Ludogorets - Real Madrid Live Text Commentary: Scores and 2014 UCL Results
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

21:55. Thanks for joining me, Harry Robinson, for the last 5 hours. While the build up may not have been enthralling, the game was. A fantastic European occasion became a fantastic footballing night that will be remembered for a long time as Ludogorets got very close to getting a remarkable result against the Mighty Madrid. An incredible night that I'm glad you joined me for. I'll join you next time for VAVEL UK, the International Sports Newspaper.

21:49. All the results from tonight's games:

21:46.

Group B

P|Name |Pd|GD|Pts|

1 Real Madrid 2 5 6
2 FC Basel 2 -3 3
3 Liverpool 2 0 3
4 Ludo Razgd 2 -2 0

21:45. MATCH STATS:

Shots: 10-18

On target: 4-8

Corners: 8-7

Fouls: 11-10

21:43. Real Madrid leave with the three points and Ludogorets leave with nothing once more. After a late goal halted them at Anfield, they were terribly unlucky to not get at least a point from tongiht's game. They now sit bottom of the table but are definitely one of the most galiant sides I've ever seen. If they're going to go out in the group stage, they're going to do it better than anyone else.

21:40. Real Madrid were far from their best tongiht, if anything some of their players were nearer their worst. The officials made some very questionable decisiosn as he gave Real Madrid two penalties and turned down two Ludogorets penalty appeals. There were four or five clear onside chances and goals that were called offside. The Bulgarian fans booed the match officials off the pitch as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, who went down far too easily in the box in the first half to gain Real Madrid's second penalty which he converted well.

FULL-TIME: Ludogorets 1-2 Real Madrid. What an incredible match. Both Spoylanov and Casillas at their very best as Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the spot at the second time of asking to equalise following Marcelinho's headed goal in the opening ten minutes. Karim Benzema replaced Javier Hernandez with 18 minutes left and 3 minutes later he had the ball in the back of the net after Aleksandov slipped on the line and the keeper was left stranded. An incredible game, one of the great encounters in European football. The Galacticos versus the Bulgarian Eagles became a night to remember, like so many European nights.

91' ohhhh! The ball is drilled into the box and it eventually comes out in the deep end only for Marcelo to clear. Up the other end the ball goes and Gareth Bale tries to chip Spoylanov but he dives backwards to yank it away from dipping under the cross bar. What. A. Game.

91' Ludogorets costless kick on the edge of the box on the left hand side.

90' Ronaldo is back on but jogging very gingerly and passes the ball quickly when he recieves it. Could be a risk allowing him to continue playing here.

87' Cristiano Ronaldo looks to be in a lot of pain and of course, after his soft penalty in the first half, the Bulgarian fans don't have any sympathy for the Real Madrid star. All substitutions have been made for Real so a ten man Madrid at the moment and Ludogorets are going all in.

86' Offside? Very odd. The Ludogorets player was at least 3 feet onside and I'm not sure what's going on. Some odd decisions made tonight by the referee and his team.

84' PENALTY SHOUT! Illaramendi appears to pull down the Ludogorets striker but the referee only gives a corner and not a penalty. The foul was made the most of like ornaldo's in the first half.

82' SUBSTITUTION: Striker Aleksandrov OFF Misidjan ON Espinho OFF Anicet Abel ON Aleksandrov has been quiet since the first half and probably should have been taken off earlier.

80' Lovely play from Karim Benzema, who has now played a part in 14 goals in his last 14 appearances, as he cuts back leaving the defender off the pitch before laying it back to Kroos who should have scored. The german World Cup winner fires over from 18 yards out though.

79' Karim Benzema slips and slips again and slips a third time in the box but still powers through the defence as Stoylanov cleans the ball away. Ludogorets play it out of defence nicely, as they have done well all game. Madrid looking livelier now with Rodriguez. But with ten minutes left and Ludogorets hungry for an incredible result, everything could change.

76' GOALLLLLL! Real Madrid take the lead for the first time with 15 minutes left. James Rodriguez makes an impact straight away, passing to Marcelo who crosses in for Benzma. Aleksandrov falls in the area in front of Benzema, seemingly falling over by himself and Benzema simply taps in. Vital goal as Basel lead against Liverpool.

75' SUBSTITUTION: Isco OFF James Rodriguez ON One Galactico for another, strange to think Ludogorets weren't around when Real Madrid won their eighth Champions League and they're now expriencing this. Isco has been quiet this evening. Made a few key passes but didn't do well enough.

73' SUBSTITUTION: Luka Modric OFF Toni Kroos ON Odd substitution but maybe Ancelotti wants to keep the defensive Illaramendi on. Illaramendi has been terrible so far today while Modric has looked double the player.

72' Sergio Ramos is booked for a foul on Wanderson.

69' SUBSTITUTION: Wanderson ON Marcelino (goalscorer) OFF He doesn't look as fast as Manchester United's Anderson, can Wanderson make an impact for Ludogorets now?

68' Javier Hernandez' torrid miss