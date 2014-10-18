VAVEL ratings of the eighth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|
Manchester City (4)
|Tottenham (1)
|
|Hart
|5
|Lloris
|7
|Kompany
|6
|Fazio
|3
|Demichelis
|6
|Kaboul
|5
|Clichy
|6
|Rose
|6
|Sagna
|5
|Dier
|5
|(76') Fernando
|6
|(70') Mason
|6
|(70') Silva
|7
|(60') Capoué
|6
|Milner
|7
|(60') Lamela
|4
|(28') Lampard
|6
|Eriksen
|7
|Navas
|7
|Chadli
|5
|Agüero
|9
|Soldado
|3
|Substitutes
|(28') Fernandinho
|6
|(60') Townsend
|5
|(70') Jovetic
|5
|(60') Dembelé
|5
|(76') Touré
|5
|(70') Ventonghen
|5
|Crystal Palace (1)
|Chelsea (2)
|Speroni
|6
|Courtois
|7
|Kelly
|3
|Ivanovic
|5
|Hangeland
|4
|Cahill
|5
|Delaney
|4
|Terry
|7
|Ward
|5
|Azpilicueta
|3
|Bolasie
|5
|Matic
|6
|Jedinak
|6
|Fábregas
|7
|(69')McArthur
|5
|
(41')Willian
|5
|(58')Ledley
|5
|Oscar
|8
|(69')Puncheon
|6
|(85')Hazard
|6
|Campbell
|7
|(90')Remy
|6
|Substitutes
|(58')Mariappa
|5
|(41')Filipe Luis
|6
|(69')Zaha
|4
|(85')Salah
|-
|(69')Guedioura
|3
|(90')Drogba
|-
|Southampton (8)
|Sunderland (0)
|Forster
|7
|Mannone
|2
|Clyne
|5
|(pp) Vergini
|3
|Fonte
|5
|Van Aanholt
|4
|Alderweireld
|6
|O´Shea
|4
|Bertrand
|6
|(46´) Brown
|3
|Cork
|7
|Cattermole
|2
|Schneiderlin
|7
|(59´) Larsson
|6
|(64´) Davis
|6
|(59´) Gómez
|6
|Tadic
|7
|Buckley
|5
|(64') Long
|7
|Wickham
|5
|(80') Pellè
|8
|Fletcher
|4
|Substitutes
|(64´) Wayama
|7
|(pp) (46´) Bridcutt
|2
|(64´) Mane
|7
|(59´) Johnson
|4
|(80') Mayuka
|5
|(59´) Rodwell
|4
|Arsenal (2)
|Hull City (2)
|
|
|
|Szczęsny
|5
|(42') Harper
|7
|Bellerin
|6
|Chester
|4
|Mertesacker
|4
|Davies
|5
|Monreal
|6
|(84') Dawson
|7
|Gibbs
|5
|Elmohamady
|5
|(63') Flamini
|5
|Huddlestone
|6
|(68') Wilshere
|5
|Livermore
|5
|Oxlade-Chamberlain
|6
|Diamé
|6
|Cazorla
|6
|Robertson
|4
|Alexis Sánchez
|7
|Ben Arfa
|4
|Welbeck
|7
|(63') Hérnandez
|6
|Substitutes
|(63') Ramsey
|6
|(42') Jakupovic
|6
|(68') Campbell
|5
|(63') Gaston Ramirez
|6
|-
|(84') Bruce
|-
|Everton (3)
|Aston Villa (0)
|
|
|Howard
|7
|Guzan
|5
|Coleman
|8
|Hutton
|7
|Jagielka
|8
|Vlaar
|6
|Alcaraz
|7
|Baker (25')
|4
|Baines
|9
|Cissokho
|4
|Barry
|6
|Westwood
|5
|McCarthy
|8
|Cleverley
|6
|Barkley (65')
|7
|Richardson
|5
|Naismith (86')
|7
|N'Zogbia (63')
|5
|Osman
|6
|Agbonlahor
|6
|Lukaku (90')
|7
|Benteke (81')
|5
|Substitutes
|Pienaar (65')
|5
|Clark (25')
|6
|Eto'o (86')
|-
|Weimann (63')
|5
|Gibson (90')
|-
|Joe Cole (81')
|-
|Burnley (1)
|West Ham (3)
|
|
|Heaton
|4
|Adrián
|4
|Trippier
|6
|Reid
|6
|Duff
|4
|Cresswell
|5
|Shackell
|4
|Downing
|4
|Mee
|5
|Sakho
|7
|Kightly (82')
|6
|Noble
|5
|Jones
|4
|Jenkinson
|6
|Arfield
|5
|Collins
|6
|Boyd
|7
|Amalfitano
|6
|Ings (82')
|6
|Song (83')
|3
|Jutkiewicz (64')
|6
|Valencia (58')
|6
|Substitutes
|Barnes (64')
|6
|Cole (58')
|7
|Sordell (82')
|-
|Nolan (83')
|-
|Chalobah (82')
|-
|-
|-
|Newcastle (1)
|Leicester City (0)
|Krul
|6
|Schmeichel
|6
|Janmaat
|5
|De Laet
|6
|Coloccini
|6
|Konchesky
|5
|S. Taylor
|6
|Drinkwater
|5
|(71') Dummett
|6
|Morgan
|6
|Sissoko
|7
|James
|6
|Colback
|5
|(55') Albrighton
|5
|(59') Anita
|5
|(55')Schlupp
|4
|Obertan
|7
|Moore
|5
|Cisse
|6
|(78') Cambiasso
|4
|(91') Gouffran
|5
|Ulloa
|5
|Substitutes
|(59') Ayoze
|6
|(55') Vardy
|6
|(71') Haidara
|5
|(55') Nugent
|4
|(91') Cabella
|-
|(78') Knockaert
|5
|QPR (2)
|Liverpool (3)
|McCarthy
|5
|Mignolet
|7
|Isla
|6
|Johnson
|5
|(45') Onuoha
|5
|Lovren
|5
|(p.p) Dunne
|3
|Skrtel
|5
|(p.p) Caulker
|3
|Enrique
|4
|Suk-Young
|7
|Gerrard
|5
|(59') Sandro
|7
|(65') Can
|4
|Fer
|6
|Henderson
|5
|Henry
|6
|(65') Lallana
|5
|Austin
|6
|(95') Sterling
|6
|(78') Zamora
|6
|Balotelli
|4
|Substitutes
|(45') Phillips
|5
|(65') Coutinho
|7
|(59') Traore
|5
|(65') Allen
|5
|(78') Vargas
|7
|(95') Touré
|-
|Stoke City (2)
|Swansea City (1)
|
|
|Begovic
|7
|Fabianski
|7
|Bardsley
|6
|Rangel
|6
|Shawcross
|7
|Fede Fernández
|5
|Wilson
|7
|Williams
|6
|Pieters
|6
|Taylor
|7
|Nzonzi
|6
|(65') Carroll
|5
|(61') Diouf
|6
|Ki
|6
|Adam
|8
|(85') Sigurdsson
|6
|(61') Ireland
|6
|(65') Dyer
|5
|(72') Moses
|8
|Routledge
|6
|Crouch
|7
|Bony
|7
|Substitutes
|(61') Walters
|7
|(65') Montero
|6
|(61') Cameron
|6
|(65') Gomis
|4
|(72') Assiadi
|6
|(85') Emnes
|-