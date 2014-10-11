Hodgson "delighted" with Arsenal contingent

England manager Roy Hodgson is delighted with the country's Arsenal contingent. Five of Wenger's players starred in a 5-0 win for the Three Lions in midweek against San Marino, emphasising their strength in depth.

Welbeck, Gibbs, Chambers and Wilshere all started during their thrashing at Wembley, whilst midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came off the bench and got two assists to his name - they all impressed in their respective positions.

It could easily be six in a few weeks, with pacy winger Theo Walcott returning from a long-term injury and currently being involved in light training with the Gunners.

Hodgson had this to say: "It was not long ago that we had five Liverpool players, but it's nice to see people like Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wilshere really starting to reach the potential that I know Wenger always believed they had. A, I want to win matches and B, plan for the future. I am picking players I think can do the job; a good example of that is Chambers. Here is a guy who played a few times for the U-20's, jumped straight over the U-21's and went into the first-team."

Meanwhile, Oxlade-Chamberlain said this about the familiarity with his Arsenal team-mates benefiting the national team: "When you play week-in-week-out and then bring that to international football, it does really help in gelling the team together. The Germans and the Spanish have been able to do that. When you go and look Spain play, it's almost like looking Barcelona or Real Madrid play at times, with the number of players on the pitch. It's a nice thing to have that with Arsenal at the moment, Liverpool have got a good number of players as well. It's not just those two clubs, everyone who comes away gels well - hopefully it will help us be successful. You know their characteristics and where they're going to pass and where they like the ball to be passed."