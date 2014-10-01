Ludogorets - Real Madrid Live Text Commentary: Scores and 2014 UCL Results

21:55. Thanks for joining me, Harry Robinson, for the last 5 hours. While the build up may not have been enthralling, the game was. A fantastic European occasion became a fantastic footballing night that will be remembered for a long time as Ludogorets got very close to getting a remarkable result against the Mighty Madrid. An incredible night that I'm glad you joined me for. I'll join you next time for VAVEL UK, the International Sports Newspaper.

21:49. All the results from tonight's games:

21:46.

21:45. MATCH STATS:

Shots: 10-18

On target: 4-8

Corners: 8-7

Fouls: 11-10

21:43. Real Madrid leave with the three points and Ludogorets leave with nothing once more. After a late goal halted them at Anfield, they were terribly unlucky to not get at least a point from tongiht's game. They now sit bottom of the table but are definitely one of the most galiant sides I've ever seen. If they're going to go out in the group stage, they're going to do it better than anyone else.

21:40. Real Madrid were far from their best tongiht, if anything some of their players were nearer their worst. The officials made some very questionable decisiosn as he gave Real Madrid two penalties and turned down two Ludogorets penalty appeals. There were four or five clear onside chances and goals that were called offside. The Bulgarian fans booed the match officials off the pitch as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, who went down far too easily in the box in the first half to gain Real Madrid's second penalty which he converted well.

FULL-TIME: Ludogorets 1-2 Real Madrid. What an incredible match. Both Spoylanov and Casillas at their very best as Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the spot at the second time of asking to equalise following Marcelinho's headed goal in the opening ten minutes. Karim Benzema replaced Javier Hernandez with 18 minutes left and 3 minutes later he had the ball in the back of the net after Aleksandov slipped on the line and the keeper was left stranded. An incredible game, one of the great encounters in European football. The Galacticos versus the Bulgarian Eagles became a night to remember, like so many European nights.

91' ohhhh! The ball is drilled into the box and it eventually comes out in the deep end only for Marcelo to clear. Up the other end the ball goes and Gareth Bale tries to chip Spoylanov but he dives backwards to yank it away from dipping under the cross bar. What. A. Game.

91' Ludogorets costless kick on the edge of the box on the left hand side.

90' Ronaldo is back on but jogging very gingerly and passes the ball quickly when he recieves it. Could be a risk allowing him to continue playing here.

87' Cristiano Ronaldo looks to be in a lot of pain and of course, after his soft penalty in the first half, the Bulgarian fans don't have any sympathy for the Real Madrid star. All substitutions have been made for Real so a ten man Madrid at the moment and Ludogorets are going all in.

86' Offside? Very odd. The Ludogorets player was at least 3 feet onside and I'm not sure what's going on. Some odd decisions made tonight by the referee and his team.

84' PENALTY SHOUT! Illaramendi appears to pull down the Ludogorets striker but the referee only gives a corner and not a penalty. The foul was made the most of like ornaldo's in the first half.

82' SUBSTITUTION: Striker Aleksandrov OFF Misidjan ON Espinho OFF Anicet Abel ON Aleksandrov has been quiet since the first half and probably should have been taken off earlier.

80' Lovely play from Karim Benzema, who has now played a part in 14 goals in his last 14 appearances, as he cuts back leaving the defender off the pitch before laying it back to Kroos who should have scored. The german World Cup winner fires over from 18 yards out though.

79' Karim Benzema slips and slips again and slips a third time in the box but still powers through the defence as Stoylanov cleans the ball away. Ludogorets play it out of defence nicely, as they have done well all game. Madrid looking livelier now with Rodriguez. But with ten minutes left and Ludogorets hungry for an incredible result, everything could change.

76' GOALLLLLL! Real Madrid take the lead for the first time with 15 minutes left. James Rodriguez makes an impact straight away, passing to Marcelo who crosses in for Benzma. Aleksandrov falls in the area in front of Benzema, seemingly falling over by himself and Benzema simply taps in. Vital goal as Basel lead against Liverpool.

75' SUBSTITUTION: Isco OFF James Rodriguez ON One Galactico for another, strange to think Ludogorets weren't around when Real Madrid won their eighth Champions League and they're now expriencing this. Isco has been quiet this evening. Made a few key passes but didn't do well enough.

73' SUBSTITUTION: Luka Modric OFF Toni Kroos ON Odd substitution but maybe Ancelotti wants to keep the defensive Illaramendi on. Illaramendi has been terrible so far today while Modric has looked double the player.

72' Sergio Ramos is booked for a foul on Wanderson.

69' SUBSTITUTION: Wanderson ON Marcelino (goalscorer) OFF He doesn't look as fast as Manchester United's Anderson, can Wanderson make an impact for Ludogorets now?

68' Javier Hernandez' torrid miss

67' INCREDIBLE! The keeper is beaten by Cristiano Ronaldo but Alexander Aleksandrov clears off the line fantastically. Absolutely brilliant.

66' SUBSTITUTION: Karim Benzema ON Javier Hernandez ON

65' Karim Benzema also wamring up and it looks like he will be the first to come on for Javier Hernandez who missed a chance to be begged for ten minutes ago.

64' Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal warming up for Real Madrid. The attcaking quality of Kroos may replace the more defensive Illaramendi.

62' Just less than half an hour of normal time left, here's the latest stats from the game:

Possesion: 38%-62%

Shots: 8-14

On target: 3-5

61' This could easily be an El Clasico match. Not in terms of quality but in terms of the attacking threat and attacking intensity both sides are showing. Both sides should have scored at least one more goal though, chances need to be taken.

60' Ludogorets play it around the middle of the pitch for 30 seconds and it becomes the longest period of time without an attack for the whole of the second half I think!

58' As I was speaking about Ludogorets taking chances, Bezjak falls dramatically after the ball got caught under his feet on the edge of the Madrid box. Should have done better but Ludogorets continue to counter attack Real Madrid's counter attacks.

57' This is one of the most end to end games I've seen in a long while. Real Madrid look more dangerous but never like scoring with the attackers not getting themselves in good enough positions. Ludogorets on the other hand often get forward and are cleared easily but look like scoring when they do get past the Madrid defence.

56' Gareth Bale storms forward in similar fashion to his goal in the Copa Del Rey final and ronaldo bursts his gut to join him in the attack. Isco recieves the ball and plays it into Javier Hernandez but the Mexican misses an easy chance and what could be a fatal chance when we reflect on this game in 35 minutes.

54' Fantastic tackle from Ludogorets legend, Cosmin Moti. One foot forward on the floor into Ronaldo and he gets the ball as clean as possible, perfect tackle which could easily have been a penalty.

53' Ronaldo in waiting for the ball but Aleksandrov interepts well and Ludogorets start an attack, which some to nothing.

52' BRILLIANT SAVE! As I was about to turn capslock on and type in goal after Gareth Bale headed into the bottom left hand corner, Stoyanov makes a stunning, worl-class save. Not only is it brilliant reactions but he bats it away to ensure no Madrid player can take advantage of the keeper down on the floor. Brilliant goalkeeping.

51' Marcelo hacked to the floor by two Ludogorets defenders and Real Madrid have a costless kick on the edge of the box. It's surely not Ronaldo territory?

50' Ramos heads softly wide of the goal from a Real Madrid corner.

49' The corner is played deep and Ludogorets earn a costless kick near the box. They play it quickly and Casillas is the only one to react but lucky he did and ensured it went out for a goal kick.

48' CORNER! Varane deflects it out for a corner with a tackle and Ludogorets could take advantage of Real Madrid's shambles of set piece defensive work.

47' Yes, something good can work from here. Ronaldo goes almost to the byline before drilling a shot through the keepers legs and wide. Hernandez not getting into the box enough, Ronaldo had no choice but to shoot there.

46' Real Madrid seem to be looking to control the game in this second half. They're passing it around in the middle of the park, maybe something good can work from here?

45' KICK-OFF! We're back underway in Bulgaria at the national stadium for Ludogorets - Real Madrid with VAVEL UK. The first half was packed with action, let's hope the second can replicate that.

HALF-TIME: Ludogorets 1-1 Real Madrid - Marcelino gave Ludogorets the lead with a header at the far post from a corner and Ludogorets were on cloud nine. Cristiano Ronaldo had the oppuritnity to equalises 2 minutes later as Javier Hernandez was fouled in the box. Yet the Protugal international surprisingly couldn't convert the chance. He was sympathised with by the footballing gods though as he went down far too easily to earn a second penalty. This time he scored with an almost perfect penalty to the left hand side of the goal. Real Madrid had two goals disallowed for offside and Ludogorets has one. A very exciting and surreal first half, I could have another 45 minutes of that!

44' OFFISDE! Bezjak turns past Casillas and finishes well but the whistle has gone many seconds before. Arbeloa steps up at the final second to play him offside, brilliant and experienced decision from Arbeloa. Ludogorets almost one goal up again though.

43' Gareth Bale crosses wonderfully with the ouside of his boot on the right flank to Ronaldo but Aleksandrov follows him the whole way and covers Roanldo, putting it out for a corner.

42' Sergio Ramos misses a costless header in the box. He can't get his 50th goal, it seems he is cursed. He's been awful today, in defence to begin with andd now in attack. Easy chance should have been taken.

41' Arbeloa to Ramos to Isco, he passes and moves, making a lovely run trough the Ludogorets defence. The Spanish international puts a cross on the floor into Javier Hernandez who pushes it just wide.

36' Bezjak outmuscles Ronaldo. I need to say no more, Ronaldo is on the floor crying in his heart at the humiliation. Ludogorets; on top?

34' A corner for Ludogorets, they've causd problems so far..... comes to nothing this time.

32' This is very surreal, Ludogrets doing all kinds of skills and get the ball out of the area. It doesn't last for long. A defensive error sends Javier Hernandez down the right wing, his cross for Ronaldo goes right in between Ronaldo's head and the keeper and surprisingly Ronaldo can't get anything on it. He's usually very reliable in the air.

30' Ludogorets are doing the Real Madrid style counter attacking. Casillas has cause for concern as Ludogorets storm through Real Madrid's awful defence and Alexsandrov goes on the overlap and strikes too weakly. Casillas saves but Real Madrid's defence is ridiculously easy to penetrate.

29' Ludogorets try to get a penalty as soft as Ronaldo's! Aleksandrov goes down in the box as a cross comes in from the left flank but the ball had already gone out of play by the time he pretended to be fouled. The referee is probably laughing inside.

25' No hesitating from Ludgorets who certainly don't look frightened by their oppponents despite the equaliser. They are on the attack again, and again, and again. They look dangerous and to keep calling them a small side is patronising. They need to get back quicker and they look worse at the back then they did against Liverpool. However, their attacks are causing trouble for Madrid's defence who look shaky despite the goal. Even if they concede a couple more, I could see them scoring a couple more to go along with Madrid's goals.

24' GOAL! Another excellent penalty from Ronaldo but this time Stoylanov can't make an excellent save. The Ludogorets keeper dives the right way but is about 5 inches away from reaching it. Cristiano Ronaldo's 69th Champions League goal.

23' PENALTY! Another for Real Madrid as Roanldo goes down softly in the box. The Ludogorets fans have been booing for over a minute now. They clearly think it was osft, as do the TV cameras. Cosmin Moti gets a booking for his troubles.

22' Ronaldo goes down in the box before the cross comes in. Looks like he's been touched but there aren't enough Tv cameras to see the 'foul'.

21' An example of their attacking football earns them a corner, which earns another corner which comes to nothing. They're on the attack again though and they are easily powering past Sergio Ramos. Eventually he makes a nvery clearance but Real Madrid's defence is in turmoil.

19' Ludogorets have continued to play costless flowing, attacking fotoball and although it's exciting, if it wasn't for a loose ball from Modric, Hernandez would be celebrating a goal by now. They aren't getting back to dfeend quick enough and need to be wary of the famous Madrid counter attacks.

15' Gareth Bale finishes neatly past Stoylanov, but only after he's called offside. Ludogorets fans call for him to be cautioned for kicking the ball away but he claims he couldn't hear. The staidum is quite loud but we all know you're lying, Gareth.

13' GOA..... Cristiano Ronaldo takes the finish in his stride but the linesmen incorrectly rules him offside. The Portugal captain was about 2 feet behind the last defender but with 4 players in front of him, the Scottish linesmen called it wrong. Roanldo shrugs his shoulders, I'm sure he'll have another chance and I'm sure he'll convert it.

11' An incredible start to a game predicted to be a goalfest... for Real Madrid. Ludgorets lead one nil and Ronaldo has had a penalty saved, with a brilliant save at that. Real Madrid really have wokemn up after rubbing their bleary eyes with that penalty and they're piling on the pressure.

10' SAVE! As bigger cheer as for the goal! What a game to look. Cristiano Ronaldo steps up to put his Champions League goal tally to 69 goals but Stoyanov makes a world-class save as he dives to his right.

9' PENALTY! Javier Hernandez is taken down in the box after the ball was defected away from the Ludogoret's defenders path and he felt he had to do something. Roanldo steps up! Minebooked for the foul.

8' Absolutely brilliant atmosphere in this stadium. Real Madrid started the game lazily, Sergio Ramos the key culprit for the goal and the attacks previous to it. Los Blancos seemed asleep and we've seen such a situation so many times with the shark against the shrimp and we've seen it again. Ludogorets caitalise on a set-piece, just what their manager would have wanted and have a one goal advanatage againast the mighty Real Madrid. It may not last for long easily though, they'll have to solid up at the back now they've woken the sleeping giant.

7' GOALLLLLLLL! The stadium has gone into overload. A lovely ball comes into the near post from the corner, it's flicked on and Marcelino finishes the perfect set piece! Incredible start!

6' OOF! Casillas lookes the ball loop behind his goal. Ramos commits too early and Ludpgorets power past with four on three and they attack. Ball deflects wide off Modric. Corner, and a chance!

4' Espinho plays a lovely, searching ball over the top of Real Madrid's defence but Bezjak can't get a foot on it to keep it down. The Ludogorets manager called to exploit a lapse in concentration and the Eagles almost did there. Thought the stadium was about to start shaking with celebrations. Good, confortable start for Ludogorets.

2' Ludogorets' fans creating a fantastic atmpshere as they play the ball around calmly. It feels slightly surreal calling this a Champions League game and not a pre-season friendly but Ludogorets haven't been defeat at home in 15 games now.

0' KICK-OFF: We're underway and there is a great atmosphere in the Bulgarian national stadium for Ludogorets - Real Madrid and you're following on VAVEL.

19:45. Moments away from kick-off and there is a really annoying whistle being blown by one of the Bulgarian supporters. Still, they have reason to be happy.

19:43. The Champions League music is playing in Bulgaria and the whole of the nation are supporting the small side from Razgrad. The national stadium is filmed, the music is playing and the fans are singing, and Ronaldo, Bale, Isco, Modric, Casillas ad Ramos are there in Bulgaria as well.

19:37. Dani Abalo has been on fine form for Ludogorets this season and is confident ahead of the game, which kicks off in just 5 minutes.

"I hope I can keep scoring many more," Abalo said. "It was great to score Ludogorets' first Champions League goal and everyone congratulated me after.

"I always hoped I'd play in Europe when I came here, but to score a goal in Europe was amazing. It would be a dream to do it again against Real Madrid.

"It will be a game to enjoy, for sure. It will be very difficult, we're very aware of that, but I think it's important that we enjoy it.

"If we can play like we did against Liverpool, I think we can give them a real challenge."

19:32. It's not just Real Madrid who are being covered tonight on the international sports newspaper, VAVEL. Here are all the other live text commentaries in case you want to keep up to date on every single match available:

19:20. A reminder of Ludogorets - Real Madrid line-ups and substitutes:

Ludogorets: Stoyanov; Caicara, A. Aleksandrov, Moti, Minev; Dyakov, Marcelinho, Espinho; Dani Abalo; Bezjak.

Substitutes: Borjan, Angulo, Anicet Abel, Zlatinski, Wanderson, Misidjan, Hamza.

Real Madrid: Casillas; Arbeloa, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Isco, Illarramendi; Bale, Hernandez, Ronaldo.

Substitutes: Navas, Pepe, Carvajal, Nacho, Kroos, Rodriguez, Benzema.

19:10. Despite his desire to reach a magnificent record, Real Madrid will have to make sure they don't give away the amount of chances as they have so far this season. Following the departure of Xabi Alonso Real Madrid's defensive midfield work has looked very shaky and very open to conceding chances. They have conceded 73 shots on goal in their six La Liga match and 19 in their 2-0 victory at Villarreal last weekend. The introduction of Illaramendi could be key, however. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric give Madrid a wonderful attacking outlet but the defensive side of things fail to impress. Illaramendi could be the man to change that, he offers a far more solid defensive outlet and it will certainly be something to look out for, the young midfielder could earn himself a place in Madrid's side later this week.

19:07. Cristiano Ronaldo is so close to becoming the highest scorer in the Champions League/European Cup (3 goals away) that his normal, incredible level of hunger for goals will be doubled or even tripled with such a record in sight. A hat trick tonight would simply define his career. He's scored more than 20 hat tricks for Madrid in five years for them and with such a record, it's easy to expect him to do it once more. The incentive of a record or achievement has driven his entire career, his desire to score in the Champions League final was completed last season and the celebration which followed demonstrated such a feeling. This incentive is another step further, and that could be unfortunate for Ludogorets. He's scored eight La Liga goals in his last three matches and Real Madrid have won all three.

19:03. Ludogorets' defence: The resolute Ludogorets defence conceded just 20 goals in 38 league games last season, a remarkable achievemtn as they won the league by nine points. Their owner described this season's defensive form as 'distracted' using the Champions League as an excuse for the 10 goals conceded in 10 games. However, when I say 'excuse' it's a fair point. Against Liverpool it took 82 minutes for the home side to overcome the Bulgarian minnow and they only got a second thanks to a late penalty. Someone like Cristiano Ronaldo may have more talent by himself than the entire Ludogorets side but the Bulgarian champions certainly have the will to keep him and his team mates out, and it seems the tactical awareness.

19:00. 45 minutes until kick-off in Bulgaria and we could be in for a goal fest. Ludogorets certainly showed their defensive worth against Liverpool two weeks ago. What other key issues are there, issues that will shape the game and shape the result?

18:57. Ludogorets starting line-up: Stoyanov, Aleksandrov, Minev, MoÅ£i, Caiçara, Espinho, Dani Abalo, Dyakov, Marcelinho, Bezjak, Hernández

18:35. So, Los Blancos start with on-loan Manchester United forward, Javier Hernandez, up front. Cristiano Ronaldo has a chance to get even closer to Raul's record Champions League goal tally in tonight's game as he starts behind Hernandez alongside Bale and Isco. Luka Modric starts in midfield next to Illaramendi. Marceloa and Arbeloa are the two full-backs and Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos sit in between them. Iker Casillas starts in goal as usual.

18:32. Real Madrid released the starting line-up 'exclusively' on Twitter just minutes ago:

Here is the starting eleven that will face Ludogorets exclusively on Twitter. #LudogoretsRealMadrid #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/wCXj2EPS9K — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) October 1, 2014

18:30. Starting XI's:

Real Madrid: Casillas; Marcelo, Varane, Ramos, Arbeloa; Illarramendi, Modric; Isco, Bale, Ronaldo, Hernandez

18:28. 5 minutes until the starting line-ups.

18:27. Ludogorets fail to have the stars of the global game but certainly have a solid defensive team. They conceded just 20 goals throughout their 38 league games last season and although they have already conceded 10 in 10 this season, the chairman puts it down to being distracted by the Champions League. After looking their performance at Anfield, I can confirm they are indeed a force to be reckoned with... at the back.

18:26. Ludogorets probable line-up: Borjan; Alek, Minev, Moti, Junior Caicara; Anicet Abel, Dyakov, Marcelinho, Aleksan; Bezjak, Misidjan

18:26. Luka Modric scored his first goal of the season at the weekend against Villarreal on Saturday and he should be joined by summer signing Toni Kroos who despite not being a player of true Bayern Munich quality according to Phillip Lahm, has bags of talent and is already showing it. Considering Kroos is the weakest player in Madrid's midfield area, Ludogorets may have had to work hard on the training ground this week, surprisingly.

18:25. The forward line of the European Champions speaks for itself. It is in alignment with Barcelona's combination of Messi, Neymar and Suarez as one of the most fearsome attacking line-ups in history. Cristiano ronaldo in 3 goals away from becoming joint-record Champions League goalscorer in history, with former Real Madrid star, Raul. The Portugal captain has 68 goals in the competition and I wouldn't put it past him to score a hat trick. Although, I wouldn't put anything past him. Gareth Bale single-handedly guided Madrid to Copa Del Rey triumph last year in the final with a stunning solo goal. He also scored the winning goal in the Champions League final, so his record speaks for himself. James Rodriguez is the new kid on the block and we all saw his stunning ability in the World Cup in Brazil for Colombia this year where he won the Golden Boot with 6 goals, and two incredible strikes against Japan and Uruguay.

18:25. Real Madrid probable line-up: Casillas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric; Ronaldo James, Bale; Benzema

18:24. Real Madrid: Jese, Sami Khedira and Fabio Coentrao all miss the trip to Sofia through injury and defender Pepe is a doubt for the clash. Madrid are without any other injuries.

18:23. Team news comes out in just over ten minutes. Let's take a look at the probable line-ups and injury news.

18:22. Phew, what a story. Anyway, the only time Real Madrid have played in Bulgaria was in the 1979/80 European Champion Clubs' Cup against PFC Levski Sofia. I don't think omens carry across 4 decades though.

18:21. Magic? What magic? Oh yeah, Cosmon Moti scored the first penalty for his team and then stepped in goal. Then he saved one, and another. And with two saved by a new footballing legend, Ludogorets had their place in the Champions League draw later that week after a 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory.

18:19. Ludogorets thought the big dream was over when their keeper Vladislav Stoyanov was given a second yellow in the 119th minute. With all three substitutions used defender, Cosmon Moti volunteered himself to step in goal for a vital penalty shoot-out.

18:16. In the same qualifying stage as Arsenal, Ludogorets earned their place in the Champions League. They were drawn against Romanian Champions Steua Bucharest and after a 1-0 defeat it took till past 90 minutes for substitute, Wanderson to level the aggregate scoreline. So, we headed to extra time. Chances came and went and the electric atmosphere spruned on an intense, brilliant game.

18:14. Whoosh once more, their debut season saw them win the title, and so did the next and so did the next. Yet everytime they could only qualify for the Europa League, until the last of those title wins. With three Bulgarian titles and two Bulgarian cups in two years it was time for a bigger stage and Ludogorets snatched victory at the last in simply magic style.

18:11. Whether it was the name or the prospect of a oliday home in Razgard, Ludogorets had a buyer and it was businessman Kiril Domuschiev who bought them in their first year in the second divsion. And whooosh, by May the next year a club who were just a 'local team' became a first division side.

18:07. After gaining promotion to Bulgaria's second division, the club was renamed Ludogorets 1945 Razgrad. The new club in Razgard were now named after the old club which were formed in 1945. The renaming in 2010 sticks today but now, instead of the 1945 being in the name it's in the badge.

18:02. How do you get from amateur football to Champions League in 4 seasons you ask? Easy. You get promoted to the second division, change your name and get bought by a Bulgarian businessman.

17:59. My aim to give you a brief history can be fulfilled by telling you their entire history. The now Bulgarian Champions were formed when Real Madrid had already won 8 Champions Leagues/European Cups. June 18th 2001 was the start of a special story but nine years later, - then named - Ludogorie FC were still playing amateur football.

17:54. As the situation was last season, a short holiday to Razgrad isn't appropriate if you want to see some midweek football. A trip to Sofia, on the other hand; is. 'The Eagles' will host Liverpool in a stadium which is usually seen as a rival ground. Their small fanbase will have to travel 170 miles to Sofia and to the Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski. Their 8,000 seater stadium doesn't match to UEFA standards and when you're playing Real Madrid, I'm sure you can find more than 8,000 fans.

17:52. While their name translates to 'The Wild Forest', Ludogorets share a nickname with England's own Crystal Palace. The team situated in the north east of Bulgaria are known as 'The Eagles'.

17:46. Their full name is PFC Ludogorets Razgrad but as you may have seen I have called them Ludogorets throughout the evening and that translates to 'The Wild Forest'. Which for me, doesnt have the same ring as United or City or Town or Rovers.

17:40. Telling the full story of Ludogorets Razgrad's remarkable footballing story, from creation to Europe in just a decade, would take an entire book. We can tell a basic history before kick off, however.

17:36. The Bulgarian spoke of the intention to enjoy the match and told the press that his side had moved on from a loss at the weekend;

"The league game (lost 3-2) against Levski on Saturday is in the past and we are looking forward to playing against Real.

"Our players are motivated. There is an obvious gulf in the levels between the teams. I am not worried at all, though. There is nothing to lose.

"We have talked a lot with the players. They realise only too well that they are up against the best players in the world. They must give their all."

17:31. Dermendzhiev spoke of their European triumphs:

"They have won the European Cup 10 times and are the reigning champions. It is a great honour for our club to play against them."

17:28. Georgi Dermendzhiev: "We are proud to play against the best team in the world and the best players in the world,"

17:26. Georgi Dermendzhiev said that he and his side were proud to play against Real Madrid and considering they were crated just over a decade ago, why wouldn't they be?

17:25. The defeat that Ancelotti described as full of courage was labeled by the Ludogorets manager as 'a bitter pill to swallow'.

17:22. "We adopt a strategy to control a team, not one player. They have a dynamic, intense team that presses and looks for good solutions on the counter-attack.

"Those will be the weapons that they use against us tomorrow. We have a lot of fans in Bulgaria and the atmosphere is very good. We have received a lot of affection from the fans."

17:18. The Real Madrid boss continued:

"That is the chief objective. In this competition, there are no modest teams. There are teams who fight to achieve the maximum.

"We all know how difficult it is to play at Anfield and I was surprised by the courage that Ludogorets showed there."

17:15. Ludogorets will provide a challenge despite popular opinion predicting a humiliation says Carlo Ancelotti:

"We're out to win the match to stay on course and stay top of the group," he said.

17:10.

Real Madrid 5-1 Basel Deportivo 2-8 Real Madrid Real Madrid 5-1 Elche Villarreal 0-2 Real Madrid

17:03. It hasn't just been Real Madrid's one exciting result in the Champions League, however, which has earned Ancelotti further praise this season. They have had a wonderful time in La Liga, winning three games on the bounce, scoring 15 times in said games.

16:59. Ludogorets were forty seconds from a remarkable result at Anfield in their Champions League debut but the Bulgarian Champions conceded a penalty in the last minute which Steven Gerrard finished easily to give the Reds the three points and despite a brave and admirable performance, Ludogorets got nothing.

16:54. Real Madrid got off to a flyer as they look to ease their way out of the group stages and towards an eleventh victory in the Champions League, a consecutive victory. They humiliated Basel 5-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice to see his Champions League goal tally increase to 68, just 3 off equalling the current record set by former-Madrid forward, Raul.

16:50. While Real Madrid won 'La Decima' last season against city rivals Atletico in the Champions League, Ludogorets were preparing themselves for their first ever season in Europe's most prestigious competition.

16:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Real Madrid's trip to face Ludogorets, in the second matchday of the Champions League Group stages; with match commentary from myself, Harry Robinson. Kick-off is set for 19:45BST.