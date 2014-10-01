Arsenal - Galatasaray Live Goals, Score, Result and Text Commentary of UCL 2014

21:42. That's it from me for this Arsenal - Galatasaray live, text-commentary. I do hope you have enjoyed it and it's been a pleasure. Follow VAVEL for all the latest news, previews, results and commentaries over the major European Leagues. I've been Daniel Pinder, goodnight.

21:38. In the other game of Group D, Borussia Dortmund beat Anderlecht 3-0, Immobile and a Adrian Ramos brace secured the win for the Bundesliga side.

90+3' Wilshere started off the move on the edge of his own penalty area and nearly ended up with an assist however, the ball was cleared off the line.

90' The referee has indicated four minutes of added time.

86' Sneijder has been more lively this half, forcing Ospina to dive low to his right following an effort from 25-yards.

82' It may be all too late for Galatasaray now, but the Turkish club aren't giving up just yet, forcing Ospina in to another save. This time from Altintop who strikes the ball first time across the goalkeeper.

80' Ospina is called in to action and pulls off a magnificent save. The Colombian clawed the ball, pushing it to safety after Yilmaz got his head on the ball.

73' Huge chance for Arsenal and Welbeck to add another to their tally. Rosicky, Ozil and Cazorla all interchange passes before the latter lofts the ball over to the striker, whose header just goes over the bar.

68' A double substitution from Galatasaray. On comes Bruma and Bulut in place of Pandev and Veysel.

62' Yilmaz sends Ospina the wrong way. Just less than 30 minutes left to play. Surely too much to ask from Galatasaray.

GOAL! Arsenal 4 - 1 Galatasaray (Yilmaz, 62)

60' David Ospina comes on for Arsenal. His first job will be to save a penalty.

59' Penalty to Galatasaray. Szczesny sent off for Arsenal.

50' Danny Welbeck starts off the move, finding Sanzchez who drifted from the middle, passing right to Chamberlain. Welbeck continued his run and a well times pass from Chamberlain found the England foward, who chipped the ball over Muslera, scoring his first hattrick in Arsenal colours.

49' Chamberlain picks the ball up and drives at the Galatasaray defence, before attempting to square the ball to Sanchez however, the two weren't on the same page. Great opportunity wasted from Arsenal.

46' Galatasaray get the second-half underway.

20:45. Teams are out for the second half as Galatasaray make a change. Altintop replaces Yetka.

20:44. In the other Group D game, Ciro Immobile gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 lead against Anderlecht going in to half-time.

20:41. Great half from Arsenal, if the score remains the same, Gooners will travel home a happy bunch. 3-0 up at half-time, goals from Danny Welbeck and Alexis Sanchez. This is what you get from Mesut Ozil when you play him in his favoured position.

40' Ozil picks up the ball in midfield before passing between two Galatasaray defenders to pick out Sanchez. The Chilean then cuts inside and fires beyond Muslera to surely put Arsenal out of sight.

28' Arsenal again on top. Cazorla finds Ozil who plays a neat ball to Welbeck. The forward cuts inside , ready to release his shot when Felipe Melo is their yet again to deny Arsenal.

21' Welbeck gives Arsenal the lead, and it's all down to the Chilean, Sanchez again down the left flank. Cutting inside, Sanchez plays a reverse ball to Welbeck who slots the ball past Muslera.

20' Sanchez with a moment of magic for Arsenal as he glides past Veysel, finding Welbeck only for Felipe Melo to clear.

18' Arsenal started the game off well however, having been on top for the opening 18 minutes, their intensity seems to have dropped.

12' Chamberlain has started well down Arsenal's right flank. The England international crosses the ball to the far post, finding his compatriot, Gibbs who forces a corner off the Galatasaray defender.

9' Alex Telles links up with Goran Pandev but the left-back, currently being deployed further forward tonight, pulls his shot wide of Szczesny's post.

5' Arsenal start the game off brightly, forcing a number of corners. The Galatasaray defence really is all over the place in the opening stage of this match.

1' Arsenal kick off from left to right as the Galatasaray fans are in full voice.

19:43. Teams are now making their way out on to the pitch. We're just minutes away from kick off.

19:35. We're just 10 minutes away from kick-off and it's a huge night for both teams. Arsenal of course lost their opening game whereas the visitors drew 1-1. We'll also be keeping a close eye on Anderlecht vs Borussia Dortmund.

19:15. It's 18 years to the day since Arsene Wenger took over as manager of Arsenal. The Frenchman will be hoping to progress through to the knock-out stages, having lost 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund on matchday 1.

19:02. We're just less than 45 minutes away from kick-off and, it looks as though Arsenal are lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Santi Cazorla will partner Mathieu Flamini whilst Mesut Ozil starts in his preferred position.

18:53. This is how the visitors, Galatasaray start tonight: Muslera-Chedjou, Felipe Melo, Semih Kaya-Veysel, Yekta, Dzemaili, Telles-Sneijder-Pandev, Yılmaz



Subs: Bolat, Çamdal, Balta, Altıntop, Bruma, Adın, Bulut

18:51. This is how the home side, Arsenal, line up: Szczesny, Chambers, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Gibbs, Flamini, Cazorla, Ozil, Alexis, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck



Subs: Ospina, Coquelin, Bellerin, Rosicky, Wilshere, Campbell, Podolski

18:45. As previously mentioned, the previous time plaied Live Arsenal vs Galatasaray met was in the 2000 UEFA Cup Final. The final was unfortunately overshadowed by riots between the two sides, when Galatasaray fans stormed in to an Arsenal fan zone. However, that does not take away the players that were on show that night. The Arsenal team contained the likes of David Seaman, Tony Adams, Ray Parlour, Marc Overmars and Dennis Bergkamp. Whilst Galatasaray had the likes of Claudio Taffarel, Gheorghe Hagi and Hakan Suker.

18:42. Speaking ahead of the game, Arsene Wenger told reporters: "I'm focused on tomorrow's game but of course it's a great honour and privilege to be in charge for such a long time of such a big club [Wenger marks 18 years as manager on Wednesday]. I have no time to look back. I will do it another time – but it's a great privilege. I just want to be [meeting] the expectations of this club and our job is the next game – to win it."



"We had a disappointing result in Dortmund but at the moment I feel the potential is there. We don't lose a lot but we want to find the winning edge together and we have that opportunity tomorrow. In the Champions League you want to win your home games. You need one good result away from home and you need to win your three home games. We have plenty of options. I believe we have a strong squad and we want to use that during the course of the season."

18:39. Possible Arsenal XI: Szczesny; Chambers, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Gibbs; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Flamini; Sánchez, Özil, Cazorla; Welbeck.



Possible Galatasaray XI: Muslera; Versel, Chedjou, Semih, Telles; Dzemaili, Melo, Selcuk; Sneijder; Burak, Pandev.

18:38. Aaron Ramsey suffered a hamstring injury during the North London Derby and will be out for six weeks. Whilst Mikel Arteta, Olivier Giroud, Nacho Monreal, Yaya Sanogo, Theo Walcott and Serge Gnabry will all miss the game through injury.

18:36. An interesting fact; before Schalke 04 won 2-0 at the Emirates during the 2012/13 Champions League Group Stages, Arsenal had gone 45 games unbeaten when facing non-English opponents.

18:35. Arsenal have already beaten Turkish opponents this season. The Gunners beat Besiktas JK 1-0 over two-legs in this season's Champions League play-offs. Chilean signing, Alexis Sanchez scored the only goal of the tie, already repaying back some of that £37million transfer fee.

18:33. Galatasaray have not won in nine visits to English clubs, drawing three and losing six. Their latest defeat came in last season's Champions League last-16, when they went 2-0 down at Stamford Bridge. However, the Super Lig runners-up are in their 13th group stage campaign and their third in succession, having missed out in the five seasons before that.

18:27. Galatasaray coach, Cesare Prandelli spoke to UEFA.com ahead of tonight's match: "We are playing against a quality team with a lot of experience. In our own half we will try to play our own game. They will try to get at us and we must be focused and try to control the play as best we can. We know it will be a difficult game but we are confident. We have to do a lot of running every match. It's European football – we should be running, closing all the gaps."



"Arsenal have big players missing but they have plenty of top-class players and we have to make sure we don't change our philosophy and play our own game. They have shown they can play football no matter who is on the pitch and as a big team we should also ensure we impose ourselves too. We will make sure that whenever we lose possession we win it back very quickly. We must be very brave."

18:22. Tonight's game will take place at the Emirates Stadium, London. Costing £470 million, the modern stadium boasts a capacity of 60,272, having opened in July 2006.

18:17. Tonight's other games: Atletico Madrid - Juventus; Malmo FF - Olympiakos; Basel vs Liverpool; Ludogorets vs Real Madrid; Zenit St. Petersburg - Monaco; Bayer Leverkusen - Benfica and Anderlecht vs Borussia Dortmund.

18:12. Cazorla on this years Champions League: "It was a bad game [against Borussia Dortmund]. Now we are fully aware that we are most obliged to win the next Champions League game because there may be problematic times for us [if we don't]. It's true that Arsenal have a great record when it comes to the group stage. However, all that history doesn't count now."

18:08. Following the 1-1 draw against Tottenham, Arsenal midfielder, Santi Cazorla has heaped praise on deadline day signing, Danny Welbeck. The Spaniard told Arsenal.com: "Danny is a really different player to the ones we've had before at Arsenal. He's a clinical finisher, he's quick and he's always looking for space.



"Olivier Giroud is another kind of striker. He's good at headers because he's tall and strong. Welbeck provides us with something that we didn't have before and we have to make the most of him and take advantage of having him in the team."

18:04. Tonight's referee is Italian Gianluca Rocchi; the 41-year old has been FIFA and UEFA accredited since 2008 and made his debut in the Serie A during the 2004 season.

18:01. Galatasaray on the other hand, are currently fifth in the SuperLig after the opening four games. The Turkish league runners-up won 2-1 against Sivasspor on Friday night having lost their previous game to relegation candidates Balikesirspor. The 19-times champions, have had trouble finding the back of the net this season, with their top scorer, Burak Ylimaz, only finding the net on two occasions in the league this season.

17:56. Arsenal currently sit in fourth in the Premier League, six points behind Manchester City. Last weekend saw Arsenal and Tottenham face each other for bragging rights in the North London Derby however, the match finished in a disappointing 1-1 draw, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scoring the all important equaliser for the Gunners. Things started bright for Arsenal, with a 3-0 win in the FA Community Shield against Manchester City. However, the Gunners have only six points from a possible 12.

17:48. This will be the second time the two teams face each other, the first been in the 2000 UEFA Cup Final, in which the Turkish club won 4-1 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes. Arsenal were again drawn with Borussia Dortmund whilst Anderlecht join them to finish off a tough group.

17:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Galatasaray, in the second matchday of the Champions League Group Stages; with match commentary from myself, Daniel Pinder. Kick-off is at 19:45BST.