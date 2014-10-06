Van Gaal sends a warning message to United's main rivals

After a stuttering, stumbling start to their 2014/15 Premier League campaign, whisper it but Manchester United might have just turned a corner. Their 2-1 victory over Roberto Martinez's Everton - courtesy of goals from summer signings Angel di Maria and Radamel Falcao - propelled the Red Devils to fourth place in the table. It is a position they have not been in for over twelve months.

'We are not playing good but are already fourth in the table' - Louis van Gaal

It is a positive that Reds' boss Louis van Gaal has chosen to focus on, despite being acutely aware that United are far from back to their best at present: “We are not playing good but we are already fourth in the table. That is what I have told my players", he said. The Dutchman knows that their is a long way to go to repair the damage of last season's dismal performances, but gives the impression that he knows exactly how to do just that. Continuing, Van Gaal noted the need to retain a level of consistency for the whole game, instead of just in brief glimpses: “We have to do it for 90 minutes. We have played very good for 45 minutes already, sometimes for 50 or 60 but we have to do it for 90 and that needs time."

The international break may have come at a good time for Van Gaal's side, as they look to recover from an ever-growing number of injuries, particularly in defence. On Monday it was announced that youngster Paddy McNair, who has distinguished himself with some good performances of late, with be out for three weeks with a hamstring injury. Van Gaal is now without McNair, Luke Shaw, Phil Jones, Jonny Evans and Chris Smalling.

Sure enough, when the Premier League action returns in two weeks time Van Gaal will be hoping to have a number of his plays back to full fitness and able to start. United have a bit of momentum at the moment and will be looking to push on in the coming weeks. It is clear that Van Gaal's side are not at their best, but perhaps Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal should be afraid of what happens when they get there. For if they are still in fourth place without playing well, as the United boss puts it: “What is coming when we are playing well?"