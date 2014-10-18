VAVEL ratings of the eighth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

Manchester City (4)

 Tottenham (1)

Hart 5 Lloris 7
Kompany 6 Fazio 3
Demichelis 6 Kaboul 5
Clichy 6 Rose 6
Sagna 5 Dier 5
(76') Fernando 6 (70') Mason 6
(70') Silva 7 (60') Capoué 6
Milner 7 (60') Lamela 4
(28') Lampard 6 Eriksen 7
Navas 7 Chadli 5
Agüero 9 Soldado 3
Substitutes
(28') Fernandinho 6 (60') Townsend 5
(70') Jovetic 5 (60') Dembelé 5
(76') Touré 5 (70') Ventonghen 5
Crystal Palace (1) Chelsea (2)
Speroni 6 Courtois 7
Kelly 3 Ivanovic 5
Hangeland 4 Cahill 5
Delaney 4 Terry 7
Ward 5 Azpilicueta 3
Bolasie 5 Matic 6
Jedinak 6 Fábregas 7
(69')McArthur 5

(41')Willian

 5
(58')Ledley 5 Oscar 8
(69')Puncheon 6 (85')Hazard 6
Campbell 7 (90')Remy 6
Substitutes
(58')Mariappa 5 (41')Filipe Luis 6
(69')Zaha 4 (85')Salah -
(69')Guedioura 3 ​(90')Drogba -
Southampton (8) Sunderland (0)
Forster 7 Mannone 2
Clyne 5 (pp) Vergini 3
Fonte 5 Van Aanholt 4
Alderweireld 6 O´Shea 4
Bertrand 6 (46´) Brown 3
Cork 7 Cattermole 2
Schneiderlin 7 (59´) Larsson 6
(64´) Davis 6 (59´) Gómez 6
Tadic 7 Buckley 5
(64') Long 7 Wickham 5
(80') Pellè 8 Fletcher 4
Substitutes
(64´) Wayama 7 (pp) (46´) Bridcutt 2
(64´) Mane 7 (59´) Johnson 4
(80') Mayuka 5 (59´) Rodwell 4
Arsenal (2) Hull City (2)

Szczęsny 5 (42') Harper 7
Bellerin 6 Chester 4
Mertesacker 4 Davies 5
Monreal 6 (84') Dawson 7
Gibbs 5 Elmohamady 5
(63') Flamini 5 Huddlestone 6
(68') Wilshere 5 Livermore 5
Oxlade-Chamberlain 6 Diamé 6
Cazorla 6 Robertson 4
Alexis Sánchez 7 Ben Arfa 4
Welbeck 7 (63') Hérnandez 6
Substitutes
(63') Ramsey 6 (42') Jakupovic 6
(68') Campbell 5 (63') Gaston Ramirez 6
- (84') Bruce -
Everton (3) Aston Villa (0)

Howard 7 Guzan 5
Coleman 8 Hutton 7
Jagielka 8 Vlaar 6
Alcaraz 7 Baker (25') 4
Baines 9 Cissokho 4
Barry 6 Westwood 5
McCarthy 8 Cleverley 6
Barkley (65') 7 Richardson 5
Naismith (86') 7 N'Zogbia (63') 5
Osman 6 Agbonlahor 6
Lukaku (90') 7 Benteke (81') 5
Substitutes
Pienaar (65') 5 Clark (25') 6
Eto'o (86') - Weimann (63') 5
Gibson (90') - Joe Cole (81') -
Burnley (1) West Ham (3)

Heaton 4 Adrián 4
Trippier 6 Reid 6
Duff 4 Cresswell 5
Shackell 4 Downing 4
Mee 5 Sakho 7
Kightly (82') 6 Noble 5
Jones 4 Jenkinson 6
Arfield 5 Collins 6
Boyd 7 Amalfitano 6
Ings (82') 6 Song (83') 3
Jutkiewicz (64') 6 Valencia (58') 6
Substitutes
Barnes (64') 6 Cole (58') 7
Sordell (82') - Nolan (83') -
Chalobah (82') - - -
Newcastle (1) Leicester City (0)
Krul 6 Schmeichel 6
Janmaat 5 De Laet 6
Coloccini 6 Konchesky 5
S. Taylor 6 Drinkwater 5
(71') Dummett 6 Morgan 6
Sissoko 7 James 6
Colback 5 (55') Albrighton 5
(59') Anita 5 (55')Schlupp 4
Obertan 7 Moore 5
Cisse 6 (78') Cambiasso 4
(91') Gouffran 5 Ulloa 5
Substitutes
(59') Ayoze 6 (55') Vardy 6
(71') Haidara 5 (55') Nugent 4
(91') Cabella - (78') Knockaert 5
QPR (2) Liverpool (3)
McCarthy 5 Mignolet 7
Isla 6 Johnson 5
(45') Onuoha 5 Lovren 5
(p.p) Dunne 3 Skrtel 5
(p.p) Caulker 3 Enrique 4
Suk-Young 7 Gerrard 5
(59') Sandro 7 (65') Can 4
Fer 6 Henderson 5
Henry 6 (65') Lallana 5
Austin 6 (95') Sterling 6
(78') Zamora 6 Balotelli 4
Substitutes
(45') Phillips 5 (65') Coutinho 7
(59') Traore 5 (65') Allen 5
(78') Vargas 7 (95') Touré -
Stoke City (2) Swansea City (1)

Begovic 7 Fabianski 7
Bardsley 6 Rangel 6
Shawcross 7 Fede Fernández 5
Wilson 7 Williams 6
Pieters 6 Taylor 7
Nzonzi 6 (65') Carroll 5
(61') Diouf 6 Ki 6
Adam 8 (85') Sigurdsson 6
(61') Ireland 6 (65') Dyer 5
(72') Moses 8 Routledge 6
Crouch 7 Bony 7
Substitutes
(61') Walters 7 (65') Montero 6
(61') Cameron 6 (65') Gomis 4
(72') Assiadi 6 (85') Emnes -

