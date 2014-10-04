As it happened: Liverpool 2-1 West Brom Live EPL Scores 2014

17:09. That's all for today, as Liverpool take a much-needed three points at home to West Brom courtesy of goals from Lallana and Henderson either side of Berahino's penalty. As a result, the Reds soar up from 14th to 6th in the table on 10 points. Thanks for joining VAVEL UK and myself for live match coverage of today's game, and make sure you check out all the reaction from that result with us today and tomorrow. Thanks, and good bye.

17:06. Final scores elsewhere: Sunderland 3-1 Stoke, Swansea 2-2 Newcastle, Hull 2-0 Crystal Palace, Leicester 2-2 Burnley.

17:03. Liverpool fans will be hoping that result can held build some momentum after a winless run. They face QPR away on Sunday 19th after the international break, before a huge clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday 22nd.

17:00. That was a much-improved performance, with two wonderful goals from open play. Lallana's first was a sensational link-up goal, and Henderson's was a cool finish. They couldn't keep a clean sheet after Oliver's refereeing error gave Berahino the chance to make it 1-1, but for much of the game they defended solidly and they looked much better going forward in the second half. Saido Berahino could have changed the outcome if he had have been more clinical, but it's the Reds who take home all the points - their first win in the league since August 31st.

16:58. What a boost that is for the home side, overcoming a setback after a wrongly given penalty shortly before the hour mark. Lallana opened the scoring excellently right on half-time, combining with Henderson but Lovren's poor tackle on Berahino on the edge of the box prompted Oliver to point to the spot and give the away side a penalty, which Berahino emphatically scored. The deadlock didn't last long, as Henderson stroked an inside-of-the-foot effort into the far corner and though the Reds faced a few more defensive scares, and they could have built upon their lead - they held on for a crucial win.

16:55. FT: Liverpool 2-1 West Brom.

90+3' Johnson finds Gerrard through the lines and the skipper plays a lovely backheel into the path of Balotelli, who bursts into the box and fires at the near post but Foster saves and from the rebound, Lucas shoots over.

90+2' Desperate from the home side now, as they look to see out the game. They're struggling to keep the ball at the moment, and every pass seems to be adrift. Plenty of nerves and anxiety in the stands and on the pitch, but there's not long left now.

90+1' Moreno fires the ball towards Sterling, but he can't control. Up the other end, Berahino comes from behind to nick the ball from Lucas but the striker miscontrols and runs out of play. Fortunate for the Brazilian.

90' Four minutes of added time announced, as Lallana wins a costless-kick out of Sessegnon.

90' Lallana gets confused, and can't decide whether to pass or shoot. Despite giving away a throw, Gerrard wins the ball back and finds Lucas outside the box but his shot flies into Row Z of the Kop.

89' Balotelli spots the run of Sterling and tries to play him through on goal with a ball over the top, but Foster is quicker too it than the 19-year-old.

88' The Reds play themselves out of danger but Henderson loses the ball after being outnumbered. On the attack, Blanco fires a wonderful cross across the box which Samaras can't rescure on the opposite flank.

87' Final sub for Albion, Samaras replaces Brunt.

86' Sessegnon again looks for Berahino, but Mignolet is first to his overhit pass.

85' Tense final few minutes for the home side, as they know Albion can certainly pull one back. Gardner ends a good opportunity for his side, fouling Lovren inside the Liverpool area.

83' Oliver books Lescott after the defender hauls down Sterling. He could have played advantage with the 19-year-old racing away, but instead they have a costless-kick. Gerrard's ball is overhit but Sterling picks up the pieces and tees up Lovren, whose shot from distance is blocked.

82' Moreno tries to find Balotelli but Lescott is first to the cross. Albion counter and Blanco switches to Brunt before he finds Sessegnon. He plays back to Blanco, who shoots from range but his effort is always swerving high and wide.

81' Berahino's runs causing plenty of problems, and Sessegnon feeds him into the inside channel but Skrtel does well to ensure he's offside when he receives the pass. Sub for WBA - Morrison off, Blanco on.

80' Ten minutes remaining now for the home side to take a much needed three points.

79' Liverpool really pushing here and Gerrard and Balotelli play some neat quick one-touch passing before the Italian spins and shoots on goal, but it's central and low enough for Foster to easily save.

78' Lallana is brought down by Morrison on the half-way line and wins a costless-kick. From the attack, Sterling looks to cut inside to Gerrard from the left but can't find the pass and can only win a throw.

77' The skipper steps up to try and place a finish from 20-yards, but Foster claims. The Reds really need another goal to shore up the victory here.

77' Mulumbu fouls Gerrard after the captain looks to take the ball away from him. The skipper hasn't been man-marked today and has been much, much improved from his performances against West Ham and Aston Villa.

76' Balotelli fires a wonderful through ball to Sterling who races away on goal, but his first-touch is poor and the ball runs away from him and into Foster's grasp.

75' Final substitution for the home side - Coutinho off for Lucas.

75' Lovren's poor header gifts Albion a decent chance, and the ball from Brunt picks out Berahino magnificently but his header down into the ground is weak and Mignolet comes out to claim.

74' Great first touch from Lallana, as he wins a deep throw-in from his cross. Moreno comes over to take it, and plays it back to Lallana but it goes out for a goal-kick.

74' Skrtel holds off Berahino before Oliver adjudges the Englishman to have handled a long ball. He's been fantastic for the away side again today, holding his own against Lovren and Skrtel.

73' Free-kick for West Brom, but it's cleared emphatically.

72' Superb combination play from Henderson and Lallana as Morrison comes in from behind and takes out the former, but it's a good challenge and no costless-kick is given.

71' Change for the visitors - Mulumbu on for Dorrans.

70' Liverpool really injecting some confidence into their play, as Lovren and Henderson cut out a West Brom attack before Sterling races away towards the Kop. He has Balotelli ahead of him, who is checking his run, but is dispossessed before he can try and find him.

69' The home team looking to build upon their lead, but Albion are still probing too. Sessegnon tries to feed Berahino and after Lovren deflects it, it seems like the Englishman may be through until the it's cleared.

68' Great play from the home side now, as Balotelli shoots from outside-the-box but he can only curl wide of the post after good build-up from Lallana and Henderson.

67' Liverpool fly down the left through Moreno and then Lallana but the latter's cross finds no-one and Gerrard's shot from the clearance is blocked. The Reds continue to mount pressure and Sterling cuts inside to shoot, but again his shot is blocked.

66' Johnson wins a costless-kick after Gardner manhandles him in the box. Good defending from the substitute.

65' Which was soon cancelled out by Henderson's cool effort:

64' Here's Berahino's equaliser from the penalty spot:

63' Two changes from Rodgers - Balotelli replaces Lambert and Johnson comes on for Manquillo.

62' Morrison tries to find a teammate in the box from a costless-kick, but Lambert ducks and lets it run out of play.

60' Gerrard picks out Manquillo, who plays a first-time ball into Sterling who is bundled over in the box. The Reds are screaming for a penalty but the youngster rises to his feet and feeds Henderson on the edge of the box, who fires an inside-of-the-foot shot into the bottom corner. Great time for the home team to restore their lead.

60' GOAL! Henderson, 2-1.

59' Lambert tries an effort on the turn, when Sterling tries to pick out the 32-year-old with a cross but he can only blaze over.

58' Sessegnon does well to win possession, and there's plenty of pressure from the away side now.

57' Coutinho fires a costless-kick from 35-yards towards the box but the delivery is poor and can't beat the first man.

57' Poor decision from Oliver there, as the challenge is shown to be a yard outside the area and Mario Balotelli has been told he'll have five minutes before coming on from Rodgers.

56' Fantastic penalty, sending Mignolet the wrong way and firing powerfully to the left. We're all level at Anfield now.

55' GOAL! 1-1, Berahino from the 12-yard spot.

54' Gerrard picks out Manquillo with a lovely cross-field but the Spaniard's inside pass is loose. WBA race forward and after Lovren brings down Berahino, Michael Oliver points to the spot even though the challenge is outside the area.

53' Liverpool burst away on the counter, and Lallana races away before playing in Coutinho rather than finding a through ball for Sterling centrally and the Brazilian is flagged offside.

52' Morrison runs into plenty of space before finding Brunt on the left, whose cross takes a nick off a Liverpool player and goes for a corner. Morrison delivers but Skrtel heads away.

51' The captain crosses it in but Lovren can't really get to the loose ball and Foster races out to claim.

50' Dorrans takes Coutinho out off the ball but the home side are given the advantage and win a corner after Gerrard tries to pick out Moreno in behind, but Gamboa heads clear.

49' Gamboa flies down the right, before trying to pick out Berahino with an early cross but Mignolet is quick off his line to collect.

48' Berahino tries to dribble through a number of red shirts outside the 18-yard box, but he should've tried to find Brunt in space on the opposite side. Still, he's certainly caused problems to the Liverpool back-line.

48' Sessegnon tries to beat Manquillo, but the Spaniard does well to deflect the ball back off the forward and out for a goal-kick.

47' Gerrard strides forward and plays a perfect pass in towards Henderson. He tries to take it past Lescott as he looks for a way into the area but the experienced defender does well to read it and cut it out.

46' The game is back underway, and the home side are shooting towards the Kop End in this half.

16:00. Lallana has deserved his goal, and he's been the best Liverpool player on the pitch yet again for Brendan Rodgers. However, it's a tight lead and Berahino and West Brom will be knocking on the door for an equaliser. They held a tight one-goal lead last weekend, until a moment of magic from Jagielka meant the game ended level and so the Ulsterman will be keen to see his side build upon their advantage here. We'll be back with the second half action in just a few minutes.

15:57. Scores elsewhere in the Premier League: Hull 0-0 Palace, Leicester 2-1 Burnley, Swansea 1-1 Newcastle, Sunderland 2-1 Stoke.

15:55. Every Liverpool player except Sterling touched the ball in the move for Lallana's goal, and what a goal it was too. Here it is:

15:53. So, Liverpool go into the break with the lead despite having not done too much to actually deserve it. The two sides have been largely even throughout, until Lallana played a neat one-two with Henderson before striving into the box and stroking a left-footed effort past Foster. Other than that, the Reds have been largely flat in the final third and Albion have certainly threatened, with Berahino coming close but he should have done better from Pocognoli's cross.

15:49. HT: Liverpool 1-0 West Brom.

45' Great goal for the home side, as Lallana and Henderson combine inside the box and the former brushes a cool effort into the far corner past Foster for his first goal for Liverpool, and the game's opener. That's a huge boost for Rodgers and co.

44' GOAL for Liverpool! Lallana makes it 1-0.

43' Alan Irvine's side executing their game plan perfectly here. Passing the ball about well, attacking with pace and power and getting first to every loose ball and defending in numbers. Sessegnon tries a dipping shot from range, but it's an easy save for Mignolet.

41' Great chance for the visitors, as Berahino is found six-yards from goal but the youngster mistimes his jump and can only direct his header over the bar.

40' 57% possession so far for Liverpool, but they've struggled to take advantage of that and Albion look the better side going forward. Can they steal a goal before half-time?

39' Sessegnon beats Gerrard for strength and pace but is forced back by the sheer number of red shirts. After their attack comes to nothing, Gerrard intercepts and sends Sterling on his way. Three on two, he picks out Lambert who is forced back onto his left by Lescott and the shot is blocked. Should've taken more from that the home side.

38' Henderson does well to switch play to Moreno on the left but Gamboa closes down the angles and forces a corner. Lallana takes it, but the ball flies over everyone inside the area towards Foster.

37' Rodgers takes a few notes with half-time closing in, and there's not been too much different from previous performances for his side. They've rarely troubled Foster and though they've been largely solid at the back, it's his side's worries in the final third that will be his focus at the interval.

36' Albion defending in numbers, and very quick to close down who Sterling, who again can't find a pass in the final third. The 19-year-old has struggled to make his mark in a few of his recent games, but there's not many other options on the bench unless Rodgers decides to switch the system later on in the game.

35' Berahnio drives at the Reds' defence before firing from outside the box. The shot swerves and dips and Mignolet is forced into a smart save.

34' Moreno finds space down the left, but is quickly closed down. He cuts inside to Coutinho who tries and fails to shake off Morrison, and instead opts to find Manquillo on the right. He beats Pocognoli to the edge of the box before firing with his left but the shot is poor and trickles wide.

33' One up front certainly not paying dividends for the home side just yet, Lambert is lacking support and again Coutinho, Sterling and Lallana are struggling to break through the lines.

32' Lallana wins a costless-kick out of Gardner after a promising run, and after an initial mistake - Sterling takes it off Sessegnon before dropping to the floor. It's a drop ball, but Gardner beats Henderson to it and despite some quick pressing from Lambert, it's a goal-kick for Foster.

32' Manquillo crosses towards Lambert from the right and he tries to help it on towards Lallana behind him, but the taller Dawson is there to get rid.

31' Both sides struggling to find that final ball, and Sterling's poor control ends a promising attack at the Anfield Road End before Berahino can't quite be found by Sessegnon up the other end.

30' Gerrard whips a powerful ball towards the back post but no-one challenges Foster, who claims.

29' Booking for Dawson, as he comes across and cleans out Lallana on the run. Liverpool will have a costless-kick from the left side.

28' Lovren mishits a clearance and Brunt tries to force something from it, but his ball down the line is poor and the Reds will have a throw-in. Plenty of pressure from the away side though, they're eager to strangle any red shirts in possession and Gamboa nicks the ball from Lambert well near the corner flag.

27' Lallana plays Gerrard into danger and the skipepr commits a foul, but the referee waves play on. Dorrans tries to find Berahino in the six-yard box but Lovren clears. Play is stopped as Gamboa is down with a head injury, and Gerrard will receive a yellow card.

26' Liverpool play themselves out of danger with some smart passing, before Manquillo goes down the right and sends a ball into the box. Dawson rises to head clear, but the Spaniard gets to the second ball. However, his control is poor and it escapes out of play before he rescue anything from the attack.

25' Lovren tries to pick out Lambert with a 70-yard pass downfield but the striker just can't get onto the end of it.

24' Great ball into the channel from Gardner, but Berahino's first touch deceives him and Lovren is there to clear for a throw. Good defending from the Croatian, but the 21-year-old could and should have done better there.

23' Pocognoli wins a corner after pushing up high and forcing Manquillo to get in front of his cross. Morrison crosses it in but Gerrard is there to power a header away.

22' Albion looking really impressive in possession, they've settled into the game after the Reds looking lively early on and really look like causing problems when they burst forward.

21' Lambert is adjudged to have fouled Lescott from behind, after pressuring him near the corner flag. That's a poor decision from the forward, as the former Man City man had nowhere to go there and something more could have come from the move.

20' Sessegnon gets into space in the channel after making a smart run and after finding his way into the box, he looks to clip a ball back to the edge but Gerrard is there to emphatically head out. From the corner, Brunt fires it in and Mignolet punches clear. The ball falls to Gardner who tries a shot, which is deflected out for a second successive corner but when they opt to play it short, Lallana defends well to quell the danger.

19' Liverpool looking very static up front, but Manquillo fires a lovely long ball to Lambert and after a fine first touch, he tries to beat Foster from a tight angle after the goalkeeper is caught off his line but he gets down to the effort well with his left hand. That's the first real chance for either side so far.

18' It's drilled in low from Morrison, but it's too hard for Sessegnon and his first touch is poor. The ball goes out for a goal-kick. Wasted chance from Irvine's side.

17' The Baggies looking comfortable in possession here, until a loose ball allows Lambert to retrieve the ball. When Sterling looks to find Coutinho, the Brazilian is dispossessed and the ball is fired up long to Berahino. Skrtel comes across and completely wipes the young English striker out, earning a yellow card. Great chance for the visitors to test the Reds in the air.

15' On the break, Moreno brings Berahino down on the half-way line and after some promising build-up, Gardner tries to find Dorrans on the flank but his ball is played too far ahead of him and Liverpool have a throw-in deep in their own half.

14' Sterling central to everything for the home side, as he drives through a number of defenders into the box. He shoots but it takes a number of deflections before falling to Lallana from close-range, and Foster does well to get down to his effort. The Reds win a corner, which comes to nothing.

13' Lallana pounces upon a mistake from Lescott, and he sprints towards goal before trying to find Lambert at the near post. Unfortunately, the former Southampton striker can't connect.

12' It's the captain, Brunt, who crosses in but Mignolet punches it out. The away side try to revive a move as Dawson stays on the edge of the box and tries an ambitious overhead kick, which drifts well wide of goal.

12' Gamboa flies down the right before combining with Sessegnon, who then wins a corner after his cross is deflected off of Gerrard. Good chance for Albion here.

11' Gerrard plays it short to Sterling, but as the 19-year-old looks to cut to the by-line, Sessegnon outmuscles him and sees the ball out for a goal-kick.

10' Sterling does well to hold off Lescott near the by-line after Moreno had done well to feed him into the box, and he wins a corner.

9' From the subsequent corner, it's whipped into plenty of space but Pocognoli is there to clear.

8' It's almost the exact same spot that Gerrard scored from in the Merseyside Derby last Saturday but he can't repeat his heroics. He goes for power and smashes it straight off the wall and out for a corner.

7' Moreno cuts inside to Lambert, who finds Henderson on the edge of the box. He's clipped by Pocognoli outside the box and wins a costless-kick around 20-yards from range.

6' Sterling wins a throw-in out of Pocognoli, before moments later winning a costless-kick which Gerrard runs over to the right flank to deliver. It's a good cross and Skrtel gets to it, but his header loops up and Foster comes out to collect.

5' Fairly even start here so far, despite Liverpool having had the lion's share of possession. Lallana has looked very neat on the ball so far, but no chances to speak of for either side.

4' Clear that Lambert will be the centre of attention today as Manquillo looks to hang a ball up towards the back post in search of the big forward, but the Spaniard's cross flies out of play.

3' Lallana tries to pick out Lambert with a clipped ball into the box, but the 32-year-old can't get to it and it goes out of play for a WBA goal-kick.

2' Liverpool spraying the ball out with plenty of intention as Sterling and Lallana combine, but Gardner and Morrison track back to prevent anything come from it, but promising signs early on.

1' We're off. West Brom get us underway, kicking towards the Kop end in this first-half.

14:59. Massive sense of anxiety around Anfield, they know what's at stake here today and another disappointing result could make a huge impact on the outcome of their season. The players are on their way out of the tunnel, led by Chris Brunt and Steven Gerrard, You'll Never Walk Alone is playing and the game will be underway in just a few minutes.

14:56. The 1-1 draw in the last meeting between today's two sides February was their first stalemate in 16 Premier League clashes. Kick-off is moments away, stay tuned for live match commentary.

14:53. On his decision to choose Lambert as the starting striker over Balotelli, Rodgers has said: "Rickie [Lambert] has been excellent in training and got better each day he's been with us. He has got confidence and has been waiting very patiently but has been working hard to get that opportunity. For Balotelli, it's an opportunity from the bench and if we need him from the bench he can go and affect the game from there."

14:51. Only Diego Costa (21) has attempted more shots than Mario Balotelli (20) in the Premier League this season. The Chelsea striker has scored eight times to Balotelli's zero, and as a result the Italian has been dropped today. Is that the wrong move or the right one? Kick-off is in eight minutes.

14:47. "Sometimes you are a little bit unlucky, but it has to be in the mindset of the players to want to stop the ball going into the goal," said the 43-year-old. "Make sure you win your challenge and deal with the cross coming in. That's a mindset and aggression that you need to create for yourself. Basically be first to the ball to win the ball all the time, if it's the first or last ball we need to be first, with the right aggression. That is something we need to try to focus on."

14:44. Another player who has been having his say on how the club can help solve some of their issues is goalkeeping coach John Achterberg. The Reds are winless since August in the league and have kept only two clean sheets in their last 15 games - both coming against Spurs. "It's frustrating for everyone, because obviously if you keep a clean sheet then you have a good chance to win the game," Achterberg reflected to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the Baggies' visit.

14:41. "Last year, when any team came to Anfield, you could see from the start they were already scared before they kicked a ball. We pressed high and we pressed together and we have to try to do that again. I think that's vital in any game," said the Spaniard. "But if we let the opposition play and let them feel comfortable, they will have belief and they will think, 'we can beat them'. So we need to make teams scared. We scored so many goals last season in the first 20 minutes and that's what we must get back to."

14:38. Jose Enrique, who has been dropped completely after producing an inconsistent display on Tuesday night, has called for Liverpool teammates to overawe West Brom with plenty of sustained early pressure at Anfield. "We have to just try and get back to the way we were playing last season, at Anfield and away from home as well. At home, we have to make teams scared like we did last season.

14:35. Rodgers, in his pre-match press conference: "It wasn't hard to put Balotelli on the bench. Mario has played a lot of the games recently." Interestingly however, Steven Gerrard starts again today despite playing a lot of minutes recently. "There's no player that can play in every signle game throughout the season. Balotelli took it fine (not starting today)." he continued.

14:33. Time for some stats - Brendan Rodgers' first Premier League game in charge at Liverpool was a 3-0 defeat against West Brom in August 2012 and he's since taken just four points from 12 against the Baggies, including a 2-1 away cup win when two Nuri Sahin goals gave the Reds victory.

14:30. The sun's out at Anfield, and we're just half-an-hour away from kick-off now.

14:27. Vital that the hosts' get the three points today, after going three league games with just one point from nine - two games of which were on home turf. Can they revive their top four hopes with a strong result today? Have your say in the comments box below.

14:25. Making his first league start in a red shirt, Rickie Lambert makes his 550th career league appearance today. The 32-year-old has made 625 career appearances, scoring 233 goals in total - 209 of which have come in the league, but he is still in search of his first Liverpool goal. He made a very impressive late cameo against Manchester City earlier this season, forcing a late own goal out of Pablo Zabaleta, but has struggled to assert himself otherwise. Could today be his day?

14:23. In other news, Glen Johnson returns to the squad after his knee ligament injury kept him out for a number of weeks. Unfortunately, Daniel Sturridge completely misses out from today's squad - but will almost certainly be back in contention after the upcoming international break.

14:20. On another of his signings, who replaces Marković in today's squad - Rodgers speaks very highly of £20 million Lallana. "If you look at Adam [Lallana] his performance in the derby showed that he is going to be a very good player, the supporters are going to love him," the Ulsterman said. "I’ve got confidence in them both. That’s why we brought them in. We’re certainly not disregarding any of the players we’ve brought in. These are players who we believe will be outstanding players here but sometimes you can hit the ground running and sometimes it takes a wee bit of time."

14:17. Marković is one of three dropped for Liverpool, and the 20-year-old Serbian needs time to adjust according to his boss. "With young Markovic it’s taking time with him," Rodgers said. "He’s in a new country and he’s getting used to a new way of life and he’s just getting accustomed to the physicality of this league having come from Portugal where it’s totally different."

14:15. Gamboa replaces Wisdom in WBA's only expected change, but other than that it's the same squad that has seen gain some strong results recently. They'll be looking to take advantage of a disjointed Liverpool side as they line up in their breed of 4-2-2-2 formation.

14:13. A few contentious decision in the home team's line-up as Rodgers has stuck with the 4-2-3-1 formation that has so far done them very little favours, and the absence of Balotelli in the first 11 is surprising - but the Ulsterman didn't have to hint that he wasn't happy with the Italian when he spoke to press recently. You can read more about that story here: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/399042-rodgers-balotelli-was-our-last-viable-option.html

14:10. Three changes from the side that started against Basel in mid-week, as Lallana replaces Marković, Moreno reprises his role ahead of Enrique, who isn't in the squad at all and the biggest news of the day - Balotelli is dropped for Lambert, making his first league start for the Reds.

14:08. West Brom Bench: Myhill, McAuley, Mulumbu, Blanco, Yacob, Baird, Samaras.

14:06. Liverpool Bench: Jones, Touré, Johnson, Lucas, Marković, Borini, Balotelli.

14:04. West Brom XI: Foster, Gamboa, Lescott, Dawson, Pocognoli, Dorrans, Morrison, Gardner, Brunt, Sessegnon, Berahino.

14:02. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Manquillo, Lovren, Skrtel, Moreno, Gerrard, Henderson, Lallana, Coutinho, Sterling, Lambert.

13:58. Today's Liverpool - West Brom live line-ups are shortly to be announced. Stay put for each club's starting 11, with you momentarily.

13:56. Oliver's appointment may considerably less popular with the following supporters however. He received some criticism on 1 November 2010 after refereeing a Premier League fixture between Blackpool and West Brom, during which he issued two harsh red cards to Albion players. Before this season, Oliver has issued an average of 2.72 yellow cards and 0.11 red cards per game across 103 top-flight games he has officiated.

13:54. Today's referee is Michael Oliver. The 29-year-old has refereed 12 previous Liverpool games, including their 3-1 loss at Manchester City two months ago. His last game at Anfield was the Reds' 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal, and the club have lost just twice when he has been appointed the main match official. Those losses against Man City and Blackpool, both away, but at home, the Reds have won 62.5% of games with Oliver as the ref. A good omen, or not?

13:52. Irvine has already won as many competitive games as West Brom head coach (three from eight) as his predecessor Pepe Mel did (three from 17). He has managed to guide Albion to consecutive league victories for the first time since September last year, and their 4-0 victory over Burnley was their biggest since 2012. He'll be looking to further build on his side's start, but will face a tough task at Anfield.

13:50. One player guaranteed a starting berth is Saido Berahino, who has been crucial to West Brom's recent strong form. He has scored three goals in his last two games and the England U21 international is expected to keep it up by his manager. Berahino wasn't included in the recent squad for Roy Hodgson's national side, despite speculation he would be but Irvine insisted that wouldn't affect him too much. "Saido's a very good professional so I can't see him getting carried away if he does get selected at full international level," Irvine said. "Saido's time will come. He may will be disappointed but I don't know. He might have been hoping after a lot of speculation this week but he'll handle all of that mentally - he's in a really good place."

13:48. Andre Wisdom, on loan from Liverpool, is ineligible against his parent club and so Cristian Gamboa will likely start at right-back for West Brom. Wisdom has been ever-present since his move, and he has been a huge part of the Albion defence that has kept successive clean sheets for the first time since April 2012, when they kept three in a row.

13:46. For the visitors, winger Silvestre Varela could be facing hernia surgery and is definitely ruled out this weekend but defender Chris Baird is fit again after illness. Brown Ideye (ankle) and Victor Anichebe (groin) will also miss out.

13:44. Sakho, Allen and Can are all expected to be back before the end of the month but Flanagan could be out of action until December at the least after his injury failed to react to surgery. Johnson's return isn't too far away, but there has been no specific return date stated.

13:43. In other team news, Brendan Rodgers is still without Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Joe Allen (knee), Emre Can (ankle), Glen Johnson (thigh), Jon Flanagan (knee) and most recently Suso (grion) who will need surgery and is likely to be out for two months, in his side's final game before the upcoming international break.

13:41. Though Sturridge's absence has hurt the club, he provided the Reds with a timely boost yesterday after announcing a new five-year deal with the club. The 25-year-old England forward joined the Reds from Chelsea in January 2013 and has since scored 36 goals in 52 appearances at Anfield. He told the club website: "It's a big, big day in my life to commit to this club and to give my best years, which are ahead of me."

13:39. Sturridge, who scored twice in two games against Albion last season, is "touch and go" for today's game. The 25-year-old has missed the last six games for his club after picking up a thigh injury on duty for Roy Hodgson's England, and he has been sorely missed. Balotelli has suffered without a partner to work off of, whilst the entire team have missed his movement and creativity in the final third. Will he feature today? Find out in around 20 minutes, when we bring you the teamsheets as soon as they are announced.

13:36. The 56-year-old, when questioned on the availability of Daniel Sturridge, said: "Obviously he wasn’t able to go and play for Liverpool, in a very important game in the Champions League, but I think he’ll be close. I wouldn’t be surprised if he turned up on the team-sheet, either starting or as a substitute."

13:33. Baggies boss Irvine is confident his players can upset an out-of-form Liverpool side even further with a victory on Merseyside today. "They are a very, very good team, they have got some top players without a doubt.It will be extremely difficult to go there and win – but we can and we will go there feeling that we can. We went to Tottenham believing we could win. We really did, we didn’t go negatively," before insisting his side can cause more shock. "We will go to Anfield knowing it’s a really difficult place to go. But can we win there? Absolutely, of course we can."

13:30. Liverpool have won just one of the last five against the West Midlands-based side, but that last victory was an emphatic 4-1 win on home turf last season when Luis Suárez and Daniel Sturridge demonstrated their top-class talents. Almost a year ago, on 26 October 2013, the Uruguayan scored a magnificent hat-trick with a superb solo effort, a unfathomable 18-yard header and a headed flick on from Steven Gerrard’s 55th-minute costless-kick. WBA substitute James Morrison lessened the deficit when he converted a penalty, but Daniel Sturridge ensured the result with an audacious lob from outside the box.

13:27. The last meeting between the two came at the Hawthorns in February of this year, when Kolo Touré's catastrophic error stole the headlines. The experienced Ivorian gifted Albion a second-half equaliser when his backpass fell straight to Victor Anichebe who drilled past Simon Mignolet, after the Reds had gone in front through a rather routine Sturridge-Suárez combination. The game ended 1-1, with Liverpool losing two points that could have altered the final outcome of the title race.

13:25. Having failed to beat the Reds between 1980-81 and 2010-11 a timeframe spanning 20 games, West Brom have began enjoy some good results against Liverpool in recent years, particularly at Anfield. Of the last eight fixtures between the two sides, the Baggies have won four. In fact, they have won two of the last three contests at Anfield.

13:22. Most recently however, they thumped Burnley in a 4-0 rout at the Hawthorns as two Saido Berahino goals helped send their newly-promoted opposition to the foot of the table whilst Albion climbed up to 10th. Here are the highlights from that game:

13:20. Though, Irvine's side will be keen to compound the hosts' misery in today's game and are certainly in good form to do so. Earlier last month, they came away from White Hart Lane with a 1-0 away win and two last-gasp strikes reversed the score-line at the KC Stadium, meaning they progressed through the Capital One Cup 3rd Round with a 3-2 win.

13:17. Going into this afternoon's game, this is how the table currently stands. Albion find themselves sat four places above Liverpool, but have just a single point advantage and a strong result for the home side could lift them well up the table - even possibly as high as 7th.

13:15. This afternoon's opposition are West Bromwich Albion, who have won their last three games in all competitions. Alan Irvine took the vacant Baggies job back in June, and has since enjoyed considerable success - with two wins, two draws and two losses from games against Everton and Swansea.

13:12. Skipper Steven Gerrard gave an honest account of his side's performance, stating Basel "wanted it more" than him and his teammates. You can see the full post-match interview here:

13:09. The Reds suffered yet another disappointing result in mid-week, when they fell to a third defeat in six in Switzerland. Facing Paulo Sousa's Basel, Liverpool were second-best in every department and lacked any invention up front whilst suffering from the almost expected set-pieces problems at the back. This time it was Marcelo Streller who took advantage of defensive instability, when Simon Mignolet palmed Martin Skrtel's backwards header into the striker's path in the 52nd minute. You can get a brief re-cap of the game in the following video:

13:06. After an impressive all-round display and a 1-0 lead courtesy of Steven Gerrard's 20-yard costless-kick, Liverpool were just minutes away from a vital win until Phil Jagielka ran onto Dejan Lovren's cleared header and sent a rasping right-footed drive swerving off of the underside of the bar and into the top corner at the Kop end to salvage an unlikely point. It was a draw that felt like a defeat for the home side, who had been much the better team throughout the 90 minutes. Here are the highlights:

13:03. Things aren't all too rosy at Anfield at the moment, with the Reds' having failed to win a Premier League game since August 31st. Brendan Rodgers' side have won just four of nine in all competitions, and suffered a disappointing draw in their last league game at home to Everton.

13:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of Liverpool - West Brom. We'll have live match commentary for you with myself Charlie Malam, as the hosts' look to kickstart their 2014-15 campaign against Alan Irvine's Baggies. Kick-off is set for 15:00GMT, and we'll have build-up to the game in the two hours before then, and plenty of live match analysis and commentary.