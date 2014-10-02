VAVEL ratings of the seventh matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|Sunderland (3)
|Stoke City (1)
|
|
|
|Mannone
|8
|Begovic
|6
|Jones
|6
|Bardsley
|5
|Vergini
|6
|Shawcross
|6
|O'Shea
|6
|Wilson
|4
|van Aanholt
|5
|Muniesa
|5
|Cattermole
|5
|N'Zonzi
|6
|Larsson (71')
|6
|Whelan (70')
|5
|Gómez (71')
|6
|Arnautovic
|4
|Buckley (59')
|7
|Adam
|8
|Wickham
|8
|Moses (17')
|7
|Fletcher
|9
|Crouch (77')
|6
|Substitutes
|Johnson (59')
|6
|Assaidi (17')
|5
|Rodwell (71')
|5
|Bojan (70')
|5
|Bridcutt (71')
|5
|Walters (77')
|5
|Liverpool (2)
|WBA (1)
|Mignolet
|6
|Foster
|7
|(64') Manquillo
|5
|Gamboa
|6
|Skrtel
|6
|Dawson
|4
|Lovren
|6
|Lescott
|5
|Moreno
|7
|Pocognoli
|5
|Gerrard
|6
|Gardner
|5
|Henderson
|8
|(81') Morrison
|4
|Lallana
|9
|(71') Dorrans
|6
|(75') Coutinho
|5
|Sessegnon
|5
|Sterling
|7
|(87') Brunt
|4
|(64') Lambert
|6
|Berahino
|7
|Substitutes
|(64') Balotelli
|6
|(71') Mulumbu
|6
|(64') Johnson
|5
|(81') Blanco
|-
|(75') Leiva
|6
|(87') Samaras
|-
|Leicester (2)
|Burnley (2)
|
|
|Schmeichel
|5
|Heaton
|4
|De Laet
|5
|Trippier (86')
|4
|Konchesky
|5
|Shackell
|5
|Drinkwater
|5
|Duff
|5
|Morgan
|6
|Mee
|7
|Hammond (78')
|6
|Kightly (78')
|7
|Vardy
|7
|Arfield
|6
|Schlupp
|6
|Boyd (67')
|5
|Moore
|6
|Ward
|4
|Ulloa (63')
|4
|Barnes
|6
|Mahrez (72')
|7
|Jutkiewicz
|6
|Substitutes
|Nugent (63')
|5
|Sordell (67')
|6
|Knockaert (72')
|5
|Wallace (78')
|7
|James (78')
|5
|Keane (86')
|-
|Hull City (2)
|Crystal Palace (0)
|Harper
|7
|Speroni
|5
|Robertson (80')
|8
|Kelly
|6
|Davies
|6
|Delaney
|4
|Dawson
|6
|Dann (11')
|5
|Chester
|6
|Ward
|6
|Huddlestone
|6
|Jedinak
|7
|Livermore
|7
|Ledley
|4
|Diamé
|8
|Bolasie
|5
|El Mohamady (92')
|8
|Puncheon
|6
|A. Hernández (76')
|5
|McArthur (70')
|5
|Jelavic
|8
|Campbell (63')
|4
|Substitutes
|Gastón Ramírez (76')
|5
|Mariappa (11')
|6
|Rosenior (80')
|-
|Chamakh (63')
|4
|Bruce (92')
|-
|Gayle (70')
|4
|Swansea City 2
|Newcastle United 2
|Fabianski
|6
|Krul
|6
|Richards
|5
|Janmaat
|5
|Fede Fernández
|6
|Coloccini
|6
|Williams
|5
|Williamson
|5
|Taylor
|6
|Durmmett
|5
|Ki
|6
|Colback (69')
|4
|Shelvey
|5
|Tioté
|6
|Sigurdsson (86')
|7
|Sissoko
|5
|Dyer (86')
|6
|Obertan
|4
|Routledge
|7
|Cissé (85')
|9
|Bony
|8
|Gouffran (58')
|4
|Substitutes
|Gomis (86')
|-
|Ameobi (58')
|7
|Emmes (86')
|-
|Riviére (69')
|5
|-
|-
|Ayoze (85')
|-
|Aston Villa (0)
|
Manchester City (2)
|
|
|Guzan
|8
|Hart
|7
|Hutton
|7
|Zabaleta
|6
|Senderos
|7
|Kompany
|7
|Baker
|8
|Mangala
|7
|Cissokho
|7
|Kolarov
|8
|Delph
|7
|Milner
|7
|Westwood
|7
|Fernandinho (56')
|6
|Cleverley
|6
|Touré
|8
|Richardson (71')
|6
|Silva (84')
|8
|N'Zogbia (71')
|7
|Agüero
|8
|Weimann (60')
|5
|Dzeko (64')
|6
|Substitutes
|Benteke (60')
|5
|Lampard (56')
|6
|Bacuna (71')
|4
|Fernando (64')
|6
|Grealish (71')
|6
|Jesús Navas (84')
|-
|Manchester United (2)
|Everton (1)
|De Gea
|9
|Howard
|4
|Shaw (70')
|5
|Hibbert (77')
|5
|Rojo
|6
|Jagielka
|5
|McNair
|6
|Stones
|5
|Rafael
|6
|Baines
|6
|Blind
|6
|Besic
|5
|Di Maria
|8
|Barry
|5
|Valencia (78')
|6
|Pienaar (64')
|4
|Mata
|6
|Naismith
|7
|Falcao (73')
|7
|McGeady (77')
|5
|Van Persie
|6
|Lukaku
|4
|Substitutes
|Blackett (70')
|5
|Oviedo (64')
|5
|Wilson (73')
|5
|Osman (77')
|6
|Fellaini (78')
|5
|Browning (77')
|4
|Tottenham 1
|Southampton 0
|Lloris
|6
|Forster
|5
|Naughton (31')
|4
|Clyne
|6
|Kaboul
|6
|Fonte
|6
|Vertonghen
|5
|Alderweireld
|6
|Rose
|6
|Bertrand
|5
|Capoue
|6
|Wanyama (75')
|6
|Mason
|5
|Schneriderlin
|5
|Eriksen (82')
|8
|Davis
|5
|Chadli
|6
|Tadic
|7
|Lamela (91')
|7
|Mané
|6
|Adebayor
|4
|Pellè
|5
|Substitutes
|Dier (31')
|6
|Long (75')
|5
|Dembelé (82')
|-
|-
|-
|Kane (91')
|-
|-
|-
|Chelsea (2)
|Arsenal (0)
|
|
|Courtois (24')
|5
|Szczesny
|5
|Ivanovic
|7
|Chambers
|4
|Cahill
|5
|Mertesacker
|5
|Terry
|5
|Koscielny
|2
|Azpilicueta
|6
|Gibbs
|5
|Matic
|7
|Flamini
|5
|Fàbregas
|7
|Wilshere (82')
|5
|Schürrle (69')
|6
|Cazorla (69')
|6
|Oscar (87')
|6
|Özil
|3
|Hazard
|8
|Alexis (79')
|6
|Costa
|8
|Welbeck
|6
|Substitutes
|Cech (24')
|6
|Oxlade Chamberlain (69')
|5
|Obi Mikel (69')
|5
|Podolski (79')
|5
|Willian (87')
|-
|Rosicky (82')
|-