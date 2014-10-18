Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Terry's 500th game as captain ends with 3 points

In John Terry's 500th game as Chelsea captain, his side started strong and never looked back as they ran out 2-1 winners at Selhurst Park. There was no Diego Costa in the Chelsea squad as he was ruled out with a hamstring problem, Loic Remy replacing him in the starting XI. Surprisingly, 17 year-old starlet Dominic Solanke was named on the bench but did not feature.



It didn't take long for Chelsea to get going as Oscar, who has been in fine form this season, found the net with a stunning costless kick in the 6th minute. The Brazilian managed to get the ball over the wall while curling it into the far top corner, past a helpless Julian Speroni. It wasn't all smooth sailing for Mourinho's men as Frazier Campbell caught out the Blues defence multiple times, coming close to equalising. It was the Chelsea skipper with the next best chance but he saw his header cleared off the line by a Crystal Palace defender. Tempers flared just before the break as a poor touch from Azpilicueta led the Spaniard to fly dangerously into a challenge on Mile Jedinak. The Chelsea fullback was given his marching orders for the tackle, sparking a small bust-up between Cesc Fabregas and Frazier Campbell. Crystal Palace's man advantage didn't last long as just two minutes later, Damien Delaney saw red after receiving a 2nd yellow for a foul on Remy. The remaining minutes of the first half were full of tension as both sides were short a man.



Half Time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea: Oscar's fantastic costless kick separated the sides at the break but Azpilicueta and Delaney seeing red remained the big talking points.



After the interval, the celebrations were on for Chelsea fans just six minutes into the half (again). A wonderful build up from Hazard, Oscar and Fabregas was finished by the latter as he slotted it past Speroni to round off one of the goals of the month.



From then on it was a comfortable lead for Chelsea, dominating possession and continuing to create chances in front of Speroni's goal. Crystal Palace continued to try and find a way back into the game but John Terry marshalled his defence to cancel out most attacks that threatened the Chelsea back-four. Dominic Solanke looked to be coming on for his Chelsea debut in the final few minutes before Frazier Campbell gave Palace fans some hope by tapping in from a Wilfried Zaha cross, prompting Mourinho to keep the youngster on the bench. Campbell's goal became just a consolation as Craig Pawson blew the final whistle to end the highly contested fixture at Selhurst Park.



Full Time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: The Blues remain top of the table, five points clear of Manchester City and remaining unbeaten so far this term.



