Player Analysis: Welbeck - Galatasaray

4 goals in the space of 5 games now for Arsenal's deadline day signing, not a bad goalscoring tally for a player with something to prove. Welbeck capped off a great night of football for both himself and his new club with his first ever senior hat-trick, coming in the UEFA Champions League with 3 accomplished finishes which left his new supporters wanting more in-front of The Emirates; in a game which looked comfortable for the hosts from start to finish.

His attacking movement and inch-perfect positioning allowed a great through ball slot from Aléxis to set him on his way, and he broke the deadlock for Arsenal in the 22nd minute with a cooly-taken strike past Muslera into the bottom corner of the net. Then, just 8 minutes later, Welbeck doubled the lead after taking advantage of some sloppy defensive work by the Galatasaray players whose mis-hit clearance fell straight into the path of the England international who used his pace to burst past his markers and slot past Muslera once again. 2-0, and the crowd went wild as Welbeck established himself upon the game within the first 30 minutes in emphatic style.

Some flares were thrown onto the pitch by the travelling Galatasaray fans, who are traditionally known for their hostility before and after games - and they were not going to let the score put a dampen on their trip to London. However, after the game was temporarily halted by the referee to allow the flares to die down; Arsenal certainly didn't.

Some nice pass-and-move play from the hosts, as The Ox, Ozil and Aléxis all combined together in sync before the latter made it 3-0 with a low drive into the corner of the net on the stroke of half-time, with Welbeck looking in awe at the attacking capabilities of his team-mates. Soon after the half-time interval, Arsenal made it 4 - this time great passing play between Sanchez and Oxlade-Chamberlain allowed the run of Welbeck to be spotted and the 23-year-old striker was found with a through ball pass into his feet courtesy of his fellow English compatriot Chamberlain. Welbeck dinked the ball over Muslera into the net to seal his hat-trick, before wheeling away to celebrate his goal by blowing a kiss to the celebrating Arsenal fans for putting their faith in him with a beaming smile on his face mouthing the words "come on!".

Despite Yilmaz's strike from the penalty spot after Szczesny was sent off for an over-zealous attempt to win the ball in his area, Arsenal went from strength-to-strength in attack with Welbeck and Wilshere combining on the flank to set through the run from Cazorla - who chipped the keeper but was denied by a dramatic sliding block from defender Kaya off-the-line.

In the end, the game finished 4-1 and The Gunners won their first 3 points in the group stage on Wenger's 18th anniversary as manager - how fitting. Ozil, Aléxis and Oxlade-Chamberlain all had good games, dictating the tempo in midfield between each other but Welbeck performed well also. A hat-trick, and a confident performance in his preferred position; hopefully a sign of things to come for both Arsenal and England?

Welbeck is not a selfish player by any means, and has learned to play amongst other attacking-minded players whilst he was on the wing at United. His link-up play was excellent during the game, and he worked hard throughout which is an encouraging sign.

Plus, an interesting stat - he is now the sixth Englishman to score a hat-trick in the Champions League (Mike Newell, Andrew Cole, Michael Owen, Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney)

After the game, both Wenger and Welbeck had words to say to the media:

"I knew he was quick but he's electric; hopefully that hat-trick will help him gain confidence. His attitude is very positive as he is a team player, not just a finisher.

What's good for me is that his link-up play is good as well; his teamwork and his work rate is at the level of the team."

Meanwhile Welbeck said this: "I forgot the match ball; my last hat-trick was probably for the Manchester United reserves. The manager has shown a lot of faith in me and I'm delighted to repay him tonight. He has given me a chance to play football up front, in my preferred position and I'm going to do everything I can to make sure he is happy."