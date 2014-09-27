Re-live the action: Liverpool 1-1 Everton EPL Scores of Merseyside Derby 2014

15:00. Anyway, that's all from me - Charlie Malam. Thank you for joining VAVEL UK and our live match commentary of this 223rd Merseyside Derby at Anfield, as the game ended 1-1. The Reds are back in action on Wednesday and you can join us again then, meanwhile - we'll have coverage of all the rest of this weekend's Premier League action and so make sure you check it out. Thanks again for joining us, and good bye.

14:58. Asked about his celebration and the recent opinions upon his performances, Gerrard said: “I’ll agree with the constructive criticism and I’ve been stifled in a couple of games when people have followed me around and I haven’t been able to shake them off. But then people take it too far and say that ‘he’s 34 and he can’t run and he’s finished’.

14:57. Gerrard is the Barclays Man of the Match and tells BT Sport: “I think Phil Jagielka’s got them out of jail with a wonder strike so credit to him. It’s a once in a lifetime goal but I think we deserved to win.”

14:55. The Reds even managed to quieten Lukaku, who has constantly been a thorn in their side before and Moreno and Manquillo were solid. Balotelli too put in a credible performance though stats would suggest otherwise. The Italian worked hard and pressed endlessly, whilst Lallana and Henderson were energetic in the centre of the park. Exciting and hard-working, he has plenty to bring to the table and should he start to impact in the final third even more, he could be well worth that price tag.

14:53. Today however, just not enough potency in attack for Liverpool. The result was undoubtedly harsh, but a 1-0 lead is always a risky one late on. A definite improvement in defending regardless though, and chance creation was also boosted today - with the hosts' creating a considerable amount more than in their past two Premier League games.

14:50. Overall then, a tale of two captains as Jagielka's stunning late injury-time goal cancels out Gerrard's impressive costless-kick. The home players and fans were shellshocked and it might take some time to come back from that one, but they cannot dwell. The Reds face more Champions League action in midweek and it's a tricky trip to Basel that awaits them. They do perhaps have the boost of Sturridge's return.

14:49. That's gutting for the home side, who were the better side for much of the 90 minutes. Everton weren't too impressive and didn't trouble Mignolet in the Liverpool goal that much, until it mattered. Quite a few positives to take for Rodgers, including the fact they played very, very well in contrast to recent weeks but that stunning strike saves a point.

14:47. As the Liverpool ECHO's James Pearce puts it: "Liverpool players walk off stunned with their heads down. That's a draw which feels like a defeat."

14:45. For the most part, Liverpool defended very well and it seemed that the Reds would win this one - but Jagielka's shot was a once-in-a-lifetime hit. His rising half-volley stunned the home crowd, and it was a goal worthy of winning a game - never mind equalising one. It's a good result for Martinez given the circumstances, but Rodgers will be devastated.

14:43. Well, what an ending that was. After Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard's 20-yard costless-kick looked to have set the home side well on their way to taking a much-needed three points, Everton's own captain Phil Jagielka stepped up with an absolutely world-class finish. An unstoppable strike from outside the box, to send an effort into the top corner of the net and ensure both sides share the points. Gut punch for Rodgers and his side.

FT: Liverpool 1-1 Everton.

90+3' The ball is delivered in by Baines, and it's a low cross to Barry who tries to backheel towards goal but it goes wide of the post.

90+3' Moreno is booked for fouling Lukaku outside the box and Everton have the chance to steal the points late on.

90+2' Skrtel misses a cross and it's rescued towards the back post. The captain Jagielka is set up outside the box and he catches his effort almost perfectly, sending a 25-yard effort off the bottom of the bar and into the top corner. There's no stopping that.

90+2' Goal! 1-1 Everton - it's an equaliser from Jagielka. What a hit.

90+1' Selfless work from Lallana who tirelessly presses the away back-line in possession.

90' Three minutes added on here at Anfield.

89' Great defending from Manquillo, man-marking close at the near post and beating his opponent to the header. In a rush, Baines is accused of a foul throw and Liverpool win the ball.

88' Moments left of normal time now, and Everton are eager to get forward as the Reds try to maintain their tight pressing high up the field. Stones does well to evade a number of tackles and find Barry in the centre who then switches it to the flanks. Eto'o gets the ball and tries to play Naismith into the box, and Gerrard is forced to slide tackle it out for a corner.

87' Manquillo and Sterling do well down the right to beat a number of men and after winning a throw, it is indeed Balotelli who comes off for Lambert.

86' McGeady comes inside from the left flank and shoots, but his shot is always rising. On the sidelines, Lambert is talking to Colin Pascoe - with Balotelli seemingly set to make way.

85' Lovren emphatically clears from the edge of his own box, but all the red shirts are encamped in their own half - inviting pressure. A long ball is hit to Lukaku which after a poor header, is hooked away but there'll be plenty of pressure in these final few moments from the visitors.

84' Browning and Balotelli engage in some pushing with some dirty tricks from the Everton man, and Atkinson casts a keen eye over it but as the costless-kick is taken, nothing happens.

83' Sterling is brought down by Baines from behind on the right flank. The left-back was caught nipping at his heels, and Gerrard will whip this into the box.

82' Gerrard flies into an aerial challenge with a high foot and the referee has allowed play to continue, but he could be in trouble when the ball next goes out of play.

81' Eto'o shoots on sight from 25-yards but the Everton no.5 can only send his shot into Row Z of the Kop.

80' More great work from Balotelli, bringing down Mignolet's ball on his chest and smashing a volley goalwards. He gets good contact but the shot flashes wide of the post.

80' Final change for Everton as Besic is replaced by Eto'o, who the Reds rejected the chance to bring in over the summer.

78' Stones hits a long ball which Lovren deals with, but Everton retain possession in the midfield and they're still looking to drive forward. Lukaku tries to get into space but Moreno tackles brilliantly and moments later, Lallana clatters Browning to put it out of play and Balotelli bursts back to nick it away from Besic. Fantastic workrate all round for the home team.

77' Rodgers' side defending in numbers now as Balotelli holds up the ball absolutely magnificently. He evades a number of challenges, flicking the ball away from Besic before winning a foul out of Barry. You have to say, he looks a changed man in terms of work ethic.

76' Lallana tries an inswinging ball towards Balotelli but after the striker misses the cross, he falls to the ground clutching his face mysteriously. The replays show Jagielka didn't make any contact with him.

75' Quarter-of-an-hour left in this encounter, and at this rate - Liverpool will be taking the points. The away side haven't troubled Mignolet in a while but the Reds are going to need to be smart at the back to ensure they don't as the clock ticks down.

73' Everton mount some pressure, before Browning's low cross into Lukaku is well defended by Lovren. The Croatian has been much improved today after questionable form in recent games, and up the other end Sterling is unusually outmuscled off the ball outside the area at the Anfield Road End.

72' Substitution for Everton as Browning replaces Hibbert.

71' Coutinho tries to feed Sterling but the 19-year-old recovers and returns the ball to Coutinho, who after quick feet tries a shot on goal which is blocked. The rebound falls to Henderson, who tries a powerful effort which Howard saves.

70' Lallana intercepts an aimless Lukaku ball on the edge of the box and the Reds march up the other flank, playing a few intricate passes before Sterling is outnumbered and is forced backwards. There's definitely more goals in this.

69' Gerrard is booked, but not many seem to care after that goal. "Yeah Muhfukkahs, Liverpool SCORES!!!" tweets Samuel L. Jackson.

67' Steven Gerrard has scored more goals in Premier League Merseyside derbies than any other player, with nine goals and he's popped up again with an important finish today and now the Reds look hungry to build upon their lead as Sterling races away towards goal but his final ball is lacking again.

66' Everton look for an immediate response, but Moreno defenders well and Sterling flies down the left beating Hibbert for pace before crossing into Balotelli and after Howard comes off his line, the Italian shoots but his shot crashes off the bar and out. So nearly 2-0.

64' This one is Gerrard's. The captain weighs it up, and curls an absolute stunner over the wall and though Howard gets a hand to it, he can only push it into the goal. The skipper sprints away cupping his ear with his hand after recent criticism and the Kop erupts into his chant. What a moment.

64' GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Everton. That man again - Steven Gerrard.

63' Great work from Balotelli, dispossessing a defender and launching a counter after Lallana can't feed Sterling - he picks up a loose ball and wins a costless-kick out of Baines from around 25-yards.

62' Liverpool struggle to find that incisive pass a number of times, with Coutinho, Sterling and more all finding it difficult to find the right ball.

61' Naismith opts to shoot from outside the box and he catches it brilliantly as it spins towards the top corner but Mignolet has plenty of time to read it.

60' Still goalless on the hour mark, no matter how much the Reds press for an opener. Coutinho looks to try and exploit the pockets of space in between the lines, roaming costlessly and knitting together a number of passes. Lallana, another playmaker on the field, goes down inside the box after competing with Baines for the ball but it's rightly waved away.

59' The ball falls invitingly to Balotelli from 30-yards after a few ricochets but the shot deflects off of Henderson's heel and out for a goal kick. For the home side, Marković is replaced by Coutinho in their first change of the game.

59' It's soon going to be time where both sides look towards an unlikely hero. Balotelli seems desperate to get on the scoresheet and is still working hard, but the service and support hasn't been all there for the 24-year-old. Could Coutinho's substitution help unlock the Blues' defence?

58' The final ball is lacking all round for the Reds, as Gerrard fires a long ball into Manquillo who strives into the box but his header back into the area is poor and goes out for a goal kick.

57' Marković, on his first Premier League start it is important to remember, again fails to find that final ball and Coutinho is getting spoken to on the sidelines by Rodgers, possibly to replace the Serb.

56' Lallana defenders well to take the ball away before losing it with too fancy a flick in his half. Fortunately, Besic's ball to Baines on the opposite flank is overhit and the Reds regain possession.

55' Fantastic pressing high up the pitch by Liverpool as Lallana and Balotelli team up on Stones before McCarthy's high foot catches the Italian's knee as he tries to rescure the situation. The resulting costless-kick is taken short before a poor Sterling pass loses possession.

54' Very even game so far this half, as McGeady intercepts an ambitious Lovren ball to the flanks but the Reds defend in numbers to prevent a counter-attack. Still 0-0.

53' Quite a battle between Moreno and Lukaku now, as the defender leaves a trailing foot in on the powerful Belgian after he brings down an aerial ball.

52' Lukaku brings down Moreno and the Reds win a costless-kick from which Sterling superbly wins the home side a corner after good footwork. From it, the youngster searches for Balotelli at the far post but Lovren flies in over him and neither of two can connect with it.

51' Jagielka comes across to prevent Sterling latching on to a neat Marković ball through the lines, and he's not pleased with his teammates.

50' Lukaku shrugs off Moreno, before the Spaniard nicks it away from his feet to clear at the corner flag. The left-back has been very promising again today.

49' Lukaku uses his strength to hold up the ball and play Hibbert on the flank, but the veteran loses possession and takes out Balotelli in the process.

48' On yet another counter, Sterling clips a lovely ball into Marković through on goal and he's one-on-one with McCarthy, but he goes down under the pressure and the referee gives nothing again. Once more, probably the right decision.

48' Both times looking to cause damage on the counter, and Everton win their first corner of the game as a result of one but Gerrard thumps a header clear at the near post.

47' Penalty shout for Liverpool, as Balotelli goes down inside the box under a tackle but Atkinson gives nothing. Replays show that is the right decision.

47' Very in-depth talk from Rodgers to Sterling and Henderson before the restart there. The midfielder was by far one of the best players on the pitch in the first-half, with four key passes to his name and Lallana too will be looking to replicate his performance from the first-half.

46' We're back at Anfield, after a reminder that Arsenal entertain Spurs in the North London Derby in this evening's 17:30 kick-off. No changes for either side just yet, but Everton get us back in action - kicking towards the Kop this half.

13:45. We'll have the second-half action from the Merseyside Derby at Anfield with you shortly. Stay tuned.

13:43. Both sides have had penalty shouts, but Atkinson has reffed this derby pretty well so far. Barry must be careful to ensure he doesn't receive a second yellow after a few rash tackles early on, and Marković must up his personal performance in the final third. The highly-rated Serb has been very disappointing so far. Still, overall - a much better half. 16 shots on goal in comparison to Everton's three, and 12 created chances in comparison to Martinez' men's two. It hasn't come yet, but the Reds are pressing and an opening goal can't be too far off.

13:40. Mario Balotelli, in fact, has had more shots on goal (7) than Everton as a whole (3) in the opening 45 minutes. The Reds have had the drive and intensity that has lacked against Aston Villa and West Ham and they've peppered Howard in the Everton goal, but have yet to really test him - with Balotelli coming closest with a long-range costless-kick. No mistakes at the back, but little cutting edge in the final third.

13:35. So, 0-0 at half-time after a lack of clear-cut chances but plenty of positives for Rodgers and Liverpool fans to take from that first 45. Lallana and Henderson in particular were impressive, whilst Skrtel and Lovren have so far dealt with Lukaku's threat well. Balotelli has tried a fair few efforts on goal, but nothing has yet to come off for him. Nevertheless, he's put in a hard-working performance and because of a lack of movement ahead of him, he's simply been forced to try the spectacular.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Everton.

45+1' Added-time is two minutes, but it looks like we'll be heading into the break at 0-0 after Henderson defends superbly to dispossess Baines and launch a counter - but again at the Kop end, the cross is cleared before it can find Balotelli.

44' Skrtel, up the opposite end, does well to spin and beat Stones before crossing into the box but Howard is again there to catch the incoming delivery.

43' Close! Henderson is on hand to intercept a poor pass and he sprints forward before picking out Sterling on the left, he tries a shot which Howard palms out of play and again the corner is wasted.

42' It's all down the left for the Reds, and after a brief standstill, Balotelli beats McCarthy and shoots but the effort is ambitious and fails to trouble Howard.

41' Baines does absolutely superbly to beat Lallana to the ball and fire a 70-yard pass to Lukaku, but he's beaten by two Liverpool defenders and on the Liverpool counter, Sterling's teasing low cross is caught by Howard.

40' Gerrard fires towards the back post where Baines heads back out. The skipper retrieves the ball and finds Marković, who spins towards goal and hits a shot that flies just over the bar.

39' Not too much happening in the way of clear-cut chances, so the two sets of supporters reverting to jeering each other about the lack of trophies and Steven Gerrard's slip. On the pitch, Balotelli fires a speculative effort from distance which takes a deflection out for a corner. Skrtel is still down on the sidelines, but he looks like he may return.

38' Skrtel is down, holding his ankle in pain whilst Rodgers has a quick word with Serbian Marković. Skrtel hurt it after landing awkwardly following an aerial challenge with Naismith, and the Reds may be forced into a change.

37' Balotelli, who has been lively, tries to hook a cross into the box which is blocked. After the clearance, Marković almost feeds the Italian through on goal but it's a poor pass and it comes to nothing.

35' Some neat link-up between Balotelli and Lallana but the latter can't quite get the ball from beneath his feet inside the area. The attack comes to nothing and Naismith bursts down the other end, but his ball to Lukaku is well defended by Lovren who wins a throw-in.

33' And we're straight up the other end again, as Everton enjoy a spell of passing play before Barry looks to feed Naismith into the area. Lovren gets a foot on it, and it falls to Lukaku who tries a shot but Mignolet saves easily.

32' End-t0-end stuff as Henderson sends a through ball in search of Manquillo down the flank and the playmaker gets to it, but his cross is hooked away with Balotelli in waiting.

31' Should have scored! Moreno finds space down the left before firing a cross towards the six-yard box and Balotelli is there, but the cross goes over his head when he's unmarked. On the counter, McGeady finds himself in acres after Manquillo fails to win the ball in a challenge but after working his way into the box, Mignolet gets down to his shot.

30' Lallana picks up the ball and tries to cut a cross into the box, but it's wayward and falls straight to the feet of Howard. Meanwhile, McGeady replaces the injured Mirallas.

28' Henderson stings the palms of Howard, after Sterling's good work down the left flank, but neither side can yet find a breakthrough. In the box up the other end, Mirallas goes down after pulling up. He's in severe discomfort, and the home side taunt him - still reeling from the attacker staying on the pitch after his horrendous foul on Suárez at Goodison last season. On the sidelines, McGeady is ready to replace him as the stretcher is readied.

25' The game has definitely had a little respite in the past few minutes, but Everton come so close to opening the scoring. Baines races onto a loose ball before Marković and runs towards the near post before cutting across goal but Lovren is on hand to clear. Had the Croatian not been there, the home side could have found themselves behind.

24' Balotelli works his way into the corner of the box before curling a shot towards goal, but an offside Liverpool player gets in the way and the flag is raised.

22' Marković wins a corner after the ball deflects off of Mirallas and out of play. Gerrard comes over to the left side to cross, and Skrtel wins it but the header flies backwards and Moreno's ambitious shot from range flies well over.

20' Close for Liverpool, as Balotelli and Lallana try attempts on goal from close-range but neither can get the connection they like. On the counter, Lukaku does well to beat Gerrard and get onto his left-foot and fires a shot towards Mignolet who saves comfortably at his near post. That's the away side's first shot on target.

17' The game cooling down a little now, but Balotelli wins a costless-kick after Stones fouls him and the Italian isn't happy, but the costless-kick comes to nothing.

16' Liverpool break with pace and Sterling looks to find Lallana on the inside channel, but Stones picks it off. Nevertheless, the playmaker's pressure forces the centre-half to clear it and the Reds win a throw, but they can't fashion anything from it.

15' Lukaku wins a costless-kick out of Sterling after the powerful forward is brought down near the managers on the touchline. The striker has enjoyed plenty of goals against the Reds in the past, and he looks hungry to add to that tally here today.

14' Sterling revives the attack, playing a neat one-two with Skrtel of all people who returns the ball to the youngster on the by-line and he wins another set-piece, but this time Howard comes out to claim.

13' Balotelli switches play superbly, finding Manquillo who steams down the right flank and launches a ball in but Jagielka heads out of play. Another Liverpool corner, but the delivery is deep and Stones heads away just as Skrtel looks to connect.

12' Everton trying to slow the game down a bit, but it's been incident-packed so far. We've had challenges, cards, penalty shouts and almost an opening goal and we're not even quarter-of-an-hour in yet.

11' Close! It's a fantastic delivery and Lallana rises to it above Jagielka, his header flies towards the bottom corner but Howard palms it away. Great save, and so close for the home side.

11' Balotelli, with the Liverbird shaved into his head, fires on goal and his effort dips and bounces just before goal and Howard does well to push it past his post. Corner to the Reds.

10' Barry takes down Balotelli after the Italian had nicked possession from behind him. The midfielder hooks his foot around the striker and hauls him down and the Reds have a costless-kick from 40-yards.

9' Huge handball shouts for the Reds, with Barry blocking Sterling's shot and his arm is well above his head. The home side can be aggrieved not to have been given that one.

8' An outstanding first-time pass from Henderson near the half-way line sends Balotelli racing away on goal, but the assistant flags him offside. Promising move though for the Reds.

7' Sterling, one-on-one, with Hibbert looks to weave his way into the box before firing on goal but the shot is easily saved by Howard. Sterling has been involved in nine goals (six goals, three assists) in his last 10 Premier League appearances, will we see him make his mark today?

6' Good spell of pressure from the Blues, and the Everton fans are booing the referee after that non-penalty decision, but it would have been harsh to give a spot-kick for that.

5' Lukaku cuts inside from the left flank and goes down just inside the area, but Atkinson decides nothing of it and play resumes.

4' Martinez' enjoy a spell of possession, and push up the field before Moreno does well to prevent Hibbert pushing past him.

2' Costless-kick, 23-or-so-yards from goal and Balotelli steps up to it. After lining it up, the Italian tries to curl one over the wall but it's deflected. Poor effort.

2' As expected, a real fast-paced start. Plenty of intensity and tempo already, with Lallana flying down the right ahd earning a throw-in, before picking up the ball from it and storming towards the edge of the box. He earns a costless-kick after Barry is very, very late in on him. He's rightly given a yellow card.

1' We're underway, and the Kop roars it's side into action from the off. Liverpool start us off, shooting towards the Kop. Six first-timers in the Reds' line-up today. Will that benefit them, or hinder them? We'll find out in the next 90 minutes.

12:43. The players are on their way out of the tunnel, Steven Gerrard leading the home side and Phil Jagielka leading out the Blues. You'll Never Walk Alone is echoing around Anfield and drowning out the Premier League anthem. It's derby day, and it's minutes away. Stay with us for live match coverage of the 223rd Liverpool - Everton clash.

12:40. We're getting closer and closer to kick-off now on Merseyside. What are your predictions for today's game? Can Everton steal a win 15 years to the day that last won on Anfield, or can Liverpool resurrect their season with a uplifting victory? Leave them in the comments box below.

12:37. One interesting addition in the Liverpool line-up is Adam Lallana. The boyhood Evertonian put in a promising performance versus Boro, his best yet for his new club, particularly impressing with his neat flick into Jose Enrique's path in the build-up Suso's goal in extra-time. Lallana starts on the left, with Marković on the right and Sterling behind

12:35. Furthermore, today's visitors have scored at least two goals in each of their last seven league games. They've never scored twice in eight successive games, could they do that at Anfield with the Reds' leaky defence?

12:34. In addition to cards, we're likely to see goals in today's game. The Reds have only kept one clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League games whilst Everton have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, conceding 13 goals in five games.

12:32. Another interesting stat - The Merseyside derby has produced 20 red cards in the Premier League, five more than any other fixture in the division. However, the last six derbies in league and cup have not featured a sending off. Will we see any red cards in today's game?

12:30. On another hand, Brendan Rodgers has said how a good result today could help his side build up some much-needed momentum. "The derby provides a platform to go on a good, consistent run. Last season, we had a great spell after our win over them and I think we collected 36 points from then onwards. It is a game to relish, full of tension and intensity. It can help spur us on."

12:27. "From what I have seen of games between Liverpool and Everton there's probably that dislike there, but I've heard of some dads being Everton fans and sons being Liverpool fans", said McGeady. "It's a different sort of rivalry." Is he right?

12:24. There's been a lot of taking before today's match, and another player who has been speaking to the press about the derby is Aiden McGeady - who starts on the bench today. The Republic of Ireland international believes the derby isn't quite as fierce as the Celtic-Rangers rivalry, in which he has played in before.

12:22. Here's a slight glimpse of Balotelli's ability - a magnificent costless-kick from training. Liverpool fans wouldn't mind one of these today.

12:20. Without Sturridge, Balotelli lines up in his first derby as a lone striker. Rodgers believes discovering the key to unlocking Mario Balotelli's natural potential is through finding his consistency. "I think Mario is potentially world-class," the Northern Irishman said. "World-class is about being at the highest level consistently, being at that level in your game consistently. That's what takes you there. Mario is coming in as an international striker and he has the experience. He's got a lot of experience for 24, so for him it is about being quality consistently. That is what can elevate him to that level."

12:17. As we already know, Sturridge is not involved and the Reds have lost four of the last six without the English international playing. Defeat today would mean Liverpool lose three successive Premier League games for the first time since a similar streak between March and April 2012 and it would also ensure the Reds suffer back-to-back home defeats in the top flight, something which last happened in September 2012.

12:14. “We’ve spoken about it. They know about the history of this club and what the derby games mean. This is a really special derby and any of our players playing in it for the first time will be ready and prepared. They have all played in big games elsewhere so I have no concerns about that.”

12:12. Talking of all of his side’s summer signings that may feature this afternoon. “All the players are well aware of what’s at stake,” Rodgers said, having been questioned about whether the likes of Mario Balotelli, Javier Manquillo and Adam Lallana know quite what is at stake.

12:10. Did you know? the Merseyside Derby is the longest running top-flight derby in England, having been played at the top level since the 1962–63 season.

12:07. Ex-Red Titi Camara is confident. He just tweeted: "Sterling-Hibbert, thank you". Can the 19-year-old get over the poor end to his midweek performance with a solid game today?

12:05. Anfield is ready for the 223rd Merseyside Derby. (picture via @LFC).

12:03. Furthermore, he spoke of his side's need to cut out the susceptibility in the air. "We have looked at it this week. It’s certainly been an area of frustration for us so far," Rodgers said. "Our organisation is actually good in the set-piece but it’s about reinforcing principles that are set in place on a weekly basis. It’s something we have specifically looked at and an area the players will cope with. It comes down to concentration and thinking under pressure. That’s critical from set-pieces."

12:00. Brendan Rodgers is well aware of the threat that Lukaku poses, having spoken specifically at his side's troubles in the air before the game. "Lukaku is a good player, who scored in their last league game against Crystal Palace. He’s a talent and a threat when he’s running forward on to the ball," he said. "We have to deal with that and we know we need to be stronger defensively."

11:58. For the visitors, Coleman fails to make the 18 and so Tony Hibbert replaces him at right-back, possibly giving Alberto Moreno costlessdom to venture forward and exploit his lack of pace. Muhamed Besic gets a first start in the midfield, and the 21-year-old Bosnian will be keen to atone for his first ever touch in an Everton shirt. If you missed it, his backheel led to a Diego Costa goal moments after he came on as a substitute. Romelu Lukaku, who has troubled Liverpool's defence many times before, starts alongside the in-form Steven Naismith.

11:55. So, Coutinho and Henderson return to the squad but there's no place for Daniel Sturridge. His return will have to wait until the Reds fly to Switzerland to face Basel in the Champions League on Wednesday. Sakho isn't in the squad either, perhaps a sign that his days are numbered but Lazar Marković starts.

11:53. Everton bench: Joel, Gibson, Eto'o, McGeady, Browning, Osman, Alcaraz.

11:51. Liverpool bench: ​Jones, Touré, Enrique, Lucas, Suso, Coutinho, Lambert.

11:49. Everton XI: Howard; Hibbert, Baines, Jagielka, Stones; Barry, McCarthy, Besic, Mirallas, Naismith; Lukaku.

11:47. Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Manquillo, Lovren, Skrtel, Moreno; Gerrard, Henderson, Lallana; Sterling, Marković, Balotelli.

11:45. An hour until kick-off on Merseyside now. We'll have the two team's starting line-ups with you as soon as they're released.

11:43. Still, he remained upbeat that the game would be as feisty as ever despite the two sides struggling for form. "The game is going to be exciting. This one is building up to being a very good game. It's only three points, but three points that are very, very important for both sides.

11:40. Furthermore, Everton boss Martinez believes both clubs are simply taking time to adjust with new-look squads and a more hectic schedule, and that is not too much cause for concern. "Every team changes when you change personnel," he said. "You need to find different ways of playing and there is a bit of adaptation with European football because we're both going through the same period. It's early in the season and it's about adapting to those demands and having different players and new ways of playing because obviously Luis Suárez was very significant."

11:37. “Every time there’s a game between the two clubs there is a stat that’s relevant somewhere. But I don’t pay too much attention to what’s gone before. I haven’t been here for all those 15 years. The two teams are different now and the set-ups are different. Clubs change from year to year. We had a great result in the derby at Anfield last season but we can’t rely on what we’ve achieved in these fixtures previously."

11:34. Everton have scored only five goals in their last 12 Premier League games at Anfield, and haven't won a league game on L4 since 1999. Is that a good omen for them, or can the Reds continue their home dominance in the same fashion as they did in January this year? Brendan Rodgers doesn't seem to think so. “I don’t think that gives us any particular edge,” Rodgers told the Liverpool ECHO.

11:31. Everton 1-2 Liverpool - 2007-08. Liverpool sealed a dramatic late win at Goodison courtesy of Dirk Kuyt's injury-time penalty that gave the Reds a crucial Merseyside derby win against nine-man Everton. Sami Hyypia sliced into his own goal after 37 minutes to give the hosts the lead at the interval, but Dirk Kuyt levelled from the spot after Tony Hibbert earned a red card for hauling down Steven Gerrard as went one-on-one. Kuyt struck again from 12-yards in added time, when Phil Neville was sent off for handling Lucas' goal-bound shot. Everton fans left the game seething however, when referee Mark Clattenburg harshly denied a penalty when Jamie Carragher evidently dragged down Joleon Lescott inside the area.

11:30. Liverpool 3-1 Everton - 2005-06. Liverpool overcame the sending off of Steven Gerrard after just 18 minutes to take a derby day victory in an incident-packed Merseyside derby. Gerrard earned two quickfire yellow cards - for kicking the ball away and then a bad challenge on Kevin Kilbane, but in his absence - Liverpool scored twice in three minutes through a Phil Neville own goal and a cool finish from Luis Garcia. Tim Cahill made it 2-1, but Everton substitute Andy van der Meyde was sent off after 72 minutes for an elbow before Harry Kewell's strike sealed the win.

11:29. Everton 2-3 Liverpool - 2000/01. This particular derby will always be remembered for Gary McAllister's stunning last-minute costless-kick to clinch victory. In a match that contained five goals, a missed penalty, rejected penalty appeals, 12 bookins and a red card for Igor Biscan - McAllister caught out Everton keeper Paul Gerrard by shooting from the 45-yard set-piece four minutes into injury time instead of whipping a ball into his teammates.

11:28. Everton 3-3 Liverpool - 2013/14. In one of the finest meetings in the Premier League between the two sides, a last-gasp Daniel Sturridge header saved the day for the Reds. Philippe Coutinho gave the visitors an early lead from a corner but Kevin Mirallas - who should have been sent off - equalised just three minutes later. Luis Suárez​ restored the lead in the 19th minute, curling a gorgeous costless-kick around the wall and inside the near post from range but a Romelu Lukaku brace in the 72nd and 82nd minute looked to have stolen the three points. With just moments left, substitute Sturridge rose to head Steven Gerrard's delivery past Tim Howard and salvage a point.

11:27. Liverpool 3-0 Everton - 2011/12. On his 400th Premier League appearance, Reds' skipper Steven Gerrard scored a magnificent hat-trick that spoilt David Moyes' 10-year Everton manager anniversary. His first, came from outside-of-the-box as he lifted an inside-of-the-foot shot up and over the bodies in the box after catching Tim Howard off his line. Six minutes after half-time, Gerrard got a second when Suarez weaved his way into the area and squared for the skipper to thrash into the roof of the net. He sealed the three points and the match ball when Suarez once again opened up the Blues' defence before setting up Gerrard for a simple finish.

11:26. Everton 3-0 Liverpool - 2006/07. So good, they made their own DVD about it. One of Everton's best derby victories came against Rafael Benitez' men after the Toffees built upon their phenomenal start to the season. Tim Cahill gave the home side the lead with a close-range finish after 23 minutes before Andrew Johnson added the second 12 minutes later, making the most of Jamie Carragher's mistake. Johnson doubled his tally and sealed the points late on, after Pepe Reina fumbled Lee Carsley's powerful strike and the forward pounced in to head home in injury time.​

11:25. With today's game being so important to both sides, here's a countdown of six of the most memorable Merseyside Derbies of the last 15 years. Could we see anything as unforgettable today?

11:24. The Reds have lost just three of the last 29 Premier League meetings between the clubs and all those setbacks were at Goodison Park. The last time Liverpool lost at home to Everton, teenager Dan Gosling struck a dramatic winner two minutes from the end of extra-time to settle the FA Cup fourth round replay.

11:22. The last time the two met was eight months ago, back on the 28th of January as Rodgers' side romped to a 4-0 triumph. Liverpool raced into a three-goal lead courtesy of Steven Gerrard's header from a corner and two sublime goals in three minutes from striker Daniel Sturridge. Luis Suárez added a fourth after taking advantage of Phil Jagielka's mistake but Sturridge wasted the opportunity to secure a derby hat-trick and make it 5-0, when he blazed a penalty over the crossbar. Nevertheless, it was a victory that will live long in the memory, with it being the highest winning margin in the Derby since the famed 5-0 Liverpool win at Goodison in 1982/83.

11:19. For today's game, Martinez may be without Seamus Coleman who is doubtful a head injury, while Steven Pienaar's hamstring problem will also be assessed. Ross Barkley is another high-profile absentee but Arouna Kone may feature after overcoming a knee problem and unused substitute at Swansea and midfielder Darren Gibson and left-back Bryan Oviedo have returned from long-term injuries after facing Gary Monk's side on Tuesday.

11:18. Here are the highlight's of Everton's home loss to Palace last weekend:

11:17. In their last league outing, Everton lost 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace, just days after they disposed of Wolfsburg 4-0 at Goodison in the Europa League. They too, played in the Capital One Cup in midweek, but had a drastically different evening to the Reds. Despite a fairly strong starting team, they lost 3-0 at Swansea, meaning they have managed only two wins in all competitions so far this season, although perhaps more worryingly for manager Martinez, his team have only managed one clean sheet.

11:15. Much like Rodgers' side, Roberto Martinez' men haven't started off in quite the fashion they would have liked. They currently have only five points from five games. Their current form reads: DDLWL, but delving into the opponents they've faced explains it a little more. The Blues have already faced Chelsea (losing 6-3 to a Diego Costa-inspired side) and Arsenal (a 2-2 draw). However, it is perhaps the manner in which they have suffered poor results against smaller teams that has disappointed supporters.

11:12. Meanwhile, today's opposition need very little introduction. Everton have a long-lasting rivalry with Liverpool, having contested 201 games in all competitions - 98 of those which have been at Anfield.

11:09. "I already know about the derby - the passion, the fans - and I know it's something special. It means a lot to the fans when you win the derby," continued Lovren. "I know what to expect in the game and the atmosphere. When you play a derby, it is tough every time. But the Premier League is already tough. It will be like every game for me, I'm ready for everything."

11:06. Lovren, who has played every league game so far, has spoke to Liverpoolfc.com of his excitement for his first experience of the Liverpool-Everton rivalry. "I can't wait. I know it's a big derby and there will be a lot of passion, especially playing at Anfield. It will be a tough game, for sure - Everton are a good team. But I'm confident." said the Croatian.

11:03. In terms of selection headaches, Mamadou Sakho's rookie error against West Ham and his unconvincing performance against Boro may mean he is replaced by Martin Skrtel, who will be paired by Dejan Lovren at the heart of defence and Javier Manquillo and Moreno are likely to operate in the full-back positions, despite the former having played the full 120-minutes in the cup on Tuesday night.

11:00. Rodgers is expected to have Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson for today's game. The Brazilian has missed the past three Premier League games and Henderson has also suffered a knock, but despite respective hip and groin problems - they are suspected to be involved. Daniel Sturridge is yet to fully recover from the injury he sustained on an international break may be on the bench despite lacking fitness after a thigh injury, but Joe Allen, Emre Can, Glen Johnson and Jon Flanagan remain out.

10:57. On the back of the performance against the Hammers, Brendan Rodgers said that: "We didn't start at all last weekend, we were 2-0 down in seven minutes. It wasn't good for us," but the Ulsterman insisted that won't be the case today. "Certainly guys like Steven [Gerrard], Dejan [Lovren], the likes of Martin Skrtel, Alberto Moreno and others will be fresh and ready for the game. They'll hopefully be fresh, fit and looking forward to the game."

10:54. After last weekend's shocking results, including Tottenham's 1-0 home loss against West Brom and Man United's 5-3 loss away at Leicester, this is what the table looks like going into this afternoon's game.

10:52. Before the midweek shoot-out win, the Reds had suffered two successive defeats - a loss at home to Aston Villa before a dismal performance away at Upton Park ended in a 3-1 loss against Sam Allardyce's West Ham United last Saturday. Here are the highlights:

10:50. You can see highlights of the Liverpool (14) 2-2 (13) Middlesbrough game here: http://www1.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/9486059/liverpool-2-2-middlesbrough#ooid=9xa2ducDrvbdBYfLJ5cAjv2cyGHM-mF_

10:48. Liverpool come into the game after a long-winded win over Middlesbrough in the Capital One Cup in midweek. 17-year-old Jordan Rossiter crowned his debut with a goal within 10 minutes, taking advantage of fellow senior debutant Jamal Blackman's error in the Boro goal and scoring from range before Grant Leadbitter found Adam Reach in the air from a costless-kick, and unmarked, he headed low past Simon Mignolet to equalise. The game then went into extra-time, where Suso restored the lead in the 108th minute before a combination of errors from Raheem Sterling and Kolo Touré gifted substitue Patrick Bamford the chance to take it to penalties, ironically from the spot, in the 120th minute and he did just that. The penalty shoot-out was perhaps the most incredible part of the game however, as only one of each side's starting eleven failed to score - Sterling and Bamford, with even the two keepers slotting their penalties away. With the game hinging on sudden death, Albert Adomah's effort flew wide of the post for the game to end 14-13 after a 2-2 draw after extra-time.

10:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Liverpool's sixth Barclays Premier League game of the season, and it's a big one as they host arch rivals Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside Derby. Stay tuned for live match commentary from myself, Charlie Malam, on VAVEL UK. Kick-off Liverpool - Everton is in two hours time.