As it happened: Basel 1-0 Liverpool Live Score of UCL 2014

22:00. Not good enough from the Reds, quite simply, as they fall to a 1-0 defeat away at Basel when Marco Streller's 52nd minute goal earned them the three points. Not much confidence or momentum in their performance despite an impressive game on Saturday versus Everton, but Rodgers has to be at fault for his team selection tonight. They were easily outplayed by a Swiss side who rarely had to go to full gear, and they had more pace, enthusiasm and hard work that caused all sorts of problems for the Reds though they weren't particularly of much better quality. Anyway, we'll have all the rest of the post-match reaction with you from VAVEL UK. Thank you for joining me Charlie Malam for tonight's game, we hope you enjoyed our match coverage, though the result wasn't the desired one. Good night.

21:58. As Gerrard rightly said, "We were too soft all over the pitch tonight" and they were. A very deflating result and performance as the Reds gear up for a difficult double European header versus Real Madrid, with a number of tricky Premier League ties in between. They face West Brom on Saturday afternoon at 3pm, and they must improve.

21:56. Gerrard and Rodgers both hint that the Reds created some openings, but the captain tells Sky Sports: "We didn't deserve anything from tonight's game. They wanted it more, but they didn't particularly play us off the park. We made it easy for them and it was very disappointing."

21:54. "Needs to do more" was an honest and critical assessment of Balotelli from the Ulsterman tonight, despite insisting he worked hard. A very bad night overall. Sloppy in possession, a lack of invention in the final third and a panicked lack of composure at the back - the Reds are well away from where they were this time last season.

21:52. The Reds were poor in all departments tonight, and Rodgers was keen to note that "a poor defensive corner" decided the game. Though, as bad as his side were, Basel were defensively solid. Serey Die in particular, was the stand-out performer and was my Man of the Match by quite some way. The Reds though, are still stuck in a rut and it's becoming increasingly difficult to find a way out of it.

21:50. Results elsewhere: Arsenal 4-1 Galatasaray, Atletico Madrid 1-0 Juventus, Malmö FF 2-0 Olympiacos, Ludogorets 1-2 Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Benfica, Anderlecht 0-3 Borussia Dortmund. Danny Welbeck with a hat-trick for the Gunners, though Wojciech Szczęsny received a red-card on the hour mark.

21:48. The result means Group B now looks like this:

21:42. Absentees can't return quick enough for the away side and Gerrard and his teammates walk off with their heads bowed, and rightly so. It was a performance that hardly merited more than a win, and the Reds drop down to 3rd with just three points. They face Real Madrid in the next two Champions League and they need Bulgaria's Ludogorets to do them a favour in their double header fixtures versus Basel.

FT: Basel 1-0 Liverpool.

90+3' Liverpool win a throw-in far up the pitch and Sterling picks out Henderson but the ball is poked away as he looks to shoot and though Manquillo picks up the pieces, it's cleared.

90+2' It comes to nothing for the away side, and it's all hit and hope as Gerrard fires a searching ball up towards Balotelli who goes down in a tussle.

90+1' Basel still looking for a second, with Elneny central to it all but the weary-legged midfielder gives it away to Gerrard, who then gives it away himself with a poor pass. Balotelli wins a costless-kick on the half-way line, as Sousa switches Hamoudi for Zuffi in his final change and the midfielder is keen to trudge off as slowly as possible.

89' Almost over at St Jakob-Park, with the English graveryard continuing to take more names, with Liverpool the latest to fail to get a result here. This will be Basel's first ever win over the Merseyside club should they maintain the result through stoppage time. Three minutes added on.

88' The home crowd plenty loud enough, though they saw a late equaliser here on Saturday. The ball is in the net for the away side when Gerrard picks out Balotelli who pokes past Vaclik but he's offside. Two offside goals tonight for Rodgers' men.

87' Elneny's pressure gives Basel possession and Lovren brings down Streller in the box, albeit rather easily, and rightly no penalty is given.

86' Lambert brings down a long ball and tries to lay it off for Balotelli but it's understrength and the Italian can't get a shot away as the ball gets caught underneath his feet.

85' Frei is down with an injury and after receiving some treatment, play resumes. Gerrard places the ball on the spot and eyes up the Basel goal, with Balotelli walking away from the set-piece. The captain has a few words with Henderson, before curling an effort over the wall and towards the corner but the shot falls into the hands of Vaclik. Could that be their last chance of the night?

84' Balotelli wins a costless-kick, despite Frei seemingly having won the ball. Huge chance for Rodgers' side to grab something from this, and Gerrard has the ball in his grasp.

83' Time dying out for away side, but it's looking like somewhat of a lost cause. It's been a night to forget for a flat and under-speed away side.

82' The Reds trying to build some pressure, and Gerrard fires a ball into the corner of the box where Balotelli and Manquillo lie. The Spaniard running in looks to have a clear path towards goal, but the Italian opts to head it into the box instead and is flagged offside to the captain's disgust.

81' Mignolet's goalkick is picked up by Die, who sprints forward with intent but can only shoot wide. He's been fantastic tonight, and Marković is replaced by Lambert and Embolo switched for Calla as Basel look to preserve the win and the hosts try to change the scoreline.

80' Elneny and Streller combine before the former shoots, but he can only guide his shot wide of the target.

79' Bad news from Bulgaria, as Benzema fires Madrid 2-1 in front against Ludogorets. The group will be wide open if the score stays like this in Switzerland.

78' Elneny and Skrtel collide in the air, with the Basel man's head clashing with the Slovakian as they challenge for an aerial duel, but it's a costless-kick for the home team. Xhaka takes but Skrtel heads away, and when it falls to Elneny, he can only thrash a shot over.

77' Lallana has made quite the difference here, which prompts the question, why didn't he start? Or at least get brought on earlier? Instead, it looks as though Rodgers may rue that decision with the clock ticking down.

76' Plenty of booing from the home supporters, with Embolo on the floor, and the visitors still look to burst forward with Marković finding the ball in front of him and he runs on to it to shoot, but can only fire wide.

75' Lallana, Balotelli and Sterling interchange excellently before the playmaker finds the 19-year-old in the box but just as he looks to shoot, the ball flicks up off his toe and falls to Vaclik. Should have been an equaliser.

73' Lallana finds Henderson insdie despite the pass being behind him and he feeds Marković who sprints into the box but his cross is well dealt with by Schär. Very little in the final third all night for Rodgers' men and they look like the next victims of Basel's record against English teams here.

72' Sterling, looking exhausted, is forced out of play on the left flank and it's just not been his night tonight. He's been the best player in the season so far but has looked a world away from his normal self in Switzerland, struggling to find his first touch, his lightning pace or any of the qualities that make him such a threat usually. Rodgers will be welcoming the international break for the 19-year-old's fitness.

70' Balotelli next into the book, as he is cautioned for his off the ball antics. He looks to have had words with Xhaka and comes into contact with the player's face, though not maliciously and is understandably booked. That's the third yellow card for the Reds tonight.

69' Meanwhile, Coutinho makes way for Lallana as Rodgers looks to change the game.

69' Marković bursts forward and it's all looking very good, until his pass is poor. The Reds retrieve possession and Sterling finds himself in a promising position in the box but he can only win a corner, which comes to nothing following an offside.

69' Balotelli's heels are clipped as he looks to fire a long range shot, but nothing is given despite Elneny's foul. The striker has been very, very disappointing tonight.

68' Xhaka delivers it in but Mignolet is authorative and is the first to the cross and collects.

67' Fantastic work from Die, who takes it away from Sterling and springs a counter before winning a costless-kick from Enrique who clumsily leaves his arm in on the midfielder.

66' Embolo almost finds himself through on goal after beating Skrtel almost effortlessly, but Gerrard is there to hoist clear. Streller puts the ball in the goal again a few minutes later, but he's offside.

65' The away side almost invent something from nothing, when Henderson's 70-yard pass picks out Sterling in the box but he can't bring it under his control before a defender nicks it away.

64' Coutinho is dispossessed after what looked like a promising Reds attack, but with Gonzalez pushing forward, Frei puts the ball out of play with Embolo on the floor after Enrique's knee into his back.

63' Poor pass from Die and Balotelli picks it up and drives forward, but after picking his head up he opts to shoot from 35-yards rather than pick out Marković and it's the wrong decision, frustratingly. The shot flies high and wide and the Reds are still searching.

62' Gerrard gets his head to the corner, but can only steer it wide. The Reds were unlucky from that set-piece, but it was brilliant defending from Suchy to get back and block the second shot from Marković.

61' It's the Italian who hits it and after delivering it over the ball with pace and power, Vaclik palms away and it falls to Marković who shoots first time but his shot is well blocked and it's a corner.

60' Booking for Suchy, who fouls Marković with a late tackle from behind. Costless-kick from range, and Balotelli looks like hitting this from long-range.

59' Sterling is the first to a poor pass and he bursts down the flank before trying to find Balotelli with a through ball but it's underhit and is easily intercepted.

58' No real inspiration from the away side, and they just don't look like getting back into this game at the moment. They need an injection of enthusiasm and excitement, but who can it come from?

56' Fantastic flicks between Coutinho and Marković as they make their way into the Basel area, but they just can't get a shot away at goal. After a number of failed clearances and blocks, the attack comes to nothing and with the hour mark fast approaching - Rodgers needs to do something and fast. The goal meant Liverpool have have now kept just 2 clean sheets in their last 18 games (in all competitions).

56' Replays of that goal show that Skrtel's header took a deflection off of the back of Lovren before falling towards goal.

55' Xhaka delivers but Henderson heads away inside the box. Die picks up the pieces, but his ball can't quite be controlled. Still, Elneny ensures it's only a throw-in that Liverpool get.

54' Gerrard goes into the book after hauling down Hamoudi, who beats him for pace. Costless-kick for the hosts.

53' Huge blow for the away side, but they look to react immediately. Marković tries an ambitious overhead kick inside the area after the ball falls to him, but the keeper saves the half-hearted effort pretty easily.

52' Yet another set-piece goal conceded for the Reds, and it's Streller who scores. After an outswinging cross, Skrtel accidentally flicks towards his own goal and when Mignolet gets to it, he can only put it into the path of Streller who slams home to open the scoring.

52' GOAL! Basel 1-0.

51' Hamoudi bursts into the box, and fires towards the far post but Mignolet palms away and Lovren clears the rebound. Another corner for the home side.

50' Gerrard pressing up the pitch, looking visibly frustrated from his side's lack of bite (no pun intended) up front. Real lack of movement and pace.

49' Not a huge change so far, as Basel continue to edge the game. Gonzalez goes down inside the area, looking to draw a foul from Sterling inside the area but the referee gives nothing. Not too much in it, but Sterling perhaps got away with one there.

48' Worrying for the Reds, as Sterling lies on the floor after Schär elbows him in the stomach accidentally. The 19-year-old had a good opportunity to get into his stride on the counter from that corner, but Die did brilliantly to track back and kill the counter.

48' Sterling's ball wide in search of Balotelli isn't anticipated by the Italian, who stands still and looks perplexed. He's not really made his mark yet with just six passes all game. Up the other end, Henderson is forced to clear after uncertain defending in the box and after the first ball is poor, Embolo finds Xhaka for a second cross which is again headed out.

47' Liverpool have scored in every away game in the last 11 months and the home side haven't failed to score against English opposition on home soil ever. Let's hope for some goals in this second-half.

46' Liverpool get us back underway, this time they're the ones kicking from left-to-right. Basel will have that fierce vocal backing roaring them on from behind Mignolet's goal this half, could that make any impact?

20:47. We'll be back in action momentarily. Will there be any changes as the Reds look to take advantage of Madrid currently drawing at Ludogorets?

20:45. Flat first-half, and there's been plenty of potential avenues for Basel to open the scoring. They've had a number of moments, but have failed to exploit them. The visitors need to improve in all areas. They've lacked effervescence and buzz, and they have all season. There's a lack of intensity and pace to their game, and they've given the ball away very cheaply. More needed at Jakob-Park.

20:43. HT stats: FC Basel 0-0 Liverpool - Possession: 55%-45%. Shots: 6-5. Shots on target: 3-2. Corners: 6-2. Chances created: 5-2. Fouls: 6-3. Clearances: 8-18. Not the most lively game European game we've ever seen.

20:39. Scores elsewhere - Arsenal 3-0 Galatasaray, Atletico Madrid 0-0 Juventus, Malmö FF 1-0 Olympiacos, Ludogorets 1-1 Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Benfica, Anderlecht 0-1 Borussia Dortmund. Earlier today, Zenit St Petersburg and Monaco also contested a 0-0 draw.

20:36. So, a rather uneventful first-half for the away side. Rodgers' men have yet to get going, with Coutinho trying to manufacture something out of nothing but Sterling and Marković haven't really had too much of the ball at their feet going forward and Balotelli has failed to impress. Defensively, it's more a sigh of a relief than anything else. They've given Basel the opportunities to create chances but unlike other games, have defended the hosts' set-pieces relatively well. Going forward however, they have been very poor and a tactical change is probably going to be needed if they are to take a result from tonight's game.

20:34. HT: Basel 0-0 Liverpool.

45+2' Frei finds Gonzalez, but this time he can't beat Enrique who outmuscles him and wins a goal-kick. That'll be that for the first 45.

45+1' Two minute of added time, and Basel still looking to force the issue - winning another corner out of Enrique, but Xhaka's dangerously quick cross is flicked away by Henderson at the near post.

45' Embolo forces a corner after working his way towards the near post and firing an effort from a difficult angle, and Xhaka takes it again but after the referee gives Lovren a few instructions after man-handling Streller at the near post, the corner is cleared by Gerrard.

44' Coutinho walks over to the corner and his inswinging effort meets Lovren who rises above his marker and heads into the ground. The shot loops up but Vaclik catches, though it looked like it was rising over the bar.

43' Coutinho's tenacious pressing forces a throw-in after panicking Vaclik and from that Balotelli does very well to torment Schär in a one-on-one, beating the defender before being brought down near the corner flag. Late chance for Liverpool to go into the interval with a lead.

42' The Reds really struggling in the final third, though Marković works hard to win the ball back. Henderson collects and fires a terrific pass to Sterling on the opposite flank. Gonzalez misjudges the flight and the youngster is able to work himself some space, before cutting onto his right foot and shooting towards goal but the shot is far too central and it doesn't really test Vaclik.

41' Coutinho whips it in and it's Lovren who wins the header, but the ball flies up and over the crossbar.

40' Gerrard finds Sterling on the left, who plays it inside to Enrique. He bursts to the by-line and looks for Henderson at the far post, but Suchy clears for a corner.

39' Sterling is easily brushed off the ball, uncharacteristically, after Coutinho switches the play to find him. The 19-year-old isn't finding much joy down that side, could Rodgers bring him more central in an attempt to get him involved or would that mean sacrificing Coutinho, who has looked the most creative player in a yellow shirt tonight?

38' More threat from Gonzalez, who is picked out inside the area. His first-control is poor but as it loops down for him to shoot, he's adjudged offside.

37' Manquillo, this time, finds himself in space down the right-flank but when he tries to beat Schär, the defender easily takes the ball away from him.

36' Frei tries to pick Gonzalez out down the right, and they're enjoying plenty of space and time down that side. It doesn't quite come off but Enrique isn't having a great time at left-back.

35' Die bursts forward and shoots. Mignolet palms away but after it deflects off of Lovren it falls straight back to the midfielder and he drives through a few yellow shirts before forcing Mignolet into a second save, but the Belgian does well to steer it away.

34' Still 0-0. Sterling hobbles around briefly, after Embolo and the 19-year-old accidentally clash, but the promising youngster has yet to really impact the game yet.

32' Beautiful first-time cross-field pass from Coutinho into Sterling, but he's well held up. The Reds just trying to influence the game in the final third a little bit now, with Serbian Marković popping up in various positions. They enjoy a lengthy spell of possession, and Coutinho's ball to Manquillo on the wings is a good one but the cross is poor and Vaclik collects.

31' A cross is hacked away from a Basel defender and falls to Henderson who tries to find the far corner but Marković blocks his own teammates shot and he's offside so the attack comes to an end. They've had too many needless offsides so far.

30' Still goalless after half-an-hour and not too much to talk about other than than the recent altercation between the fans and for now, an unknown away player. In the other game, Real Madrid equalise through a Ronaldo penalty. 1-1.

29' Chances for both sides here as Balotelli selflishly loses possession and Basel flash a shot across goal from the resulting attack. Not long later, Marković finds space and tries to knit a move together in the hosts' box but the pass is poor and they can't fashion anything.

27' The fourth official certainly wasn't impressed, and the home crowd have certainly been frustrated by Balotelli who has won a number of costless-kicks. An announcement has warned the fans of the consequences of throwing things onto the pitch.

26' Coutinho takes this one instead of Gerrard and the Brazilian's ball in is much improved but after the ball falls invitingly to Manquillo who skies his shot over the bar. Meanwhile, a stoppage in play after it is revealed a lighter has been thrown onto the pitch. This crowd has had to be shut out because of it's poor behaviour before, and so it could be purposeful. More with you as we hear it.

25' Balotelli wins a costless-kick after finding himself in the wards with Suchy, it's perhaps a harsh decision, and Manquillo feeds Balotelli down the flank. He wins another costless-kick after Die brings him down.

24' Enrique is again beaten, and he's struggling here. He does well to hold up Gonzalez to prevent a cross, but moments before Embolo does brilliantly to flick it beyond the Spaniard into space on the flank but the chance is wasted.

23' Henderson clips Embolo but the striker does well to stay up and he finds Hamoudi on the right, he cuts inside to Elneny who tries to curl a shot towards Mignolet's far post but the Belgian gets up well to it.

22' Liverpool still struggling to assert themselves, despite improving in the last few minutes. Basel certainly looking likely to open the scoring here at St Jakob-Park with the visitors' defence looking incredibly susceptible, particularly on the left.

21' Gerrard whips it in to towards the penalty spot, but it sails right into Vaclik's grasp. Poor from the captain.

21' Liverpool probing, but Die gives away a costless-kick after diving in at Coutinho with two feet. Gerrard will get a second attempt to fashion a chance, from the left side this time.

20' Embolo again causing problems, until the Reds do well to hold him up inside the box. The midfield two are being completely overrun here with Henderson and Gerrard struggling to plug the holes.

19' More mistakes from Enrique, who is easily beaten by Embolo to a pass. Fortunatenly for him, Basel simply can't work it into the box.

18' Balotelli is caught by Schär after beating him, but not being able to reach the ball before it goes over the line. The costless-kick is from Gerrard but the ball in is poor and doesn't even beat the first man.

17' Gonzalez whips a dangerous ball in and Coutinho is beaten by Die to loose ball after a clearance, but a long ball into Hamoudi's path from Suchy is poor and the hosts can't take advantage of the visitors' defensive instability. Not yet, at least.

16' Embolo catches out Enrique, flicking a ball over to the left into Gonzalez who strives into the box but his poor first-touch lets the left-back off the hook and the ball drifts out of play.

15' Coutinho is brought down by a poor challenge and Rodgers' side are given the advantage. Sterling bursts towards the box, before checking inside and being brought down by a defender. Certain foul, but nothing is given by Jonas Eriksson.

14' Enrique with the mistake now, pushing a simple pass out of play. It's not been the greatest of starts for the English side. Though Balotelli does well to keep it in play and win a throw, it's wasted and the home side almost immediately regain possession.

13' It's a deep one, but Mignolet rises to claim. Meanwhile, Gonzalez is given a stern telling off from the referee after he pulls the Belgian's shirt as he goes to kick it out.

13' Both sides struggling to impose their game on the game, but Gerrard almost makes a catastrophic error. After Mignolet's poor pass, the midfielder is caught in possession and Streller takes a shot on goal but it is blocked and deflects out for another corner.

12' Enrique clears and the Reds look to counter, as Balotelli feeds Manquillo down the right but the defender is rightly ruled offside. Poor decision-making from the Spaniard.

11' Cristiano Ronaldo penalty is saved in Bulgaria now. Ludogorets couldn't nick a result at home to the European champions, could they?

10' Centre-back Xhaka delivers but Gerrard rises to clear and Balotelli flicks it up to Coutinho, but he is brought down and the Reds lose possession.

9' Gonzalez almost cuts through the entire defence with lightning pace. With his first touch, he beats a few men in the box until Skrtel clears. Basel corner.

8' Corner from the visitors is flicked on at the near post by Marković, but it comes to nothing. Sterling is booked for bringing down Hamoudi on the counter.

7' Ludogorets are 1-0 up in the other game as the hosts' open the scoring through Marcelinho against Real Madrid. What a start for the Bulgarians.

6' Schär sends a long ball into the path of Embolo, who sprints down the left and beats Enrique to win a corner. Xhaka takes, but his outswinging effort flies over to Balotelli at the far post and he pushes forward before trying to cut inside to Coutinho but the pass is cut out by Embolo. Poor passing from both sides so far.

5' Early change for the home side as Safari goes off with an injury after pulling up. The right-back is replaced by Gonzalez, an attacker who scored at the Bernabeu in the first game.

4' Basel looking to slowly build up an attack here, but the Reds are soaking up the pressure well. The Reds look to break after a loose pass, but Henderson's through ball to Sterling is overhit and Vaclik collects.

3' Almost for the Reds, as Balotelli holds up a ball and finds Marković on the flank in acres of space and he fires in to Sterling whohits the post and scores at the second attempt, but he was offside when the cross was delivered.

3' Coutinho gives away possession cheaply and Sousa's side look to break forward until Hamoudi's overhit pass runs straight through to Mignolet in goal. A fervent atmosphere in the stadium here.

2' Quick start from the home side, as Hamoudi wins a corner after Marković deflects a cross. Xhaka comes over to whip it in, but it's headed emphatically clear by Gerrard.

1' Game on! We're off in Switzerland as Basel get us started, in their yellow kit, kicking from right-to-left. Can the Reds start the month of October with a win?

19:44. The teams are out of the tunnel. Stay with us for LIVE match commentary of Basel vs Liverpool.

19:43. Former Red Philipp Degen lookes on from the sidelines tonight with an injury. The right-back made just seven starts at Anfield due to injury worries and he's made just 41 appearances at Basel despite joining in 2011.

19:41. We're moments away from kick-off now. The Champions League anthem is playing loud in St Jakob-Park and the travelling Kop are in good voice. No side in the Champions League this season has created more chances per game than Liverpool (19) and we're merely one game in. Can the Reds take advantage of the chances they create to win tonight? Give us your full-time score predictions in the comments section below.

19:39. More words from Rodgers, who when questioned about his side's recent form replied: "We haven't been as good as expected [this season]. We have integrated new players who are adapting to a new team, a new country and new football. We have an idea of where we are going." The Reds of course, have started off their Premier League campaign poorly and they sit in the bottom-half after six games - with three losses, a draw and two wins.

19:36. Tonight's two teams conceded a match-changing 90th minute stoppage time goal at the weekend, but it was the first time under Rodgers Liverpool have suffered a change in result after a goal so late on. Can they improve upon that tonight? They've won just two of the last six, whilst Basel have won three, lost two and drawn one.

19:33. Speaking of his recent form, Lallana said: “I feel more or less there now. I needed a few games to get going. I knew it was going to be tough but I am just delighted to be back playing for such a fantastic club. I’ve got a lot of minutes under my belt in the last two to three weeks and I’m relishing the opportunity to play more games. Being involved in a competition like this is what I dreamt about as a kid.”

19:29. The 26-year-old continued: “It’s a huge honour for myself and the club to be playing in this competition,” he said. “It’s where this team belongs. “Everyone was saying to me about the European nights and especially playing for Liverpool and what it means to the club, and the history the club has got in this competition.

19:26. Tonight is a grand occasion for Liverpool fans, but also for Adam Lallana, who spoke of his excitement ahead of his first European away trip. The midfielder starts on the bench tonight, but should feature after his impressive cameos against Middlesbrough and Everton last week. “It was great to get off the mark with three points in our first game and two wins from two will be the target. That would be a fantastic start for us. It’s going to be a tough game coming away from home but I think we got valuable experience from the first game and showed great character.If we can show that again we’ve got a great chance of getting a good result.”

19:23. Rodgers has clearly done his research on the Swiss side, saying: "Basel play some very good football and they have some technically gifted players. They play 3-5-1-1 or 4-2-3-1, so they're very technically gifted. They have quick players and they have their captain, Marco Streller, who is someone that scores goals regularly. So I think we've seen enough of them," he continued. "I've seen them enough - I went to look them live in Schalke last year. They were unfortunate not to come through the group stages last season, so we expect a tough game."

19:20. The Ulsterman continued: "They are the top team in Switzerland and I think it's going to be a tough game. We're really relishing and looking forward to it. In the Real Madrid game [a 5-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu] Basel should have scored more than one goal. They were good in attack and they scored a good goal in the game."

Basel - Liverpool Live

19:17. Rodgers has also spoken about tonight's opposition, and insisted tonight's game will be no walk over. "We've waited so many years for games such as these," Rodgers told Liverpoolfc.com. "So now that we're here, we want to go out and express ourselves and look to go and get the three points. It will be a tough game for us. They're regular performers in the Champions League, so they know the level, they know the experiences and we've seen that they are a very good side."

19:14. "I've spoken to Steven about that night and I know he had an experience that really helped him in his career going forward," said Brendan Rodgers, speaking ahead of the meeting between Liverpool and Basel this evening." He got brought off at half-time. He obviously had a fantastic relationship with Gerard Houllier. He was a young player who learned from very early on that you need to perform and prepare."

19:11. Tonight is a big game for Steven Gerrard on a number of levels. The captain shushed his critics on Saturday by scoring his 10th derby goal with a fantastic costless-kick, but tonight he returns to the scene of bad personal memories. It was one of toughest nights in Gerrard's early Anfield career, as a 22-year-old Gerrard was withdrawn at half-time after a disastrous 45 minutes for the midfielder. The Liverpool man himself cites it as one of the worst games of his career, but Rodgers insists the skipper has learnt his lesson from that night.

Basel - Liverpool Live Inline Costless

19:08. Liverpool’s last visit to Switzerland saw them win 5-3 versus the Young Boys in the Europa League two seasons ago. The Reds have found the net in all 10 previous meetings with Swiss teams, scoring 28 times.

19:06. Tonight's visitors have kept just two clean sheets in their last 17 matches in all competitions and Brendan Rodgers have gone with the centre-back partnership of Martin Skrtel and Dejan Lovren, who both put in solid performances against Everton on Saturday afternoon but conceded to a last-minute stunner from Phil Jagielka.

19:03. Embolo makes just his 10th appearance for Basel tonight, having scored twice in nine previous games. He has played in the Europa League, but this is his first Champions League game. He's 8/1 to score first with Sky Bet.

Basel - Liverpool Live Inline

19:00. Basel have lost just one of their eight Champions League games against English opposition, that came against Manchester United in 2002-03 when Sir Alex Ferguson's side won 3-1 at St Jakob-Park. Since then, Basel have beaten Chelsea home and away, won 2-1 at home to United and drawn 3-3 despite

18:57. For Basel, 17-year-old Breel Embolo starts up front. Sousa has also made two other changes to his starting line-up after their draw at the weekend, with Fabian Frei and Ahmed Hamoudi starting tonight.

18:54. Jose Enrique returns to the starting side for the first time since Crystal Palace at home almost a year ago, replacing Alberto Moreno. Meanwhile, Martin Skrtel makes his 250th appearance for the club whilst Adam Lallana is dropped to the bench in favour of Philippe Coutinho and Lazar Marković remains in the starting line-up despite a poor run of form having returned from a European suspension that he obtained whilst playing for Benfica in the Europa League last year. Liverpool line-up in a 4-2-3-1 tonight.

18:51. Basel Bench: Vailati, Zuffi, Delgado, Kakitani, Calla, Gashi, Gonzalez.

18:49. Liverpool Bench: Jones, Touré, Moreno, Lucas, Lallana, Lambert, Borini.

18:47. Basel XI: Vaclik, Schär, Suchy, Safari, Serey Die, Frei, Hamoudi, Elneny, Xhaka, Streller, Embolo.

18:45. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Manquillo, Lovren, Skrtel, Enrique, Gerrard, Henderson, Coutinho, Sterling, Marković, Balotelli.

18:43. We're just an hour away from Liverpool v Basel Live kick-off now, and we'll have tonight's match line-ups with you in a few moments.

18:39. Tonight's referee is Jonas Eriksson, from Sweden. The 40-year-old became a professional referee back in 1994 and has been an Allsvenskan referee since 2000. So far, Eriksson has refereed 263 matches in Allsvenskan, 47 matches inSuperettan and 112 international matches as of 2014. Notable matches include the 2013 UEFA Super Cup between Chelsea and Bayern Munich, which the Germans won 5–4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw and United States' 2-1 win over Ghana in the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup over the summer. In the Champions League, Eriksson is the referee involved in last season's controversial Manchester City - Barcelona clash at the Etihad, which the Spaniards won 2-0 after Martin Demichelis' sending off and giving a disputable penalty for Barca. Hopefully there'll be no repeat of controversial decisions in tonight's game.

18:36. In the other group meeting in 2002-03, the two clubs contested a 1-1 draw at Anfield when Milan Baroš' 34th minute strike was cancelled out by Julio Hernán Rossi's 43rd minute equaliser, meaning neither Liverpool or Basel have beaten each other.

18:33. Tonight's two teams were previously paired in Group B back in 2002-03, when Gerard Houllier's men took the trip to Basel knowing only a win would see them through having suffered back-to-back defeats to Rafael Benitez' Valencia. It didn't start off well, as Julio Hernán Rossi handed the hosts the lead within two minutes and before the half-hour, Basel romped to a 3-0 lead thanks to Christian Eduardo Giménez and Timothée Atouba and all hope seemed lost. Shortly after the hour mark, Danny Murphy and Vladimír Šmicer hit a quick-fire double to restore some faith and in the 83rd minute Michael Owen ensured it would be a tense final few minutes hitting home rebound from a penalty making the scoreline at 3-3. Unfortunately, Houllier's side had to settle for only a point and went out in 3rd place with eight points as Basel progressed on nine.

18:30. St Jakob-Park will play host to tonight's match, a ground that Basel have played their games at since 2001. The 38,512 seater stadium hosted games for Euro 2008 and it is officially the largest footballing venue in Switzerland. "Joggeli" as it is nicknamed by the locals, is not exactly new ground to the Reds - who visited it shortly after it's opening back in 2001.

18:26. Earlier today, Liverpool U19s lost 3-2 to Basel U19s in the UEFA Youth League, where the youth sides play mirrored fixtures to the first team. Having beaten Ludogorets 4-0 at home, Itten turned in from Cani's corner in the 10th minute to give the home side the lead. However, two Jerome Sinclair goals in five minutes meant the young Reds came from behind to gain the lead. But with just a few minutes of stoppage time remaining - Ajeti headed home from Fischer's costless-kick to equalise and then Itten netted his second of the game with a late finish across Ryan Fulton to steal the three points. The result meant the table now looks like this:

18:23. The 44-year-old Portuguese manager has only been with the club since the 18th of June 2014, having left his position as national manager of Israel three weeks earlier. Still, though his side sit just a single point off 1st placed FC Zürich, Sousa has come under fire after Basel conceded a 92nd minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to FC Thun on Saturday and the local fans aren't particularly pleased with his constant experimentation of the side, launching an petition demanding his sacking as a result. "I have my ideas of football and I’m working to develop these characteristics of my players." he defied, but he could be in for trouble if his squad don't achieve the desired result tonight.

18:20. Sousa remained very confident that his side can trouble the Reds tonight, despite their previous result. “If we can achieve more or less the same numbers as we produced in the Bernabeu, 50% possession and 16 shots, and it is not easy to achieve those numbers there, then it will give us a great chance to win this game,” he added. “But we will have to be at our very best to beat a team with Liverpool’s history and their matchwinners."

18:17. "As a coach all the games are a real test. It is a fantastic moment for us, myself and the players and our club to enjoy but also to compete as we are looking to get results. It's a pleasure to face Brendan Rodgers" said the ex-QPR, Leicester and Swansea City boss. "He is a great coach and a great person. He tries to make his team play good football, like I do. It is a pleasure to compete against a great coach and a great man, especially at this level together. He deserves all the credit he has got.He is someone very special to me in football. We both look to win, not to draw. I know it will be difficult to compete against a team with a manager like Rodgers. But, we’re prepared to play against a historic club with important players. It needs to be a perfect game for us but we have a lot of belief." Interestingly, Sousa is the man Rodgers succeeded as Swansea City AFC manager back in 2010.

18:13. Meanwhile, Basel manager has insisted his side need to be "perfect" to achieve a result in tonight's game. He spoke very highly both of Liverpool and Brendan Rodgers as he spoke to the press on Tuesday, whilst talking of his glee to be managing in the competition. "We could create a story tomorrow which will be remembered in the future," said Paulo Sousa, whose side have won seven of their first 10 Swiss Super League matches.

18:11. That injury has obviously sparked some debate, after Sakho was left out of the 18-man squad for the Merseyside Derby last Saturday. The game ended 1-1, but the defender was not there to witness it in the flash - storming home after finding out his fate. He did later apologise, but it perhaps suggested that the centre-back may find himself in a similar situation to Daniel Agger - who struggled to impose himself into Rodgers' squad and forced a move away as a result. The Liverpool boss spoke about the situation in his his post-Everton match conference, and he said: “It [the walk-out] is not something we expect from our players. We have spoken, he knows the situation and he has apologised. We move on.”

18:09. Another talking point is the situation of Mamadou Sakho. Rodgers said of the French centre-back that: "It's pretty much the same as we were at the weekend, apart from Mamadou Sakho is not here – he has a slight strain which may have him out for a few weeks. His injury came in a training session. It's unfortunate – he just felt a pain in his thigh. He went and had a scan on it which showed he's got a slight tear, which will be probably two to three weeks."

18:06. He is not the only absentee for the Reds. Rodgers is still without both Emre Can (ankle) and Jon Flanagan (knee) who have spent considerable time on the sidelines whilst Joe Allen (knee) and Glen Johnson (hip) are also doubtful.

18:03. When asked if he expected England to overlook an unfit Sturridge for the upcoming international fixtures in just over a week's time, the Liverpool manager said: “It’s something we have already stressed. We will see. My focus is on protecting the Liverpool players and at this moment in time my focus is on getting him fit for Liverpool.”

18:00. The Ulsterman continued: "We are hoping he can develop over the next 24 hours and train with the team on Thursday and be available for some involvement and be in the squad on Saturday. But if you are talking about players’ availability [for England], then they need to be fit to play and Daniel will not be fit to play.”

17:58. Sturridge will miss tonight's tie with the thigh injury he suffered while training with England last month. It is the sixth game the 25-year-old has missed for his club with the problem and the club are still understandably angered with the England's treatment of the forward. Brendan Rodgers said in a recent press conference: “Daniel won’t be fit. Whether he is available for the weekend [West Brom at home] or not, he won’t be fit."

17:56. Liverpool will be looking to build upon their perhaps below-par start, but Brendan Rodgers will again be without Daniel Sturridge for tonight's game.

17:54. After those results, the table stands like this going into tonight's game:

17:52. Tonight's hosts meanwhile, took on reigning champions Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and suffered a 5-1 thrashing. After a Marek Suchy own goal had put Real ahead, Gareth Bale's adept lob over the keeper allowed him to double after it looped up and over to him for a simple tap-in. Bale then set up Cristiano Ronaldo for an easy finish before James Rodriguez hit a fourth and Karim Benzema swept in a late fifth. Derlis Gonzalez scored for Basel in the 38th minute to make it 4-1, but it was too little, too late.

17:50. Liverpool opened their European account with a narrow 2-1 win at home to Ludogorets after Steven Gerrard's last-gasp penalty saved Simon Mignolet's blushes after poor defending allowed the Bulgarians to snatch a stoppage-time equaliser, but up the other end - Ludogorets' keeper was guilty of a mistake himself, bringing Javier Manquillo down inside the area and giving away the winning penalty. Here are the highlights:

17:48. Both of tonight's sides started their European campaigns a fortnight ago, with the Reds returning to the competition for the first time in five years and tonight's game represents their first away tie in the Champions League since an early David N'Gog saw they win 1-0 away at Hungarian side Debreceni VSC back on the 24th of November 2009.

17:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of Basel - Liverpool Live Inline and Score. We'll have live match commentary for you with myself Charlie Malam, but until kick-off, which is set for 19:00GMT, we'll have plenty of build-up and match preview.

Basel - Liverpool Live