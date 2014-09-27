Relive the action: North London Derby

19:30 - Thank you again for joining me for my live coverage today, I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did! I'll be back with another live commentary in the next week or so, until then don't forget to read all of the latest pieces here on VAVEL! Have a goodnight, speak to you all soon.

19:29 - Before I go, here is a picture of the Premier League table after that result.

19:28 - Standout performers today include the likes of newly-appointed captain Kaboul and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris; both were solid for Spurs and unlucky not to keep a clean sheet. As well as Oxlade-Chamberlain who impressed today, and got a goal as he worked hard throughout.

19:27 - The way they conceded the goal, Arsenal will be hoping that they can sign a world-class defensive midfielder before the end of the season because Arteta was quiet and Flamini's mistake cost them the goal in truth; a shame really.

19:26 - Pochettino will be happy with his side's display today, broke the deadlock and took their chance having only had 6 shots. Arsenal dominated possession, but were unable to beat the in-form Hugo Lloris until the 75th minute, when Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the equaliser from close range.

19:25 - It was 1-1 in the game between Liverpool and Everton earlier (Merseyside Derby), and it's 1-1 in this match (North London Derby).

90+5: FULL-TIME. The referee blows his whistle for full-time, in an enthralling match which sprang to life in the second-half. Arsenal come from behind to win a hard-fought point against their rivals, who did their best in truth.

90+2: Arsenal attempt to push men forward once again, but they are running out of time to score now. Vertonghen wins the ball, sprints into midfield but is tackled cleanly by Koscielny who attempts the same thing and finds Cazorla to his left; he is blocked off and they win a corner.

90: The fourth official has put up his electronic board, for 5 minutes of stoppage time to be played. 5 minutes remain, and Arsenal get another corner when Dier heads clear.

88: 2 minutes of normal time plus any additional time, Dier with a wasteful cross into the box which flies into the stands to ironic cheers from the hosts.

86: Tactical foul by Chambers on the flank, he gets a booking for a tug on the shirt from Lennon. 9 yellow cards now, and somehow it's still 11vs11. Silly, late challenges which have stopped play and frustrated the tempo of the game.

85: Cazorla with an inswinging costless-kick delivery.... cleared away by the Tottenham defence as they hoof clear. One-way traffic from the hosts, Spurs are desperately hoping that they can hold on for a draw tonight.

84: It's never nice to come on late in the game as a defender, because you need time to get into your position and settle in the match - Dier will be hoping he can link up well at the back to stop any more attacking advances from Arsenal.

83: Rose OFF, Dier ON - but not before the left-back is gieven a yellow card for time-wasting.

82: Kaboul makes a sign to the bench, suggesting that a substitute needs to be made as soon as possible - Rose is down injured on the pitch with the trainer assessing him and Eric Dier is taking off his training kit as quickly as he can.

81: The referee points for a goal-kick, after Rose does well to track back defensively and cut off the run of Oxlade-Chamberlain who span past him on the flank; the ball bounced off the back of the English winger who looks in surprise that a foul was not given.

80: Chadli limps off the field of play, with Bentaleb replacing him for the last 10 minutes or so. 1-1 now, can either side make a breakthrough and win today?

79: Lloris puts the ball out of play, as Chadli goes down injured looking in some discomfort.

78: A substitution is coming up for Tottenham; midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is getting ready to come on.

77: Another cluster of defensive clearances from Spurs, with Kaboul smashing the ball clear yet again - he has been arguably their best player today, the new captain.

75: GOAL! Oxlade-Chamberlain equalises for the hosts after a goal-mouth scramble falls to him from close range and he calmly slots the ball past Lloris into the back of the net!

74: CLOSE! Great strike from young Arsenal full-back Chambers who hits a half-volley from 25 yards out... the ball beats Lloris but also the post as it swerves wide.

73: That's the 7th yellow card of the game in this fiesty affair so far, Spurs have picked up 5.

72: Ryan Mason with a clumsy sliding challenge on Ozil, who hits the ground clutching his leg - yellow card brandished, and although he looks surprised he cannot have many complaints in truth.

71: 20 minutes left plus stoppages for the hosts to get back into this match, they have knocked on the door but Spurs have the all-important goal to show for their counter-attacking chances.

70: Penalty appeal from Arsenal supporters, Alexis crosses the ball into the area but the ball hits Naughton's shoulder and they clear.

69: Another booking! Adebayor this time, and he doesn't argue or complain to the referee.

68: Lennon with an accidental sliding slice on Mertesacker, the Arsenal captain goes down and the referee books the English winger.

65: Corner-kick for The Gunners, another spell of pressure from the hosts. Alexis' delivery is good but no-one is able to head goalwards, they keep possession near the touchline but the referee blows the whistle for an offside.

62: Arsenal with their last substitution of the game; Wilshere OFF, Alexis ON.

61: Tottenham SUB; Eriksen OFF, Lennon ON. A pace injection for Spurs, as Lennon replaces Eriksen with just under 30 minutes to play.

59: Goal-line technology in play there, as the header was blocked on the line from Lloris and the replays show that it was not over the line, still 1-0 to the away side.

57: GREAT SAVE BY LLORIS! Lloris does well to dive low and deny Mertesacker's power header from equalising - what a stop there.

56: Chadli was booked after his finish, for his celebration which angered the host supporters - he did the "silence" celebration.

55: GOAL! Tottenham take the lead! Flamini unaware of Eriksen who presses him off the ball, he passes it towards Lamela and Spurs break the deadlock courtesy of a neat finish from winger Nacer Chadli!

54: Spurs costless-kick to be taken by Eriksen, about 30 yards out. A long way out, but the Dane's effort is well-struck and Szczesny has to be alert to save it, on his line.

53: Flamini with a half-chance on the edge of the area..... fired wide from the Frenchman as Lloris had his post covered.

51: Better from Gibbs - he crosses the ball into the area and this time it is much improved; Kaboul with another block away to safety.

50: Bright start to the second-half from the hosts, but their presence from corners has been poor in truth today. Intricate build-up play and the passing-move tactic is working well, Spurs are being forced into defending for their lives at the moment.

49: Great lay-off pass from Wilshere who spots the run of Ozil into the area, the German slides in quickly to shoot but Lloris reacts quickly to stop the shot as another Arsenal corner is given.

48: Cazorla has looked encouraging since he was brought onto the pitch, slightly surprising that he didn't start the game in truth.

47: Corner delivery comes of nothing, as Gibbs' cross into the area flies over the bar and harmlessly wide.

46: Corner-kick for Arsenal, after some nice build-up play is cleared away for a set-piece by Kaboul when Cazorla weaves past his marker and shapes to shoot but is blocked.

45: Good headed block away to safety by Chambers, after Lamela whips a cross into the area with Spurs players lurking towards the box..

18:34 - Second-half begins. Will either of these two rivals prevail tonight, or will it end a draw just like the Merseyside derby earlier on...

18:32 - The teams have jogged back onto the pitch, and the second-half is poised to start.

18:21 - Half-time, and the score is still goal-less in the North London derby. Arsenal have not had many chances in the first-half, but look dangerous on the ball. Whilst, Tottenham are yet to take any of their counter attacking opportunities, with Szczesny doing well when called upon.

45+3: Good header away by Mertesacker, as Arsenal hoof the ball clear before the referee blows his whistle for half-time. Arsenal 0 Tottenham 0 at the interval, both teams could have scored already.

45+2: Good stop by Szczesny! The Polish goalkeeper does well to dive quickly and deny Adebayor's effort on-goal, which looked goalbound. Out for a corner, and Szczesny has kept the score at 0-0.

45+1: Arsenal are forced into their second substitution of the game, due to another injury. Ramsey applaudes as he limps off the pitch, to be replaced by Santi Cazorla on the stroke of half-time.

45: The fourth official has signalled for 3 minutes of stoppage time to be added on, as Ramsey goes down injured, clutching his hamstring and gesticulating that he has to come off.

44: Good defending from Rose, he does well to block the advances of Oxlade-Chamberlain on the right.

42: Best display of the half in the past 5 minutes from Spurs, who have got men forward but have no goals to show for it just yet, if they carry on in this vein then they could go ahead!

41: Good stop by Szczesny who does well to smother a power header from Vertonghen.

40: Lamela with the delivery.... good defensive work to dispossess him of the ball after he gets the ball back from a short-corner.

39: Another corner-kick for Spurs, Mason squares a pass towards Eriksen who shapes to shoot but is denied by a sliding challenge from Flamini.

38: Eriksen takes the corner.... straight into the path of Capoue who controls it down well but is unable to hold onto the ball as Arsenal clear.

37: Spurs get forward and have pushed men into the opposing half. First time in the half, and they have pressed Arsenal to win a corner. Adebayor probably should have scored from close range, but for a good defensive charge on him from Koscielny.

35: 10 minutes left of the first-half, still 0-0. Tottenham look dangerous on the counter attack but have been flat going forward with the final ball, whilst Arsenal have dominated possession but not created a lot of goal-scoring chances to test Lloris.

33: Okay, slightly more encouraging now - Wilshere limps back onto the pitch and attempts to jog off the injury. Hopefully it's just a knock of some sort, and he'll be able to continue. Keep an eye out though.

32: Wilshere looks in pain, but I'm sure he'll want to carry on playing in this match until he physically cannot.

31: Oh dear... another injury concern for Jack Wilshere who puts his hand up signalling for the physio as soon as possible - he runs into the box with the ball at his feet but Rose catches his ankle accidentally.

29: Good attacking play shown by Chadli who starts an attacking move, he sprints down the flank, passes towards Mason who chips the ball into the area for Adebayor..... Szczesny smothers the ball comfortably. 4th Spurs counter, and they are yet to score yet - the final ball is still lacking with Mason's chip evading the run of Adebayor and finding the gloves of Szczesny.

28: Arteta limps off the pitch injured after handing the captain's armband to defender Per Mertesacker, and he is set to be replaced by Mathieu Flamini who missed the last three games with a thigh injury.

27: Stoppage in play now, as Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta has gone down clutching his leg in pain with the physio treating him. Slaps the turf in frustration, his game is virtually over.

26: Lamela booked, to ironic cheers from the home fans. Off-the-ball challenge on Gibbs, and the referee does well to play the advantage before bringing the play back for a foul.

23: Good reactions from Lloris, who does well to parry a deflected cross from Oxlade-Chamberlain on the underside of the crossbar and pushes the ball back into play simultaneously.

22: Wilshere is booked for a late standing tackle on Mason, who goes flying and wins a costless-kick. Lamela crosses into the area for Adebayor who is unmarked... but his header is tame and Szczesny is able to collect.

21: Ozil does well to cut inside from the wing and beats his man, before he is swamped by a few Spurs players who all swarm onto the German and clear the danger.

20: Decent sprint down the flank, and an inviting cross into the box by Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck does well to sprint towards it and latch onto the delivery, takes a few touches as he sets himself up for a shot... good save by Lloris! He does well again to get down low and stop Welbeck from breaking the deadlock, 20 minutes in.

19: Pictures earlier showed Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is in attendance, looking the game today. He's out until December with a fractured foot. Meanwhile, pacy forward Theo Walcott is set to return to the first-team after the next international break according to reports from the club.

18: Both sides look dangerous, but so far it's Arsenal that look the more likely to score if at all. Spurs need to improve on their final ball if they are to fully test Szczesny.

17: Lamela slides a through ball into the attempted path of Eriksen, the final ball is poor from the Argentine and Gibbs does well to calmly sweep up the danger as he tracks back in time.

15: Wilshere is fouled by Mason, and is given a talking to by Kaboul as he suggests that the English midfielder went down easily.. tempers flaring?

14: Eriksen goes forward on the break as the corner delivery is headed clear; he holds up play nicely and waits for the run of Chadli - he squares it straight to him and goes on the overlap.... Chadli with a wasteful back-heel pass and Arsenal are let off.

13: Great play from Welbeck! He dinks his marker and sprints forward into the area, having a shot away but it's good recovery from the Spurs captain Younes Kaboul who slides in cleanly and blocks the shot away for a corner.

10: Good work by Koscielny who calmly passes the ball backwards into the path of Szczesny as Spurs look dangerous on the counter, but the play is brought back for a foul on Capoue from Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is booked for the late challenge.

9: Good tussle between Rose and Chambers near the corner flag after Arsenal get forward with a neat pass-and-move breakway. Rose tries to shield the ball away from his fellow Englishman, but he is outstrengthed and is forced to grab hold of Chambers' shirt as the ball trickles out - the ball is back in play but the linesman puts his flag up for a foul.

8: Good work by Rose, who slides in cleanly and dispossesses Ramsey of the ball after the Welshman skips past two challenges but is unable to beat Rose on the flank.

7: Lamela is given a talking to by the referee after an overzealous late sliding challenge on Gibbs, costless-kick to Arsenal.

6: Camera focuses on a smaller Spurs banner in the crowd; which says "cup win first, euro trophy first, 1 team in North London."

5: Good attacking work from Wilshere, he counter attacks at speed as Welbeck wins possession of the ball and he threads through a pass towards Ramsey on his right, the Welshman shapes to shoot.... comfortable save by Lloris though as he gets down low and smothers the low shot.

4: Spurs cannot seem to get out of their own half at the moment, good pressing play from Ramsey as always.

3: Decent start from The Gunners, doing their best not to give Tottenham any time or space on the ball when they have it.

17:30 - Arsenal kick-off the game today, to a loud roar from both sides as the game gets underway. Wenger's 18th year anniversary on Wednesday, he'll be eager for his side to impress again today against their rivals, neither side wants to lose and the mixture of excitement and nervousness will ensure for an interesting fixture as always.

17:26 - The teams are walking out of the tunnel, getting ready for the start of the game after the pre-match handshakes.

17:25 - PLAYER WATCH: Emmanuel Adebayor. Adebayor will be looking to this fixutre licking his lips, as he faces his old club again today. He has already scored twice against them in Spurs colours, whose to say that he can't do it again in today's match. Eriksen, Lamela and Chadli all feeding him the ball from midfield, he'll look to get himself on the scoresheet for sure. Look out.

17:22 - PLAYER WATCH: Jack Wilshere. This has been heralded as Jack's breakthrough season after all of his injuries, and he needs to perform. What better way to cap off your return to the first-team starting line-up with a good performance against one of your most fierce rivals? He was outstanding in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City a fortnight ago, can he replicate that kind of display again today?!

17:20 - The tension begins to rise, as the game is only 10 minutes away from kick-off. Arsenal have set up with a 4231 formation, whilst their rivals have opted with a 41212.

17:15 - Deadline day signing Danny Welbeck (pictured) starts again up-top for Arsenal today, after scoring his first goal for the club against Villa last week.

17:10 - English midfield duo Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wilshere are welcomed back into the Arsenal set-up, as Cazorla and Sanchez are among the substitutes on the bench for the hosts.

17:05 - Attacking midfielder Ryan Mason starts his Premier League debut, what a game to play in! The 23-year-old performed well during their midweek win in the Capital One Cup, and is rewarded with a rare start by Pochettino today.

17:00 - If you didn't know, the top goal-scorer in this derby fixture is Emmanuel Adebayor; he starts today for Spurs against his former club.

16:50 - 40 minutes to go!

16:47 - Tottenham: Lloris, Naughton, Kaboul, Vertonghen, Rose, Capoue, Chadli, Eriksen, Lamela, Mason and Adebayor. Subs: Vorm, Dier, Fazio, Bentaleb, Lennon, Townsend and Soldado.

16:46 - Arsenal: Szczesny, Chambers, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Gibbs, Arteta, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Welbeck. Subs: Ospina, Coquelin, Flamini, Rosicky, Podolski, Cazorla and Alexis.

16:45 - CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS:

16:40 - And now I have a question for all of you following the game today. Who is the top goal-scorer (for either team) in this derby fixture? I'll give you all until 5pm GMT.

16:35 - And the last time Tottenham beat Arsenal away from home? 20th of November, 2010. Below (pictured) shows the goalscorers in that game.

16:30 - Arsenal won the same fixture 1-0 in both Premier League games of last season, Rosicky and Giroud with the goals in their respective matches.

16:25 - Here were the goalscorers for both teams in both games. Astonishing, right?

16:20 - Who could imagine the same emphatic scoreline, in the same calendar year? Well, in 2012, Arsenal beat Tottenham twice 5-2, in dramatic circumstances at the Emirates...

16:10 - So, I think it's time to look back on some of the best past meetings between these two sides, over the past 5 years or so.

16:00 - Just an hour and a half remains until kick-off now, Arsenal will be the favourites to win today but Spurs are unpredictable at the best of times.

15:56 - Premier League half-time scores: Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 0, Hull 2 Manchester City 2, Palace 0 Leicester 0, Manchester United 2 West Ham 1, Southampton 0 QPR 0 and Sunderland 0 Swansea 0.

15:55 - I do not want to speculate as to whether or not these players are confirmed to be playing in Arsenal - Tottenham game, but these are the probable line-ups. I will have all confirmed team news as soon as I get it, whilst I multitask and have a look at the half-time scores in the Premier League's matches being played currently.

15:53 - Arsenal: Szczesny, Gibbs, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Chambers, Arteta, Ramsey, Cazorla, Ozil, Alexis and Welbeck.

15:51 - Spurs: Lloris, Rose, Kaboul, Vertonghen, Dier, Dembele, Capoue, Chadli, Lamela, Eriksen and Adebayor.

15:50 - Here are the predicted line-ups for today's game, with injuries and any suspensions taken into account.

15:40 - So, predictions for the game? Arsenal will be the favourites, but Spurs are used to springing a few surprises both positively and negatively... unpredictable given the circumstances.

15:35 - Here's a piece of pre-match reading for you all, from Dan Pinder as he previews both sides before the game!

15:30 - This game is all about the bragging rights; and Arsenal certainly gain the upper advantage out of the two teams. Unbeaten this campaign, and have finished above Spurs for the past decade and beyond. These derbies are always tense and full of drama, which makes them unique!

15:20 - Since then, Arsenal have won a trophy and a community shield whilst their rivals have appointed a new manager in the form of Mauricio Pochettino, who had an impressive record as Southampton manager before joining Spurs at the end of the season in a surprising move after they sacked Tim Sherwood.

15:15 - In the last meeting between the two, a wonder strike from midfielder Tomas Rosicky gave Arsenal a slender 1-0 lead away from home at White Hart Lane.

15:10 - There was an intriguing look earlier on this afternoon at Anfield, as Liverpool hosted Everton in their derby game; if you've missed it I suggest you go and look the highlights as soon as possible as that game was very good!

15:00 - Hello again everyone and welcome to my latest live commentary, as I am commentating on the first North London derby of the season between Arsenal - Tottenham live.