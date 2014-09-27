Chelsea - Aston Villa Live and Football Scores of EPL 2014





A comfortable win for the Blues with Courtois rarely threatened. It's a 2nd consecutive 3-0 loss for Paul Lambert's side and they'll be very disappointed with that performance. That'll be all from me here at VAVEL UK, thanks for tuning in and following along for Chelsea - Aston Villa. I've been Harry Harris, see you next time.



Full Time: Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa. Goals from Oscar, Diego Costa and Willian secure the three points at home for Mourinho's men.



90' Three minutes added on.



87' It's been fairly easy for Chelsea today. They've taken their chances and have been composed in all aspects. Still 3-0.



83' Schürrle is shown inside and his shot deflects wide for a corner. Cahill is then whistled for a foul from the corner.



81' Chelsea Sub: Remy on, Diego Costa off.



79' GOAL! Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa. Diego Costa puts the defenders on their heels, his shot is saved well by Guzan but Willian is there to tap in the rebound.



77' Chelsea Sub: Mikel on, Oscar off.



76' Costless kick on the edge of the area for Chelsea as Baker brings down Diego Costa.



74' Matic brings down Agbonlahor on the right flank, the costless kick is poor though.



70' Twenty minutes to go, Chelsea lead 2-0.



68' Hutton manages to go past Azpilicueta and gets a shot off, Courtois saves well.



67' Chelsea Sub: Schürrle on, Hazard off. Aston Villa Subs: Bent and N'Zogbia on for Richardson and Weimann.



63' Chance! Oscar almost gets his third as he rounds Guzan but it's cleared off the line.



61' After the 2nd goal, the game seems more open. Diego Costa is fouled by Senderos, he's shown a yellow.



60' GOAL! Diego Costa heads home to double Chelsea's lead. That's eight on the season.



58' Cesc Fabregas is the next player shown the yellow card for a foul on Agbonlahor.



57' At the other end, Diego Costa has another chance although he heads it straight at the goalkeeper.



56' Oscar brings down Cleverley and the ensuing costless kick is met by Baker. Good chance.



55' Aston Villa corner, big men are up from the back but it doesn't beat the first man.



52' Agbonlahor springs the offside trap but the Chelsea defenders get back behind the ball and clear.



50' Tom Cleverley goes into the referee's book for a late challenge on Oscar.



47' Not far away from Fabian Delph. His long range effort is wide of the post.



46' An early cross from Hazard is cleared easily. It should be noted that the winger's bag of tricks were on show.



45' The teams are back out, no changes noted as of yet. We're underway!



Notable scores from around the league: Man City 2-2 Hull; Man United 2-1 West Ham.



Chelsea have been the better of the two sides, dominating possession but it's still a slender lead and Aston Villa aren't out of it just yet.



Half Time: Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa. Oscar's 7th minute strike separates the sides at the interval.



45' Two minutes added on to the end of the first half.



42' Delph with Aston Villa's first shot. High and wide.



41' Not much action at either end as Aston Villa seem content to sit back and allow Chelsea most of the possession.



38' Diego Costa decides to have another go but curls his shot wide of the far post.



36' Another good header, this time from Ivanovic but just over.



34' Chance! Costa gets a header in but it's saved comfortably by Guzan.



33' Chelsea have had close to 60% possession after half an hour, still just the one goal in it though.



31' Chance for Fabregas but he fires wide after being set up by the goalscorer, Oscar.



28' Chances are few and far between since Oscar opened the scoring for Chelsea. Still 1-0.



26' The first booking of the match goes to Gary Cahill for tripping Agbonlahor.



24' It's been a good start for Chelsea but they will want a 2nd goal to give them some breathing space.



19' Hazard defends well and heads it behind for a corner. The ensuing corner is a good one from Westwood but fired wide by Cissokho in the end.



14' Chelsea moving the ball well in front of Villa's area, Fabregas tries to find Ivanovic but he overhits it.



11' Brilliant defending from Gary Cahill, not allowing Weimann to get a shot off.



9' Clash of heads in the Chelsea penalty area. Baker and Ivanovic are down.



8' A fantastic start for Chelsea, just what Mourinho would've wanted from his side.



7' GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa. It's Oscar who taps in quite easily after Willian cut the ball back into the 6 yard box.



6' Ivanovic sends a cross toward Costa at the back post but it's cleared for a throw-in.



3' Costa is fouled by Senderos about 30 yards from goal. Costless kick Chelsea.



1' An early corner for Chelsea but it's cleared easily by Baker.



1' Kickoff! Aston Villa get us underway here at Stamford Bridge.



14:59. The managers shake hands, here we go!



14:56. The teams are out, led by their captains John Terry and Gabriel Agbonlahor.



14:55. The buzz around Stamford Bridge can be felt, kickoff is just minutes away. You'll have minute by minute updates right here, on VAVEL.



14:51. 10 minutes away from kickoff between 1st and 3rd in the league and it has all the makings for a fantastic game.







14:47. Tom Cleverley and Kieran Richardson warming up on the Stamford Bridge pitch.



14:44. Chelsea have scored 43 times in the last 8 years against Aston Villa, a good omen for goals for today perhaps.



14:41. Just under 20 minutes until kickoff, I know I'm excited. Are you?



14:40. In the early kickoff, Everton managed a 1-1 draw against Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield.



14:34. Chelsea currently sit top of the Barclays Premier League, while Aston Villa are not far behind in 3rd. Chelsea are unbeaten, having won 4 of their 5 matches, drawing just once.



14:29. With Hazard and Willian occupying the wings today, Oscar takes up position in the "number 10 role". The Brazilian capped a good performance midweek with a fine goal and a similar performance today would not go amiss amongst fans. Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic partner each other in the center of the midfield and will hope they can protect the back four while also springing the attacks.



14:24. Gabriel Agbonlahor captains his side today, leading from the front. Andreas Weimann will partner the Englishman up front, looking to get behind the Chelsea defence.



14:23. Diego Costa is the main man for the Blues today, with the usual dangerous trio of Willian, Oscar and Hazard just behind him. The fast-paced attack could catch out Aston Villa if they aren't careful.



14:19. There you have it, teams are out and it's what we could've predicted. A 4-2-3-1 for Chelsea and a 4-4-2 for Aston Villa.



Chelsea - Aston Villa Live Commentary



14:12. Stamford Bridge is our venue for today's Premier League clash.





14:10. Aston Villa subs: Given, Clark, Bacuna, Sanchez, N'Zogbia, Grealish, Bent.



14:09. Aston Villa XI: Guzan; Hutton, Cissokho, Baker, Senderos; Westwood, Delph, Richardson, Cleverley; Weimann, Agbonlahor (c).



14:08. Chelsea subs: Cech, Zouma, Filipe Luis, Mikel, Schurrle, Remy and Drogba.



14:05. Chelsea XI: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas; Willian, Oscar, Hazard; Diego Costa.



14:04. Aston Villa will have to make do without Ron Vlaar, Christian Benteke and Libor Kozák. They all are unavailable due to long term injuries.



14:00. Good news for Chelsea as Diego Costa was declared fully fit by Jose Mourinho in mid-week, but the only player that will miss out today is Ramires, who is suffering from an abductor muscle injury.



13:45. Aston Villa have some weapons of their own vs Chelsea, including the pace of Gabby Agbonlahor and Andreas Weimann. Central midfielder Fabian Delph scored against the Blues last season and is a big threat for the Chelsea team.

13:42. Chelsea will look to continue their fine run of form in the league and remain unbeaten. Diego Costa has scored 7 goals in 5 games and will worry the Aston Villa defence, while the likes of Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas can take over a game single-handedly at times.

13:37. Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert has identified what went wrong against Arsenal and says the team are aiming to fix it. Lambert said, "We were too open against Arsenal. Now you pick yourself up and start again. We'll try and do what we did in the four games before the Arsenal match and we'll try and get a result."

13:36. Jose Mourinho arrives ahead of Chelsea - Aston Villa.

13:27. Yesterday in his pre-match conference, Jose Mourinho spoke of the importance of a healthy squad and the strength in depth. "Every one of these players they showed they can play in my team," he said.

13:23. Perhaps the most storied meeting between the two came two seasons ago at Villa Park as two Frank Lampard goals saw him become Chelsea's all time top goal scorer. A 2-0 away for Chelsea as history was made in the Midlands.

13:18. These two sides last met in an extremely controversial match at the tail end of the last season. Aston Villa ran out winners thanks to a Fabian Delph goal but the game was marred by two Chelsea players being sent off as well as Jose Mourinho being dismissed.

13:15. Aston Villa travel to West London after losing 3-0 last weekend to a dominant Arsenal side. The Midlands club have suffered just one loss this season, contrary to their opponents today who are unbeaten.

13:10. Chelsea come into the match off the back of a 2-1 win over Bolton in the Capital One Cup, courtesy of a Kurt Zouma debut goal and Oscar's winner. Their last Premier League game was away to Manchester City, where Blues legend Frank Lampard managed to steal a draw against his old club.

13:07. Stamford Bridge is the venue for today, with Chelsea boasting an impeccable home record under Jose Mourinho. Aston Villa will have their work cut out for them today.

13:02. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chelsea - Aston Villa in the Premier League. Kick off is at 15:00 so stay tuned for pre-match updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.