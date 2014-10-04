Arsenal and Galatasaray to face sanctions

Officials at Arsenal are left pondering why they were the ones left with a UEFA fine following disgraceful scenes at the Emirates during the Gunners' 4-1 win on Wednesday night. The transgression in question is insufficent organisation on the part of the ground staff at the Emirates following a lengthy delay as flares were thrown onto the pitch in the away end which held up the game. The fans also destoryed seats at the Emirates but calmed down following appeals from their Captain Wesley Sneidjer and Fernando Muslera.

However, this was only part of the problem caused by the Galatasaray as the troblue began before fans even entered, as a flare was lit under a bridge near Finsbury Park and one near a local pub. The Metropolitian Police have also confirmed that six arrests were made. They are also reviewing the CCTV footage of the game. UEFA will deal with the two clubs on October 16th.

It seems inevitable that Galatasaray will face a stadium closure for a few of there Champions League games, and that Arsenal wil be fined.