Pellè and Koeman win respective Premier League awards

Southampton and Italy striker Graziano Pellè has been presented as the winner of the Player Of The Month for September, scoring 3 goals including a spectacularly-taken overhead kick against QPR. The 29-year-old forward has helped his team over the past few weeks, and in the process impressed his national team manager enough for a senior team call-up (where he scored on his debut.) Things are on the up for Pellè, and this award could be one of many this season if he continues with his clinical nature for both club and country when called upon.

Diego Costa (of Chelsea) won in August, but he Saints have picked up double accolades for September, with manager Ronald Koeman taking the Manager of The Month award as opposed to three other strong candidates, including Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

here are the list of players and managers alike who were on the shortlist for September's awards, but missed the cut:

Players:

Angel di Maria (Manchester United) - The Argentine winger has started life in the Premier League like a house on fire; 3 goals and 3 assists with 16 chances created so far from just over 400 minutes of football, and his new fans get up to their feet as soon as they see him on the ball. Arguably unlucky not to win the award.

(Manchester United) - The Argentine winger has started life in the Premier League like a house on fire; 3 goals and 3 assists with 16 chances created so far from just over 400 minutes of football, and his new fans get up to their feet as soon as they see him on the ball. Arguably unlucky not to win the award. Diafra Sakho (West Ham) - The striker has looked impressive in recent weeks, and seems to be a bargain for the performances he is giving each week. His pace, agility and quick feet are too much for defenders to handle and has 4 goals already this campaign.

(West Ham) - The striker has looked impressive in recent weeks, and seems to be a bargain for the performances he is giving each week. His pace, agility and quick feet are too much for defenders to handle and has 4 goals already this campaign. Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) - Palace captain and Australian international Jedinak has already built up a reputation for being a player that you can rely on, for his consistency and determination to win. He has helped spur on the team over the past month or so, when one would least expect it. Massively under-rated, and a key part of the engine that keeps Palace going.

(Crystal Palace) - Palace captain and Australian international Jedinak has already built up a reputation for being a player that you can rely on, for his consistency and determination to win. He has helped spur on the team over the past month or so, when one would least expect it. Massively under-rated, and a key part of the engine that keeps Palace going. Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) - The 25-year-old French midfielder has got over his failure to join another Premier League club, having handed a transfer request in the summer but had it flatly rejected by new manager Koeman. And it's arguably the best deal of the summer for The Saints, as Schneiderlin has looked like a rejuvenuated man ever since the start of the 2014-15 campaign.

Managers: