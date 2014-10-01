SkyBet Championship Round-Up: 30th September/1st October

On Tuesday evening league leaders Norwich City welcomed unbeaten Charlton Athletic to Carrow Road in the pick of the evening's fixtures. After bossing large periods of the game The Canaries were stunned by a late, long range, deflected effort from Johnnie Jackson, giving The Addicks a priceless one goal away win. This allowed Nottingham Forest and Watford to draw level on points with Norwich, as Forest played out a goalless draw, for the third successive game, at The DW Stadium against Wigan Athletic. Watford, however, took all three points at Vicarage Road against Brentford thanks to a Matej Vydra strike twenty minutes from time, giving Billy McKinlay a 2-1 win on his first game in charge.

Derby County also took advantage of Norwich City's loss to close the gap at the top, with a late 2-0 win at home against ten man Bournemouth. After goalkeeper Lee Camp was dismissed midway through the second-half after a foul on Jamie Ward outside the box, The Rams' Will Hughes and Chris Martin struck in the final ten minutes. Ipswich Town remain in the play-off spots after playing out a one all draw at Hillsborough, the returning loanee Jonny Williams scored in the second-half cancelling out Sheffield Wednesday's Adthe Nuhiu's headed 5th minute opener. Middlesbrough could only manage a home draw with bottom of the table Blackpool and drop to eighth, but remain three points off top spot. Ishmael Miller's equaliser for Blackpool, who are still without a win, gave them only their third point of the season and are already six points from safety.

Elsewhere on Tuesday evening there were valuable wins for Rotherham and Birmingham City. At the New York Stadium The Millers scored two first half goals through Kari Arnason and Norwich loanee Luciano Becchio to defeat Blackburn Rovers 2-0, whilst At The Den, The Blues in their orange away strip impressively swept aside Millwall 3-1 with goals from Clayton Donaldson, David Cotterill and Wes Thomas. This was Birmingham's first away win of the season, leaving The Lions on a five game winless streak. The final game from Tuesday's Championship fixtures saw caretaker managers Danny Gabbidon and Scott Young take Cardiff City east to the Amex Stadium to tackle Brighton & Hove Albion. Cardiff will hope to have resolved Russell Slade's appointment this week but for the meantime they came away with a fortunate point from the south east outfit. Bruno gave the hosts the lead in the 20th minute only for Kenwyne Jones to reply immediately for The Bluebirds and Sami Hypia's Seagulls could not find the winner they possibly warranted.

Wednesday evening's fixtures saw a bottom of the table tussle between two clubs which would have hoped for better thus far this campaign. Bolton Wanderers travelled to managerless Fulham hoping for better fortunes away from home after losing their last four league away fixtures. It was The Cottagers that prevailed though and in the process leapfrog The Trotters to sit two points off safety, with goals from Hugo Rodallega, Fernando Amorebieta, Lasse Vigen Christensen and Tim Hoogland securing a commanding 4-0 win at Craven Cottage. After the previous evening's results Wolverhampton Wanderers found themselves with the opportunity to claim top spot if they could beat Huddersfield Town at Molineux. Although Wolves dominated the possession statistics they ultimately dropped to seventh in the Championship table as The Terriers shocked the home faithful with a 3-1 away win, including goals from Harry Bunn, Sean Scannell, Conor Coady and a consolation from Bakary Sako.

The concluding game from the midweek Championship fixtures saw Darko Milanic take charge of his first game at Elland Road as Leeds United welcomed Reading. The game ended in an uninspiring goalless draw, giving both teams a point to leave them just inside the top half of the Championship table.