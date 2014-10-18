Arsenal - Hull City Live EPL Scores 2014
17:00. Thank you to everybody who tuned into VAVEL UK's live coverage of this outstanding Premier League match. Stay with the website to keep up with all of the post-maych coverage to this game.

16:59. Some incredible Premier League results today: Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham, Southampton 8-0 Sunderland, Burnley 1-3 West Ham, Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea, Everton 3-0 Aston Villa. Newcastle and Leicester are currently level at half-time, with their game kicking off at 4pm.

16:55. A 92nd-minute equaliser from Danny Welbeck saves the Gunners from a first home league defeat since August 2013. A fantastic point for Hull, and their fans stay to applaud their team off.

FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 2-2 HULL

90+1' IT IS! GOAL FOR ARSENAL! Danny Welbeck finishes after a great through ball from Sanchez.

90' SIX added minutes at the Emirates. Could there be a late kick in the teeth for Hull?

86' CHANCE! Sanchez rises for a header, but stand-in goalkeeper Jakupovic makes a fantastic save.

80' Santi Cazorla receives a yellow card. Time running out for the Gunners...

75' Michael Dawson is now down in the Hull box and is receiving treatment.

73' Hull so close to breaking through one-on-one with Szczesny, but Bellerin backtracks fantastically to prevent what would've been a third goal.

68' Wilshere receives a yellow card, but has come off worse in the challenge. Joel Campbell comes on in his place.

63' Hernandez off for Hull, whilst Flamini is replaced by Aaron Ramsey for Arsenal.

60' Some of the Arsenal players look like they're struggling. Reinforcements are on the bench for them, but a goal not looking likely at the moment. Could be a first Premier League home defeat for over a year,

52' Arsenal still dominating, but the final ball has been a serious issue in this game. Can't get a shot in on goal.

47' GOAL HULL! Abel Hernandez meets Huddlestone's fantastic cross past Sczcesny. Insane start from Hull in this second half. Arsenal stunned!

46' Hull start the second half.

16:02. Second half is about to get underway at the Emirates.

15:49. The Gunners took the lead after just 13 minutes, but were quickly pegged back, albeit controversially. 1-1 at the break, but Arsenal well on top.

HALF-TIME: ARSENAL 1-1 HULL CITY

45' Three minutes of added time to close the half.

43' James Chester has been given a yellow card, whilst Steve Harper has had to come off injured. Eldin Jakupovic is on in his place.

40' Steve Harper has gone down in the Hull box and the physios are treating him on the pitch. Holding his wrist, so he may need to come off.

34' Wilshere makes a bursting run into the edge of the Hull box and goes down, referee plays on. Decision is met with huge booing from the Arsenal fans.

All but one of the Premier League games have a goal so far today: Burnley 0-0 West Ham, Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea, Everton 1-0 Aston Villa, Southampton 2-0 Sunderland.

22' Arsenal not letting the Hull goal get to them, as they continue to create chancesand dominate possession.

18' GOAL HULL! Arsenal players are absolutely furious as they felt Flamini was fouled in the build-up, but the referee waves it away. Diame with a beautiful dink over the goalkeeper to level the score.

13' GOAL ARSENAL! The Gunners have made their dominance count, as Sanchez makes a fantastic run on the right flank, darting into the box before slotting the ball past Steve Harper. 1-0 Arsenal!

9' CHANCE! Santi Cazorla cuts in and hits a 30-yard shot, but Harper meets it with an expert save to tip the shot over the bar.

7' Arsenal very unlucky not to already be 1-0 up. Four chances in very quick succession for the Gunners, but neither Danny Welbeck nor Alexis Sanchez could convert.

6' CHANCE! Alexis Sanchez sends a ball into the box which Wilshere just manages to get his head to, but he heads wide.

4' Arsenal are passing the ball around well in the opening four or five minutes, but haven't created any chances as of yet.

1' Arsenal kick us off!

14:59. The captains both shake hands and the game is about to begin.

14:55. In the early kick-off today, Manchester City beat Spurs 4-1, with Sergio Agüero scoring all four of City's goals, as well as missing a penalty.

14:52. Less than ten minutes away from kick-off at the Emirates. Can the Gunners get back to winning ways, or can Hull produce the magic of 2010?

14:17. No Chambers or Koscielny for the Gunners, so in come Hector Bellerin and Nacho Nonreal. Ramsey and Arteta make the bench.

CONFIRMED ARSENAL STARTING XI: Szczesny, Bellerin, Mertesacker, Monreal, Gibbs, Flamini, Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cazorla, Alexis, Welbeck.

CONFIRMED ARSENAL SUBS: Martinez, Ajayi, Coquelin, Arteta, Rosicky, Ramsey, Campbell.

CONFIRMED HULL STARTING XI: Harper, Chester, Davies, Dawson, Elmohamady, Huddlestone, Livermore, Diame, Robertson, Ben Arfa, Jelavic.

CONFIRMED HULL SUBS: Jakupovic, Rosenior, Bruce, Brady, Ramirez, Quinn, Hernandez.

