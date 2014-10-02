VAVEL ratings of the seventh matchday of Premier League 2014/2015
Sunderland (3) Stoke City (1)

Mannone 8 Begovic 6
Jones 6 Bardsley 5
Vergini 6 Shawcross 6
O'Shea 6 Wilson 4
van Aanholt 5 Muniesa 5
Cattermole 5 N'Zonzi 6
Larsson (71') 6 Whelan (70') 5
Gómez (71') 6 Arnautovic 4
Buckley (59') 7 Adam 8
Wickham 8 Moses (17') 7
Fletcher 9 Crouch (77') 6
Substitutes
Johnson (59') 6 Assaidi (17') 5
Rodwell (71') 5 Bojan (70') 5
Bridcutt (71') 5 Walters (77') 5
Liverpool (2) WBA (1)
Mignolet 6 Foster 7
(64') Manquillo 5 Gamboa 6
Skrtel 6 Dawson 4
Lovren 6 Lescott 5
Moreno 7 Pocognoli 5
Gerrard 6 Gardner 5
Henderson 8 (81') Morrison 4
Lallana 9 (71') Dorrans 6
(75') Coutinho 5 Sessegnon 5
Sterling 7 (87') Brunt 4
(64') Lambert 6 Berahino 7
Substitutes
(64') Balotelli 6 (71') Mulumbu 6
(64') Johnson 5 (81') Blanco -
(75') Leiva 6 (87') Samaras -
Leicester (2) Burnley (2)

Schmeichel 5 Heaton 4
De Laet 5 Trippier (86') 4
Konchesky 5 Shackell 5
Drinkwater 5 Duff 5
Morgan 6 Mee 7
Hammond (78') 6 Kightly (78') 7
Vardy 7 Arfield 6
Schlupp 6 Boyd (67') 5
Moore 6 Ward 4
Ulloa (63') 4 Barnes 6
Mahrez (72') 7 Jutkiewicz 6
Substitutes
Nugent (63') 5 Sordell (67') 6
Knockaert (72') 5 Wallace (78') 7
James (78') 5 Keane (86') -
Hull City (2) Crystal Palace (0)
Harper 7 Speroni 5
Robertson (80') 8 Kelly 6
Davies 6 Delaney 4
Dawson 6 Dann (11') 5
Chester 6 Ward 6
Huddlestone 6 Jedinak 7
Livermore 7 Ledley 4
Diamé 8 Bolasie 5
El Mohamady (92') 8 Puncheon 6
A. Hernández (76') 5 McArthur (70') 5
Jelavic 8 Campbell (63') 4
Substitutes
Gastón Ramírez (76') 5 Mariappa (11') 6
Rosenior (80') - Chamakh (63') 4
Bruce (92') - Gayle (70') 4
Swansea City 2 Newcastle United 2
Fabianski 6 Krul 6
Richards 5 Janmaat 5
Fede Fernández 6 Coloccini 6
Williams 5 Williamson 5
Taylor 6 Durmmett 5
Ki 6 Colback (69') 4
Shelvey 5 Tioté 6
Sigurdsson (86') 7 Sissoko 5
Dyer (86') 6 Obertan 4
Routledge 7 Cissé (85') 9
Bony 8 Gouffran (58') 4
Substitutes
Gomis (86') - Ameobi (58') 7
Emmes (86') - Riviére (69') 5
- - Ayoze (85') -
Aston Villa (0)

Manchester City (2)

Guzan 8 Hart 7
Hutton 7 Zabaleta 6
Senderos 7 Kompany 7
Baker 8 Mangala 7
Cissokho 7 Kolarov 8
Delph 7 Milner 7
Westwood 7 Fernandinho (56') 6
Cleverley 6 Touré 8
Richardson (71') 6 Silva (84') 8
N'Zogbia (71') 7 Agüero 8
Weimann (60') 5 Dzeko (64') 6
Substitutes
Benteke (60') 5 Lampard (56') 6
Bacuna (71') 4 Fernando (64') 6
Grealish (71') 6 Jesús Navas (84') -
Manchester United (2) Everton (1)
De Gea 9 Howard 4
Shaw (70') 5 Hibbert (77') 5
Rojo 6 Jagielka 5
McNair 6 Stones 5
Rafael 6 Baines 6
Blind 6 Besic 5
Di Maria 8 Barry 5
Valencia (78') 6 Pienaar (64') 4
Mata 6 Naismith 7
Falcao (73') 7 McGeady (77') 5
Van Persie 6 Lukaku 4
Substitutes
Blackett (70') 5 Oviedo (64') 5
Wilson (73') 5 Osman (77') 6
Fellaini (78') 5 Browning (77') 4
Tottenham 1 Southampton 0
Lloris 6 Forster 5
Naughton (31') 4 Clyne 6
Kaboul 6 Fonte 6
Vertonghen 5 Alderweireld 6
Rose 6 Bertrand 5
Capoue 6 Wanyama (75') 6
Mason 5 Schneriderlin 5
Eriksen (82') 8 Davis 5
Chadli 6 Tadic 7
Lamela (91') 7 Mané 6
Adebayor 4 Pellè 5
Substitutes
Dier (31') 6 Long (75') 5
Dembelé (82') - - -
Kane (91') - - -
Chelsea (2) Arsenal (0)

Courtois (24') 5 Szczesny 5
Ivanovic 7 Chambers 4
Cahill 5 Mertesacker 5
Terry 5 Koscielny 2
Azpilicueta 6 Gibbs 5
Matic 7 Flamini 5
Fàbregas 7 Wilshere (82') 5
Schürrle (69') 6 Cazorla (69') 6
Oscar (87') 6 Özil 3
Hazard 8 Alexis (79') 6
Costa 8 Welbeck 6
Substitutes
Cech (24') 6 Oxlade Chamberlain (69') 5
Obi Mikel (69') 5 Podolski (79') 5
Willian (87') - Rosicky (82') -

