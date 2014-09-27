Sunderland 0 Swansea City 0: Cats left to rue missed chances against resolute Swans

Sunderland still could not get a league victory as they were held to a draw by ten man Swansea City.

Sunderland started this game the better as they played on the front foot, something they have not done in recent games at the start. They had two decent opportunities in the opening 20 minutes with the first falling to Adam Johnson. On 12 minutes Will Buckley delivered an early cross from the right which Connor Wickham flicked on to Johnson, whose powerful left foot shot was tipped round the near post by Lukas Fabianski.

The next good chance arrived five minutes later with Buckley involved again. Sebastian Larsson threaded a nice ball down the right side of the box however the winger could not get full control of it which allowed the Swans Keeper to snuff out the effort. The visitors only real chance of the first half went the way of former Sunderland man Ki Seung Yeung who cleverly turned away from Lee Cattermole and unleashed a dipping left foot shot which went just over the bar.

However, down the other end Fabianski was called into action again before half time. A half cleared, Johnson corner from the right was whipped back in by Larrson right footed from the left and Santiago Vergini thought he'd scored with a glancing header which the Polish keeper managed to turn round his left post.

Into the second half and Swansea came out energised as their manger must have had some strong words which had an effect for the first 20 minutes of the period. In the 49th minute Wayne Routledge managed to Get Vergini isolated and went past him down the left side of the box before being caught by the defenders left leg, or so it seemed with the winger not offering a major appeal for a penalty.

Ten minutes later and the visitors finally hit the target after patient build up led to Ki laying the ball off to Gylfi Sigurdsson who hit a measured left foot shot from the edge of the box which Vito Mannone got down to his left and saved well. The only thing to happen in the next quarter of an hour was for Angel Rangel to pick up his first booking for pathetically kicking the ball away, a decision that would prove costly for him.

Into the last 20 minutes Sunderland took over again in being the side who wanted to win more. A big chance falling in the 70th minute when after more good work from Buckley this time down the left in pulling the ball back to Connor Wickham, only for the striker to let the ball go by. Just four minutes later and another big chance for the striker this one the best of the game as headed over from six yards following a pinpoint cross deep from the right by Larrson.

80 minutes were on the clock when the big highlight of the game as Rangel was sent off for a second bookable offence after bringing down the direct Buckley. One last opportunity would fall Sunderland's way seven minutes from time when replacement Ricky Alvarez whipped in a fast, accurate cross from the right which fellow sub Steven Fletcher glanced not to far wide.

In conclusion another two points dropped for Sunderland due to the mass of chances they had which again highlights their inability to get a striker in from the summer. Swansea meanwhile will be very happy with an away point especially after the late red card. However their fans will argue they should have had more of a go.

