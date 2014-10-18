Arsenal - Hull City Live EPL Scores 2014

17:00. Thank you to everybody who tuned into VAVEL UK's live coverage of this outstanding Premier League match. Stay with the website to keep up with all of the post-maych coverage to this game.

16:59. Some incredible Premier League results today: Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham, Southampton 8-0 Sunderland, Burnley 1-3 West Ham, Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea, Everton 3-0 Aston Villa. Newcastle and Leicester are currently level at half-time, with their game kicking off at 4pm.

16:55. A 92nd-minute equaliser from Danny Welbeck saves the Gunners from a first home league defeat since August 2013. A fantastic point for Hull, and their fans stay to applaud their team off.

FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 2-2 HULL

90+1' IT IS! GOAL FOR ARSENAL! Danny Welbeck finishes after a great through ball from Sanchez.

90' SIX added minutes at the Emirates. Could there be a late kick in the teeth for Hull?

86' CHANCE! Sanchez rises for a header, but stand-in goalkeeper Jakupovic makes a fantastic save.

80' Santi Cazorla receives a yellow card. Time running out for the Gunners...

75' Michael Dawson is now down in the Hull box and is receiving treatment.

73' Hull so close to breaking through one-on-one with Szczesny, but Bellerin backtracks fantastically to prevent what would've been a third goal.

68' Wilshere receives a yellow card, but has come off worse in the challenge. Joel Campbell comes on in his place.

63' Hernandez off for Hull, whilst Flamini is replaced by Aaron Ramsey for Arsenal.

60' Some of the Arsenal players look like they're struggling. Reinforcements are on the bench for them, but a goal not looking likely at the moment. Could be a first Premier League home defeat for over a year,

52' Arsenal still dominating, but the final ball has been a serious issue in this game. Can't get a shot in on goal.

47' GOAL HULL! Abel Hernandez meets Huddlestone's fantastic cross past Sczcesny. Insane start from Hull in this second half. Arsenal stunned!

46' Hull start the second half.

16:02. Second half is about to get underway at the Emirates.

15:49. The Gunners took the lead after just 13 minutes, but were quickly pegged back, albeit controversially. 1-1 at the break, but Arsenal well on top.

HALF-TIME: ARSENAL 1-1 HULL CITY

45' Three minutes of added time to close the half.

43' James Chester has been given a yellow card, whilst Steve Harper has had to come off injured. Eldin Jakupovic is on in his place.

40' Steve Harper has gone down in the Hull box and the physios are treating him on the pitch. Holding his wrist, so he may need to come off.

34' Wilshere makes a bursting run into the edge of the Hull box and goes down, referee plays on. Decision is met with huge booing from the Arsenal fans.

All but one of the Premier League games have a goal so far today: Burnley 0-0 West Ham, Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea, Everton 1-0 Aston Villa, Southampton 2-0 Sunderland.

22' Arsenal not letting the Hull goal get to them, as they continue to create chancesand dominate possession.

18' GOAL HULL! Arsenal players are absolutely furious as they felt Flamini was fouled in the build-up, but the referee waves it away. Diame with a beautiful dink over the goalkeeper to level the score.

13' GOAL ARSENAL! The Gunners have made their dominance count, as Sanchez makes a fantastic run on the right flank, darting into the box before slotting the ball past Steve Harper. 1-0 Arsenal!

9' CHANCE! Santi Cazorla cuts in and hits a 30-yard shot, but Harper meets it with an expert save to tip the shot over the bar.

7' Arsenal very unlucky not to already be 1-0 up. Four chances in very quick succession for the Gunners, but neither Danny Welbeck nor Alexis Sanchez could convert.

6' CHANCE! Alexis Sanchez sends a ball into the box which Wilshere just manages to get his head to, but he heads wide.

4' Arsenal are passing the ball around well in the opening four or five minutes, but haven't created any chances as of yet.

1' Arsenal kick us off!

14:59. The captains both shake hands and the game is about to begin.

14:55. In the early kick-off today, Manchester City beat Spurs 4-1, with Sergio Agüero scoring all four of City's goals, as well as missing a penalty.

14:52. Less than ten minutes away from kick-off at the Emirates. Can the Gunners get back to winning ways, or can Hull produce the magic of 2010?

14:17. No Chambers or Koscielny for the Gunners, so in come Hector Bellerin and Nacho Nonreal. Ramsey and Arteta make the bench.

CONFIRMED ARSENAL STARTING XI: Szczesny, Bellerin, Mertesacker, Monreal, Gibbs, Flamini, Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cazorla, Alexis, Welbeck.

CONFIRMED ARSENAL SUBS: Martinez, Ajayi, Coquelin, Arteta, Rosicky, Ramsey, Campbell.

CONFIRMED HULL STARTING XI: Harper, Chester, Davies, Dawson, Elmohamady, Huddlestone, Livermore, Diame, Robertson, Ben Arfa, Jelavic.

CONFIRMED HULL SUBS: Jakupovic, Rosenior, Bruce, Brady, Ramirez, Quinn, Hernandez.

13:55. Whilst we wait for the teams to be announced, lets remind ourselves of the last meeting between these two sides, a more than memorable one for the home side:

13:47. There are six other Premier League games today. The early kick-off between Manchester City and Spurs is about to get the second half underway. Burnley v West Ham, Crystal Palace v Chelsea, Everton v Aston Villa, Newcastle v Leicester, Southampton v Sunderland are the other games today. Unlike previous weeks, there is no late kick-off today.

13:30. Team news for today's games should be out within the next 20-30 minutes. We will announce the teams as soon as they are released by their respective clubs.

13:25. Arsenal will have a number of key players on the field, despite their injuries, and the key to Hull getting something is to stop Jack Wilshere. The midfielder has been in top form for club and country as of late, and could be a real threat, especially when starting counter-attacks. Recently, he has been trialled in a more defensive role for England, and it is possible that he may continue that today.

13:17. One person that the Gunners will have to be wary of is Hull's new striker, Abel Hernandez. Joining as the club's record signing on deadline day, the Uruguyan has so far bagged two goals in four games for his club, and is a well-known goal threat in Italy. Arsenal's makeshift back four will have their work cut out dealing with the pace and ability of the player.

12:59. Jake Livermore is relishing the Arsenal challenge, having been a Spurs player himself, before moving last season:

"We’ve had time to work on a few things and now we go to Arsenal this weekend. It’s a tough game like they all are and they’re always going to be a fantastic side. People are talking about them having a lot of injuries, but they’re still a top four side and it will be a difficult challenge for us, but we’re relishing going there. I think any team that goes to the Emirates, including the top teams, needs an element of fortune on the day but we’re going there with a game plan and the intention of expressing ourselves and coming away with something."

12:53. Steve Bruce, on the other hand, was showing signs of optimism in his press conference, and feels that his Hull side can deal with Arsenal:

"If we can get anything out of these games, it would be a success. We know how difficult it is. Not many teams go to the Emirates and win. That is the challenge of being in this league. It can be relentless at times and we’ve got a really tough run of fixtures over the next six or seven weeks. When you look at it, you see it’s a tough run up to Christmas."

“But we know what it is. Arsenal have a few injuries, so let’s hope that we can go there and play well against them, like we did for long periods in the cup final. Let’s go there and see if we can take them on. Looking at the table, you can see how tight and difficult the league is. Teams like ourselves have improved immensely, but then you look around and see that everybody else has improved. The standard just gets better and better."

"When we played against Arsenal at Wembley, we played to our maximum and it got us to extra time. We played particularly well and got off to a great start. It’s never easy going to the Emirates. Whether they’ve got injuries or not, they’re a really good side who can beat the best. We’re up against it, but let’s go and enjoy it, go and have a go at them and see if we catch them on a bit of an off day".

12:44. Arsenal manager Arséne Wenger talked about Hull's signings and the Invincibles ten years on during his press conference yesterday:

"The Hull game for us is a a remembrance of a big sweat because we played against them in the cup final in a very difficult game. They could not use Jelavic in the cup last season, and since then they have bought Diame, Hernandez - they have bought some good players. When you look at their team sheet now, they look like they can beat anybody so I expect a tough game. Look at the quality of players they got in, you can say they bought top quality."

"At the time when you do it, it just looks normal and natural. When I look back at the photos today and I see the quality of each player, I think that’s when you realise that it was an exceptional team. Not only those who played regularly, but also those who were on the bench. It had never been done in the Premier League until then and I can’t remember anybody winning the championship without losing a game. I’m very proud of that because there’s not a lot of room to do better. Apart from that, the quality of the players I had was absolutely exceptional."

12:36. Arsenal were victorious in both of their games against Hull in the Premier League last season, winning 2-0 at the Emirates and 3-0 at the KC Stadium. Lukas Podolski and Aaron Ramsey scored in the 3-0 victory back in March.

12:30. The last game between these two sides will be a memborable one for Arsenal fans:

12:17. Hull are not as unfortunate as their opponents, with two short-term injuries troubling them. Ahmed Elmohamady could be back for today's game, but Allan McGregor is still a number of weeks away from full fitness.

12:14. The international break has not been kind to the Gunners, as they have multiple players returning with injuries. Laurent Koscielny and Mesut Özil are both ruled out, whilst Tomáš Rosický is a doubt. Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott are in training, but aren't expected to play any part today.

12:06. Both sides have had similar starts to the season and sit just a point behind one another. Arsenal are currently in 8th place with 10 points from their first seven games, whilst Hull are 11th with a point less. Arsenal lost their unbeaten record in their previous match, going down 2-0 to Chelsea. Hull, on the other hand, were 2-0 victors against Crystal Palace just before the international break.

12:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Arsenal vs Hull City in matchday seven of the Premier League. The game will take place at the Emirates Stadium, with kick-off set for 15:00BST.