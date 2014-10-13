FIFA Investigator calls for 'change in culture'

FIFA's chief independent ethics investigator, Michael Garcia, has called for a 'change in culture' in the organisation.

After four years of controversy surrounding FIFA, an independent investigation was launched following claims from the Sunday Times linking former FIFA executive Mohamed bin Hamman to bribery within the organisation.

Garcia launched a quiet attack on FIFA President, Sepp Blatter, asking for 'greater transparency'.

"The investigation and adjudication process operates in most parts unseen and unheard,"

He said that FIFA requires "leadership that sends a message that the rules apply to everyone".

Regarding the current investigation process, Garcia said: "That's a kind of system which might be appropriate for an intelligence agency but not for an ethics compliance process in an international sports institution that serves the public and is the subject of intense public scrutiny."

The American lawyer was speaking at an event in London when he said: "The natural next step of the development of an effective ethics process at Fifa is greater transparency.

"The second element that is vital to fulfilling the promise of this reform process is tone at the top.

"More simply put, the second element an institution like Fifa needs in order to meet the challenge of ethics enforcement is leadership. An ethics committee - even a serious, independent ethics committee backed by a strong code of ethics - is not a silver bullet."

"What is required is leadership that sends a message that the rules apply to everyone; leadership that wants to understand and learn from any mistakes or mis steps the ethics committee may have identified; leadership that makes it clear to everyone - this is what we've set up the ethics committee to do, this is why they do it, and this is what they've done.

"It's that kind of leadership that breathes the life into a code of ethics. Because true reform doesn't come from rules or creating new committee structures. It comes from changing the culture of the organisation."

The views of Garcia have been reiterated by many FIFA Officials, including England's representative Jim Boyce and UEFA President Michel Platini.

Garcia said that football's International organisation should follow the examples set by other sports in previous international events. He specifically mentioned the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake where a report which investigated the draw for Salt Lake was publically published.

He added: "We have seen that recently with the NFL where a lack of transparency in its initial investigation concerning Ray Rice fostered scepticism and questions about the integrity of its leadership. Now the NFL has has to bring in outside counsel to investigate the investigation.

"Notably, the NFL has made clear the results of the new investigation will indeed be made public.

"That in turn would help foster a culture of compliance internally and would promote more confidence in the system from the public, its partners and the millions of fans who follow and love the game."