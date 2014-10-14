Scintillating Sigurdsson: Back to his best

There are many footballers around the world, who are not given the full credit or recognition that they deserve for their efforts both on and off the pitch. Many would be surprised to also know that applies in the Premier League, which is regarded as one of the world's best domestic competitions.

One of those players, is Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. He burst onto the scene in the league back in the 2012 campaign with the (then) newly-promoted Swansea side alongside the likes of Dyer and Routledge, before sealing a £9million pound move to Tottenham having scored 7 goals in 18 appearances for The Swans, creating many more chances in the process.

It looked to be a step up in class, but was it really? Not exactly. Sigurdsson struggled to get his chance to make his mark on the team, sat on the bench for the majority of important games and was left disgruntled by his lack of opportunities. Then, a big break came available for him in July of this year.

Tottenham had announced a deal to sign both Swansea duo Ben Davies and Michel Vorm, with the 25-year-old going the other way in an exchange deal. It seemed to work a treat for both parties; Spurs were strengthened in two positions, whilst Swansea welcomed back a player who contributed massively to their accomplished reputation in the league. Sigurdsson himself had this to say on the move: "I really enjoyed my time here last time. I know the club, the manager, the players and I obviously know the fans and the city as well, so that wasn't that difficult for me."

Oh yeah, he also scored on his second-debut for Swansea, in their opening Premier League victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Not bad, eh?

Since his move back to The Swans, Sigurdsson has already done this in 7 games -

Goals - 1

Key passes - 12

Assists - 6

Chances created - 18

Total passes - 251, pass accuracy - 84%

So what makes him so good?

Well, here's why. His ability to pick out a pass is arguably one of the best in the league, if not in Europe altogether. He has the tendency to deceive his marker by acting as though he as "no pace left in the tank" and then he's gone with the ball stuck to his feet. His ball control is superb, his vision is consistently good and he is a great set-piece taker; whether that be from corners or costless-kicks within 40 yards.

6 assists so far this campaign is amazing, yet no-one really pays much attention. Here's an interesting stat:

He recently turned 25, and still has a lot of time to develop other areas of his game to adapt his position if he feels necessary; this is why he is one of the best midfielders in his position currently and is hugely under-rated. Humble, confident and good at what he does - he could become a midfield legend at Swansea in the future.