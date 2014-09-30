Pardew under-fire and fearing the sack

Despite being under an increasing amount of pressure over his job, manager Alan Pardew has vowed that he will not quit Newcastle and will continue to manage them until he is told otherwise. His side suffered another defeat, this time at the hands of Stoke City on Monday evening, as Peter Crouch scored the only goal of the game to ensure that Newcastle are rooted to the bottom-half of the table; and are currently in 19th place with 3 points from a possible 18 recorded.

Some eye-bulging stats - Newcastle have only won 5 league games in this calendar year of 2014 and are yet to win in the 2014-15 campaign. Burnley are only below them on goals scored. This is also their worst start to a season since 2003-04, when they eventually finished 5th.

Pardew had this to say: "We'll have some serious conversations because he doesn't want to lose and neither do I. I'll probably speak tomorrow or the next day because this team needs to win games - I have to turn it around. I'm here to lead the team; I've never really been in this situation before, but I'm a football manager. That's what I do and will continue to do."

During their 1-0 defeat, many signs reading "Sack Pardew" were held up by a number of supporters as they showed their lack of trust or confidence that the team can improve with the man in charge. Despite the fact that Newcastle are struggling currently, it is sad to see the lack of faith shown by the supporters; you would expect Pardew to do the best he can to get the club back to how they were in previous years, but with the key player departures of the likes of Cabaye, Ba and Debuchy - it has been hard to replace them and their new arrivals are not gelling together as a team as quickly as they would need to, in order to solidify as a side in the Premier League.