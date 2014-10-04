High flying Saints travel to White Hart Lane

After an impressive start to the season, Southampton travel to North London on Sunday to take on their old boss' new side, Tottenham. Mauricio Pochettino managed the Saints for 2 seasons before making the switch to Spurs over the summer, with Ronald Koeman replacing him at Southampton. A huge game for both sides in which Spurs will look to gain vital points in a race for the top four while Southampton have surprised almost everyone, sitting in 3rd and hoping to stay there.



Team News:



Tottenham:



It's almost a full squad for Pochettino's men, with Etienne Capoue and Danny Rose carrying knocks currently but have yet to be ruled out of contention for Sunday's match. Kyle Walker remains sidelined with a groin problem and will not return for a few weeks. Apart from Walker, the team seems to be close to fully fit and will hope the form of Nacer Chadli will continue as the Belgian winger has netted 5 times already this campaign, including one against rivals Arsenal. There is a worry about lack of goals from the Spurs strikers but the midfield trio of Lamela, Chadli and Eriksen that sit behind the front man have all played well in recent weeks, pleasing the fans of Tottenham.



Predicted XI: Lloris, Naughton, Vertonghen, Kaboul, Rose, Lamela, Chadli, Eriksen, Capoue, Mason, Adebayor.



Southampton:



The surprise package of the season so far, Southampton are missing a few of their key players despite being 3rd in the Premier League table. James Ward Prowse fractured his foot last weekend against QPR while Jay Rodriguez is still recovering from his ACL injury last season. Summer signing Florin Gardos may be fit in time but is still questionable while Lloyd Isgrove, Sam Gallagher and Maya Yoshida remain absent from the squad. After losing their big players over the summer, many expected it to be a tough season for the Saints but Ronald Koeman has brought in players who've hit the ground running. Southampton fans will hope Graziano Pelle can continue his fine goalscoring form as well as Morgan Schneiderlin, who has impressed most people after the opening 6 games.



Predicted XI: Forster, Clyne, Fonte, Alderweireld, Bertrand, Schneiderlin, Davis, Wanyama, Tadic, Mane, Pelle.



Key Notes:



This will be Mauricio Pochettino's first match against Southampton since leaving for North London over the summer.



Last seasons meetings were both won by Tottenham in 3-2 matches at White Hart Lane and Saint Mary's.



Southampton will regain their spot in 2nd with a win or draw while a Spurs win will see them move up to 5th.

Prediction:



It's so tough to call a game where both sides are filled with mass amounts of talent but with Southampton flying in the league and having not lost a game since the opening day against Liverpool, a result which sees Koeman's side dropping points is unlikely.

Southampton 2-1 Tottenham