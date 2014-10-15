Tonight's Paper Talk; featuring Gerrard, Origi and Talisca

Liverpool's new vice-captain Jordan Henderson has identified the club's midfield legend Steven Gerrard (and current captain) as one of, if not the best captain in football. Gerrard has now captained the side for the past 11 years, and at 34 years of age, is still going strong in the Premier League for The Reds.

He said this: "Stevie's probably not only the best captain for Liverpool and before with England, but in the game itself, being around him as benefited me a lot. It's been huge - every day I look him. It's his desire to improve, he's been the best and most influential player here for such a long time but he still wants to get better. On the pitch he's a great leader. You can see the goals, the passes and the tackles he makes; the way he inspires the team."

West Ham are set to offer New Zealand centre-back Winston Reid a new contract next week, in an attempt to tie him down sooner rather than later - with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool both keeping their eye on the impressive defender, who has shone at the club since his arrival in 2010. It appears that he will view his options first, before making any decisions.

Manchester City's 31-year-old powerhouse midfielder Yaya Touré is set to be rested for the club's early kick-off against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon, as he features for Ivory Coast on international duty and may be jet-lagged. The same thing happened a month ago, when Arsenal hosted the defending champions at The Emirates; Touré was a surprise omission from the squad that weekend but Pellegrini said it was a precautionary measure to avoid any injury to his key man.

Liverpool are reportedly set to start-up a move to retake Lille's young forward Divock Origi in January; he was signed for £10million pounds in the summer and immediately loaned back out, but it is believed that The Reds need some extra fire-power in attack and he can help provide that. They would have to pay compensation as a result of the loan not being fully completed, but Rodgers is set to do whatever it takes.

According to reports, Arsenal are set to make a bid for £17million-pound rated 20-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Talisca, who has shone in the Portuguese league so far this campaign with Benfica. The Gunners' scouts have been seen looking him in Brazil's U-21 games recently, and although Chelsea are also interested, Wenger has already made an approach with his agent.

Officials are set to decide next month whether or not to postpone the 2015 African Cup of Nations, based on the wide-spread pandemic Ebola. Up to 40 players in the Premier League will be affected by this news.