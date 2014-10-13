Tonight's Paper Talk; featuring Ozil, Mourinho and de Gea

According to Spanish news outlets, Real Madrid are set to make a £25million pound move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea as their new long-term number one; either in January or in the summer.

Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil has sent a subliminal message to both the supporters and news reporters on Twitter earlier, after speculation circulated that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich would be happy to sign him for £30million pounds in the January window.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has defended the club's handling of his head injury during their game against Arsenal last Sunday - he came off with a concussion and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after he started bleeding from his ear; even though the doctors allowed him to temporarily continue.

According to reports, Liverpool are set to sign MK Dons' midfield wonderkid Dele Alli with a £9million pound deal set to be agreed.

Some positive injury news to report: Roma's central midfielder Kevin Strootman and Arsenal's pacey forward Theo Walcott are both back in full first-team training ahead of their expected returns to football.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has twice refused the manager's job at PSG, saying the following: "I knew about the project (at PSG) even before it began. I was Leonardo's first choice (ahead of Ancelotti), and when Carlo left (in 2013), they made me another offer. I have rejected them twice. I thought a lot about it - but the first time, there was Real Madrid and the second time there was Chelsea. I want to stay at Chelsea for as many years as possible; I have no other project than managing at Chelsea where I want to be."