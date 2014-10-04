Liverpool 2-1 West Brom: Liverpool dig deep to find win

Jordan Henderson scored the winner as a hard-working Liverpool side defeated West Bromwich Albion at Anfield.

The Reds took the lead through Adam Lallana right on half-time, the winger scoring his first goal for Liverpool since his summer move from Southampton. England Under-21 striker Saido Berahino then equalised for West Brom from the spot, after Dejan Lovren supposedly brought down the striker on 55 minutes.

Brendan Rodger's side were back in the lead just five minutes later however, as Jordan Henderson slotted the ball home from a Raheem Sterling pull-back to eventually win the game. The win is Liverpool's first since beating Tottenham Hotspur in August.

New signing Mario Balotelli was controversially dropped from the Liverpool line-up, giving a start to fellow newcomer Rickie Lambert, but the ex-Southampton man failed to make a major impact and was replaced by the Italian just after the hour.

The first major chance fell to Berahino, who capitalised on Javi Manquillo's loose pass, but was unable to beat Simon Mignolet in the Liverpool goal.

Adam Lallana broke the deadlock right on half-time, scoring his first Liverpool goal in style. The 26-year-old exchanged passes with Jordan Henderson before drilling the ball into the bottom corner to give the Reds the lead at half-time.

West Brom came flying out of the blocks in the second-half however and were rewarded with a penalty ten minutes into it. Dejan Lovren was the culprit, bringing down the Baggies' star player Saido Berahino and the English youngster was on hand to fire home for his fifth goal of the season.

Jordan Henderson restored the lead for the hosts shortly after though, when Raheem Sterling wriggled his way through a three-man wall, before finding Jordan Henderson who finished at the near post.

Neither side had too many more glaring opportunities and it finished at 2-1, a win which will lift the Liverpool spirits no doubt. They move into 6th place, while West Brom slip into 13th.