is the right decision.

47' Very in-depth talk from Rodgers to Sterling and Henderson before the restart there. The midfielder was by far one of the best players on the pitch in the first-half, with four key passes to his name and Lallana too will be looking to replicate his performance from the first-half.

46' We're back at Anfield, after a reminder that Arsenal entertain Spurs in the North London Derby in this evening's 17:30 kick-off. No changes for either side just yet, but Everton get us back in action - kicking towards the Kop this half.

13:45. We'll have the second-half action from the Merseyside Derby at Anfield with you shortly. Stay tuned.

13:43. Both sides have had penalty shouts, but Atkinson has reffed this derby pretty well so far. Barry must be careful to ensure he doesn't receive a second yellow after a few rash tackles early on, and Marković must up his personal performance in the final third. The highly-rated Serb has been very disappointing so far. Still, overall - a much better half. 16 shots on goal in comparison to Everton's three, and 12 created chances in comparison to Martinez' men's two. It hasn't come yet, but the Reds are pressing and an opening goal can't be too far off.

13:40. Mario Balotelli, in fact, has had more shots on goal (7) than Everton as a whole (3) in the opening 45 minutes. The Reds have had the drive and intensity that has lacked against Aston Villa and West Ham and they've peppered Howard in the Everton goal, but have yet to really test him - with Balotelli coming closest with a long-range costless-kick. No mistakes at the back, but little cutting edge in the final third.

13:35. So, 0-0 at half-time after a lack of clear-cut chances but plenty of positives for Rodgers and Liverpool fans to take from that first 45. Lallana and Henderson in particular were impressive, whilst Skrtel and Lovren have so far dealt with Lukaku's threat well. Balotelli has tried a fair few efforts on goal, but nothing has yet to come off for him. Nevertheless, he's put in a hard-working performance and because of a lack of movement ahead of him, he's simply been forced to try the spectacular.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Everton.

45+1' Added-time is two minutes, but it looks like we'll be heading into the break at 0-0 after Henderson defends superbly to dispossess Baines and launch a counter - but again at the Kop end, the cross is cleared before it can find Balotelli.

44' Skrtel, up the opposite end, does well to spin and beat Stones before crossing into the box but Howard is again there to catch the incoming delivery.

43' Close! Henderson is on hand to intercept a poor pass and he sprints forward before picking out Sterling on the left, he tries a shot which Howard palms out of play and again the corner is wasted.

42' It's all down the left for the Reds, and after a brief standstill, Balotelli beats McCarthy and shoots but the effort is ambitious and fails to trouble Howard.

41' Baines does absolutely superbly to beat Lallana to the ball and fire a 70-yard pass to Lukaku, but he's beaten by two Liverpool defenders and on the Liverpool counter, Sterling's teasing low cross is caught by Howard.

40' Gerrard fires towards the back post where Baines heads back out. The skipper retrieves the ball and finds Marković, who spins towards goal and hits a shot that flies just over the bar.

39' Not too much happening in the way of clear-cut chances, so the two sets of supporters reverting to jeering each other about the lack of trophies and Steven Gerrard's slip. On the pitch, Balotelli fires a speculative effort from distance which takes a deflection out for a corner. Skrtel is still down on the sidelines, but he looks like he may return.

38' Skrtel is down, holding his ankle in pain whilst Rodgers has a quick word with Serbian Marković. Skrtel hurt it after landing awkwardly following an aerial challenge with Naismith, and the Reds may be forced into a change.

37' Balotelli, who has been lively, tries to hook a cross into the box which is blocked. After the clearance, Marković almost feeds the Italian through on goal but it's a poor pass and it comes to nothing.

35' Some neat link-up between Balotelli and Lallana but the latter can't quite get the ball from beneath his feet inside the area. The attack comes to nothing and Naismith bursts down the other end, but his ball to Lukaku is well defended by Lovren who wins a throw-in.

33' And we're straight up the other end again, as Everton enjoy a spell of passing play before Barry looks to feed Naismith into the area. Lovren gets a foot on it, and it falls to Lukaku who tries a shot but Mignolet saves easily.

32' End-t0-end stuff as Henderson sends a through ball in search of Manquillo down the flank and the playmaker gets to it, but his cross is hooked away with Balotelli in waiting.

31' Should have scored! Moreno finds space down the left before firing a cross towards the six-yard box and Balotelli is there, but the cross goes over his head when he's unmarked. On the counter, McGeady finds himself in acres after Manquillo fails to win the ball in a challenge but after working his way into the box, Mignolet gets down to his shot.

30' Lallana picks up the ball and tries to cut a cross into the box, but it's wayward and falls straight to the feet of Howard. Meanwhile, McGeady replaces the injured Mirallas.

28' Henderson stings the palms of Howard, after Sterling's good work down the left flank, but neither side can yet find a breakthrough. In the box up the other end, Mirallas goes down after pulling up. He's in severe discomfort, and the home side taunt him - still reeling from the attacker staying on the pitch after his horrendous foul on Suárez at Goodison last season. On the sidelines, McGeady is ready to replace him as the stretcher is readied.

25' The game has definitely had a little respite in the past few minutes, but Everton come so close to opening the scoring. Baines races onto a loose ball before Marković and runs towards the near post before cutting across goal but Lovren is on hand to clear. Had the Croatian not been there, the home side could have found themselves behind.

24' Balotelli works his way into the corner of the box before curling a shot towards goal, but an offside Liverpool player gets in the way and the flag is raised.

22' Marković wins a corner after the ball deflects off of Mirallas and out of play. Gerrard comes over to the left side to cross, and Skrtel wins it but the header flies backwards and Moreno's ambitious shot from range flies well over.

20' Close for Liverpool, as Balotelli and Lallana try attempts on goal from close-range but neither can get the connection they like. On the counter, Lukaku does well to beat Gerrard and get onto his left-foot and fires a shot towards Mignolet who saves comfortably at his near post. That's the away side's first shot on target.

17' The game cooling down a little now, but Balotelli wins a costless-kick after Stones fouls him and the Italian isn't happy, but the costless-kick comes to nothing.

16' Liverpool break with pace and Sterling looks to find Lallana on the inside channel, but Stones picks it off. Nevertheless, the playmaker's pressure forces the centre-half to clear it and the Reds win a throw, but they can't fashion anything from it.

15' Lukaku wins a costless-kick out of Sterling after the powerful forward is brought down near the managers on the touchline. The striker has enjoyed plenty of goals against the Reds in the past, and he looks hungry to add to that tally here today.

14' Sterling revives the attack, playing a neat one-two with Skrtel of all people who returns the ball to the youngster on the by-line and he wins another set-piece, but this time Howard comes out to claim.

13' Balotelli switches play superbly, finding Manquillo who steams down the right flank and launches a ball in but Jagielka heads out of play. Another Liverpool corner, but the delivery is deep and Stones heads away just as Skrtel looks to connect.

12' Everton trying to slow the game down a bit, but it's been incident-packed so far. We've had challenges, cards, penalty shouts and almost an opening goal and we're not even quarter-of-an-hour in yet.

11' Close! It's a fantastic delivery and Lallana rises to it above Jagielka, his header flies towards the bottom corner but Howard palms it away. Great save, and so close for the home side.

11' Balotelli, with the Liverbird shaved into his head, fires on goal and his effort dips and bounces just before goal and Howard does well to push it past his post. Corner to the Reds.

10' Barry takes down Balotelli after the Italian had nicked possession from behind him. The midfielder hooks his foot around the striker and hauls him down and the Reds have a costless-kick from 40-yards.

9' Huge handball shouts for the Reds, with Barry blocking Sterling's shot and his arm is well above his head. The home side can be aggrieved not to have been given that one.

8' An outstanding first-time pass from Henderson near the half-way line sends Balotelli racing away on goal, but the assistant flags him offside. Promising move though for the Reds.

7' Sterling, one-on-one, with Hibbert looks to weave his way into the box before firing on goal but the shot is easily saved by Howard. Sterling has been involved in nine goals (six goals, three assists) in his last 10 Premier League appearances, will we see him make his mark today?

6' Good spell of pressure from the Blues, and the Everton fans are booing the referee after that non-penalty decision, but it would have been harsh to give a spot-kick for that.

5' Lukaku cuts inside from the left flank and goes down just inside the area, but Atkinson decides nothing of it and play resumes.

4' Martinez' enjoy a spell of possession, and push up the field before Moreno does well to prevent Hibbert pushing past him.

2' Costless-kick, 23-or-so-yards from goal and Balotelli steps up to it. After lining it up, the Italian tries to curl one over the wall but it's deflected. Poor effort.

2' As expected, a real fast-paced start. Plenty of intensity and tempo already, with Lallana flying down the right ahd earning a throw-in, before picking up the ball from it and storming towards the edge of the box. He earns a costless-kick after Barry is very, very late in on him. He's rightly given a yellow card.

1' We're underway, and the Kop roars it's side into action from the off. Liverpool start us off, shooting towards the Kop. Six first-timers in the Reds' line-up today. Will that benefit them, or hinder them? We'll find out in the next 90 minutes.

12:43. The players are on their way out of the tunnel, Steven Gerrard leading the home side and Phil Jagielka leading out the Blues. You'll Never Walk Alone is echoing around Anfield and drowning out the Premier League anthem. It's derby day, and it's minutes away. Stay with us for live match coverage of the 223rd Liverpool - Everton clash.

12:40. We're getting closer and closer to kick-off now on Merseyside. What are your predictions for today's game? Can Everton steal a win 15 years to the day that last won on Anfield, or can Liverpool resurrect their season with a uplifting victory? Leave them in the comments box below.

12:37. One interesting addition in the Liverpool line-up is Adam Lallana. The boyhood Evertonian put in a promising performance versus Boro, his best yet for his new club, particularly impressing with his neat flick into Jose Enrique's path in the build-up Suso's goal in extra-time. Lallana starts on the left, with Marković on the right and Sterling behind

12:35. Furthermore, today's visitors have scored at least two goals in each of their last seven league games. They've never scored twice in eight successive games, could they do that at Anfield with the Reds' leaky defence?

12:34. In addition to cards, we're likely to see goals in today's game. The Reds have only kept one clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League games whilst Everton have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, conceding 13 goals in five games.

12:32. Another interesting stat - The Merseyside derby has produced 20 red cards in the Premier League, five more than any other fixture in the division. However, the last six derbies in league and cup have not featured a sending off. Will we see any red cards in today's game?

12:30. On another hand, Brendan Rodgers has said how a good result today could help his side build up some much-needed momentum. "The derby provides a platform to go on a good, consistent run. Last season, we had a great spell after our win over them and I think we collected 36 points from then onwards. It is a game to relish, full of tension and intensity. It can help spur us on."

12:27. "From what I have seen of games between Liverpool and Everton there's probably that dislike there, but I've heard of some dads being Everton fans and sons being Liverpool fans", said McGeady. "It's a different sort of rivalry." Is he right?

12:24. There's been a lot of taking before today's match, and another player who has been speaking to the press about the derby is Aiden McGeady - who starts on the bench today. The Republic of Ireland international believes the derby isn't quite as fierce as the Celtic-Rangers rivalry, in which he has played in before.

12:22. Here's a slight glimpse of Balotelli's ability - a magnificent costless-kick from training. Liverpool fans wouldn't mind one of these today.