As it happened: Liverpool 2-1 West Brom Live EPL Scores 2014

17:09. That's all for today, as Liverpool take a much-needed three points at home to West Brom courtesy of goals from Lallana and Henderson either side of Berahino's penalty. As a result, the Reds soar up from 14th to 6th in the table on 10 points. Thanks for joining VAVEL UK and myself for live match coverage of today's game, and make sure you check out all the reaction from that result with us today and tomorrow. Thanks, and good bye.

17:06. Final scores elsewhere: Sunderland 3-1 Stoke, Swansea 2-2 Newcastle, Hull 2-0 Crystal Palace, Leicester 2-2 Burnley.

17:03. Liverpool fans will be hoping that result can held build some momentum after a winless run. They face QPR away on Sunday 19th after the international break, before a huge clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday 22nd.

17:00. That was a much-improved performance, with two wonderful goals from open play. Lallana's first was a sensational link-up goal, and Henderson's was a cool finish. They couldn't keep a clean sheet after Oliver's refereeing error gave Berahino the chance to make it 1-1, but for much of the game they defended solidly and they looked much better going forward in the second half. Saido Berahino could have changed the outcome if he had have been more clinical, but it's the Reds who take home all the points - their first win in the league since August 31st.

16:58. What a boost that is for the home side, overcoming a setback after a wrongly given penalty shortly before the hour mark. Lallana opened the scoring excellently right on half-time, combining with Henderson but Lovren's poor tackle on Berahino on the edge of the box prompted Oliver to point to the spot and give the away side a penalty, which Berahino emphatically scored. The deadlock didn't last long, as Henderson stroked an inside-of-the-foot effort into the far corner and though the Reds faced a few more defensive scares, and they could have built upon their lead - they held on for a crucial win.

16:55. FT: Liverpool 2-1 West Brom.

90+3' Johnson finds Gerrard through the lines and the skipper plays a lovely backheel into the path of Balotelli, who bursts into the box and fires at the near post but Foster saves and from the rebound, Lucas shoots over.

90+2' Desperate from the home side now, as they look to see out the game. They're struggling to keep the ball at the moment, and every pass seems to be adrift. Plenty of nerves and anxiety in the stands and on the pitch, but there's not long left now.

90+1' Moreno fires the ball towards Sterling, but he can't control. Up the other end, Berahino comes from behind to nick the ball from Lucas but the striker miscontrols and runs out of play. Fortunate for the Brazilian.

90' Four minutes of added time announced, as Lallana wins a costless-kick out of Sessegnon.

90' Lallana gets confused, and can't decide whether to pass or shoot. Despite giving away a throw, Gerrard wins the ball back and finds Lucas outside the box but his shot flies into Row Z of the Kop.

89' Balotelli spots the run of Sterling and tries to play him through on goal with a ball over the top, but Foster is quicker too it than the 19-year-old.

88' The Reds play themselves out of danger but Henderson loses the ball after being outnumbered. On the attack, Blanco fires a wonderful cross across the box which Samaras can't rescure on the opposite flank.

87' Final sub for Albion, Samaras replaces Brunt.

86' Sessegnon again looks for Berahino, but Mignolet is first to his overhit pass.

85' Tense final few minutes for the home side, as they know Albion can certainly pull one back. Gardner ends a good opportunity for his side, fouling Lovren inside the Liverpool area.

83' Oliver books Lescott after the defender hauls down Sterling. He could have played advantage with the 19-year-old racing away, but instead they have a costless-kick. Gerrard's ball is overhit but Sterling picks up the pieces and tees up Lovren, whose shot from distance is blocked.

82' Moreno tries to find Balotelli but Lescott is first to the cross. Albion counter and Blanco switches to Brunt before he finds Sessegnon. He plays back to Blanco, who shoots from range but his effort is always swerving high and wide.

81' Berahino's runs causing plenty of problems, and Sessegnon feeds him into the inside channel but Skrtel does well to ensure he's offside when he receives the pass. Sub for WBA - Morrison off, Blanco on.

80' Ten minutes remaining now for the home side to take a much needed three points.

79' Liverpool really pushing here and Gerrard and Balotelli play some neat quick one-touch passing before the Italian spins and shoots on goal, but it's central and low enough for Foster to easily save.

78' Lallana is brought down by Morrison on the half-way line and wins a costless-kick. From the attack, Sterling looks to cut inside to Gerrard from the left but can't find the pass and can only win a throw.

77' The skipper steps up to try and place a finish from 20-yards, but Foster claims. The Reds really need another goal to shore up the victory here.

77' Mulumbu fouls Gerrard after the captain looks to take the ball away from him. The skipper hasn't been man-marked today and has been much, much improved from his performances against West Ham and Aston Villa.

76' Balotelli fires a wonderful through ball to Sterling who races away on goal, but his first-touch is poor and the ball runs away from him and into Foster's grasp.

75' Final substitution for the home side - Coutinho off for Lucas.

75' Lovren's poor header gifts Albion a decent chance, and the ball from Brunt picks out Berahino magnificently but his header down into the ground is weak and Mignolet comes out to claim.

74' Great first touch from Lallana, as he wins a deep throw-in from his cross. Moreno comes over to take it, and plays it back to Lallana but it goes out for a goal-kick.

74' Skrtel holds off Berahino before Oliver adjudges the Englishman to have handled a long ball. He's been fantastic for the away side again today, holding his own against Lovren and Skrtel.

73' Free-kick for West Brom, but it's cleared emphatically.

72' Superb combination play from Henderson and Lallana as Morrison comes in from behind and takes out the former, but it's a good challenge and no costless-kick is given.

71' Change for the visitors - Mulumbu on for Dorrans.

70' Liverpool really injecting some confidence into their play, as Lovren and Henderson cut out a West Brom attack before Sterling races away towards the Kop. He has Balotelli ahead of him, who is checking his run, but is dispossessed before he can try and find him.

69' The home team looking to build upon their lead, but Albion are still probing too. Sessegnon tries to feed Berahino and after Lovren deflects it, it seems like the Englishman may be through until the it's cleared.

68' Great play from the home side now, as Balotelli shoots from outside-the-box but he can only curl wide of the post after good build-up from Lallana and Henderson.

67' Liverpool fly down the left through Moreno and then Lallana but the latter's cross finds no-one and Gerrard's shot from the clearance is blocked. The Reds continue to mount pressure and Sterling cuts inside to shoot, but again his shot is blocked.

66' Johnson wins a costless-kick after Gardner manhandles him in the box. Good defending from the substitute.

65' Which was soon cancelled out by Henderson's cool effort: