Wolves - Wigan Preview: Two heavyweights clash

Wolves and Wigan clash at Molineux tomorrow, but which side will come out on top?

The home side have started the season brightly, finding themselves seventh after a recent run which they hope to continue. Their 3-1 loss to Huddersfield on Wednesday was a first loss in eight games for the Black Country club and they have won four of their six home games this season in all competitions.

Wigan's form has been poor since their play-off semi-final defeat to QPR in May. They have failed to win in their previous five games and manager Üwe Rosler finds himself under an unusual amount of pressure. Athletic haven't taken three points on the road yet this season, but will this change on Saturday.

The injury to Ben Watson has damaged an intriguing Wigan side that appear to lack creativity. Whilst the addition of Yannick Sagbo for Wolves could prove vital in their push for the play-offs.

Whatever happens, you can expect this one to be a thriller.