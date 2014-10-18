Mourinho: I have no idea when Costa will return

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he does not know as to when Brazilian-born, Spanish international Diego Costa will be able to return, having pulled out of the squad for the Crystal Palace game after two hefty matches on international duty with Spain through a troublesome hamstring injury which ruled him out of the Champions League final back in May against Real Madrid whilst still playing for Atlético Madrid. He has had trouble with injuries and knocks, and reports suggest that the striker has been playing through pain so far this season.

He had this to say: "The only thing I can say is after (the game against) Arsenal he went to the national team, he played two big matches against Slovakia and Luxembourg and became in condition where he's not able to play for his club. I think he'll be in great condition in mid-November to be back for the national team. That's for sure. Our medical department will take good care of him and he'll be in perfect condition - he'll play for me when he's got costless time from the national team."

That will be worrying news for everyone associated with Chelsea, as one of their best players is injured. It will be interesting to see how they cope, with the likes of Remy and Drogba possibly leading the line.

Chelsea are up against Maribor in the Champions League next week, before they take a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United this time next weekend.